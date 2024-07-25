Mercado Libre partners with castLabs to deliver secure live streaming on Mercado Play

BERLIN and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs, a leading pioneer in digital video software and cloud services, is excited to announce its partnership with Mercado Libre, Latin America's most prominent e-commerce company. This collaboration will see Mercado Play, a rising star in the streaming industry, deploy castLabs' highly scalable license delivery network DRMtoday to incorporate the streaming of live events on their platform from July 17, 2024, presenting users with real-time access to their favorite events without interruptions.

Mercado Play, developed by Mercado Libre, has quickly become a significant player in the Latin American streaming market, attracting over two million users monthly across the region. Mercado Play features an intuitive interface that facilitates effortless navigation and discovery of new content, all available for free. The ad-supported platform offers a wide range of genres, including movies, television shows, and documentaries. Now, Mercado Play is expanding its offerings to include live streaming.

"We are very excited to achieve this new partnership as Mercado Play is a clear example of our evolution as Mercado Libre. Therefore, in collaboration with castLabs we will look forward reaching our millions of Latin American users with new proposals to continue promoting entertainment for free with an easy access, reaffirming our commitment to provide quality and high-definition content, while continuing offering the best shopping experience," commented Pablo García, Loyalty & Entertainment Vice-President at Mercado Libre.

Offering a complete set of features built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the integration of castLabs' DRMtoday solution will bolster Mercado Libre's mission to democratize streaming. Users can look forward to a seamless live streaming experience, safeguarded by top-notch content protection standards like key rotation and uninterrupted streaming thanks to a highly available, fault-tolerant auto scaling server structure across multiple AWS regions to prevent outages. Mercado Play also benefits from scalable, resilient networks to handle viewing spikes without compromising quality and real-time license delivery monitoring to address disruptions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mercado Libre to bring their live streaming vision to life on Mercado Play," noted Lucio Oliva, Americas Sales Manager at castLabs. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Mercado Libre and castLabs, as we join forces to ensure the success of Mercado Play as DRMtoday's presence grows in Latin America. In under a month, we achieved a seamless integration of DRMtoday into Mercado Libre's platform, providing robust content protection and superior live playback quality. This swift integration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and their audiences," finalized Oliva.

Mercado Libre's integration of castLabs' DRMtoday solution supports Mercado Play's expansion by ensuring uninterrupted, high-definition streaming, reflecting both companies' commitment to innovation and premium digital content delivery. Live streaming feature will be available on July 17 in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

About Mercado Libre

Mercado Libre is the leading e-commerce technology company in Latin America. Through its primary platforms, Mercado Libre Marketplace and Mercado Pago FinTech, it offers solutions to both individuals and companies buying, selling, advertising, and paying for goods and services online. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer service, Mercado Libre strives to build an ecosystem that democratizes commerce and payments.

About castLabs

castLabs is a leading pioneer of software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium content streaming. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday multi-DRM and CAS licensing, feature-rich PRESTOplay cross-platform players, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, single-frame forensic watermarking, Widevine device and app certification, secure WebRTC end-to-end delivery, as well as expert technical consulting. Learn more at castlabs.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mercado-libre-partners-with-castlabs-to-deliver-secure-live-streaming-on-mercado-play-302205966.html