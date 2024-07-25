Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts delivers 15% EBITA margin in challenging markets

Utrecht, 25 July 2024



EBITA margin 15.0%; EBITA EUR 242 million

added value margin 63.8%

organic revenue decline 3.9%

earnings per share before amortisation EUR 1.61

cash flow from operations EUR 182 million



CEO statement

"The first six months of the year have been challenging as we saw lower activity at our customers, especially headwinds in building technology, but we improved our added value margin and our profitability continued to be strong in industrial technology. We sustained 15% EBITA margin with cost saving actions and robust price levels", said Stéphane Simonetta.

"The soft market in eco-friendly buildings will likely continue in the second half of the year. The semicon efficiency outlook remains positive, driven by long-term growth and AI technology advancements. The demand in sustainable transportation and industrial niches remains with a mixed picture in our various end-markets, regions and technologies.

We deploy our strategy with operational excellence initiatives and footprint optimisation to reduce our fixed costs and secure our margin objectives. While we manage the short-term volatile market environment, we continue to invest for the long term and execute our strategic initiatives with our business development plans and portfolio optimisation.

Overall, we remain well positioned for the rebound of activity."



outlook

We are executing our strategy Aalberts 'accelerates unique positioning', realising our objectives. We will continue to focus on organic revenue growth, operational excellence, portfolio optimisation and sustainable entrepreneurship to enable a clean, smart and responsible future.

On 10 December 2024 we will give an update of our strategy during a capital markets day.



An audio webcast will take place on 25 July 2024, starting at 9:00 am CEST.

The audio webcast and presentation can be accessed via aalberts.com/webcast1H2024



