JTC Team, LLC: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment Hosted by JTC Team

JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs.

As part of the "What This Means" segment, Pankaj Mohan, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Kenney, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Gael Hedou, Chief Operating Officer of Sonnet BioTherapeutics, discuss highlights from the company's recently announced encouraging data from their ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SON-080 in chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN).

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Sonnet BioTherapeutics is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

