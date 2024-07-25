Delivering greater transparency and efficiency in the pricing of multiple asset classes to its clients

Confluence Technologies, Inc. ("Confluence"), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications for the investment management industry, today announced that Yealand Fund Services, an independent host Authorized Corporate Director (ACD) and Fund Administrator based in the UK, has selected Confluence Valuations Pricing Service to deliver greater transparency and efficiency in the pricing of multi-asset class financial instruments to its clients.

Yealand's adoption of Confluence Valuations Pricing Service further demonstrates our ability to service global clients, enabling them to offer pricing snapshots to businesses with European operations in local time zones.

With Confluence Valuations Pricing Service, Yealand will replace a previous provider to enhance the accuracy of data feeding its operational, portfolio management, and risk management processes while complying with the increasing regulatory and investor demands for independent and reliable asset pricing used in Net Asset Value (NAV) construction.

"We're thrilled to be working with Yealand, an organization with a stellar track record in the industry," said Clinton Moseley, Managing Director, Global Data Services at Confluence."Offering new timings to our international client base marks an important milestone for our business after our evaluated bond pricing coverage expanded to over 800K bonds globally. We look forward to working with Yealand and supporting their growth and success in the investment management industry."

"We are very pleased to further strengthen our asset pricing service. With Confluence, a reputable pricing provider, we can continue to deliver superior value and performance to our clients by providing them with accurate, timely, and transparent NAVs for their funds that comprise a diverse range of asset classes across multiple markets," saidRob Leedham, CEO of Yealand Fund Services. "We believe this service will be well suited as we grow, meeting the evolving needs and expectations of our clients, regulators, and investors."

Confluence Valuations Pricing Service provides independent end-of-day and intra-day valuations across multiple asset classes. Our global clients can now implement new pricing snapshots relevant to the UK market, covering global equities and bond valuations.

About Confluence:

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700+ employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit confluence.com.

About Yealand:

Yealand Fund Services Limited, established in 2008, is an independent host ACD and in-house administrator we pride ourselves on our service standard and partnership approach with sponsors and clients. We are passionate about what we do, and 'not just doing well, but doing better' is our ethos.

