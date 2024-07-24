ZetrOZ Systems: samrecover Announces Partnership with Northern Virginia Volleyball Association

The medical technology company, inventors of sustained acoustic medicine and the wearable ultrasound unit, is supporting young athletes with seven weeks of treatment and education.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / samrecover®, a medical device company from ZetrOZ Systems and creator of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit for soft tissue healing, announces a dynamic partnership with the Northern Virginia Volleyball Association (NVVA). This collaboration, from July 22 through August 31, enhances the care of athletes participating in NVVA's intensive summer volleyball camps.

Over the course of the seven-week program, samrecover® will provide on-site treatment for the 1,500 athletes. The sam® sustained acoustic medicine device provides low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound treatment, proven in more than 40 clinical studies to accelerate soft tissue healing and recovery. That makes sam® ideal for the high-energy, high-impact demands of volleyball training and other intensive sports.

"We are excited to be at the midpoint of our partnership with NVVA. It's been rewarding to see the positive impact our technology has on these young athletes," said George Lewis, founder and CEO of samrecover®. "Our involvement goes beyond just treatment - we are here to educate and empower athletes and their parents on the best practices for soft tissue care."

samrecover®'s commitment extends to weekly on-site visits where specialists not only treat but also engage with athletes and parents through informative sessions. These talks are designed to deepen understanding of how samrecover®'s wearable ultrasound unit can prevent injuries and speed up recovery times, which is integral for the rigorous schedule of athletes.

The partnership underscores samrecover®'s dedication to advancing health and performance in sports through innovative medical technology while engaging with a broader audience. "Working with NVVA aligns with our mission to support athletic excellence with advanced healthcare solutions. It's about creating a foundation for safer sports practices and fostering long-term athlete wellness," Lewis added.

As the camps progress, samrecover® continues to play a crucial role in supporting the recovery and performance of NVVA athletes, ensuring they have the necessary tools and knowledge to optimally manage their physical health.

For more information, please visit https://samrecover.com.

About samrecover®

samrecover® is a medical device company that specializes in the development of innovative, wearable ultrasound technology aimed at enhancing soft tissue healing. The sam® unit, their flagship product, is widely recognized for its effectiveness in treating and preventing injuries in a non-invasive manner, supporting athletes across various sports disciplines in achieving optimal performance.

