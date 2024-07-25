Das Instrument HB6 US4285671016 HIBBETT INC. DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2024

The instrument HB6 US4285671016 HIBBETT INC. DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2024



Das Instrument 46H VGG456671053 HOLLYSYS AU.TECH.DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.07.2024

The instrument 46H VGG456671053 HOLLYSYS AU.TECH.DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2024