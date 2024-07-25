The highly anticipated global international competition is about to kick off, with athletes and spectators from various countries gathering in Paris. In recent days, Yili distributed a huge number of fans with a distinctive "Chinese style" for free on the streets of Paris, and the crowds enthusiastically waved these fans, joining together to cheer on Chinese athletes.

Chinese Aunties in Paris Perform "Chinese Style" Square Dance, Cheering for Chinese Athletes (Photo: Business Wire)

In many locations including Chinatown, Avenue des Champs-Élysées, along the Seine River, and around the competition venues, fans adorned with phrases like "To Paris, for glory!" and "Cheer for China with Yili!" along with images of Chinese athletes such as Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Fan Zhendong, Zhang Yufei, and Qin Haiyang dressed in Chinese-style outfits showcasing "Chinese style" martial arts were distributed to many local French residents and foreign tourists. People waved their "Chinese style" fans to cool down and cheered together for Chinese athletes! A group of Chinese aunties used the fans as props to perform "Chinese style" square dances on the streets of Paris, showing their support for Chinese athletes in their favorite way, attracting many local French residents and tourists to watch and participate.

This show of support reflects Chinese enthusiasm for sports, cultural confidence, and hopeful anticipation for this international competition! This year coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China, and this international competition will greatly facilitate cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two nations. As the official dairy partner of the Chinese sports delegation at the Paris Olympics, Yili calls on everyone to cheer for China as well as the world with Yili during this summer.

