Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Asylon Robotics is proud to announce its collaboration with the Milwaukee Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) Team during the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). This partnership features the deployment of Asylon's advanced robotic dog, known as DroneDog, enhancing the department's capabilities in managing hazardous materials and ensuring public safety.





Milwaukee Fire Department HAZMAT team seen posing with the Asylon DroneDog



The DroneDog, powered by the Boston Dynamics robotic platform and affectionately called "Spot" by the Milwaukee Fire Department, played a crucial role in safeguarding the RNC attendees and first responders. Equipped with high-definition and thermal imaging cameras, AI-powered navigation, and advanced sensors from 908 Devices, DroneDog provides real-time data and monitoring in potentially dangerous environments. This innovative technology enabled the HAZMAT team to assess situations involving chemical, radiological, and other hazardous materials without exposing personnel to risk.

In a recent interview with various news agencies, Captain Michael Thurow of the Milwaukee Fire Department's HAZMAT team highlighted the benefits of DroneDog, stating, "With this technology, we can forward stage meters and get real-time readings on what's actually going on, making it safer for our firefighters and ensuring a quicker, more informed response to emergencies."

Brent McLaughlin of Asylon Robotics added, "DroneDog is designed to operate in challenging environments, including stairs, curbs, and uneven terrain, making it an invaluable tool for fire departments. We are thrilled to see it contribute to public safety at such a high-profile event."

While DroneDog was only present for the duration of the RNC, the Milwaukee Fire Department is considering acquiring a similar unit for future operations. "We will be exploring grant opportunities and other funding solutions to integrate this technology permanently into our HAZMAT operations," said Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in integrating robotics into emergency response operations, providing a safer and more efficient way to handle hazardous materials incidents.

