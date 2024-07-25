Agreement Brings Perosphere's Novel Coagulation Diagnostic Instrument to Second Market in Europe

Perosphere (Perosphere Technologies Inc.), a private medical technologies company focused on developing next-generation coagulation diagnostics, today announced that it has signed an agreement with CoRRect Medical GmbH, a leading medical device distributor, for the exclusive distribution of Perosphere's Point-of-Care (PoC) Coagulometer in Germany.

With this agreement, Perosphere's PoC Coagulometer will become available for the first time to hospitals and healthcare professionals in Germany, where annual anticoagulant prescription rates per 100,000 persons increased by 135.8% between 2005 and 2016.1 The PoC Coagulometer is a novel pharmacodynamic, reagent-free diagnostic instrument for use at the point of care, i.e., bedside to deliver rapid diagnosis of coagulation status and direct informed treatment decision-making in hospital settings and outpatient clinics supporting medical management of patients on anticoagulant therapies, including the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs).

"We are eager to partner with CoRRect Medical to introduce Perosphere's PoC Coagulometer in Germany, addressing the unmet medical need in coagulation testing and management to help improve patient outcomes and reduce associated costs," said Daryl Mootoo, Chief Operating Officer of Perosphere. "CoRRect Medical has outstanding expertise in understanding the needs of healthcare professionals to provide solutions that can integrate seamlessly into practice."

CoRRect Medical specializes in the commercialization and distribution of high-quality and innovative medical devices for cardiology, vascular surgery, and cardiac surgery in Germany and across Europe. CoRRect Medical operates under Uniphar Medtech, a European medical device distributor with a presence across 21 markets. Within the Uniphar Medtech family of businesses, Perosphere also has an exclusive agreement with M3 Medical for the distribution of the PoC Coagulometer in Ireland.

"We are inspired by Perosphere's medical innovation and proud to be entrusted as its exclusive partner to bring this point-of-care, DOAC-sensitive coagulation testing device to the health system in Germany," said Michael Braun, Chief Executive Officer of CoRRect Medical. Mr. Braun added, "The PoC Coagulometer will fill a critical diagnostic void for healthcare professionals and help improve care outcomes for patients."

About Perosphere Technologies

Perosphere Technologies is changing the way decisions are made at the point-of-care in hospitals and outpatient clinics for patients at risk for bleeding. A private medical technologies company, Perosphere is focused on development and commercialization of the novel PoC (point-of-care) Coagulometer, which quickly informs diagnosis, treatment, and prevention decisions through precision data, made immediately accessible to all. It is the only PoC diagnostic instrument that effectively and swiftly tests clotting times across drug classes, including the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs). The PoC Coagulometer serves to help establish a new standard of care for patients on anticoagulant therapies or at risk for bleeding, and has the potential to improve efficiency, provide significant cost savings, and support better patient outcomes.

The PoC Coagulometer has a CE Mark in the European Union and is not FDA-cleared in the United States.

For further information, contact us at info@perospheretech.com or +1 (475) 218-4600.

www.perospheretech.com

About CoRRect Medical GmbH

CoRRect Medical GmbH specializes in the commercialization and distribution of high-quality and innovative medical devices for cardiology, vascular surgery and cardiac surgery using minimally invasive procedures. CoRRect Medical GmbH's commitment to innovative technologies brings medical progress to patients, saving their lives and increasing their quality of life. Our aim is to find new products which help patients in case of illness and offer treating physicians procedural optimization. The CoRRect Medical team has been introducing new innovative technologies into Germany, Switzerland and the EU over the last 30 years. For more information, visit https://correctmedical.com/en/home-en/.

1 Guelker, J. et al. Increasing use of anticoagulants in Germany and its impact on hospitalization for gastrointestinal bleeding. Thrombosis Research, 181, 2019, 135-140. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.thromres.2019.07.009.

