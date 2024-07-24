Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUBF | ISIN: US83548R3030 | Ticker-Symbol: H3D
NASDAQ
24.07.24
21:25 Uhr
0,825 US-Dollar
-0,027
-3,17 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2024 21:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment Hosted by JTC Team

Watch the "What This Means" segment here

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs.

As part of the "What This Means" segment, Pankaj Mohan, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Kenney, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Gael Hedou, Chief Operating Officer of Sonnet BioTherapeutics, discuss highlights from the company's recently announced encouraging data from their ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SON-080 in chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN).

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Sonnet BioTherapeutics is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.