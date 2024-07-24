SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASH) reported net income of $41.8 million, or $1.66 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $45.1 million, or $1.68 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
CEO Brett Pharr said, "We are very pleased with our results in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 and continue to execute on what we set out to accomplish this year. Our focus on balance sheet management led by risk adjusted returns and continued evolution of our product offerings have helped us deliver solid financial results. We will continue to build on this foundation next year as we execute on our strategy to be the trusted platform that enables our partners to thrive and allows us to grow with them."
Company Highlights
- On April 30, 2024, Pathward Financial was recognized among Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (also known as "KBW") honor roll list of the top banks producing "industry-leading and consistent earnings growth for investors."
- During the quarter, Pathward announced the expansion and transformation of its Solutions for Financial Institutions, which previously only provided prepaid cards to banks and credit unions. With this expansion, Pathward can now also provide Commercial Finance Solutions to their business clients that do not qualify for traditional financing or when a product isn't offered. Pathward also provides Financial Institutions the ability to offer merchant services to business clients.
Financial Highlights for the 2024 Fiscal Third Quarter
- Total revenue for the third quarter was $176.7 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 7%, compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2023, driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by a reduction in noninterest income.
- Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 38 basis points to 6.56% for the third quarter from 6.18% during the same period last year, primarily driven by increased yields on earning assets and an improved earning asset mix from the continued optimization of the portfolio. When including contractual, rate-related processing expense, NIM would have been 4.92% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter compared to 4.88% during the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Servicing fee income on off-balance sheet custodial deposits is not included in this calculation. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.
- Total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2024 increased $539.7 million to $4.61 billion compared to June 30, 2023 and increased $203.2 million when compared to March 31, 2024. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was due to growth across the commercial finance, consumer finance, and warehouse finance loan portfolios, partially offset by a slight reduction in the seasonal tax services portfolio. The primary driver for the sequential increase was growth in the commercial and warehouse finance loan portfolios, partially offset by a reduction in the consumer finance and seasonal tax services loan portfolios.
- During the 2024 fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased 286,920 shares of common stock at an average share price of $52.24. As of June 30, 2024, there were 7,382,743 shares available for repurchase under the current common stock share repurchase programs.
Tax Season
For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, total tax services product revenue was $82.0 million, an increase of 3% compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by an increase in refund advance fee income, partially offset by decreases in net interest income and refund transfer product fees. Provision for credit losses for tax services portfolio decreased $9.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period of the prior year, due to improvements in data analytics, underwriting and monitoring.
Total tax services product income, net of losses and direct product expenses, increased 33% to $47.1 million from $35.3 million, when comparing the first nine months of fiscal 2024 to the same period of the prior fiscal year.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $110.9 million, an increase of 14% from the same quarter in fiscal 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to increased yields, higher average interest-earning asset balances and an improved earning asset mix.
The Company's average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased by $475.1 million to $6.80 billion compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2023, due to growth in loans and leases, partially offset by a decrease in total investment security balances and a decrease in cash balances. The third quarter average outstanding balance of loans and leases increased $587.4 million compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, due to an increase across all loan portfolios.
Fiscal 2024 third quarter NIM increased to 6.56% from 6.18% in the third fiscal quarter of last year. When including contractual, rate-related processing expense, NIM would have been 4.92% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter compared to 4.88% during the fiscal 2023 third quarter. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below. The overall reported tax-equivalent yield ("TEY") on average earning asset yields increased 44 basis points to 6.75% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by an improved earning asset mix. The yield on the loan and lease portfolio was 8.56% compared to 8.31% for the comparable period last year and the TEY on the securities portfolio was 3.16% compared to 2.96% over that same period.
The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.20% during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, as compared to 0.13% during the prior year quarter. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.11% in the fiscal third quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.01% during the prior year quarter. When including contractual, rate-related processing expense, the Company's overall cost of deposits was 1.88% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, as compared to 1.41% during the prior year quarter. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.
Noninterest Income
Fiscal 2024 third quarter noninterest income decreased 3% to $65.9 million, compared to $67.7 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in card and deposit fees. The period-over-period decrease was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other and tax services product fees.
The period-over-period decrease in card and deposit fee income was primarily related to lower servicing fee income due to a reduction in custodial deposits. Servicing fee totaled $8.6 million during the 2024 fiscal third quarter, compared to $14.6 million for the same period of the prior year. For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, servicing fee income on custodial deposits totaled $10.4 million.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased 8% to $123.7 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, from $114.6 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in card processing expense, other expense and compensation and benefits. The period-over-period increase was partially offset by a decrease in impairment expense.
The card processing expense increase was due to rate-related agreements with BaaS partners. The amount of expense paid under those agreements is based on an agreed upon rate index that varies depending on the deposit levels, floor rates, market conditions, and other performance conditions. Generally, this rate index is based on a percentage of the Effective Federal Funds Rate ("EFFR") and reprices immediately upon a change in the EFFR. Approximately 57% of the deposit portfolio was subject to these rate-related processing expenses during the fiscal 2024 third quarter. For the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, contractual, rate-related processing expenses were $27.6 million, as compared to $30.1 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $20.5 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The Company recorded income tax expense of $5.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 10.9%, for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $3.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of 6.6%, for the third quarter last fiscal year. The current quarter increase in income tax expense compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a decrease in investment tax credits recognized ratably when compared to the prior year quarter.
The Company originated $4.3 million in renewable energy leases during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, resulting in $1.2 million in total net investment tax credits. During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company originated $21.4 million in renewable energy leases resulting in $5.8 million in total net investment tax credits. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, the Company originated $42.4 million in renewable energy leases, compared to $50.9 million for the comparable prior year period. Investment tax credits related to renewable energy leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year.
Investments, Loans and Leases
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Total investments
$
1,759,486
$
1,814,140
$
1,886,021
$
1,840,819
$
1,951,996
Loans held for sale
Term lending
-
1,977
2,500
-
3,000
Lease financing
-
-
778
-
-
SBA/USDA
7,030
7,372
-
-
-
Consumer finance
22,350
16,597
66,240
77,779
84,351
Total loans held for sale
29,380
25,946
69,518
77,779
87,351
Term lending
1,533,722
1,489,054
1,452,274
1,308,133
1,253,841
Asset-based lending
473,289
429,556
379,681
382,371
373,160
Factoring
350,740
336,442
335,953
358,344
351,133
Lease financing
155,044
168,616
188,889
183,392
201,996
Insurance premium finance
617,054
522,904
671,035
800,077
666,265
SBA/USDA
563,689
560,433
546,048
524,750
422,389
Other commercial finance
166,653
149,056
160,628
166,091
171,954
Commercial finance
3,860,191
3,656,061
3,734,508
3,723,158
3,440,738
Consumer finance
253,358
267,031
301,510
254,416
200,121
Tax services
43,184
84,502
33,435
5,192
47,194
Warehouse finance
449,962
394,814
349,911
376,915
380,458
Total loans and leases
4,606,695
4,402,408
4,419,364
4,359,681
4,068,511
Net deferred loan origination costs
5,857
6,977
6,917
6,435
4,388
Total gross loans and leases
4,612,552
4,409,385
4,426,281
4,366,116
4,072,899
Allowance for credit losses
(79,836
)
(80,777
)
(53,785
)
(49,705
)
(81,916
)
Total loans and leases, net
$
4,532,716
$
4,328,608
$
4,372,496
$
4,316,411
$
3,990,983
The Company's investment security balances at June 30, 2024 totaled $1.76 billion, as compared to $1.81 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.95 billion at June 30, 2023.
Total gross loans and leases totaled $4.61 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024 and $4.07 billion at June 30, 2023. The primary driver for the sequential increase was growth in commercial finance loans and warehouse finance loans. This was partially offset by reductions in consumer finance loans and seasonal tax service loans. The year-over-year increase was due to growth across the commercial finance, consumer finance, and warehouse finance loan portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the seasonal tax services portfolio.
Commercial finance loans, which comprised 84% of the Company's loan and lease portfolio, totaled $3.86 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $204.1 million from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $419.5 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2023. The sequential increase in commercial finance loans was primarily driven by a $94.2 million increase in the insurance premium finance portfolio, a $44.7 million increase in the term lending portfolio, and a $43.7 million increase in the asset-based lending portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the lease financing portfolio. The increase in commercial finance loans when comparing the current period to the same period of the prior year was primarily driven by increases in the term lending, SBA/USDA, and asset-based lending portfolios, partially offset by reductions in the insurance premium finance, lease financing, and other commercial finance portfolios.
Asset Quality
The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $79.8 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease compared to $80.8 million at March 31, 2024 and a decrease compared to $81.9 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL at June 30, 2024, when compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in the allowance related to the seasonal tax services portfolio, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in the allowance related to the consumer finance portfolio and a $0.8 million increase in the allowance related to the commercial finance portfolio.
The $2.1 million year-over-year decrease in the ACL was primarily driven by a $4.5 million decrease in the allowance related to the seasonal tax services portfolio and a $1.5 million decrease in the allowance related to the commercial finance portfolio, partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in the allowance related to the consumer finance portfolio.
The following table presents the Company's ACL as a percentage of its total loans and leases.
As of the Period Ended
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Commercial finance
1.17
%
1.21
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.35
%
Consumer finance
2.23
%
1.71
%
1.45
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
Tax services
66.35
%
37.31
%
1.52
%
0.04
%
70.20
%
Warehouse finance
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
Total loans and leases
1.73
%
1.83
%
1.22
%
1.14
%
2.01
%
Total loans and leases excluding tax services
1.12
%
1.14
%
1.21
%
1.14
%
1.21
%
The Company's ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 1.73% at June 30, 2024 from 1.83% at March 31, 2024. The decrease in the total loans and leases coverage ratio was primarily driven by the commercial finance portfolio, partially offset by increases in both the seasonal tax services portfolio and consumer finance portfolio. The decrease in the commercial finance loan and lease coverage ratio was due a mix shift within the portfolio with higher balances in term lending and SBA/USDA loans, which typically carry lower reserve rates.
Activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods presented was as follows.
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2023
Beginning balance
$
80,777
$
53,785
$
84,304
$
49,705
$
45,947
Provision (reversal of) - tax services loans
(3,285
)
25,221
(229
)
23,292
32,830
Provision (reversal of) - all other loans and leases
8,926
684
2,059
17,820
15,549
Charge-offs - tax services loans
(820
)
-
(404
)
(1,965
)
(2,135
)
Charge-offs - all other loans and leases
(7,772
)
(5,492
)
(5,597
)
(18,990
)
(14,931
)
Recoveries - tax services loans
1,230
5,800
671
7,324
2,432
Recoveries - all other loans and leases
780
779
1,112
2,650
2,224
Ending balance
$
79,836
$
80,777
$
81,916
$
79,836
$
81,916
The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $5.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.8 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The period-over-period increase in provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses in the commercial finance portfolio of $6.5 million, partially offset by a decrease of $3.1 million in the tax services portfolio. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs attributable to the commercial finance portfolio for the current quarter were $7.0 million, while net recoveries of $0.4 million were recognized in the tax services portfolio. Net charge-offs attributable to the consumer finance portfolio for the current quarter were insignificant. Net charge-offs attributable to the commercial finance and consumer finance portfolios for the same quarter of the prior year were $2.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively, while a net recovery of $0.3 million was recognized in the tax services portfolio.
The Company's past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.
As of June 30, 2024
Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
(Dollars in thousands)
30-59 Days
Past Due
60-89 Days
Past Due
> 89 Days
Past Due
Total
Past Due
Current
Total Loans
and Leases
Receivable
> 89 Days
Past Due
and Accruing
Nonaccrual
Balance
Total
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
29,380
$
29,380
$
-
$
-
$
-
Commercial finance
28,224
7,348
17,071
52,643
3,807,548
3,860,191
8,427
27,613
36,040
Consumer finance
4,496
3,534
8,588
16,618
236,740
253,358
8,588
-
8,588
Tax services
-
43,184
-
43,184
-
43,184
-
-
-
Warehouse finance
-
-
-
-
449,962
449,962
-
-
-
Total loans and leases held for investment
32,720
54,066
25,659
112,445
4,494,250
4,606,695
17,015
27,613
44,628
Total loans and leases
$
32,720
$
54,066
$
25,659
$
112,445
$
4,523,629
$
4,636,074
$
17,015
$
27,613
$
44,628
As of March 31, 2024
Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
(Dollars in thousands)
30-59 Days
Past Due
60-89 Days
Past Due
> 89 Days
Past Due
Total
Past Due
Current
Total Loans
and Leases
Receivable
> 89 Days
Past Due
and Accruing
Nonaccrual
Balance
Total
Loans held for sale
$
323
$
546
$
843
$
1,712
$
24,234
$
25,946
$
843
$
-
$
843
Commercial finance
36,482
23,986
15,596
76,064
3,579,997
3,656,061
2,679
27,781
30,460
Consumer finance
4,293
3,001
3,093
10,387
256,644
267,031
3,093
-
3,093
Tax services
1,123
-
-
1,123
83,379
84,502
-
-
-
Warehouse finance
-
-
-
-
394,814
394,814
-
-
-
Total loans and leases held for investment
41,898
26,987
18,689
87,574
4,314,834
4,402,408
5,772
27,781
33,553
Total loans and leases
$
42,221
$
27,533
$
19,532
$
89,286
$
4,339,068
$
4,428,354
$
6,615
$
27,781
$
34,396
The Company's nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were $46.3 million, representing 0.61% of total assets, compared to $37.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets at March 31, 2024 and $40.8 million, or 0.55% of total assets at June 30, 2023.
The increase in the nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in nonperforming loans in the commercial finance portfolio and an increase in nonperforming loans in the consumer finance portfolio due to seasonal activity. When comparing the current period to the same period of the prior year, the increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an increase in nonperforming loans in the consumer finance portfolio.
The Company's nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2024, were $44.6 million, representing 0.96% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $34.4 million, or 0.78% of total gross loans and leases at March 31, 2024 and $38.8 million, or 0.93% of total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2023.
The Company has various portfolios of consumer lending and tax services loans that present unique risks that are statistically managed. Due to the unique risks associated with these portfolios, the Company monitors other credit quality indicators in their evaluation of the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses on these portfolios, and as such, these loans are not included in the asset classification table below. The Company's loans and leases held for investment by asset classification were as follows for the periods presented.
Asset Classification
(Dollars in thousands)
Pass
Watch
Special
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Total
As of June 30, 2024
Commercial finance
$
3,058,737
$
537,278
$
63,523
$
192,473
$
8,180
$
3,860,191
Warehouse finance
449,962
-
-
-
-
449,962
Total loans and leases
$
3,508,699
$
537,278
$
63,523
$
192,473
$
8,180
$
4,310,153
Asset Classification
(Dollars in thousands)
Pass
Watch
Special
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Total
As of March 31, 2024
Commercial finance
$
2,893,892
$
447,110
$
87,657
$
218,108
$
9,294
$
3,656,061
Warehouse finance
394,814
-
-
-
-
394,814
Total loans and leases
$
3,288,706
$
447,110
$
87,657
$
218,108
$
9,294
$
4,050,875
Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities
The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $6.35 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.01 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 6%. Total average deposits for the fiscal 2024 third quarter increased by $365.7 million to $6.26 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in average deposits was due to increases in noninterest bearing deposits, wholesale deposits, and money market deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings and time deposits.
Total end-of-period deposits increased 2% to $6.43 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.31 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $74.0 million, wholesale deposits of $37.6 million, and money market deposits of $23.1 million, partially offset by decreases in savings and time deposits.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $575.7 million in deposits related to government stimulus programs. Of the total amount of government stimulus program deposits, $236.9 million are on activated cards while $338.8 million are on inactivated cards. During the remainder of fiscal year 2024, these deposit balances are expected to decline by approximately $180 million as the Company actively returns unclaimed balances to the U.S. Treasury.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company managed $352.8 million of customer deposits at other banks in its capacity as custodian. These deposits provide the Company with the ability to earn servicing fee income, typically reflective of the EFFR. The sequential quarter decrease in these customer deposits held at other banks was primarily due to the Company retaining more deposits on its balance sheet as a result of the funding of loan growth by the Company during the current quarter.
Regulatory Capital
The Company and its subsidiary Pathward®, N.A. (the "Bank") remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at June 30, 2024, and continued to be classified as well-capitalized, and in good standing with the regulatory agencies. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below. Regulatory capital is not affected by the unrealized loss on accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). The securities portfolio is primarily comprised of amortizing securities that should provide consistent cash flow. The Company does not intend to sell these securities, or recognize the unrealized losses on its income statement, to fund future loan growth.
The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.
As of the Periods Indicated
June 30,
2024(1)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Company
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.13
%
7.75
%
7.96
%
8.11
%
8.40
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.44
%
12.30
%
11.43
%
11.25
%
11.52
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.70
%
12.56
%
11.69
%
11.50
%
11.79
%
Total capital ratio
14.33
%
14.21
%
13.12
%
12.84
%
13.45
%
Bank
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.36
%
7.92
%
8.15
%
8.32
%
8.67
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.02
%
12.83
%
11.97
%
11.81
%
12.17
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.02
%
12.83
%
11.97
%
11.81
%
12.17
%
Total capital ratio
14.27
%
14.09
%
13.01
%
12.76
%
13.42
%
(1)
June 30, 2024 percentages are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. Regulatory capital ratios for periods presented reflect the Company's election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes.
The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:
Standardized Approach(1)
As of the Periods Indicated
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Total stockholders' equity
$
765,248
$
739,462
$
729,282
$
650,625
$
677,721
Adjustments:
LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities
296,496
296,889
297,283
297,679
298,092
LESS: Certain other intangible assets
18,315
19,146
20,093
21,228
22,372
LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards
11,880
15,862
20,253
19,679
12,157
LESS: Net unrealized (losses) on available for sale securities
(206,584
)
(205,460
)
(187,901
)
(254,294
)
(207,358
)
LESS: Noncontrolling interest
(506
)
(420
)
(510
)
(1,005
)
(631
)
ADD: Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13
1,345
1,345
1,345
2,017
2,017
Common Equity Tier 1(1)
646,992
614,790
581,409
569,355
555,106
Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1
13,661
13,661
13,661
13,661
13,661
Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity Tier 1 capital
(374
)
(311
)
(410
)
(826
)
(454
)
Total Tier 1 capital
660,279
628,140
594,660
582,190
568,313
Allowance for credit losses
65,182
62,715
53,037
47,960
60,489
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
19,668
19,642
19,617
19,591
19,566
Total capital
$
745,129
$
710,497
$
667,314
$
649,741
$
648,368
(1)
Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes were fully phased in through the end of calendar year 2021.
Upcoming Investor Events
- Raymond James U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conference, Sept. 5, 2024 | Chicago, IL
About Pathward Financial, Inc.
Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
298,926
$
347,888
$
671,630
$
375,580
$
515,271
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,725,460
1,779,458
1,850,581
1,804,228
1,914,271
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
34,026
34,682
35,440
36,591
37,725
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost
24,449
25,844
23,694
28,210
30,890
Loans held for sale
29,380
25,946
69,518
77,779
87,351
Loans and leases
4,612,552
4,409,385
4,426,281
4,366,116
4,072,899
Allowance for credit losses
(79,836
)
(80,777
)
(53,785
)
(49,705
)
(81,916
)
Accrued interest receivable
31,755
30,294
27,080
23,282
22,332
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net
36,953
37,266
38,270
39,160
38,601
Rental equipment, net
209,544
215,885
228,916
211,750
224,212
Goodwill and intangible assets
327,018
328,001
329,241
330,225
331,335
Other assets
280,053
283,245
280,571
292,327
265,654
Total assets
$
7,530,280
$
7,437,117
$
7,927,437
$
7,535,543
$
7,458,625
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Deposits
6,431,516
6,368,344
6,936,055
6,589,182
6,306,976
Short-term borrowings
-
31,000
-
13,000
230,000
Long-term borrowings
33,329
33,373
33,614
33,873
34,178
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
300,187
264,938
228,486
248,863
209,750
Total liabilities
6,765,032
6,697,655
7,198,155
6,884,918
6,780,904
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value
251
254
260
262
266
Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value
-
-
-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
636,284
634,415
629,737
628,500
625,825
Retained earnings
343,392
317,964
293,463
278,655
267,100
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(207,992
)
(206,570
)
(188,433
)
(255,443
)
(207,896
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(6,181
)
(6,181
)
(5,235
)
(344
)
(6,943
)
Total equity attributable to parent
765,754
739,882
729,792
651,630
678,352
Noncontrolling interest
(506
)
(420
)
(510
)
(1,005
)
(631
)
Total stockholders' equity
765,248
739,462
729,282
650,625
677,721
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,530,280
$
7,437,117
$
7,927,437
$
7,535,543
$
7,458,625
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
95,871
$
102,750
$
81,242
$
293,584
$
233,517
Mortgage-backed securities
9,748
9,998
10,234
29,795
30,972
Other investments
8,323
14,013
7,870
33,222
24,604
113,942
126,761
99,346
356,601
289,093
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,689
6,685
164
11,900
2,402
FHLB advances and other borrowings
1,394
1,775
1,717
5,505
3,764
3,083
8,460
1,881
17,405
6,166
Net interest income
110,859
118,301
97,465
339,196
282,927
Provision for credit loss
5,881
26,052
1,773
41,823
48,312
Net interest income after provision for credit loss
104,978
92,249
95,692
297,373
234,615
Noninterest income:
Refund transfer product fees
9,111
28,942
8,262
38,475
39,144
Refund advance fee income
(67
)
43,200
(927
)
43,244
37,685
Card and deposit fees
33,408
35,344
39,708
99,502
119,513
Rental income
13,779
13,720
13,980
40,958
39,628
Gain on sale of trademarks
-
-
-
-
10,000
Gain on sale of other
4,675
1,695
821
9,210
657
Other income
4,965
6,044
5,889
16,188
13,921
Total noninterest income
65,871
128,945
67,733
247,577
260,548
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
48,449
54,073
47,402
149,174
137,966
Refund transfer product expense
2,136
7,366
1,727
9,694
9,695
Refund advance expense
47
1,846
239
1,923
1,869
Card processing
34,314
35,163
26,342
104,061
75,949
Occupancy and equipment expense
9,070
9,293
8,595
27,211
25,417
Operating lease equipment depreciation
10,465
10,424
10,517
31,312
34,864
Legal and consulting
5,410
6,141
5,089
16,443
19,469
Intangible amortization
983
1,240
1,168
3,207
3,861
Impairment expense
999
2,013
2,749
3,012
3,273
Other expense
11,806
12,872
10,750
37,347
34,410
Total noninterest expense
123,679
140,431
114,578
383,384
346,773
Income before income tax expense
47,170
80,763
48,847
161,566
148,390
Income tax expense
5,123
15,246
3,243
26,088
18,996
Net income before noncontrolling interest
42,047
65,517
45,604
135,478
129,394
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
212
249
508
718
1,685
Net income attributable to parent
$
41,835
$
65,268
$
45,096
$
134,760
$
127,709
Less: Allocation of Earnings to participating securities(1)
432
524
690
1,180
1,920
Net income attributable to common shareholders(1)
41,403
64,744
44,406
133,580
125,789
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.66
$
2.56
$
1.69
$
5.27
$
4.63
Diluted
$
1.66
$
2.56
$
1.68
$
5.27
$
4.62
Shares used in computing earnings per common share:
Basic
24,946,085
25,281,743
26,346,693
25,335,621
27,152,773
Diluted
24,979,818
25,311,144
26,447,032
25,364,642
27,238,801
(1)
Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation.
Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Nonaccruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned /
Paid
Yield /
Rate(1)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Earned /
Paid
Yield /
Rate(1)
Interest-earning assets:
Cash and fed funds sold
$
224,987
$
2,053
3.67
%
$
248,865
$
2,441
3.93
%
Mortgage-backed securities
1,438,683
9,748
2.73
%
1,533,122
10,234
2.68
%
Tax exempt investment securities
128,117
911
3.62
%
145,474
989
3.45
%
Asset-backed securities
220,461
3,148
5.74
%
188,039
2,120
4.52
%
Other investment securities
282,966
2,211
3.14
%
292,025
2,320
3.19
%
Total investments
2,070,227
16,018
3.16
%
2,158,660
15,663
2.96
%
Commercial finance
3,756,152
78,353
8.39
%
3,268,780
68,174
8.37
%
Consumer finance
286,476
6,865
9.64
%
225,470
4,665
8.30
%
Tax services
56,836
55
0.39
%
52,477
25
0.19
%
Warehouse finance
407,210
10,598
10.47
%
372,498
8,378
9.02
%
Total loans and leases
4,506,674
95,871
8.56
%
3,919,225
81,242
8.31
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
6,801,888
$
113,942
6.75
%
$
6,326,750
$
99,346
6.31
%
Noninterest-earning assets
537,525
574,840
Total assets
$
7,339,413
$
6,901,590
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
684
$
-
0.14
%
$
339
$
-
0.22
%
Savings
56,565
3
0.02
%
69,310
7
0.04
%
Money markets
178,255
584
1.32
%
126,994
76
0.24
%
Time deposits
4,265
3
0.32
%
6,224
3
0.19
%
Wholesale deposits
74,167
1,099
5.96
%
5,794
78
5.38
%
Total interest-bearing deposits (a)
313,936
1,689
2.16
%
208,661
164
0.32
%
Overnight fed funds purchased
52,374
730
5.61
%
78,320
1,057
5.42
%
Subordinated debentures
19,651
355
7.26
%
19,549
355
7.28
%
Other borrowings
13,705
309
9.07
%
14,850
305
8.24
%
Total borrowings
85,730
1,394
6.54
%
112,719
1,717
6.11
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
399,666
3,083
3.10
%
321,380
1,881
2.35
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits (b)
5,947,054
-
-
%
5,686,581
-
-
%
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
$
6,346,720
$
3,083
0.20
%
$
6,007,961
$
1,881
0.13
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
252,763
206,708
Total liabilities
6,599,483
6,214,669
Shareholders' equity
739,930
686,921
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,339,413
$
6,901,590
Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits
$
110,859
6.56
%
$
97,465
6.19
%
Net interest margin
6.56
%
6.18
%
Tax-equivalent effect
0.01
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(2)
6.57
%
6.20
%
Total cost of deposits (a+b)
6,260,990
1,689
0.11
%
5,895,242
164
0.01
%
(1)
Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 21%.
(2)
Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.
Selected Financial Information
As of and For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Equity to total assets
10.16
%
9.94
%
9.20
%
8.63
%
9.09
%
Book value per common share outstanding
$
30.51
$
29.14
$
28.06
$
24.85
$
25.54
Tangible book value per common share outstanding
$
17.47
$
16.21
$
15.39
$
12.24
$
13.05
Common shares outstanding
25,085,230
25,377,986
25,988,230
26,183,583
26,539,272
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.61
%
0.50
%
0.53
%
0.77
%
0.55
%
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.96
%
0.78
%
0.88
%
1.26
%
0.93
%
Net interest margin
6.56
%
6.23
%
6.23
%
6.19
%
6.18
%
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent
6.57
%
6.24
%
6.24
%
6.21
%
6.20
%
Return on average assets
2.28
%
3.17
%
1.46
%
1.97
%
2.61
%
Return on average equity
22.62
%
35.72
%
16.87
%
21.12
%
26.26
%
Full-time equivalent employees
1,232
1,204
1,218
1,193
1,186
|Net Interest Margin and Cost of Deposits
At and For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
June 30,
2023
Average interest earning assets
$
6,801,888
$
7,635,842
$
6,326,750
Net interest income
$
110,859
$
118,301
$
97,465
Net interest margin
6.56
%
6.23
%
6.18
%
Quarterly average total deposits
$
6,260,990
$
7,168,673
$
5,895,242
Deposit interest expense
$
1,689
$
6,685
$
164
Cost of deposits
0.11
%
0.38
%
0.01
%
Adjusted Net Interest Margin and Adjusted Cost of Deposits
Average interest earning assets
$
6,801,888
$
7,635,842
$
6,326,750
Net interest income
110,859
118,301
97,465
Less: Contractual, rate-related processing expense
27,595
30,094
20,528
Adjusted net interest income
$
83,264
$
88,207
$
76,937
Adjusted net interest margin
4.92
%
4.65
%
4.88
%
Average total deposits
$
6,260,990
$
7,168,673
$
5,895,242
Deposit interest expense
1,689
6,685
164
Add: Contractual, rate-related processing expense
27,595
30,094
20,528
Adjusted deposit expense
$
29,284
$
36,779
$
20,692
Adjusted cost of deposits
1.88
%
2.06
%
1.41
%
