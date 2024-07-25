Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 09:06 Uhr
HWBC Goes Live with Yardi's Property Technology Platform

Irish commercial real estate specialist goes live with commercial proptech to enhance reporting

DUBLIN, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HWBC, an independent, Irish-owned and managed commercial property firm, implements Yardi® technology to enhance reporting and drive efficiencies with a single integrated solution. HWBC provides a full set of property advisory services for the Irish commercial real estate market.

HWBC, an independent, Irish-owned and managed commercial property firm, implements Yardi® technology to enhance reporting and drive efficiencies with a single integrated solution.

Solutions from the Yardi® Commercial Suite have supported HWBC in automating many of its property management functions. In particular, the company has automated lease invoice generation and gained a deeper set of analytics to deliver advanced reporting for its clients. With Yardi, HWBC will unlock efficiencies and capitalise on economies of scale as its portfolio continues to grow.

"We're excited to work with Yardi and utilise a single solution with great reporting functionality to provide us and our international client base with better insights into the data we manage for them," said David Balfe, Divisional Director & Property Management Financial Controller for HWBC. "With Yardi, we are confident that these tools will not only enhance our current service offerings but also better position us competitively to grow our business."

"We look forward to supporting HWBC and their strategy of leveraging our unified, cloud platform for their asset and property management services," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager for Yardi.

See how you can boost efficiency and enhance the commercial property lifecycle with a cloud based, end-to-end platform.

About HWBC
HWBC was founded in 2005 by a small group of Irish property professionals who wanted to create a firm that delivers a personalised and professional service where client service and long-term relationships are core values. For more information, visit hwbc.ie.

About Yardi
Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,200 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

