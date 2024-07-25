Australia's energy market operator says that batteries are increasingly supporting demand peaks in the National Electricity Market (NEM). Average generation during these periods has more than doubled since the same time last year. From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) Quarterly Energy Dynamics report shows battery contributions to meeting daily maximum operational demand in the NEM increased to 1. 3% in the second quarter, up from 0. 5% in the second quarter of 2023. AEMO's quarterly report shows cold weather drove record demand in the NEM in the second quarter, ...

