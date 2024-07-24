Bath & Body Works Recognized by Newsweek As America's #1 Perfume and Cosmetics Retailer for Second Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's list of America's Best Retailers. The brand was ranked #1 in the perfume and cosmetics category for the second consecutive year, which further reinforces its position as a global leader in the industry.

Newsweek's third annual list- created in partnership with market research firm Statista-is based on survey results from more than 7,000 shoppers. Participants were asked to rate retailers on their performance across several key metrics important to consumers including product quality, price, customer service and store atmosphere. The companies on this year's list represent the best in their industries, offering exceptional experiences that resonate with customers.

The publication points to these rankings as an example of retailers that successfully adapt to evolving market trends, demonstrate resilience and innovation and a commitment to meeting customer needs in a changing landscape.

"At Bath and Body Works, our customers are at the center of everything we do and connecting with them through personalized and seamless shopping experiences is pivotal to our growth," says Gina Boswell, Bath & Body Works CEO. "We are honored they've recognized us with the top spot as America's #1 perfume and cosmetics retailer, which is only possible thanks to our amazing team of associates. This accolade reinforces our customers' brand love, demonstrates our successful engagement strategy and encourages new customers to discover our one-of-a-kind retail experience."

For more information about Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's list of America's Best Retailers. The brand was ranked #1 in the perfume and cosmetics category for the second consecutive year, which further reinforces its position as a global leader in the industry.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View the original press release on accesswire.com