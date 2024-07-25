Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Further Open Pit Drilling Wraps Up 10,000m Tarcoola Program

Program completes with follow up to recent open pit floor JORC MRE

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 /

HIGHLIGHTS

Ongoing ~9,000m Tarcoola reverse circulation (RC) drilling program completed on regional targets; additional ~900m drilling completed in Perseverance open pit next to new JORC MRE

-Perseverance open pit JORC MRE plan view and follow up target area (blue box)1

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or Company) is pleased to confirm that its drilling program testing multiple targets near the Tarcoola Gold Project's (Tarcoola) Perseverance open pit mine is now complete, with 9,052m RC drilling completed across 44 days' drilling. 2

Following the recent new JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling ~20koz Au @ ~2 g/t Au in the Perseverance pit floor, Barton has also completed another 10 holes totalling 882m RC drilling targeting other shallow open pit mineralisation with potential for conversion into an expanded open pit MRE.

Commenting on the recent Tarcoola drilling programs, Barton MD Alexander Scanlon said:

"This is our first significant test of new Tarcoola structural targets identified late last year. Just one 'Perseverance repeat' could be of considerable value to our regional strategy for staged, low-cost development and operations.

"There is also potential to convert further shallow mineralisation into an expanded open pit Resource. With an existing fully permitted mill this is a high-value opportunity, so we are pleased to have quickly followed it up."

Regional drilling has focused on interpreted structural targets near the Perseverance mine, including on Mining Lease 6455 and key targets on Exploration License 6210 (Tolmer, Mulgathing and Warburton).

Fig 2 - Plan map of expanded Tarcoola RC drilling program at priority regional targets

Fig 3 - Plan map of Perseverance open pit mine drilling (April and July 2024)

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000oz annually, with ~1.6Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources (52.2Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au), multiple advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the renowned central Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Tarcoola Gold Project

Existing brownfield open pit mine within trucking distance of Barton's processing plant

Under-explored asset with untapped scale potential

Tunkillia Gold Project

1.5Moz Au Mineral Resources (51.3Mt @ 0.91 g/t Au)*

Scoping Study for initial 6 year, ~130kozpa Au mine

Infrastructure

650ktpa CIP process plant, mine village, and airstrip

Tarcoola ~40 person lodging to support mine operations

Tunkillia camp to support dedicated project team

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource Mr Dale Sims (Consultant) AusIMM / AIG Fellow / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

_______________________

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 3 July 2024 2 Refer to ASX announcements dated 14 May and 3 / 12 / 20 June 2024

*Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcements dated 4 March 2024 and 15 July 2024. Total Barton attributable JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 833koz Au (26.9Mt @ 0.96 g/t Au) in Indicated and 754koz Au (25.4Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred categories.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com