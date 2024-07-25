VeroSource, a subsidiary of HEALWELL, built the new Patient Summary feature that launched on the MyHealthNB mobile app in partnership with Canada Health Infoway and the Government of New Brunswick.

Toronto, Ontario and Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that the Department of Health in New Brunswick, in partnership with, VeroSource Solutions Inc. ("VeroSource") and Canada Health Infoway, has launched the first patient-mediated Patient Summary in North America. The secure Patient Summary functionalities, found in the province's health information app, MyHealthNB, enables New Brunswick residents to cross both provincial and international borders equipped with a shareable, digital set of basic clinical data. This summarized version of a patient's clinical data provides health professionals with the essential information needed at point of care, such as during medical emergencies, walk-in clinic visits, and transitions of care.

By enabling the secure sharing of personal health records in the MyHealthNB app, the Government of New Brunswick and VeroSource are promoting informed decision-making and modernizing interactions with the healthcare system, overall reducing the burden on health system resources. Furthermore, the Patient Summary feature allows citizens without a family doctor to be able to access their personal health records efficiently, eliminating unnecessary appointments, phone calls, and more.

Mark McAllister, President of VeroSource, commented, "We are very pleased to be working with the Province of New Brunswick on this initiative. VeroSource is aiding New Brunswick's Department of Health on their journey to empower citizens with their healthcare and making it possible for citizens to hold their personal healthcare data in their hands. Our aim is to enhance the continuity of care and ensure users are equipped with the essential information they need to receive the best possible healthcare, no matter where they are."

In a press release issued by the Government of New Brunswick(1), Health Minister Bruce Fitch commented, "With MyHealthNB, we aim to empower patients, providing them more control over their own health-care information. We are the first province in Canada to allow our residents to create their own patient summary and decide when and with whom to share it."

New Brunswick's ~800,000 citizens can now log into the MyHealthNB app or web portal and access the new Patient Summary, cumulating approximately 12 months of health records including immunizations, lab results, diagnostic imaging, dispensed medications, and more. With the Patient Summary feature, the MyHealthNB app now allows users to create a summary of their medical information to share with health professionals who do not have access to New Brunswick's electronic health records system, in the event they require medical care while travelling. Additionally, the Patient Summary found in the MyHealthNB app aligns to the pan-Canadian Patient Summary Specification (PS-CA), a national adaptation of the International Patient Summary.

Patient Summary is available exclusively to anyone using the MyHealthNB app on Apple or Android operating systems, and existing MyHealthNB users should update their mobile app to ensure access to the Patient Summary. More information on MyHealthNB is available at https://myhealth.gnb.ca.

