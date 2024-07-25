Global market research and insights leader Toluna has announced its 'AI Everywhere' strategy, marking a significant step in the company's mission to provide on-demand access to unparalleled insights.

AI Everywhere embodies the advancement of years of effort and experience using machine learning and AI to enhance the company's solutions, platform, and data. AI has been at the core of the business, helping Toluna deliver better, faster, and deeper insights for almost a decade. With the recent acquisitions of MetrixLab and GutCheck Toluna now benefits from a combined vision and strengthened AI capabilities, enabling the company to help clients grow their brands and businesses like never before.

Toluna's AI Everywhere strategy incorporates delivering superior client insights, ensuring unparalleled data quality, and increasing efficiency through AI-elevated platforms and tools. Explaining the motive behind this holistic strategy, Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, commented, "At Toluna, we believe that the power of artificial intelligence is best unlocked when combined with human intelligence and expertise and made accessible via a user-friendly ecosystem of platforms and tools. We call this augmented intelligence."

By focusing on this intersection of AI, human intelligence, and user interface, Toluna has already delivered significant added value to clients. Data quality has risen notably through AI-based detection of low-quality respondents and pre-survey checks. Brands have unlocked deeper insights thanks to a suite of AI-enabled solutions.

Toluna's existing solution and platform ecosystem, which includes AI copy and pack testing solutions, has been expanded with the addition of SmartCloud and impressive synthetic data capabilities for boost samples for low incidence audiences.

Above and beyond the solutions and platform ecosystem, Toluna prides itself on its transparent use of AI. Toluna tackles client and industry concerns about AI being a black box with clear explanations of how AI is being used. A testament to this is Toluna's introduction of AI model trust cards: a standardized template used to explain key details of each AI model goals, inputs/outputs, security, validation, guardrails, and any known limitations.

"This is only the beginning," continued Petit. "Toluna continues to be at the forefront of blending emerging technologies with our industry-leading human expertise to deliver the best possible experiences and outcomes for our clients. Exciting upcoming developments in conversational AI, synthetic data, and bot detection will ensure that all areas of our business continue to deliver deeper insights and higher quality data."

For further details about Toluna's AI Everywhere strategy and to stay apprised of upcoming launches and enhancements, please visit https://tolunacorporate.com/ai-is-everywhere/.

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to many of the world's most renowned brands and agencies. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab's range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs.

