PAVE Appoints UK Head of Business Development

Phil Deegan to help drive innovation through AI-based Inspection Platform

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Deegan has been appointed UK Head of Business Development at PAVE, the innovative AI-based inspection platform that automatically inspects and appraises vehicles in real-time. With almost 40 years in the automotive industry, Phil is experienced in creating and driving business strategy and change management, supporting companies in navigating complex business challenges and creating exciting and profitable solutions.

Having worked in senior roles at Adesa (now Open Lane), Smart Fleet Solutions, GRS and GE Capital, he has built teams to support business vision, developed future leaders, and ensured the delivery of both short and long-term business objectives.

"Technology is driving our sector, and digital vehicle inspections offer fleets convenience, cost and time savings, providing transparency and operating efficiency," stated Deegan. "I believe that PAVE can revolutionise the way vehicles are inspected, and I am delighted to support the development of PAVE in the fleet and auto retail sectors."

Developed in Toronto, Canada, PAVE is an open API automated inspection solution that turns anyone with access to a smartphone into a professional inspector in just one click. PAVE's platform does the rest. PAVE takes less than three minutes to generate professional inspections and comprehensive condition reports, all of which can be fully integrated into a business's core operating system.

In his role, Phil will oversee the development of long-term partnerships, ensure that the PAVE solution continues to develop and remains the market-leading inspection-powered solution. He's also relishing working to ensure that PAVE addresses clients' inspection and remarketing challenges in the most efficient way.

"There has never been a more critical time for businesses to review their inspection processes" Deegan continues. "AI has enabled the transition to automated inspections and digital inspection solutions are now flexible enough to adapt to use in many cases. I am excited to highlight the full potential of PAVE's inspection solutions to the UK market."

"PAVE's inspection technology is changing the landscape of field inspections," stated Brian Steinhauser, co-founder and CEO from PAVE. "Using PAVE can help efficiently assess vehicle condition, damages and remedial costs. The tech is ready, and we are confident Phil is the man for the job. His extensive background in management, sales and relationship development all suggest his success within this role."

About PAVE

PAVE is an automotive technology company that is reimagining how the world inspects vehicles. PAVE is powered by Intelligent Damage Detection capabilities, enabling anyone with a smartphone to complete a guided vehicle inspection by simply taking photos of their vehicle. Headquartered in Toronto, the team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries, blending the best of both artificial and automotive intelligence. For more information, visit pave.ai.

