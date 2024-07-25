TeamViewer named leader in open digital platforms for connected workers (AR) in PAC Innovation Radar

PAC ranks TeamViewer as the market-leading vendor for connected worker platforms, highlighting the company's most relevant use cases for Augmented Reality (AR) implementation and established partnerships centered around integrated solutions.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it was named the Best-in-Class solution among Open Digital Platforms for Connected Workers (AR) in PAC Innovation Radar 2024. Analysts recognized TeamViewer for its strengths in addressing relevant AR use cases, particularly in manual order picking with smart glasses and other wearable devices, establishing strong partnerships, expanding go-to-market strategies, and maintaining robust financial health, according to PAC's evaluation.

TeamViewer's connected worker platform, TeamViewer Frontline, is specifically designed to offer step-by-step instructions, visual guidance, and remote expert support to industrial workers. TeamViewer Frontline utilizes advanced wearable computing technology and fully integrated AR solutions. It enables enterprises to modernize their desk-less workforces, streamline operations, improve efficiency, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

"While the market for connected worker platforms is going through a consolidation phase, it turns out that TeamViewer has moved into a market-leading position. By focusing on the most relevant use cases and strategic partnerships, TeamViewer's connected worker business is not only very resilient but also ready for further growth", says Arnold Vogt, Head of Digital & IoT, PAC.

What sets TeamViewer apart is its strategic partnerships with leading software vendors like Siemens and SAP. These collaborations have resulted in relevant deals with notable use cases, such as the digitalization of warehouse processes at Nadro in Mexico, where TeamViewer's vision-picking solution integrated with SAP Extended Warehouse Management is making a tangible impact. Furthermore, the recent integration with Manhattan Associates' warehouse management solution and a joint go-to-market strategy with Deloitte highlights TeamViewer's commitment to expanding its ecosystem. TeamViewer's strong global presence enables it to deliver its innovative solutions worldwide, establishing a solid footprint in the connected worker space.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to be named the number one solution in the Connected Workers category by PAC Innovation Radar 2024," said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our strong collaborations with industry leaders. Our AR solutions are driving remarkable benefits for our customers, enabling them to exceed their own clients' expectations. We are not just keeping pace with digital transformation in the industry-we are shaping it."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at teamviewer.com.

About PAC

PAC is the leading European consulting and analyst firm supporting software & IT service vendors worldwide. Since 1976, the firm has helped clients to understand market dynamics, grow their revenue, and raise their profile. PAC is an analyst-led consultancy with a team of over 100 experts across Europe. PAC provides market research and analysis on more than 30 countries worldwide, delivered through our portfolio pillars, Guidance, Insights, and Visibility, and our renowned SITSI® research platform. More on pacanalyst.com

