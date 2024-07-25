Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Vishnul Jain has announced he is writing the next book in his fantasy series, The Future King. It will be released soon. The book will be the third installment in the series, focusing on the psyche and growth of the protagonist, Merlin. In addition, the book will also dive into Merlin's past and impact on the future. As the world grows increasingly mired in controversy, disaster, and scandal, much of the fiction that audiences consume has similarly turned darker.

"The Future King - Rise of the Sorcerer," Book 2 by Vishnul Jain



Book three will include more magic along with more fantastical creatures, and beautifully complex villains. Readers will also learn more about an important green diamond that holds great importance in the series. In addition to the release of the third book, audiobooks are in the works for the first two books and there is even a possibility of an adaption for the silver screen.

"The Future King - Return of the Once Monarch," Book 1 by Vishnul Jain



The first installment of this young adult epic fantasy series, The Future King: Return of the Once Monarch, hit shelves to rave reviews, reinvigorating the genre and turning the classic King Arthur tale into a new story for a new generation. Rooted in die-hard optimism that is defiant in tone, The Future King series is about redemption and second chances.

The story of King Arthur and Merlin has always ended in tragedy, with Arthur fated to die after the Battle of Camlann, but author Vishnul Jain felt the legend still had a story left to tell. "The Once and Future King was left unfinished. Here, King Arthur fulfills his destiny and becomes the Future King," Jain elaborates. "This book, and ultimately this award-winning series, picks up after that tragedy and changes the story into optimism…and ultimately redemption of the hero."

In this way, Jain says the books aim to inspire generations of readers with a tale of genuine, revolutionary hope amid darkness. "It's about bringing the world together as well. Multiple cultures come together in this epic novel series," he states.

Jain has plans for multiple books in The Future King series, and the reception to the first book thus far has been glowing, making it a heavily decorated and critically acclaimed book series. The book has won first place at The BookFest Award, the Golden Wizard Book Prize, first place at the Incipere Awards, first place at the Literary Titan Awards, and first place at the Firebird Book Awards.

Jain chalks this success up to his in-depth writing process and the need for tales of inspiration. "It is about the detailed story writing process… the more four-dimensional the plot is, the more real and engaging it is."

The Golden Wizard Book Prize judges wrote that "The Future King: Return of the Once Monarch is a book you must add to your reading list! The author's creative genius is on full display in this captivating work of art, enchanting readers with original ideas and a masterful storytelling technique. Despite its origins in an ancient narrative, this book possesses a contemporary essence that will strongly resonate with young adults."

The Future King: Return of the Once Monarch and the sequel, The Future King: Rise of the Sorcerer are in stores now, with more installments soon after.

About Vishnul Jain

Born in Australia, Vishnul Jain is an avid enthusiast of mythology and history. He has a close connection to Hindu and Greek mythology, which he incorporates into the elements of his work. Through his writing, Vishnul seeks to instill hope, optimism, and endless possibilities to his readers.

