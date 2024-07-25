Centamin PLC Announces Interim Results

INTERIM REPORT

for the six months ended 30 June 2024 ("H1 2024")

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, COMMENTED: "Our focus on operating performance has enabled us to take advantage of stronger gold prices to deliver improved EBITDA and a significant increase in free cash flow. Looking ahead to H2 2024, the commencement of the grid connection project will build on our recent success in taking costs out of the business, with commissioning due in H1 2025.

At the same time, we are advancing the organic growth opportunities within our portfolio. The completion of the DFS at Doropo shows a very robust project; we are now well positioned to apply for a mining licence which we expect should be granted by the end of 2024, ahead of a final investment decision. Meanwhile, we are aggressively following up on the recent success at our Eastern Desert Exploration ("EDX") project with the continued drill out of the Little Sukari discovery."

H1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

? The Group lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") was 0.32 per one million hours worked and the total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") was 1.45 per one million hours worked ? Gold production of 224,738 ounces ("oz") a 2% year on year ("YoY") increase, and gold sales of 209,269 oz from the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") ? Q2 2024 cash costs and All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") improved significantly on Q1 2024 performance. H1 2024 Cash costs of US$977/oz produced, and AISC of US$1,382/oz sold ? Capital expenditure ("capex") of US$89.5 million, including raising tailings storage facility ("TSF") 2, open pit and underground fleet purchases, equipment rebuilds, underground ventilation upgrades and waste mining ? Group free cash flow1 of US$42.7 million, a 121% YoY improvement from US$19.4 million in H1 2023 ? Positive definitive feasibility study ("DFS") at the Doropo Gold Project, with a post-tax net present value of US$426 million using an 8% discount rate ("NPV8%") and US$1,900/oz gold price2, an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 34% IRR and a 2.1 year payback. Link to 18 July 2024 announcement (here) ? Robust balance sheet: cash and liquid assets of US$200 million, as at 30 June 2024 and total liquidity of US$350 million including the undrawn US$150 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility ? Interim dividend of 2.25 US cents per share, equating to US$26 million, exceeding the minimum policy of distributing 30% of cash flow available for dividends3 with a 53% payout ratio

GROUP FINANCIAL SUMMARY4





Quarter on quarter ("QoQ") comparative Year on Year ("YoY") comparative US$'000 unless stated Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % ? H1 2024 H1 2023 % ? Gold produced (oz) 119,917 104,821 14% 224,738 220,562 2% Gold sold (oz) 116,776 92,494 26% 209,269 219,354 -5% Cash costs (US$/oz produced) 879 1,088 -19% 977 849 15% AISC (US$/oz sold)1 1,273 1,519 -16% 1,382 1,228 13% Average realised gold price (US$/oz) 2,341 2,062 14% 2,218 1,936 15% Revenue 274,111 190,984 44% 465,095 425,612 9% Adjusted EBITDA1 n/a n/a - 210,777 192,925 9% Profit before tax n/a n/a - 117,149 114,804 2% Basic EPS (US cents) n/a n/a - 7.19 7.86 -9% Capital expenditure 43,413 46,040 -6% 89,453 108,261 -17% Operating cash flow n/a n/a - 203,560 171,767 19% Adjusted free cash flow1 32,400 10,345 213% 42,743 21,900 95%

1 Refer to Non-GAAP measures end note

2 100% project basis, NPV calculated as of the commencement of construction and excludes all pre-construction costs

3 See page 8 for interim dividend calculation

4.The Group publishes profitability performance metrics on a bi-annual basis

GROUP OPERATIONAL SUMMARY





Quarter on quarter ("QoQ") comparative Year on Year ("YoY") comparative



Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % ? H1 2024 H1 2023 % ? SAFETY







LTIFR (1m hours) 0.33 0.32 3% 0.32 0.15 113% TRIFR (1m hours) 1.31 1.28 2% 1.45 2.94 -51% OPERATIONAL







Open pit material mined (kt) 32,312 31,772 2% 64,084 65,301 -2% Open pit ore mined (kt) 7,465 6,231 20% 13,696 6,882 99% Open pit ore mined grade (g/t Au) 0.67 0.63 6% 0.65 0.88 -26% Underground ore mined (kt) 278 230 21% 508 458 11% Underground ore mined grade (g/t Au) 3.33 3.2 4% 3.27 4.21 -22% Ore processed (kt) 3,339 3,066 9% 6,405 6,082 5% Feed grade (g/t Au) 1.19 1.12 6% 1.15 1.23 -7% Gold recovery (%) 87.8 87.66 0% 87.7 88.5 -1% Gold produced (oz) 119,917 104,821 14% 224,738 220,562 2%

FULL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK -Guidance Unchanged

Production ? Gold production guidance range of 470,000 to 500,000 oz per annum weighted towards H2, as previously guided Costs ? Cash cost guidance range of US$700-850/oz produced:



o H1 2024 cash cost performance is tracking slightly above the guidance range as a result of the cost of moving some 2.4 million tonnes that was planned to be mined as waste during the period being reclassified as ore for later treatment through the dump leach facility. The waste to ore conversion resulted in a lower strip ratio in Stage 7. As a result of the lower strip ratio the waste stripping costs that were expected to be allocated to sustaining capex have been reported in cash costs during the period. ? AISC guidance range of US$1,200-1,350/oz sold:



o The H1 2024 AISC of US$1,382/oz is calculated on a per ounce sold basis and was therefore impacted by the 15,469 oz difference between production and sales resulting from the timing of gold sales. ? The cost guidance reflects a range of diesel prices from 75-90 US cents per litre. The average realised price in H1 2024 was 80 US cents per litre Capex ? Adjusted capex guidance of US$215m is maintained, including: o US$112m of sustaining capex o US$103m of non-sustaining capex, of which US$58m is allocated to growth projects that are funded from Centamin treasury and cost recovered over three years o Adjusted capex guidance for the full year excluded US$91m of sustaining deferred stripping reclassified from operating costs as per IFRIC 20. As a result of the aforementioned reduction in the strip ratio, these costs were reported in cash costs and were not capitalised as originally planned during H1 2024. We now budget US$45m of sustaining deferred stripping in H2 2024.

KEY DELIVERABLES

? Doropo Project DFS, Cote d'Ivoire (Completed) - Link to 18 July 2024 announcement (here) ? Accelerated waste-stripping programme (Completed) - Link to 18 July 2024 announcement (here) ? Eastern Desert Exploration ("EDX") drilling update (H2 2024) ? Completion of Solar Expansion Study (H2 2024) ? Sukari 50MW grid connection project completion (H1 2025) ? Doropo final investment decision (H1 2025)

ENDNOTES

Guidance

The Company actively monitors the global geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomics, such as global inflation, and guidance may be impacted if the supply chain, workforce or operations are disrupted.

Non-GAAP measures

This statement includes certain financial performance measures which are not GAAP measures as defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These include EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, Cash costs of production, AISC, Cash and liquid assets, Free cash flow and adjusted Free cash flow. Management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements to understand the underlying trading performance. An explanation of the measures used along with reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measures is provided in the Financial Review.

Profit after-tax attributable to the owners of the parent ("shareholders")

Centamin's profit after the profit share split with the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority ("EMRA"), the Company's Egyptian government partner.

Royalties

Royalties are accrued and paid six months in arrears.

Liquidity

Liquidity is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and available credit under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Movements in inventory

Movement in inventory on ounces produced is the movement in mining stockpiles and ore in circuit while the movement in inventory on ounces sold is the net movement in mining stockpiles, ore in circuit and gold in safe inventory.

Gold produced

Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CEO OPERATIONAL REVIEW

(H1 2024 vs H1 2023)

I am pleased to report a solid first half of 2024 at Sukari, whilst continuing to advance numerous projects and work streams that will unlock the full potential of Centamin's portfolio. We remain on track to deliver against our 2024 guidance and all key capital projects are progressing.

HEALTH & SAFETY

We maintained our focus on the protection of our workforce and the local communities that we work in. Our safety performance continues to be strong, while noting that our ultimate ambition is to create a zero-harm workplace.

We had one lost time injury at Sukari (as previously reported in Q1 2024) and two at EDX during H1 2024.

The Group's LTIFR was 0.32 per one million hours worked and we remain focused on meeting our annual target. The Group TRIFR was 1.45 per one million hours worked, a 51% decrease YoY.

SUSTAINABILITY

Centamin published the 2023 Sustainability Report (Link to report here) which was produced in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI") 'Core option'; the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement; the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for the metals and mining industry; and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). This report also provides a statement of our conformance to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management ("GISTM").

CORPORATE

I am delighted to report the promotion of Gustav du Toit to the role of Chief Operating Officer, after two and a half years in the role of General Manager of the Sukari mine where he led the reinvestment programme and the resulting operational reset at Sukari. Gustav's responsibilities will now broaden to include oversight of EDX and the advancement of the Doropo project, following the completion of the positive DFS. Gavin Harris takes on the role of Sukari General Manager, from his previous role as Operations Director and Deputy General Manager. Islam Al Ashker has been promoted to the role of Deputy General Manager. The fact that all three roles have been filled by the promotion of internal candidates demonstrates the depth of talent within the team and the benefit of the employee development programme which looks to identify, develop and promote individuals into leadership positions.

SUKARI GOLD MINE (Egypt)

The team delivered another solid operational performance in H1 2024 and we remain on track to meet the 2024 production guidance.

In the open pit, a total of 64 Mt of material was mined, representing a 2% decrease year-over-year (YoY). Of this, 50 Mt was waste, with 33 Mt mined by the Centamin fleet and the remainder by contractor Capital Ltd. The 120 Mt accelerated waste-stripping programme was completed ahead of schedule, allowing us to retain Capital Ltd to mine up to 10 Mt of waste over the next three months to September 2024. The additional capacity will support the construction of a new dump leach pad, as well as facilitating the early completion of limited waste stripping scheduled for 2025 ahead of the delivery of the new 785C dump trucks. The net result is expected to be an incremental 2 to 3 Mt to the planned total annual volume at Sukari for 2024, equating to a 1-2% increase.

We mined 14 Mt of ore at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, a 99% increase in tonnage and a 26% decrease in grade YoY. This change reflects the reclassification of material from Stage 7, which was previously scheduled as waste, to low-grade ore, leading to a reduction in the strip ratio for Stage 7. The majority of the reclassified material was placed on the dump leach with the balance going to stockpiles. The average milled grade from the open pit was 0.97 g/t Au for H1 2024, a 2% decrease YoY.

The underground mine demonstrated the benefits of significant infrastructure and equipment upgrades since transitioning to owner mining, with the final ventilation upgrade completed in Q1 2024. These enhancements resulted in an 11% year-over-year (YoY) increase in ore tonnage mined. Although grades were lower YoY, averaging 3.3 g/t Au, we expect average grades to improve in H2 2024, aligning with our underground reserve grade.

The plant processed 6.4Mt of ore at an average feed grade of 1.15 g/t Au, a 5% increase in tonnes and 7% decrease in grade YoY. There were several key projects during the period, including mill relining and work on the mill motors, all of which were completed successfully with no unplanned disruption to throughput.

The metallurgical gold recovery rate was 87.7%, reflecting a 1% decrease year-over-year (YoY). This was influenced by the processing of oxide ore mined in Stage 7, which negatively impacts recovery rates, in addition to the lower feed grade. The mining of oxide ore is largely complete, and the remaining oxide ore will be blended to minimise its impact on recovery.

DOROPO GOLD PROJECT (Côte d'Ivoire)

On 18 July 2024, we published the results from the Doropo definitive-feasibility study ("DFS"), which demonstrated the economic robustness of the project with a post-tax NPV8% of US$426 million and an IRR of 34% at US$1,900/oz gold prices. Importantly, it fulfils Centamin's hurdle rate of 15% internal rate of return ("IRR") at the US$1,450/oz gold price used for Mineral Reserve estimation.

The project sits in a well-established mining jurisdiction with a Mineral Reserve estimate of 1.87Moz, supporting a 10-year life of mine averaging a production rate 167,000 ounces per annum at all-in sustaining costs of US$1,047/oz.

Financing options for the project are well advanced, supported by a clear roadmap for early works that will mitigate completion risks. This study underlines our confidence in Doropo's potential to become a commercially viable project, bringing substantial investment and employment opportunities to northeastern Côte d'Ivoire.

The DFS has resulted in a plan with significantly lower execution risk, relative to the PFS, reflecting a reconfiguration of the project to reduce its social impact on local communities. We received regulatory approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment with the receipt of the environmental permit in June 2024. The DFS, together with the environmental permit will form key documents in support of our submission for a mining licence to the Côte d'Ivoire Government. This application is scheduled to be submitted in Q3 2024. Following the award of the mining licence and conclusion of the mining convention, we will then progress to a final investment decision, following which we will provide an update on the project financing.

Of the US$14 million budgeted for Doropo in 2024, US$8.6 million was spent on completion of both the DFS and completing the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA"). There is up to US$6 million identified for early works including starting front-end engineering design ("FEED"), grade control drilling and some limited earthworks. These activities will reduce project delivery risk and potentially expedite construction timelines.

EXPLORATION

Eastern Desert Exploration ("EDX") (Egypt)

At the previously identified targets within the Nugrus block, Little Sukari, and Umm Majal, the exploration team completed detailed mapping and ground-based geophysical surveys, consisting of induced polarization (IP) and magnetic surveys. The second phase of drilling commenced across these targets, which will now include an expanded programme of 20km of core and reverse circulation drilling, building on the successful initial drill campaign as reported (here). In the Um Rus block, follow-up work on soil and rock chip samples from BLEG anomalies has been completed. In the Nadj block, we established a remote camp and successfully concluded the BLEG sampling programme, with the collected samples now being prepared for analysis in overseas laboratories. An update on the EDX drilling programme is expected to be announced in the second half of 2024.

ABC (Côte d'Ivoire)

At ABC, in light of encouraging drill results from neighbouring permits to the north, we undertook a soil sampling programme across the northern portion of the Farako-Nafana permit. This area was previously sampled using termite mounds as the sample medium; however, it was prudent to re-sample using soil geochemistry to ensure accuracy.

Geological interpretation of the soils data is ongoing. If any soil anomalies are identified that require further investigation, we plan to initiate a drill testing programme towards the end of the year, during the dry season. Additionally, there is potential to conduct infill drilling in the Kona Central and South resources.

OUTLOOK

Centamin remains well positioned, and guidance for 2024 remains unchanged.

I would like to commend our workforce for their commitment, professionalism and passion. I would also like to thank our local communities, partners and wider stakeholders for their support and shared vision.

We look forward to a busy second half of news flow, as we continue to deliver on our commitments and progress towards our vision of being a responsible multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional producer.

MARTIN HORGAN

CEO

25 July 2024

CFO FINANCIAL REVIEW

(H1 2024 vs H1 2023)

We are pleased to report material improvements across the majority of our key financial metrics including revenue, EBITDA, profit before tax, operating cash flow and free cash flow.

H1 2024 has delivered strong operating cash flow of US$204 million. This translated into a positive Group free cash flow of US$43 million, after Sukari profit share distributions of US$74 million to our Egyptian partner, EMRA, and US$74 million to Centamin, and US$12 million spent advancing our organic growth pipeline at Doropo (Côte d'Ivoire), EDX (Egypt) and ABC (Côte d'Ivoire).

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues increased YoY by 9% to US$464 million, from annual gold sales of 209,269 ounces, down 5%, at an average realised price of US$2,218/oz, up 15% YoY. Due to timing of gold shipments, a total of 22,381 ounces of unsold gold bullion was held at Sukari as at 30 June 2024, equivalent to US$52 million which has now been sold.

The Group adjusted EBITDA was US$211 million, at a 45% EBITDA margin and up 9% YoY, principally driven by

? A 15% increase in average realised gold price; but also due to: ? A 2% decrease in the combined open pit and underground material mined; ? Lower fuel prices, offset by higher processed volumes, has resulted in a net US$8 million savings against budget; and ? Offset by a reduction in stripping costs capitalised to the balance sheet during the period (as per IFRIC 20). This was due to material designated as waste in the plan which, upon mining this material, was reclassified as low-grade ore, the strip ratio was reduced accordingly, and as a result, those costs remained as operating costs for the period, except for the relevant portion capitalised as inventory at period end.

Profit before tax increased by 2% to US$117 million, due to:

? 9% increase in revenue, in line with the 15% increase in average realised gold price offset by the 5% decrease in gold ounces sold; ? a significant increase in finance income due to rising interest rates in both Egypt and the United Kingdom which resulted in a US$1.3 million increase in interest income from funds placed in term-deposit, offset by:



? 42% increase in other operating costs, predominantly due to







? a US$3m increase in corporate costs related to share-based payments and salaries and wages offset by decrease in the cost of consultants;







? a US$1m increase in royalties paid; and







? a US$6m increase in provisions for obsolete and redundant stock



? 36% decrease in greenfield exploration and evaluation expenditure, as budgeted; and



? 10% increase in cost of sales as lower stripping costs were capitalised due to better-than-expected ore to waste conversion.

The above factors together with an increase in EMRA distributions during the period resulted in basic EPS decreasing by 9% to 7.19 US cents.

COST MANAGEMENT

Cash costs of production in H1 2024 were US$220 million, a 17% increase YoY. This is primarily due to lower capitalisation of costs (discussed above), increased output from the underground and higher throughput in the plant. Unit cash costs of production were US$977/oz produced, a 15% increase, driven by the aforementioned cost drivers, partly offset by higher production volumes.

AISC in H1 2024 were US$289 million, a 7% increase YoY, and with lower sales volumes (due to timing of gold shipments) resulting in unit AISC of US$1,382/oz sold, a 13% increase YoY.

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

As of 30 June 2024, Centamin had cash and liquid assets of US$200 million, including 22koz of gold inventory waiting to be sold. From a liquidity standpoint, the US$150 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility remains available and undrawn.

CAPITAL INVESTMENT

H1 2024 gross capital expenditure was US$89 million, including the underground ventilation upgrades, continued contracted waste-stripping programme, new underground and open pit equipment purchases, underground development, open pit equipment rebuilds, and raising TSF2.

Total sustaining capex was US$47 million, and non-sustaining was US$42 million. We had expected a higher capex spend in H1 but due to minor changes in scheduling, this has been moved to H2 2024 and we remain on track to meet 2024 guidance.

INTERIMDIVIDEND

Consistent with the Company's stated commitment to shareholder returns, the Board declares an interim dividend of 2.25 US cents per share (US$26 million) for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024. As per the dividend policy, this distribution is in line with the commitment to return a minimum of 30% of Group free cash flow before growth capex3 to shareholders in cash dividends. In consideration of the below factors, and reflecting the Board's confidence, a total of 53% of H1 2024 Group free cash flow before growth capex will be distributed to shareholders on 27 September 2024:

? Centamin is in a financially robust position with US$200 million in cash and liquid assets; ? The US$150 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility remains undrawn as a result of H1 2024 growth capex being funded from internally generated cash flows; and ? The Company is operationally and financially well positioned for a stronger H2 2024, in line with plan.







The interim dividend is calculated by the following:





30 June 2024 (Unaudited)



US$'000 Group free cash flow 42,743 Add back: Growth capex financed from treasury1



6,446











Cashflow available for dividends 49,189 30% minimum distribution as per dividend policy (14,757) Surplus cash flow for discretionary capital allocation2 34,432 Board interim dividend supplement



(11,367)







Total interim dividend declared 26,124

1 Defined as Sukari growth capex funded from Treasury and available for cost-recovery as per the Concession Agreement.

2 Discretionary capital allocation options include future project investment, portfolio optimisation and supplemental shareholder returns

Please refer to the Dividend Declaration announcement and or the website (www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/dividend-information/) for further detail including the interim dividend timetable.

OUTLOOK

Financially, we expect a stronger second half of 2024 driven by higher production volumes. Meanwhile, our focus on cost management means we remain fully focused on managing the bottom line of the business so that we can maximise the value at Sukari whilst delivering growth and diversification alongside stakeholder returns.

ROSS JERRARD

CFO

25 July 2024

PRIMARY STATEMENTS HIGHLIGHTS

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Revenue 465,095 425,612 891,262

Revenue from gold and silver sales for the period increased by 9% year-on-year to US$465 million (2023: US$426 million) with a 15% increase in the year-on-year average realised gold price to US$2,218 per ounce sold (2023: US$1,936 per ounce sold) offset by a 5% decrease in gold ounces sold to 209,269 ounces (2023: 219,354 ounces).

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Cost of sales (295,091) (267,801) (596,836)

Cost of sales represents the cost of mining, processing, refining, transport, site administration, depreciation, amortisation and movement in production inventories. Cost of sales is up 10% year-on-year to US$295 million.

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Dividend paid - non-controlling interest in SGM (74,000) (46,000) (112,000)

Profit share payments during the year are reconciled against SGM's audited financial statements. Any variation between payments made during the year (based on the Company's estimates) and the SGM's audited financial statements, may result in a balance due and payable to EMRA or advances to be offset against future distributions. SGM's 30 June 2023 financial statements have been audited and signed off; the 30 June 2024 financial statements will be audited in due course in line with the agreed timetable.

Certain terms of the Concession Agreement (CA) and amounts in the cost recovery model may also vary depending on interpretation and are therefore subject to continued discussions between EMRA and management which can result in variations in the profit-sharing split between periods. Centamin and EMRA continue working on closing outstanding open audit periods as well as agree on the timing and mechanism of any financing and ultimately the distribution of future proceeds between partners.

Refer to note 1.2.1.2 in the 2023 Annual Report for details of the treatment and disclosure of the EMRA profit share.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The following table provides a breakdown of the total capital expenditure of the Group:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Underground exploration 3,884 5,368 9,225 Underground mine development 14,962 16,011 32,350 Other sustaining capital expenditure 28,155 28,950 46,241 Total sustaining capital expenditure 47,001 50,329 87,816 Non-sustaining exploration expenditure - 1,210 2,947 Other non-sustaining capital expenditure(1) 42,452 56,723 113,348 Total gross capital expenditure 89,453 108,262 204,111 Less:







Sustaining element of waste stripping capitalised(2) - (10,023) (843) Capitalised Right of Use Assets (14) (66) (1,216) Adjusted capital expenditure 89,439 98,173 202,052

(1) Non-sustaining capital expenditure included the spend on North dump leach pad expansion, tailings storage facility stage lifts and the Capital Waste Stripping. Non-sustaining costs are primarily those costs incurred at 'new operations' and costs related to 'major projects at existing operations' that will materially benefit the operation.

(2) Reclassified from operating expenditure.

EXPLORATION EXPENDITURE

The following table provides a breakdown of the total exploration expenditure of the Group:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Greenfield exploration











Burkina Faso - 775 869 Côte d'Ivoire 8,816 15,914 25,226 Egypt - Eastern Desert Exploration 3,255 2,234 5,558 Total greenfield exploration expenditure 12,071 18,923 31,653 Brownfield exploration







Sukari Tenement 3,884 6,578 12,172 Total brownfield exploration expenditure 3,884 6,578 12,172 Total exploration expenditure 15,955 25,501 43,825

Exploration and evaluation expenditure comprises expenditure incurred for exploration activities primarily in Côte d'Ivoire and in the Egypt greenfield permit areas. Greenfield exploration and evaluation costs (excluding Burkina Faso) decreased by US$6 million or 33%, primarily driven by reduced work in Côte d'Ivoire as the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") stage of the Doropo project has now been finalised. Drilling work was however significantly expanded in the new Egypt permit areas hence the 41% or US$0.9 million increase in the exploration costs in that area. The brownfield capitalised exploration costs on the Sukari concession area decreased by US$3 million or 41% year on year due to the decrease in the surface exploration and evaluation work and related activities within the Sukari concession areas.

The spend in Burkina Faso was mainly on key services and other regulatory obligations required to formally exit the country. The in country incorporated entities have now been formally liquidated.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Interim dividend

The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 2.25 US cents per share on Centamin plc ordinary shares (totalling approximately US$26 million). The interim dividend for the half year period ended 30 June 2024 will be paid on 27 September 2024 to shareholders on the register on the Record Date of 30 August 2024.

Other than as noted above, there were no other significant events occurring after the reporting date requiring disclosure in the financial statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

1) EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the following from profit before tax:

· Finance costs · Finance income · Depreciation and amortisation

Management considers EBITDA a valuable indicator of the Group's ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and capital expenditures. EBITDA is also frequently used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes whereby EBITDA is multiplied by a factor or 'EBITDA multiple' that is based on an observed or inferred relationship between EBITDA and market values to determine a company's approximate total enterprise value. EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and does not have any standardised definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA excludes the impact of income from financing activities and taxes, and therefore is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may also calculate EBITDA differently. The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to profit for the year before tax.

Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of transactions that are not core to the Group's main operations, like adjustments made to normalise earnings, for example profit on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, impairments of property, plant and equipment, non-current mining stockpiles and exploration and evaluation assets.

Reconciliation of profit before tax to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) H1 2023 (Unaudited) Full Year 2023 (Audited) Profit for the year before tax US$'000 117,149 114,804 195,140 Finance income US$'000 (3,126) (1,791) (4,127) Finance costs US$'000 2,179 1,380 3,526 Depreciation and amortisation US$'000 93,921 79,022 198,127 EBITDA US$'000 210,123 193,415 392,666 Add back/(less)(1) US$'000







Net fair value loss/(gain) on derivative financial instruments US$'000 654 (490) 5,509 Adjusted EBITDA US$'000 210,777 192,925 398,175

(1) Adjustments made to normalise earnings for example profit on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, impairments of property, plant and equipment, non-current mining stockpiles and exploration and evaluation assets.

2) CASH COST OF PRODUCTION PER OUNCE PRODUCED AND SOLD AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ("AISC") PER OUNCE SOLD CALCULATION

Cash cost of production and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures. Cash cost of production per ounce is a measure of the average cost of producing an ounce of gold, calculated by dividing the operating costs in a period by the total gold production over the same period. Operating costs represent total operating costs less sustaining administrative expenses, royalties, depreciation and amortisation. Management uses this measure internally to better assess performance trends for the Company as a whole. Management considers that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use such non-GAAP information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flows. Management considers that these measures provide an alternative reflection of the Group's performance for the current year and are an alternative indication of its expected performance in future periods. Cash cost of production is intended to provide additional information, does not have any standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

Reconciliation of cash cost of production per ounce produced:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) H1 2023 (Unaudited) Full Year 2023 (Audited) Mine production costs (note 2.2) US$'000 219,407 188,344 412,827 Less: Refinery and transport US$'000 (737) (1,182) (1,871) Movement in inventory (1) US$'000 837 (5) (17,133) Cash cost of production - gold produced US$'000 219,507 187,157 393,823















Gold produced - total (oz.) oz 224,738 220,562 450,058 Cash cost of production per ounce produced US$/oz 977 849 875

1) The movement in inventory on ounces produced is only the net movement in mining stockpiles and ore in circuit while the movement in ounces sold (in table below) is the net movement in mining stockpiles, ore in circuit and gold in safe inventory.

A reconciliation has been included below to show the cash cost of production metric should gold sold ounces be used as a denominator.

Reconciliation of cash cost of production per ounce sold:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) H1 2023 (Unaudited) Full Year 2023 (Audited) Mine production costs (note 2.2) US$'000 219,407 188,344 412,827 Royalties US$'000 13,931 12,733 26,682 Movement in inventory (1) US$'000 (9,334) 3,346 (9,536) Cash cost of production - gold sold US$'000 224,004 204,423 429,973















Gold sold - total (oz.) oz 209,269 219,354 456,625 Cash cost of production per ounce sold US$/oz 1,070 932 942 Movement in inventory











Movement in inventory - cash (above) US$'000 (9,334) 3,346 (9,536) Effect of depreciation and amortisation - non-cash US$'000 27,227 (4,062) 22,855 Movement in inventory - cash & non-cash (note 2.2) US$'000 17,893 (716) 13,319

(1) The movement in ounces sold is the net movement in mining stockpiles, ore in circuit and gold in safe inventory while the movement in inventory on ounces produced (in table above) is only the net movement in mining stockpiles and ore in circuit while.

Reconciliation of AISC per ounce sold:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) H1 2023 (Unaudited) Full Year 2023 (Audited) Mine production costs (note 2.2) US$'000 219,407 188,344 412,827 Movement in inventory US$'000 (9,334) 3,346 (9,536) Royalties US$'000 13,931 12,733 26,682 Sustaining corporate administration costs US$'000 18,459 14,964 33,110 Rehabilitation provision interest expense unwinding US$'000 803 668 1,333 Sustaining underground development and exploration US$'000 18,847 21,379 41,575 Other sustaining capital expenditure US$'000 28,155 28,950 46,241 By-product credit US$'000 (973) (928) (1,878) All-in sustaining costs (1) US$'000 289,295 269,456 550,354















Gold sold - total (oz.) oz 209,269 219,354 456,625 AISC per ounce sold US$/oz 1,382 1,228 1,205

(1) Includes refinery and transport.

3) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BULLION ON HAND AND GOLD AND SILVER SALES DEBTOR AND FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

Management considers that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use such non-GAAP information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow and the measure is intended to provide additional information.

Cash and cash equivalents, bullion on hand, gold and silver sales debtor and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss is a non-GAAP financial measure of the available cash and liquid assets at a point in time. Management uses this measure internally to better assess performance trends for the Company as a whole.

This non-GAAP measure does not have any standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. This measure is not necessarily indicative of cash and cash equivalents as determined under GAAP and other companies may calculate it differently.

Reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents, bullion on hand, gold and silver sales debtor and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Cash and cash equivalents (note 2.10(a))



109,607 96,231 93,322 Bullion on hand (valued at the period-end spot price)



52,167 28,095 14,261 Gold and silver sales debtor



38,366 33,573 44,917 Derivative instruments at fair value through profit or loss - 3,028 654 Cash and cash equivalents, bullion on hand, gold and silver sales debtor and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 200,140 160,927 153,154

The majority of funds have been invested in international rolling short-term fixed interest money market deposits.

4) FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is a measure of the available cash after distributions to the Non-Controlling Interest ("NCI") in SGM, being EMRA, that the Group has at its disposal to use for capital reinvestment and to distribute to shareholders of the parent. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information, does not have any standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP and other companies may calculate this measure differently.

H1 2024 (Unaudited) US$'000 H1 2023 (Unaudited) US$'000 Full Year 2023 (Audited) US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities



203,409 171,767 353,600 Less:











Net cash used in investing activities



(86,666) (106,405) (198,768) Dividend paid - non-controlling interest in SGM



(74,000) (46,000) (112,000) Free cash flow



42,743 19,362 42,832 Add back:











Transactions completed through specific available cash resources (1)



- 2,538 6,163 Adjusted free cash flow



42,743 21,900 48,995

(1) Adjustments made to free cash flow, for example acquisitions and disposals of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, which are completed through specific allocated available cash reserve

GOVERNANCE

SHARE PLAN AWARDS

Granted 02 May 2024

· The Company granted 3,348,600 performance share awards over ordinary shares of nil par value to 16 employees of the Group under the Company's shareholder approved Incentive Share Plan. Performance conditions and further details of the scheme can be found in the 2023 Annual Report. · The Company granted 2,510,700 restricted cash settled share awards over ordinary shares of nil par value to 92 senior employees across the Group under the Company's shareholder approved Incentive Share Plan. These awards vest annually over a three-year period in equal tranches to participants, subject to the scheme rules and the employee remaining with the Company.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

RISK MANAGEMENT

Centamin recognises that nothing is without risk. We believe a successful and sustainable business requires a robust and proactive risk management framework as its foundation. This is supported by a strong culture of risk awareness, encouraging openness and integrity, alongside a clearly defined appetite for risk. This enables the Company to consider risks and opportunities for more effective decision-making, delivery on our objectives and improve our performance as a responsible mining company. The Board has overall responsibility, supported by the Audit and Risk Committee, for establishing a framework that allows for the review of existing and emerging risks in the context of both opportunities and potential threats that inform the principal risks and uncertainties. These risks and opportunities inform the assessment of the future prospects and long-term viability of the Group, as shown in the Viability Statement of the 2023 Annual Report and are also considered when challenging the strategic objectives of the Company.

2024 continues to provide macroeconomic change exacerbated by geopolitical pressures including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, the Rea Sea and Ukraine. Whilst as a business we were able to successfully manage the operational considerations these have brought, we have felt the financial pressures as every government, business and individual has globally. The 2023 Annual Report included the latest updates to the principal and emerging risks driven by these pressures.

We continue to feel the ongoing global impact of these increased financial pressures, which we carry on monitoring, and has led to the introduction of additional mitigations and changes to our ongoing strategy for the financially focussed risks. When considering the healthy financial position of the business, including additional measures such as the revolving credit facility, means we feel there is sufficient financial flexibility to meet the Company's current and future financial commitments through 2024.

The Directors confirm that a robust assessment of the principal, new and emerging risks impacting the Company has been undertaken which identified external, strategic and operational risks on a sliding scale depending on the level of influence over which the Company may have on the factors which can impact the risk. For further detail please refer to the Risk Review within the 2023 Annual Report and 2023 Sustainability Report, published on the Company's website: www.centamin.com .

PRINCIPAL RISKS

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group remain unchanged from those which are set out in detail within the Strategic Report section of the 2023 Annual Report and can be found on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/principal-risks-and-uncertainties/) .

The principal risks are listed below:

External risks

· Geopolitical

· Legal and regulatory compliance

· Litigation

· Global macroeconomic developments

· Gold price

Strategic risks

· Capital allocation and liquidity

· Diversification

· Concession governance and management

· Licence to operate

· People (attract, develop and retain skilled people)

· Stakeholder environmental and social expectations

· Decarbonisation

Operational risks

· Safety, health and wellbeing

· Exploration and project development

· Maximising our geological potential

· Operational performance and planning

EMERGING RISKS

Below we have outlined a list of emerging risks, these remain unchanged from those which are set out within the Strategic Report section of the 2023 Annual Report and website:

· Cyber security

· Infectious disease

· Climate change

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT OF THE DIRECTORS IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 FINANCIAL REPORT

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

a) the set of interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union; b) the set of interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which has been prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer, or the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4; c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and d) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

The board of Directors that served during all or part of the six month period ended on 30 June 2024 and their respective responsibilities can be found on pages 84 to 130 of the 2023 annual report and financial statements of Centamin plc. There has been no changes to board of Directors since the approval of the 2023 Annual Report.



By order of the Board,



MARTIN HORGAN

CEO

25 July 2024 ROSS JERRARD

CFO

25 July 2024



