Updated Epanko Ore Reserve
110% Increase in Proven Ore Reserve Providing the Highest Level of Confidence
EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQBX: ECGFF) is pleased to report an updated Ore Reserve for its Epanko Graphite Project (Epanko) in Tanzania.
The updated Ore Reserve is based on the 2024 Mineral Resource, announced to ASX on 11 March 2024, combined with the Company's "Oxide Ore first" approach for the Project, enabling improved process plant throughput and project economics.
Key Highlights:
Epanko Ore Reserve Statement
The Ore Reserve estimation was carried out by Intermine Mining Consultants and has been classified in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code and is shown in Table 1.
Table 1 - July 2024 Ore Reserve Statement for the Epanko Deposit
Notes for Table 1: Cut-off grade applied Eastern Zone is 4% TGC; Cut-off grade applied Western Zone is 6.25% TGC. Tonnage figures contained within Table 1 have been rounded to nearest 100,000. % TGC grades are rounded to 1 decimal figure. Abbreviations used: Mt = 1,000,000 tonnes, Kt = 1,000 tonnes.Rounding errors may occur in tables.
Material assumptions underpinning the Ore Reserve are set out below and in Appendix 1 (JORC Table 1).
The Epanko Ore Reserve was estimated from the March 2024 Mineral Resource estimates whilst factoring in the level of confidence in the Mineral Resource as well as considering relevant modifying factors and material assumptions. The Ore Reserve is based on Measured and Indicated Resources only. No Inferred Mineral Resources have been included in the Ore Reserve.
The updated Ore Reserve confirms the outstanding geology of Epanko and supports the debt financing program with KfW IPEX-Bank for a UFK loan of up to US$105m for the initial stage 1 development of Epanko (ASX announcement on 29 November 2023).
Epanko Project Snapshot
The Epanko natural graphite provides a superior quality and cost competitive feedstock for the Company's downstream products, in particular for spherical battery graphite a key raw material for the lithium-ion battery market.
ASX Listing Rule 5.9.1
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.9.1, and in addition to further information included in this announcement, including Appendix 2 JORC Table 1, the Company provides the following information:
Material Assumptions:The Ore Reserves are based on key modifying factors that include analysis, designs, schedules and cost estimates of the Epanko Bankable Feasibility Study (Study) that describes the development of the Epanko Graphite Project over an 18 year mine life. Material assumptions of the Study include:
Classification criteria. The Ore Reserves comprises Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources only. The Study includes some Inferred Resources which are mined incidentally with the Measured and Indicated Resources and treated as waste for scheduling purposes. Over the 18 year mining period, approximately 82% of the material mined is within the Measured Resource category and approximately 18% is within the Indicated Resource category.
Mining Method:Graphite ore will be mined from two open cut pits which will be developed at the Western Zone and Eastern Zone. These are approximately one kilometre apart and lie near the northern boundary of the Mining License area. The Western Zone consists of mining a strike length of 2,300m along the top of the ridge to a depth of 210m in the south, and the Eastern Zone sits partially over a hill within a small valley and will be mined to a depth of 125m and the pit will have a strike extent of 350 m.
Processing Method:The design is based on an 850,000 tpa flotation processing plant treating Oxide ore which will be the predominate feed for the first 7 years, to produce 73,000 tpa of graphite product and Transitional and Fresh ore will be processed at a rate of 720,000 tpa, producing 60,000 tpa of graphite product. Low-grade Western oxide material (~ 3.1 Mt at 5.1% TGC) will be stockpiled and processing deferred till the end of the mining schedule.
Ore will be processed through the processing plant which will consist of:
Testwork carried out on composite samples and ore variability samples demonstrate outstanding grade and recovery of graphite in final concentrate with no deleterious elements.
Estimation Methodology:Revenue is calculated as the concentrate price less royalties, less fixed and variable costs to produce and transport the product to the point of sale. Process plant feed from the mining schedule provided a head grade that was modelled through the processing plant and used to model costs and revenue over the life of the project.
The forecast 2024 Graphite baseline price was used to calculate base revenue and was provided by Fastmarkets.
The financial projections have been modelled utilising an average basket price per tonne of graphite produced. The NPV is derived from post royalty, debt and equity funded real cash flows using a 10% discount rate.
Material Modifying Factors:The Epanko Graphite Project is located within the mining license granted by the Government of Tanzania.
Forward looking statements
Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as "forward looking statements" and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.
Production targets and financial information
Information in this announcement relating to the Bankable Feasibility Study conducted on the Epanko Graphite Project, including production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, included in this announcement is extracted from an ASX announcement dated 21 June 2017 "Updated Bankable Feasibility Study" available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets set out in the announcements released on 21 June 2017, 2 March 2023 and 28 April 2023 continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Competent Person Statements
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr. David Williams and Mr. David Drabble. Mr. David Williams is a full-time employee of ERM and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#4176) (RPGeo). Mr. David Drabble is a full-time employee of EcoGraf Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#307348). Mr David Williams and Mr David Drabble have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr David Williams and Mr David Drabble consent to the disclosure of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears. Mr David Drabble assumes responsibility for matters related to Sections 1 and 2 of JORC Table 1, while Mr David Williams assumes responsibility for matters related to Section 3 of JORC Table 1.
The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve has been compiled by Mr Steve O'Grady. Mr O'Grady, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#201545), is a fulltime employee of Intermine Engineering and produced the Mining Reserve estimate based on data and geological information supplied by Mr Williams. Mr O'Grady has sufficient experience that is relevant to the estimation, assessment, evaluation and economic extraction of Ore Reserve that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr O'Grady consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context that the information appears.
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
About EcoGraf
EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.
In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.
Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.
Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.
APPENDIX 1 MRE
March 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Epanko Deposit >5.5% TGC
Notes for Table 1: Tonnage figures contained within Table 1 have been rounded to nearest 100,000. % TGC grades are rounded to 1 decimal figure. Abbreviations used: Mt = 1,000,000 tonnes, Kt = 1,000 tonnes.Rounding errors may occur in tables.
APPENDIX 2 JORC TABLE 1
JORC Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data
JORC 2012 Table 1 Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
JORC 2012 Table 1 Section 3 - Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
JORC 2012 Table 1 Section 4 - Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves
