ReNew has completed a 400 MW solar project in western India. The installation is part of a 600 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) for 25 years. From pv magazine India ReNew, a Nasdaq-listed renewable energy company in India, has inaugurated a 400 MW solar project in Rajasthan, as part of a 600 MW PPA signed with SECI for the next 25 years. Power production from the remaining 200 MW will start by October. The 600 MW solar power plant, spread across 2,000 acres of land, is expected to annually generate about 1,331 million units of electricity. It will supply ...

