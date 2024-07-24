PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; "Essential Properties" or the "Company") today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights:
Operating Results (compared to Second Quarter 2023):
·Investments (83 properties)
$ Invested
$333.9 million
Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate
8.0%
·Dispositions (6 properties)
Net Proceeds
$4.8 million
Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate
7.3%
·Net Income per Share
Decreased by 17%
$0.29
·Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Share
Increased by 9%
$0.47
·Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per Share
Increased by 7%
$0.47
·Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per Share
Increased by 5%
$0.43
Debt, Equity & Leverage Update:
·Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program (1)
$27.15/share
$137.0 million
·Pro Forma Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (2)
As of Quarter End
3.8x
Year to Date 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights:
Operating Results (compared to YTD Second Quarter 2023):
·Investments (162 properties)
$ Invested
$582.7 million
Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate
8.0%
·Dispositions (13 properties)
Net Proceeds
$16.7 million
Weighted Avg Cash Cap Rate
6.7%
·Net Income per share
Decreased by 11%
$0.57
·FFO per share
Increased by 8%
$0.93
·Core FFO per share
Increased by 8%
$0.93
·AFFO per share
Increased by 5%
$0.85
Debt & Equity Activity:
·Equity Raised (Gross) - Follow-On Offering (March 14, 2024) (1)
$24.75/share
$256.2 million
·Equity Raised (Gross) - ATM Program (1)
$26.24/share
$190.4 million
- All shares were sold on a forward basis and 12,876,300 shares remain unsettled for estimated net proceeds of $318.7 million.
- See page 11 for detailed calculation.
Activity Subsequent to Second Quarter 2024:
·Investments
$ Invested
$13.3 million
·Dispositions
$ Gross Proceeds
$4.9 million
Debt Activity:
·New 2030 Term Loan (Delayed Draw)
5.5 Year Tenor; Adjusted Term SOFR + 105bps
$450.0 million
·Initial Draw
Fully Swapped to Fixed Rate - 4.99% All In Rate
$320.0 million
CEO Comments
Commenting on the second quarter 2024 results, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides, said, "Our company continued to execute at a high level in the second quarter, raising and deploying capital accretively into attractive investments against the backdrop of a growing opportunity set. With our debt and equity capital needs met for the year, our focus remains on responsibly deploying our dry powder to drive earnings growth into 2025."
Portfolio Highlights
The Company's investment portfolio as of June 30, 2024 is summarized as follows:
June 30, 2024
Number of properties
2,009
Weighted average lease term (WALT)
14.1 years
Weighted average rent coverage ratio
3.7x
Number of tenants
395
Number of industries
16
Weighted average occupancy
99.8%
Total square feet of rentable space
20,094,363
Cash ABR - service-oriented or experience-based
93.3%
Cash ABR - properties subject to master lease
70.2%
Portfolio Update
Investments
The Company's investment activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 is summarized as follows:
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
Year to Date
June 30, 2024
Investments:
Investment volume
$333.9 million
$582.7 million
Number of transactions
35
71
Property count
83
162
Weighted average cash / GAAP cap rate
8.0%/9.1%
8.0%/9.2%
Weighted average lease escalation
1.9%
1.9%
% Subject to master lease
76%
79%
% Sale-leaseback transactions
100%
100%
% Existing relationship
82%
84%
% Required financial reporting (tenant/guarantor)
100%
100%
WALT
17.8 years
17.5 years
Dispositions
The Company's disposition activity during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 is summarized as follows:
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
Year to Date
June 30, 2024
Dispositions:
Net proceeds
$4.8 million
$16.7 million
Number of properties sold
6
13
Net gain / (loss)
$0.1 million
$1.6 million
Weighted average cash cap rate
(excluding vacant properties and sales subject to a tenant purchase option)
7.3%
6.7%
Loan Repayments
Loan repayments to the Company during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are summarized as follows:
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2024
Year to Date
June 30, 2024
Loan Repayments:
Proceeds-Principal
$2.0 million
$4.7 million
Number of properties
4
10
Weighted average interest rate
7.3%
7.1%
Leverage and Liquidity
The Company's leverage and liquidity as of June 30, 2024 are summarized in the following table.
June 30, 2024
Pro Forma (1) June 30, 2024
Leverage:
Net debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
4.6x
3.8x
Liquidity:
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$24.5 million
$418.2 million
Unused revolving credit facility capacity
$355.0 million
$600.0 million
2030 Term Loan - remaining availability
-
$130.0 million
Forward equity sales - unsettled
$318.7 million
-
Total available liquidity
$698.2 million
$1.1 billion
- Pro forma adjustments have been made to reflect the 12,876,300 unsettled shares sold on a forward basis through the Company's March 2024 follow-on offering and through its ATM Program as if they had been physically settled for cash on June 30, 2024 and to adjust for the Company's new $450 million 2030 Term Loan (see below for details). A portion of the $320.0 million initial draw on the 2030 Term Loan was used to repay the full amount outstanding on the Company's revolving credit facility.
Equity Activity
The Company's equity activity during the three months ended June 30, 2024 is summarized in the following table.
Primary Offerings
ATM Program
Total
Shares
Price
(Net) (1)
Shares
Price
(Net) (1)
Shares
Price
(Net) (1)
Net Proceeds (000s)
Forward Shares Unsettled - March 31, 2024
7,828,852
$23.51
-
$-
7,828,852
$23.51
$184,017
Shares Sold
-
-
5,047,448
26.68
5,047,448
26.68
134,643
Shares Settled
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forward Shares Unsettled - June 30, 2024
7,828,852
5,047,448
12,876,300
$24.75
$318,660
- All prices are inclusive of forward price adjustments as of June 30, 2024.
In June 2024, the Company established a new $500 million ATM Program and simultaneously terminated its previous 2022 ATM Program. The following table summarizes the Company's sales under the 2024 ATM Program through June 30, 2024.
June 30, 2024
ATM Program:
2024 ATM Program initial availability
$500.0 million
Aggregate gross sales under the 2024 ATM Program
$27.6 million
Availability remaining under the 2024 ATM Program
$472.4 million
Average price per share of gross sales since inception in June 2024
$27.11
Subsequent Debt Activity
In July 2024, the Company entered into a new term loan permitting up to $450.0 million of borrowings. The below table provides a summary of this new debt agreement.
2030 Term Loan
Maturity Date (1)
January 2030
Initial Principal Drawn
$320.0 million
Maximum Available Principal
$450.0 million
Delayed Draw Period
180 Days
Interest Rate
Adjusted Term SOFR + 105 bps(2)
Floating Rate Swapped to Fixed Rate for Initial Draw
4.99% All-In Rate
- After giving effect to extension options exercisable at the Company's election.
- Includes 10 bps SOFR premium adjustment.
Guidance
2024 Guidance
The Company reiterates its previously issued expectation that 2024 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis will be within a range of $1.72 to $1.75. The guidance range includes an estimate for the dilutive effect of unsettled shares under the Company's outstanding forward sale agreements as calculated under the treasury stock method.
Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure of AFFO to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, because it is unable to reasonably predict, without unreasonable efforts, certain items that would be contained in the GAAP measure, including items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, such as, without limitation, potential impairments of real estate assets, net gain/loss on dispositions of real estate assets, changes in allowance for credit losses and stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.
Dividend Information
As previously announced, on May 31, 2024, Essential Properties' board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The second quarter 2024 dividend represents an annualized dividend of $1.16 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on July 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio consisted of 2,009 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.1 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.7x. In addition, as of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio was 99.8% leased to 395 tenants operating 568 different concepts in 16 industries across 49 states.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "approximately" or "plan," or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.
Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.
The results reported in this press release are preliminary and not final. There can be no assurance that these results will not vary from the final results reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended June 30, 2024 that it will file with the Commission.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Rental revenue1,2
$
104,369
$
81,819
$
202,880
$
159,991
Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables
4,858
4,534
9,598
8,981
Other revenue
41
163
292
1,232
Total revenues
109,268
86,516
212,770
170,204
Expenses:
General and administrative
8,710
7,585
18,068
16,169
Property expenses2
1,155
1,144
2,148
1,987
Depreciation and amortization
29,927
24,742
58,453
48,567
Provision for impairment of real estate
2,812
802
6,564
1,479
Change in provision for credit losses
1
8
3
(22
)
Total expenses
42,605
34,281
85,236
68,180
Other operating income:
Gain on dispositions of real estate, net
134
12,547
1,645
17,461
Income from operations
66,797
64,782
129,179
119,485
Other (expense)/income:
Interest expense
(17,361
)
(12,071
)
(32,958
)
(24,204
)
Interest income
847
448
1,340
1,086
Other income
1,548
-
1,548
-
Income before income tax expense
51,831
53,159
99,109
96,367
Income tax expense
155
159
311
311
Net income
51,676
53,000
98,798
96,056
Net income attributable to non-controlling
(159
)
(198
)
(307
)
(358
)
Net income attributable to stockholders
$
51,517
$
52,802
$
98,491
$
95,698
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
175,319,270
150,492,454
171,304,986
147,466,087
Basic net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.35
$
0.57
$
0.65
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
177,583,989
151,522,350
173,219,295
148,776,458
Diluted net income per share
$
0.29
$
0.35
$
0.57
$
0.64
- Includes contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) of $96, $144, $334 and $320 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
- Includes reimbursable income or reimbursable expenses from the Company's tenants of $613, $750, $1,161 and $1,341 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, expect share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Investments:
Real estate investments, at cost:
Land and improvements
$
1,730,117
$
1,542,302
Building and improvements
3,162,052
2,938,012
Lease incentive
17,918
17,890
Construction in progress
169,844
96,524
Intangible lease assets
87,734
89,209
Total real estate investments, at cost
5,167,665
4,683,937
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
(421,486
)
(367,133
)
Total real estate investments, net
4,746,179
4,316,804
Loans and direct financing lease receivables, net
294,982
223,854
Real estate investments held for sale, net
8,677
7,455
Net investments
5,049,838
4,548,113
Cash and cash equivalents
23,557
39,807
Restricted cash
935
9,156
Straight-line rent receivable, net
127,210
107,545
Derivative assets
36,049
30,980
Rent receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets, net
29,608
32,660
Total assets
$
5,267,197
$
4,768,261
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Unsecured term loans, net of deferred financing costs
$
1,273,958
$
1,272,772
Senior unsecured notes, net
396,125
395,846
Revolving credit facility
245,000
-
Intangible lease liabilities, net
10,762
11,206
Dividend payable
51,124
47,182
Derivative liabilities
7,018
23,005
Accrued liabilities and other payables
30,939
31,248
Total liabilities
2,014,926
1,781,259
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 175,330,314 and 164,635,150 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
1,753
1,646
Additional paid-in capital
3,328,082
3,078,459
Distributions in excess of cumulative earnings
(111,373
)
(105,545
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
25,336
4,019
Total stockholders' equity
3,243,798
2,978,579
Non-controlling interests
8,473
8,423
Total equity
3,252,271
2,987,002
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,267,197
$
4,768,261
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$
51,676
$
53,000
$
98,798
$
96,056
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
29,887
24,717
58,372
48,515
Provision for impairment of real estate
2,812
802
6,564
1,479
Gain on dispositions of real estate, net
(134
)
(12,547
)
(1,645
)
(17,461
)
Funds from Operations
84,241
65,972
162,089
128,589
Non-core expense (income)1
-
172
-
(704
)
Core Funds from Operations
84,241
66,144
162,089
127,885
Adjustments:
Straight-line rental revenue, net
(10,180
)
(6,710
)
(20,159
)
(13,548
)
Non-cash interest
934
615
1,884
1,434
Non-cash compensation expense
2,642
2,157
5,587
4,878
Other amortization expense
257
254
475
535
Other non-cash adjustments
568
2
561
(33
)
Capitalized interest expense
(1,345
)
(582
)
(2,203
)
(1,015
)
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$
77,117
$
61,880
$
148,234
$
120,136
Net income per share2:
Basic
$
0.29
$
0.35
$
0.57
$
0.65
Diluted
$
0.29
$
0.35
$
0.57
$
0.64
FFO per share2:
Basic
$
0.48
$
0.44
$
0.94
$
0.87
Diluted
$
0.47
$
0.43
$
0.93
$
0.86
Core FFO per share2:
Basic
$
0.48
$
0.44
$
0.94
$
0.86
Diluted
$
0.47
$
0.44
$
0.93
$
0.86
AFFO per share2:
Basic
$
0.44
$
0.41
$
0.86
$
0.81
Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.41
$
0.85
$
0.81
- During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $0.2 million of severance expense and accelerated non-cash compensation expense; during the six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $0.9 million of insurance recovery income related to two properties.
- Calculations exclude $118, $102, $234 and $203 from the numerator for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to dividends paid on unvested restricted share awards and restricted share units.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Net income
$
51,676
Depreciation and amortization
29,927
Interest expense
17,361
Interest income
(847
)
Income tax expense
155
EBITDA
98,272
Provision for impairment of real estate
2,812
Gain on dispositions of real estate, net
(134
)
EBITDAre
100,950
Adjustment for current quarter re-leasing, acquisition and disposition activity1
5,446
Adjustment to exclude other non-core or non-recurring activity2
(2,196
)
Adjustment to exclude termination/prepayment fees and certain percentage rent3
(19
)
Adjusted EBITDAre - Current Estimated Run Rate
104,181
General and administrative expense
8,822
Adjusted net operating income ("NOI")
113,003
Straight-line rental revenue, net1
(10,697
)
Other amortization expense
257
Adjusted Cash NOI
$
102,563
Annualized EBITDAre
$
403,800
Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
$
416,724
Annualized Adjusted NOI
$
452,012
Annualized Adjusted Cash NOI
$
410,252
- Adjustment is made to reflect EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI as if all re-leasing activity, investments in and dispositions of real estate and loan repayments completed during the three months ended June 30, 2024 had occurred on April 1, 2024.
- Adjustment is made to i) exclude non-core adjustments made in computing Core FFO, ii) exclude changes in the Company's provision for credit losses and iii) eliminate the impact of seasonal fluctuation in certain non-cash compensation expense recorded in the period.
- Adjustment excludes lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rent (based on a percentage of the tenant's gross sales at the leased property) where payment is subject to exceeding a sales threshold specified in the lease, if any.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2024
Rate
Wtd. Avg. Maturity
Unsecured debt:
February 2027 term loan1
$
430,000
2.4
%
2.6 years
January 2028 term loan1
400,000
4.6
%
3.6 years
February 2029 term loan1,2
450,000
5.4
%
4.7 years
Senior unsecured notes due July 2031
400,000
3.1
%
7.0 years
Revolving credit facility3
245,000
6.2
%
1.6 years
Total unsecured debt
1,925,000
4.2
%
4.1 years
Gross debt
1,925,000
Less: cash & cash equivalents
(23,557
)
Less: restricted cash available for future investment
(935
)
Net debt
1,900,508
Equity:
Preferred stock
-
Common stock & OP units (175,884,161 shares @ $27.71/share as of 6/30/24)4
4,873,750
Total equity
4,873,750
Total enterprise value ("TEV")
$
6,774,258
Pro forma adjustments to Net debt and TEV:5
Net debt
$
1,900,508
Less: Unsettled forward equity (12,876,300 shares @ $24.75/share as of 6/30/24)
(318,660
)
Pro forma net debt
1,581,848
Total equity
4,873,750
Common stock - unsettled forward equity (12,876,300 shares @ $27.71/share as of 6/30/24)
356,802
Pro forma TEV
$
6,812,400
Gross Debt / Undepreciated Gross Assets
33.8
%
Net Debt / TEV
28.1
%
Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
4.6x
Pro Forma Gross Debt / Undepreciated Gross Assets
32.0
%
Pro Forma Net Debt / Pro Forma TEV
23.2
%
Pro Forma Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
3.8x
- Rates presented for the Company's term loans are fixed at the stated rates after giving effect to its interest rate swaps plus applicable margin and SOFR premium of 95bps (for 2027 and 2028 Term Loans) or 105bps (for 2029 Term Loan).
- Weighted average maturity calculation is made after giving effect to extension options exercisable at the Company's election.
- The Company's revolving credit facility provides a maximum aggregate initial original principal amount of up to $600 million. Borrowings bear interest at Term SOFR plus applicable margin and SOFR premium of 87.5bps.
- Common stock & OP units as of June 30, 2024, based on 175,330,314 common shares outstanding and 553,847 OP units held by non-controlling interests.
- Pro forma adjustments have been made to reflect the unsettled portion of shares sold on a forward basis through the Company's March 2024 follow-on offering and through its ATM Program as if they had been physically settled on June 30, 2024.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions
The Company's reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses ("EBITDAre"), adjusted EBITDAre, annualized adjusted EBITDAre, net debt, net operating income ("NOI") and cash NOI ("Cash NOI"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.
FFO, Core FFO and AFFO
The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO is used by management, and may be useful to investors and analysts, to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company's peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains and losses on sales (which are dependent on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions).
The Company computes Core FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that it believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of our operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of our peers, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact our operating performance on an ongoing basis.
Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of our core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO include certain transaction related gains, losses, income or expenses or other non-core amounts as they occur.
To derive AFFO, the Company modifies its computation of Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain items that it believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance, including straight-line rental revenue, non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, other amortization expense, other non-cash charges (including changes to our provision for loan losses following the adoption of ASC 326), capitalized interest expense and transaction costs. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider when assessing the Company's operating performance without the distortions created by non-cash items and certain other revenues and expenses.
FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, our computation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.
EBITDA and EBITDAre
The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. In 2017, NAREIT issued a white paper recommending that companies that report EBITDA also report EBITDAre. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the definition adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding gains (or losses) from the sales of depreciable property and real estate impairment losses. The Company presents EBITDA and EBITDAre as they are measures commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that these measures are useful to investors and analysts because they provide supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures of its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity.
EBITDA and EBITDAre do not include all items of revenue and expense included in net income, they do not represent cash generated from operating activities and they are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Additionally, the Company's computation of EBITDA and EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.
Net Debt
The Company calculates its net debt as its gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash available for future investment from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.
NOI and Cash NOI
The Company computes NOI as total revenues less property expenses. NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. Cash NOI further excludes non-cash items included in total revenues and property expenses, such as straight-line rental revenue and other amortization and non-cash charges. The Company believes NOI and Cash NOI provide useful information because they reflect only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis.
NOI and Cash NOI are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company's NOI and Cash NOI as alternatives to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of NOI and Cash NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.
Adjusted EBITDAre / Adjusted NOI / Adjusted Cash NOI
The Company further adjusts EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI i) based on an estimate calculated as if all investment and disposition activity that took place during the quarter had occurred on the first day of the quarter, ii) to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and iii) to eliminate the impact of lease termination or loan prepayment fees and contingent rental revenue from its tenants which is subject to sales thresholds specified in the lease. The Company then annualizes these estimates for the current quarter by multiplying them by four, which it believes provides a meaningful estimate of the Company's current run rate for all investments as of the end of the current quarter. You should not unduly rely on these measures, as they are based on assumptions and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate. The Company's actual reported EBITDAre, NOI and Cash NOI for future periods may be significantly less than these estimates of current run rates.
Cash ABR
Cash ABR means annualized contractually specified cash base rent in effect as of the end of the current quarter for all of the Company's leases (including those accounted for as direct financing leases) commenced as of that date and annualized cash interest on its mortgage loans receivable as of that date.
Cash Cap Rate
Cash Cap Rate means annualized contractually specified cash base rent for the first full month after investment or disposition divided by the purchase or sale price, as applicable, for the property.
GAAP Cap Rate
GAAP Cap Rate means annualized rental income computed in accordance with GAAP for the first full month after investment divided by the purchase price, as applicable, for the property.
Rent Coverage Ratio
Rent coverage ratio means the ratio of tenant-reported or, when unavailable, management's estimate based on tenant-reported financial information, annual EBITDA and cash rent attributable to the leased property (or properties, in the case of a master lease) to the annualized base rental obligation as of a specified date.
