PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties" or the "Company") today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Operating Results (compared to Second Quarter 2023): ·Investments (83 properties) $ Invested $333.9 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 8.0% ·Dispositions (6 properties) Net Proceeds $4.8 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 7.3% ·Net Income per Share Decreased by 17% $0.29 ·Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Share Increased by 9% $0.47 ·Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per Share Increased by 7% $0.47 ·Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per Share Increased by 5% $0.43 Debt, Equity & Leverage Update: ·Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program (1) $27.15/share $137.0 million ·Pro Forma Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (2) As of Quarter End 3.8x

Year to Date 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Operating Results (compared to YTD Second Quarter 2023): ·Investments (162 properties) $ Invested $582.7 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 8.0% ·Dispositions (13 properties) Net Proceeds $16.7 million Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate 6.7% ·Net Income per share Decreased by 11% $0.57 ·FFO per share Increased by 8% $0.93 ·Core FFO per share Increased by 8% $0.93 ·AFFO per share Increased by 5% $0.85 Debt & Equity Activity: ·Equity Raised (Gross) - Follow-On Offering (March 14, 2024) (1) $24.75/share $256.2 million ·Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program (1) $26.24/share $190.4 million

All shares were sold on a forward basis and 12,876,300 shares remain unsettled for estimated net proceeds of $318.7 million. See page 11 for detailed calculation.

Activity Subsequent to Second Quarter 2024:

·Investments $ Invested $13.3 million ·Dispositions $ Gross Proceeds $4.9 million Debt Activity: ·New 2030 Term Loan (Delayed Draw) 5.5 Year Tenor; Adjusted Term SOFR + 105bps $450.0 million ·Initial Draw Fully Swapped to Fixed Rate - 4.99% All In Rate $320.0 million

CEO Comments

Commenting on the second quarter 2024 results, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides, said, " Our company continued to execute at a high level in the second quarter, raising and deploying capital accretively into attractive investments against the backdrop of a growing opportunity set. With our debt and equity capital needs met for the year, our focus remains on responsibly deploying our dry powder to drive earnings growth into 2025."

Portfolio Highlights

The Company's investment portfolio as of June 30, 2024 is summarized as follows:

June 30, 2024 Number of properties 2,009 Weighted average lease term (WALT) 14.1 years Weighted average rent coverage ratio 3.7x Number of tenants 395 Number of industries 16 Weighted average occupancy 99.8% Total square feet of rentable space 20,094,363 Cash ABR - service-oriented or experience-based 93.3% Cash ABR - properties subject to master lease 70.2%

Portfolio Update

Investments

The Company's investment activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Year to Date June 30, 2024 Investments: Investment volume $333.9 million $582.7 million Number of transactions 35 71 Property count 83 162 Weighted average cash / GAAP cap rate 8.0%/9.1% 8.0%/9.2% Weighted average lease escalation 1.9% 1.9% % Subject to master lease 76% 79% % Sale-leaseback transactions 100% 100% % Existing relationship 82% 84% % Required financial reporting (tenant/guarantor) 100% 100% WALT 17.8 years 17.5 years

Dispositions

The Company's disposition activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 is summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Year to Date June 30, 2024 Dispositions: Net proceeds $4.8 million $16.7 million Number of properties sold 6 13 Net gain / (loss) $0.1 million $1.6 million Weighted average cash cap rate (excluding vacant properties and sales subject to a tenant purchase option) 7.3% 6.7%

Loan Repayments

Loan repayments to the Company during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are summarized as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Year to Date June 30, 2024 Loan Repayments: Proceeds-Principal $2.0 million $4.7 million Number of properties 4 10 Weighted average interest rate 7.3% 7.1%

Leverage and Liquidity

The Company's leverage and liquidity as of June 30, 2024 are summarized in the following table.

June 30, 2024 Pro Forma (1) June 30, 2024 Leverage: Net debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.6x 3.8x Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $24.5 million $418.2 million Unused revolving credit facility capacity $355.0 million $600.0 million 2030 Term Loan - remaining availability - $130.0 million Forward equity sales - unsettled $318.7 million - Total available liquidity $698.2 million $1.1 billion

Pro forma adjustments have been made to reflect the 12,876,300 unsettled shares sold on a forward basis through the Company's March 2024 follow-on offering and through its ATM Program as if they had been physically settled for cash on June 30, 2024 and to adjust for the Company's new $450 million 2030 Term Loan (see below for details). A portion of the $320.0 million initial draw on the 2030 Term Loan was used to repay the full amount outstanding on the Company's revolving credit facility.

Equity Activity

The Company's equity activity during the three months ended June 30, 2024 is summarized in the following table.

Primary Offerings ATM Program Total Shares Price (Net) (1) Shares Price (Net) (1) Shares Price (Net) (1) Net Proceeds (000s) Forward Shares Unsettled - March 31, 2024 7,828,852 $23.51 - $- 7,828,852 $23.51 $184,017 Shares Sold - - 5,047,448 26.68 5,047,448 26.68 134,643 Shares Settled - - - - - - - Forward Shares Unsettled - June 30, 2024 7,828,852 5,047,448 12,876,300 $24.75 $318,660

All prices are inclusive of forward price adjustments as of June 30, 2024.

In June 2024, the Company established a new $500 million ATM Program and simultaneously terminated its previous 2022 ATM Program. The following table summarizes the Company's sales under the 2024 ATM Program through June 30, 2024.

June 30, 2024 ATM Program: 2024 ATM Program initial availability $500.0 million Aggregate gross sales under the 2024 ATM Program $27.6 million Availability remaining under the 2024 ATM Program $472.4 million Average price per share of gross sales since inception in June 2024 $27.11

Subsequent Debt Activity

In July 2024, the Company entered into a new term loan permitting up to $450.0 million of borrowings. The below table provides a summary of this new debt agreement.

2030 Term Loan Maturity Date (1) January 2030 Initial Principal Drawn $320.0 million Maximum Available Principal $450.0 million Delayed Draw Period 180 Days Interest Rate Adjusted Term SOFR + 105 bps(2) Floating Rate Swapped to Fixed Rate for Initial Draw 4.99% All-In Rate

After giving effect to extension options exercisable at the Company's election. Includes 10 bps SOFR premium adjustment.

Guidance

2024 Guidance

The Company reiterates its previously issued expectation that 2024 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis will be within a range of $1.72 to $1.75. The guidance range includes an estimate for the dilutive effect of unsettled shares under the Company's outstanding forward sale agreements as calculated under the treasury stock method.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, because it is unable to reasonably predict, without unreasonable efforts, certain items that would be contained in the GAAP measure, including items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, such as, without limitation, potential impairments of real estate assets, net gain/loss on dispositions of real estate assets, changes in allowance for credit losses and stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, on May 31, 2024, Essential Properties' board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The second quarter 2024 dividend represents an annualized dividend of $1.16 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on July 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the release of Essential Properties' operating results, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. To access the conference, dial 877-407-9208 (International: 201-493-6784). A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link in the Investor Relations section at www.essentialproperties.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling 844-512-2921 (International: 412-317-6671) and entering the access code: 13747626. The telephone replay will be available through August 8, 2024.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be available on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days. No access code is required for this replay.

Supplemental Materials

The Company's Supplemental Operating & Financial Data-Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 is available on Essential Properties' website at investors.essentialproperties.com.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio consisted of 2,009 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.1 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.7x. In addition, as of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio was 99.8% leased to 395 tenants operating 568 different concepts in 16 industries across 49 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "approximately" or "plan," or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.

The results reported in this press release are preliminary and not final. There can be no assurance that these results will not vary from the final results reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended June 30, 2024 that it will file with the Commission.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Rental revenue1,2 $ 104,369 $ 81,819 $ 202,880 $ 159,991 Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables 4,858 4,534 9,598 8,981 Other revenue 41 163 292 1,232 Total revenues 109,268 86,516 212,770 170,204 Expenses: General and administrative 8,710 7,585 18,068 16,169 Property expenses2 1,155 1,144 2,148 1,987 Depreciation and amortization 29,927 24,742 58,453 48,567 Provision for impairment of real estate 2,812 802 6,564 1,479 Change in provision for credit losses 1 8 3 (22 ) Total expenses 42,605 34,281 85,236 68,180 Other operating income: Gain on dispositions of real estate, net 134 12,547 1,645 17,461 Income from operations 66,797 64,782 129,179 119,485 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (17,361 ) (12,071 ) (32,958 ) (24,204 ) Interest income 847 448 1,340 1,086 Other income 1,548 - 1,548 - Income before income tax expense 51,831 53,159 99,109 96,367 Income tax expense 155 159 311 311 Net income 51,676 53,000 98,798 96,056 Net income attributable to non-controlling (159 ) (198 ) (307 ) (358 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 51,517 $ 52,802 $ 98,491 $ 95,698 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 175,319,270 150,492,454 171,304,986 147,466,087 Basic net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 177,583,989 151,522,350 173,219,295 148,776,458 Diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.64

Includes contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) of $96, $144, $334 and $320 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Includes reimbursable income or reimbursable expenses from the Company's tenants of $613, $750, $1,161 and $1,341 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, expect share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Investments: Real estate investments, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,730,117 $ 1,542,302 Building and improvements 3,162,052 2,938,012 Lease incentive 17,918 17,890 Construction in progress 169,844 96,524 Intangible lease assets 87,734 89,209 Total real estate investments, at cost 5,167,665 4,683,937 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (421,486 ) (367,133 ) Total real estate investments, net 4,746,179 4,316,804 Loans and direct financing lease receivables, net 294,982 223,854 Real estate investments held for sale, net 8,677 7,455 Net investments 5,049,838 4,548,113 Cash and cash equivalents 23,557 39,807 Restricted cash 935 9,156 Straight-line rent receivable, net 127,210 107,545 Derivative assets 36,049 30,980 Rent receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets, net 29,608 32,660 Total assets $ 5,267,197 $ 4,768,261 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured term loans, net of deferred financing costs $ 1,273,958 $ 1,272,772 Senior unsecured notes, net 396,125 395,846 Revolving credit facility 245,000 - Intangible lease liabilities, net 10,762 11,206 Dividend payable 51,124 47,182 Derivative liabilities 7,018 23,005 Accrued liabilities and other payables 30,939 31,248 Total liabilities 2,014,926 1,781,259 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 175,330,314 and 164,635,150 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,753 1,646 Additional paid-in capital 3,328,082 3,078,459 Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings (111,373 ) (105,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,336 4,019 Total stockholders' equity 3,243,798 2,978,579 Non-controlling interests 8,473 8,423 Total equity 3,252,271 2,987,002 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,267,197 $ 4,768,261

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 51,676 $ 53,000 $ 98,798 $ 96,056 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 29,887 24,717 58,372 48,515 Provision for impairment of real estate 2,812 802 6,564 1,479 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (134 ) (12,547 ) (1,645 ) (17,461 ) Funds from Operations 84,241 65,972 162,089 128,589 Non-core expense (income)1 - 172 - (704 ) Core Funds from Operations 84,241 66,144 162,089 127,885 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue, net (10,180 ) (6,710 ) (20,159 ) (13,548 ) Non-cash interest 934 615 1,884 1,434 Non-cash compensation expense 2,642 2,157 5,587 4,878 Other amortization expense 257 254 475 535 Other non-cash adjustments 568 2 561 (33 ) Capitalized interest expense (1,345 ) (582 ) (2,203 ) (1,015 ) Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 77,117 $ 61,880 $ 148,234 $ 120,136 Net income per share2: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.57 $ 0.64 FFO per share2: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.94 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.86 Core FFO per share2: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.94 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.93 $ 0.86 AFFO per share2: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.85 $ 0.81

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $0.2 million of severance expense and accelerated non-cash compensation expense; during the six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $0.9 million of insurance recovery income related to two properties. Calculations exclude $118, $102, $234 and $203 from the numerator for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to dividends paid on unvested restricted share awards and restricted share units.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Net income $ 51,676 Depreciation and amortization 29,927 Interest expense 17,361 Interest income (847 ) Income tax expense 155 EBITDA 98,272 Provision for impairment of real estate 2,812 Gain on dispositions of real estate, net (134 ) EBITDAre 100,950 Adjustment for current quarter re-leasing, acquisition and disposition activity1 5,446 Adjustment to exclude other non-core or non-recurring activity2 (2,196 ) Adjustment to exclude termination/prepayment fees and certain percentage rent3 (19 ) Adjusted EBITDAre - Current Estimated Run Rate 104,181 General and administrative expense 8,822 Adjusted net operating income ("NOI") 113,003 Straight-line rental revenue, net1 (10,697 ) Other amortization expense 257 Adjusted Cash NOI $ 102,563 Annualized EBITDAre $ 403,800 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 416,724 Annualized Adjusted NOI $ 452,012 Annualized Adjusted Cash NOI $ 410,252

Adjustment is made to reflect EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI as if all re-leasing activity, investments in and dispositions of real estate and loan repayments completed during the three months ended June 30, 2024 had occurred on April 1, 2024. Adjustment is made to i) exclude non-core adjustments made in computing Core FFO, ii) exclude changes in the Company's provision for credit losses and iii) eliminate the impact of seasonal fluctuation in certain non-cash compensation expense recorded in the period. Adjustment excludes lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) where payment is subject to exceeding a sales threshold specified in the lease, if any.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 Rate Wtd. Avg. Maturity Unsecured debt: February 2027 term loan1 $ 430,000 2.4 % 2.6 years January 2028 term loan1 400,000 4.6 % 3.6 years February 2029 term loan1,2 450,000 5.4 % 4.7 years Senior unsecured notes due July 2031 400,000 3.1 % 7.0 years Revolving credit facility3 245,000 6.2 % 1.6 years Total unsecured debt 1,925,000 4.2 % 4.1 years Gross debt 1,925,000 Less: cash & cash equivalents (23,557 ) Less: restricted cash available for future investment (935 ) Net debt 1,900,508 Equity: Preferred stock - Common stock & OP units (175,884,161 shares @ $27.71/share as of 6/30/24)4 4,873,750 Total equity 4,873,750 Total enterprise value ("TEV") $ 6,774,258 Pro forma adjustments to Net debt and TEV:5 Net debt $ 1,900,508 Less: Unsettled forward equity (12,876,300 shares @ $24.75/share as of 6/30/24) (318,660 ) Pro forma net debt 1,581,848 Total equity 4,873,750 Common stock - unsettled forward equity (12,876,300 shares @ $27.71/share as of 6/30/24) 356,802 Pro forma TEV $ 6,812,400 Gross Debt / Undepreciated Gross Assets 33.8 % Net Debt / TEV 28.1 % Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.6x Pro Forma Gross Debt / Undepreciated Gross Assets 32.0 % Pro Forma Net Debt / Pro Forma TEV 23.2 % Pro Forma Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 3.8x

Rates presented for the Company's term loans are fixed at the stated rates after giving effect to its interest rate swaps plus applicable margin and SOFR premium of 95bps (for 2027 and 2028 Term Loans) or 105bps (for 2029 Term Loan). Weighted average maturity calculation is made after giving effect to extension options exercisable at the Company's election. The Company's revolving credit facility provides a maximum aggregate initial original principal amount of up to $600 million. Borrowings bear interest at Term SOFR plus applicable margin and SOFR premium of 87.5bps. Common stock & OP units as of June 30, 2024, based on 175,330,314 common shares outstanding and 553,847 OP units held by non-controlling interests. Pro forma adjustments have been made to reflect the unsettled portion of shares sold on a forward basis through the Company's March 2024 follow-on offering and through its ATM Program as if they had been physically settled on June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions

The Company's reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses ("EBITDAre"), adjusted EBITDAre, annualized adjusted EBITDAre, net debt, net operating income ("NOI") and cash NOI ("Cash NOI"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO is used by management, and may be useful to investors and analysts, to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company's peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains and losses on sales (which are dependent on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions).

The Company computes Core FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that it believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of our operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of our peers, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact our operating performance on an ongoing basis.

Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of our core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO include certain transaction related gains, losses, income or expenses or other non-core amounts as they occur.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies its computation of Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain items that it believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance, including straight-line rental revenue, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, other amortization expense, other non-cash charges (including changes to our provision for loan losses following the adoption of ASC 326), capitalized interest expense and transaction costs. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider when assessing the Company's operating performance without the distortions created by non-cash items and certain other revenues and expenses.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses. The Company presents EBITDA and EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.

EBITDA and EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, the Company's computation of EBITDA and EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Net Debt

The Company calculates its net debt as its gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.

NOI and Cash NOI

The Company computes NOI as total revenues less property expenses. NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. Cash NOI further excludes non-cash items included in total revenues and property expenses, such as straight-line rental revenue and other amortization and non-cash charges. The Company believes NOI and Cash NOI provide useful information because they reflect only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.

NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company's NOI and Cash NOI as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of NOI and Cash NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

Adjusted EBITDAre / Adjusted NOI / Adjusted Cash NOI

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI i) based on an estimate calculated as if all investment and disposition activity that took place during the quarter had occurred on the first day of the quarter, ii) to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and iii) to eliminate the impact of lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rental revenue from its tenants which is subject to sales thresholds specified in the lease. The Company then annualizes these estimates for the current quarter by multiplying them by four, which it believes provides a meaningful estimate of the Company's current run rate for all investments as of the end of the current quarter. You should not unduly rely on these measures, as they are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate. The Company's actual reported EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI for future periods may be significantly less than these estimates of current run rates.

Cash ABR

Cash ABR means annualized contractually specified cash base rent in effect as of the end of the current quarter for all of the Company's leases (including those accounted for as direct financing leases) commenced as of that date and annualized cash interest on its mortgage loans receivable as of that date.

Cash Cap Rate

Cash Cap Rate means annualized contractually specified cash base rent for the first full month after investment or disposition divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable, for the property.

GAAP Cap Rate

GAAP Cap Rate means annualized rental income computed in accordance with GAAP for the first full month after investment divided by the purchase price, as applicable, for the property.

Rent Coverage Ratio

Rent coverage ratio means the ratio of tenant-reported or, when unavailable, management's estimate based on tenant-reported financial information, annual EBITDA and cash rent attributable to the leased property (or properties, in the case of a master lease) to the annualized base rental obligation as of a specified date.

Contacts

Investor/Media:

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Robert W. Salisbury, CFA

Senior Vice President, Head of Capital Markets

609-436-0619

investors@essentialproperties.com