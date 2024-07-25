RelaDyne to Supply DuraMAX to Sun Auto Tire & Service Locations Across the Country

RelaDyne announced today that its national automotive brand, DuraMAX, will supply lubricants and ancillary products to Sun Auto Tire & Service's network of over 475 company-operated locations across the United States in a multi-year partnership. In addition to an award-winning lineup of DuraMAX motor oils offered in a variety of viscosities and performance specifications, RelaDyne will also supply Sun Auto Tire & Service with filters through its DuraMAX DIRECT program, delivering the exceptional quality of DuraMAX high performance filters right to their doorstep, alongside wiper blades and other ancillary products.

Sun Auto Tire & Service is a leading provider of quality aftermarket automotive repair, maintenance, and tire services. Serving more than 2 million customers annually and more than 2,500 service bays, Sun Auto Tire & Service's purpose is to provide an extraordinary experience for its customers from minor maintenance services to extensive repairs, offering a dealership experience using superior tools and equipment with top-quality automotive components - all performed by professional automotive technicians.

The DuraMAX brand, owned by RelaDyne, is an automotive line of high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, and more. Based on a survey conducted by National Oil & Lube News, DuraMAX has been ranked the number one best-selling motor oil brand since 2018 by Quick Lube Owners.

"At Sun Auto Tire & Service, our commitment to using only the highest quality parts ensures that our customers receive the best service possible," said Chris Ripani, Chief Operating Officer for Sun Auto Tire & Service. "We have found that DuraMAX oils and filters provide exceptional performance and reliability. By partnering with DuraMAX, we reaffirm our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction."

"It is with great pleasure that we announce DuraMAX oils will be featured in all Sun Auto Tire & Service locations throughout the United States," said David Gempel, Senior Director of Corporate Accounts for RelaDyne. "Our exceptional DuraMAX product line comes with several installer-focused retention programs to drive incremental sales and service center profitability. RelaDyne's capability to "own the last mile," providing top-tier store service, showcases our geographic footprint and operational capabilities in the market."

"On behalf of RelaDyne and our Associates, we are pleased to welcome Sun Auto Tire & Service to the RelaDyne family and DuraMAX brand," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne. "With passion, we look forward to serving your business for years to come while pushing our products, service levels, and technology to meet your growing business needs."

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 150 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates become a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

