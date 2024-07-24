SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathward Financial, Inc. ("Pathward Financial" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASH) reported net income of $41.8 million, or $1.66 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $45.1 million, or $1.68 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

CEO Brett Pharr said, "We are very pleased with our results in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 and continue to execute on what we set out to accomplish this year. Our focus on balance sheet management led by risk adjusted returns and continued evolution of our product offerings have helped us deliver solid financial results. We will continue to build on this foundation next year as we execute on our strategy to be the trusted platform that enables our partners to thrive and allows us to grow with them."

Company Highlights

On April 30, 2024, Pathward Financial was recognized among Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (also known as "KBW") honor roll list of the top banks producing "industry-leading and consistent earnings growth for investors."

During the quarter, Pathward announced the expansion and transformation of its Solutions for Financial Institutions, which previously only provided prepaid cards to banks and credit unions. With this expansion, Pathward can now also provide Commercial Finance Solutions to their business clients that do not qualify for traditional financing or when a product isn't offered. Pathward also provides Financial Institutions the ability to offer merchant services to business clients.

Financial Highlights for the 2024 Fiscal Third Quarter

Total revenue for the third quarter was $176.7 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 7%, compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2023, driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by a reduction in noninterest income.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 38 basis points to 6.56% for the third quarter from 6.18% during the same period last year, primarily driven by increased yields on earning assets and an improved earning asset mix from the continued optimization of the portfolio. When including contractual, rate-related processing expense, NIM would have been 4.92% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter compared to 4.88% during the fiscal 2023 third quarter. Servicing fee income on off-balance sheet custodial deposits is not included in this calculation. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2024 increased $539.7 million to $4.61 billion compared to June 30, 2023 and increased $203.2 million when compared to March 31, 2024. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was due to growth across the commercial finance, consumer finance, and warehouse finance loan portfolios, partially offset by a slight reduction in the seasonal tax services portfolio. The primary driver for the sequential increase was growth in the commercial and warehouse finance loan portfolios, partially offset by a reduction in the consumer finance and seasonal tax services loan portfolios.

During the 2024 fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased 286,920 shares of common stock at an average share price of $52.24. As of June 30, 2024, there were 7,382,743 shares available for repurchase under the current common stock share repurchase programs.

Tax Season

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, total tax services product revenue was $82.0 million, an increase of 3% compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by an increase in refund advance fee income, partially offset by decreases in net interest income and refund transfer product fees. Provision for credit losses for tax services portfolio decreased $9.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period of the prior year, due to improvements in data analytics, underwriting and monitoring.

Total tax services product income, net of losses and direct product expenses, increased 33% to $47.1 million from $35.3 million, when comparing the first nine months of fiscal 2024 to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $110.9 million, an increase of 14% from the same quarter in fiscal 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to increased yields, higher average interest-earning asset balances and an improved earning asset mix.

The Company's average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased by $475.1 million to $6.80 billion compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2023, due to growth in loans and leases, partially offset by a decrease in total investment security balances and a decrease in cash balances. The third quarter average outstanding balance of loans and leases increased $587.4 million compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, due to an increase across all loan portfolios.

Fiscal 2024 third quarter NIM increased to 6.56% from 6.18% in the third fiscal quarter of last year. When including contractual, rate-related processing expense, NIM would have been 4.92% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter compared to 4.88% during the fiscal 2023 third quarter. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below. The overall reported tax-equivalent yield ("TEY") on average earning asset yields increased 44 basis points to 6.75% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by an improved earning asset mix. The yield on the loan and lease portfolio was 8.56% compared to 8.31% for the comparable period last year and the TEY on the securities portfolio was 3.16% compared to 2.96% over that same period.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.20% during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, as compared to 0.13% during the prior year quarter. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.11% in the fiscal third quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.01% during the prior year quarter. When including contractual, rate-related processing expense, the Company's overall cost of deposits was 1.88% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, as compared to 1.41% during the prior year quarter. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2024 third quarter noninterest income decreased 3% to $65.9 million, compared to $67.7 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in card and deposit fees. The period-over-period decrease was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other and tax services product fees.

The period-over-period decrease in card and deposit fee income was primarily related to lower servicing fee income due to a reduction in custodial deposits. Servicing fee totaled $8.6 million during the 2024 fiscal third quarter, compared to $14.6 million for the same period of the prior year. For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, servicing fee income on custodial deposits totaled $10.4 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased 8% to $123.7 million for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, from $114.6 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in card processing expense, other expense and compensation and benefits. The period-over-period increase was partially offset by a decrease in impairment expense.

The card processing expense increase was due to rate-related agreements with BaaS partners. The amount of expense paid under those agreements is based on an agreed upon rate index that varies depending on the deposit levels, floor rates, market conditions, and other performance conditions. Generally, this rate index is based on a percentage of the Effective Federal Funds Rate ("EFFR") and reprices immediately upon a change in the EFFR. Approximately 57% of the deposit portfolio was subject to these rate-related processing expenses during the fiscal 2024 third quarter. For the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, contractual, rate-related processing expenses were $27.6 million, as compared to $30.1 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $20.5 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded income tax expense of $5.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 10.9%, for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, compared to $3.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of 6.6%, for the third quarter last fiscal year. The current quarter increase in income tax expense compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a decrease in investment tax credits recognized ratably when compared to the prior year quarter.

The Company originated $4.3 million in renewable energy leases during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, resulting in $1.2 million in total net investment tax credits. During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company originated $21.4 million in renewable energy leases resulting in $5.8 million in total net investment tax credits. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, the Company originated $42.4 million in renewable energy leases, compared to $50.9 million for the comparable prior year period. Investment tax credits related to renewable energy leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year.

Investments, Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Total investments $ 1,759,486 $ 1,814,140 $ 1,886,021 $ 1,840,819 $ 1,951,996 Loans held for sale Term lending - 1,977 2,500 - 3,000 Lease financing - - 778 - - SBA/USDA 7,030 7,372 - - - Consumer finance 22,350 16,597 66,240 77,779 84,351 Total loans held for sale 29,380 25,946 69,518 77,779 87,351 Term lending 1,533,722 1,489,054 1,452,274 1,308,133 1,253,841 Asset-based lending 473,289 429,556 379,681 382,371 373,160 Factoring 350,740 336,442 335,953 358,344 351,133 Lease financing 155,044 168,616 188,889 183,392 201,996 Insurance premium finance 617,054 522,904 671,035 800,077 666,265 SBA/USDA 563,689 560,433 546,048 524,750 422,389 Other commercial finance 166,653 149,056 160,628 166,091 171,954 Commercial finance 3,860,191 3,656,061 3,734,508 3,723,158 3,440,738 Consumer finance 253,358 267,031 301,510 254,416 200,121 Tax services 43,184 84,502 33,435 5,192 47,194 Warehouse finance 449,962 394,814 349,911 376,915 380,458 Total loans and leases 4,606,695 4,402,408 4,419,364 4,359,681 4,068,511 Net deferred loan origination costs 5,857 6,977 6,917 6,435 4,388 Total gross loans and leases 4,612,552 4,409,385 4,426,281 4,366,116 4,072,899 Allowance for credit losses (79,836 ) (80,777 ) (53,785 ) (49,705 ) (81,916 ) Total loans and leases, net $ 4,532,716 $ 4,328,608 $ 4,372,496 $ 4,316,411 $ 3,990,983

The Company's investment security balances at June 30, 2024 totaled $1.76 billion, as compared to $1.81 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.95 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total gross loans and leases totaled $4.61 billion at June 30, 2024, as compared to $4.41 billion at March 31, 2024 and $4.07 billion at June 30, 2023. The primary driver for the sequential increase was growth in commercial finance loans and warehouse finance loans. This was partially offset by reductions in consumer finance loans and seasonal tax service loans. The year-over-year increase was due to growth across the commercial finance, consumer finance, and warehouse finance loan portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the seasonal tax services portfolio.

Commercial finance loans, which comprised 84% of the Company's loan and lease portfolio, totaled $3.86 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $204.1 million from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $419.5 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2023. The sequential increase in commercial finance loans was primarily driven by a $94.2 million increase in the insurance premium finance portfolio, a $44.7 million increase in the term lending portfolio, and a $43.7 million increase in the asset-based lending portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the lease financing portfolio. The increase in commercial finance loans when comparing the current period to the same period of the prior year was primarily driven by increases in the term lending, SBA/USDA, and asset-based lending portfolios, partially offset by reductions in the insurance premium finance, lease financing, and other commercial finance portfolios.

Asset Quality

The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $79.8 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease compared to $80.8 million at March 31, 2024 and a decrease compared to $81.9 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the ACL at June 30, 2024, when compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in the allowance related to the seasonal tax services portfolio, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in the allowance related to the consumer finance portfolio and a $0.8 million increase in the allowance related to the commercial finance portfolio.

The $2.1 million year-over-year decrease in the ACL was primarily driven by a $4.5 million decrease in the allowance related to the seasonal tax services portfolio and a $1.5 million decrease in the allowance related to the commercial finance portfolio, partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in the allowance related to the consumer finance portfolio.

The following table presents the Company's ACL as a percentage of its total loans and leases.

As of the Period Ended (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Commercial finance 1.17 % 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.35 % Consumer finance 2.23 % 1.71 % 1.45 % 0.92 % 0.92 % Tax services 66.35 % 37.31 % 1.52 % 0.04 % 70.20 % Warehouse finance 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Total loans and leases 1.73 % 1.83 % 1.22 % 1.14 % 2.01 % Total loans and leases excluding tax services 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.21 %

The Company's ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases decreased to 1.73% at June 30, 2024 from 1.83% at March 31, 2024. The decrease in the total loans and leases coverage ratio was primarily driven by the commercial finance portfolio, partially offset by increases in both the seasonal tax services portfolio and consumer finance portfolio. The decrease in the commercial finance loan and lease coverage ratio was due a mix shift within the portfolio with higher balances in term lending and SBA/USDA loans, which typically carry lower reserve rates.

Activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods presented was as follows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Beginning balance $ 80,777 $ 53,785 $ 84,304 $ 49,705 $ 45,947 Provision (reversal of) - tax services loans (3,285 ) 25,221 (229 ) 23,292 32,830 Provision (reversal of) - all other loans and leases 8,926 684 2,059 17,820 15,549 Charge-offs - tax services loans (820 ) - (404 ) (1,965 ) (2,135 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (7,772 ) (5,492 ) (5,597 ) (18,990 ) (14,931 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 1,230 5,800 671 7,324 2,432 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 780 779 1,112 2,650 2,224 Ending balance $ 79,836 $ 80,777 $ 81,916 $ 79,836 $ 81,916

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $5.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.8 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The period-over-period increase in provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses in the commercial finance portfolio of $6.5 million, partially offset by a decrease of $3.1 million in the tax services portfolio. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs attributable to the commercial finance portfolio for the current quarter were $7.0 million, while net recoveries of $0.4 million were recognized in the tax services portfolio. Net charge-offs attributable to the consumer finance portfolio for the current quarter were insignificant. Net charge-offs attributable to the commercial finance and consumer finance portfolios for the same quarter of the prior year were $2.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively, while a net recovery of $0.3 million was recognized in the tax services portfolio.

The Company's past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.

As of June 30, 2024 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Nonaccrual Balance Total Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 29,380 $ 29,380 $ - $ - $ - Commercial finance 28,224 7,348 17,071 52,643 3,807,548 3,860,191 8,427 27,613 36,040 Consumer finance 4,496 3,534 8,588 16,618 236,740 253,358 8,588 - 8,588 Tax services - 43,184 - 43,184 - 43,184 - - - Warehouse finance - - - - 449,962 449,962 - - - Total loans and leases held for investment 32,720 54,066 25,659 112,445 4,494,250 4,606,695 17,015 27,613 44,628 Total loans and leases $ 32,720 $ 54,066 $ 25,659 $ 112,445 $ 4,523,629 $ 4,636,074 $ 17,015 $ 27,613 $ 44,628

As of March 31, 2024 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in thousands) 30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due > 89 Days Past Due Total Past Due Current Total Loans and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Nonaccrual Balance Total Loans held for sale $ 323 $ 546 $ 843 $ 1,712 $ 24,234 $ 25,946 $ 843 $ - $ 843 Commercial finance 36,482 23,986 15,596 76,064 3,579,997 3,656,061 2,679 27,781 30,460 Consumer finance 4,293 3,001 3,093 10,387 256,644 267,031 3,093 - 3,093 Tax services 1,123 - - 1,123 83,379 84,502 - - - Warehouse finance - - - - 394,814 394,814 - - - Total loans and leases held for investment 41,898 26,987 18,689 87,574 4,314,834 4,402,408 5,772 27,781 33,553 Total loans and leases $ 42,221 $ 27,533 $ 19,532 $ 89,286 $ 4,339,068 $ 4,428,354 $ 6,615 $ 27,781 $ 34,396

The Company's nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were $46.3 million, representing 0.61% of total assets, compared to $37.2 million, or 0.50% of total assets at March 31, 2024 and $40.8 million, or 0.55% of total assets at June 30, 2023.

The increase in the nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in nonperforming loans in the commercial finance portfolio and an increase in nonperforming loans in the consumer finance portfolio due to seasonal activity. When comparing the current period to the same period of the prior year, the increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an increase in nonperforming loans in the consumer finance portfolio.

The Company's nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2024, were $44.6 million, representing 0.96% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $34.4 million, or 0.78% of total gross loans and leases at March 31, 2024 and $38.8 million, or 0.93% of total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2023.

The Company has various portfolios of consumer lending and tax services loans that present unique risks that are statistically managed. Due to the unique risks associated with these portfolios, the Company monitors other credit quality indicators in their evaluation of the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses on these portfolios, and as such, these loans are not included in the asset classification table below. The Company's loans and leases held for investment by asset classification were as follows for the periods presented.

Asset Classification (Dollars in thousands) Pass Watch Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total As of June 30, 2024 Commercial finance $ 3,058,737 $ 537,278 $ 63,523 $ 192,473 $ 8,180 $ 3,860,191 Warehouse finance 449,962 - - - - 449,962 Total loans and leases $ 3,508,699 $ 537,278 $ 63,523 $ 192,473 $ 8,180 $ 4,310,153

Asset Classification (Dollars in thousands) Pass Watch Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total As of March 31, 2024 Commercial finance $ 2,893,892 $ 447,110 $ 87,657 $ 218,108 $ 9,294 $ 3,656,061 Warehouse finance 394,814 - - - - 394,814 Total loans and leases $ 3,288,706 $ 447,110 $ 87,657 $ 218,108 $ 9,294 $ 4,050,875

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $6.35 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.01 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 6%. Total average deposits for the fiscal 2024 third quarter increased by $365.7 million to $6.26 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2023. The increase in average deposits was due to increases in noninterest bearing deposits, wholesale deposits, and money market deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings and time deposits.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 2% to $6.43 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.31 billion at June 30, 2023. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $74.0 million, wholesale deposits of $37.6 million, and money market deposits of $23.1 million, partially offset by decreases in savings and time deposits.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $575.7 million in deposits related to government stimulus programs. Of the total amount of government stimulus program deposits, $236.9 million are on activated cards while $338.8 million are on inactivated cards. During the remainder of fiscal year 2024, these deposit balances are expected to decline by approximately $180 million as the Company actively returns unclaimed balances to the U.S. Treasury.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company managed $352.8 million of customer deposits at other banks in its capacity as custodian. These deposits provide the Company with the ability to earn servicing fee income, typically reflective of the EFFR. The sequential quarter decrease in these customer deposits held at other banks was primarily due to the Company retaining more deposits on its balance sheet as a result of the funding of loan growth by the Company during the current quarter.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and its subsidiary Pathward®, N.A. (the "Bank") remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at June 30, 2024, and continued to be classified as well-capitalized, and in good standing with the regulatory agencies. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below. Regulatory capital is not affected by the unrealized loss on accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). The securities portfolio is primarily comprised of amortizing securities that should provide consistent cash flow. The Company does not intend to sell these securities, or recognize the unrealized losses on its income statement, to fund future loan growth.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the Periods Indicated June 30, 2024(1) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.13 % 7.75 % 7.96 % 8.11 % 8.40 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.44 % 12.30 % 11.43 % 11.25 % 11.52 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.70 % 12.56 % 11.69 % 11.50 % 11.79 % Total capital ratio 14.33 % 14.21 % 13.12 % 12.84 % 13.45 % Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.36 % 7.92 % 8.15 % 8.32 % 8.67 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.02 % 12.83 % 11.97 % 11.81 % 12.17 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.02 % 12.83 % 11.97 % 11.81 % 12.17 % Total capital ratio 14.27 % 14.09 % 13.01 % 12.76 % 13.42 %

(1) June 30, 2024 percentages are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. Regulatory capital ratios for periods presented reflect the Company's election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes.

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) As of the Periods Indicated (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 765,248 $ 739,462 $ 729,282 $ 650,625 $ 677,721 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 296,496 296,889 297,283 297,679 298,092 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 18,315 19,146 20,093 21,228 22,372 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 11,880 15,862 20,253 19,679 12,157 LESS: Net unrealized (losses) on available for sale securities (206,584 ) (205,460 ) (187,901 ) (254,294 ) (207,358 ) LESS: Noncontrolling interest (506 ) (420 ) (510 ) (1,005 ) (631 ) ADD: Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 1,345 1,345 1,345 2,017 2,017 Common Equity Tier 1(1) 646,992 614,790 581,409 569,355 555,106 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity Tier 1 capital (374 ) (311 ) (410 ) (826 ) (454 ) Total Tier 1 capital 660,279 628,140 594,660 582,190 568,313 Allowance for credit losses 65,182 62,715 53,037 47,960 60,489 Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 19,668 19,642 19,617 19,591 19,566 Total capital $ 745,129 $ 710,497 $ 667,314 $ 649,741 $ 648,368

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes were fully phased in through the end of calendar year 2021.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at www.pathwardfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and the Bank may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in this press release, the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company's reports to stockholders, and in other communications by the Company and the Bank, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "hope," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "could," "future," "target," or the negative of those terms, or other words of similar meaning or similar expressions. You should carefully read statements that contain these words because they discuss our future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and assumptions about future events, and include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and intentions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Such statements address, among others, the following subjects: future operating results including our earnings per diluted share guidance, annual effective tax rate and related performance expectations; progress on key strategic initiatives; expected results of our partnerships; impacts of our improved data analytics, underwriting and monitoring processes; expected nonperforming loan resolutions and net charge off rates; the performance of our securities portfolio; the impact of card balances related to government stimulus programs; customer retention; loan and other product demand; new products and services; credit quality; the level of net charge-offs and the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; and technology. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance and results of operations to differ materially from the expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: maintaining our executive management team; expected growth opportunities may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, including the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, weather-related disasters, or public health events, such as pandemics, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; our ability to successfully implement measures designed to reduce expenses and increase efficiencies; changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including actual changes in interest rates and the Fed Funds rate, and their related impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs and loan and securities portfolios; changes in tax laws; the strength of the United States' economy and the local economies in which the Company operates; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally such as bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer behavior; inflation, market, and monetary fluctuations; our liquidity and capital positions, including the sufficiency of our liquidity; the timely and efficient development of new products and services offered by the Company or its strategic partners, as well as risks (including reputational and litigation) attendant thereto, and the perceived overall value and acceptance of these products and services by users; the Bank's ability to maintain its Durbin Amendment exemption; the risks of dealing with or utilizing third parties, including, in connection with the Company's prepaid card and tax refund advance businesses, the risk of reduced volume of refund advance loans as a result of reduced customer demand for or usage of the Bank's strategic partners' refund advance products; our relationship with, and any actions which may be initiated by, our regulators; changes in financial services laws and regulations, including laws and regulations relating to the tax refund industry and the insurance premium finance industry; technological changes, including, but not limited to, the protection of our electronic systems and information; the impact of acquisitions and divestitures; litigation risk; the growth of the Company's business, as well as expenses related thereto; continued maintenance by the Bank of its status as a well-capitalized institution; changes in consumer borrowing, spending and saving habits; losses from fraudulent or illegal activity; technological risks and developments and cyber threats, attacks, or events; and the success of the Company at maintaining its high quality asset level and managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default should problem assets increase.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Additional discussions of factors affecting the Company's business and prospects are reflected under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and in other filings made with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company or its subsidiaries, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances, or future events or for any other reason.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,926 $ 347,888 $ 671,630 $ 375,580 $ 515,271 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,725,460 1,779,458 1,850,581 1,804,228 1,914,271 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 34,026 34,682 35,440 36,591 37,725 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost 24,449 25,844 23,694 28,210 30,890 Loans held for sale 29,380 25,946 69,518 77,779 87,351 Loans and leases 4,612,552 4,409,385 4,426,281 4,366,116 4,072,899 Allowance for credit losses (79,836 ) (80,777 ) (53,785 ) (49,705 ) (81,916 ) Accrued interest receivable 31,755 30,294 27,080 23,282 22,332 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 36,953 37,266 38,270 39,160 38,601 Rental equipment, net 209,544 215,885 228,916 211,750 224,212 Goodwill and intangible assets 327,018 328,001 329,241 330,225 331,335 Other assets 280,053 283,245 280,571 292,327 265,654 Total assets $ 7,530,280 $ 7,437,117 $ 7,927,437 $ 7,535,543 $ 7,458,625 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits 6,431,516 6,368,344 6,936,055 6,589,182 6,306,976 Short-term borrowings - 31,000 - 13,000 230,000 Long-term borrowings 33,329 33,373 33,614 33,873 34,178 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 300,187 264,938 228,486 248,863 209,750 Total liabilities 6,765,032 6,697,655 7,198,155 6,884,918 6,780,904 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value 251 254 260 262 266 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value - - - - - Additional paid-in capital 636,284 634,415 629,737 628,500 625,825 Retained earnings 343,392 317,964 293,463 278,655 267,100 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207,992 ) (206,570 ) (188,433 ) (255,443 ) (207,896 ) Treasury stock, at cost (6,181 ) (6,181 ) (5,235 ) (344 ) (6,943 ) Total equity attributable to parent 765,754 739,882 729,792 651,630 678,352 Noncontrolling interest (506 ) (420 ) (510 ) (1,005 ) (631 ) Total stockholders' equity 765,248 739,462 729,282 650,625 677,721 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,530,280 $ 7,437,117 $ 7,927,437 $ 7,535,543 $ 7,458,625

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 95,871 $ 102,750 $ 81,242 $ 293,584 $ 233,517 Mortgage-backed securities 9,748 9,998 10,234 29,795 30,972 Other investments 8,323 14,013 7,870 33,222 24,604 113,942 126,761 99,346 356,601 289,093 Interest expense: Deposits 1,689 6,685 164 11,900 2,402 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,394 1,775 1,717 5,505 3,764 3,083 8,460 1,881 17,405 6,166 Net interest income 110,859 118,301 97,465 339,196 282,927 Provision for credit loss 5,881 26,052 1,773 41,823 48,312 Net interest income after provision for credit loss 104,978 92,249 95,692 297,373 234,615 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 9,111 28,942 8,262 38,475 39,144 Refund advance fee income (67 ) 43,200 (927 ) 43,244 37,685 Card and deposit fees 33,408 35,344 39,708 99,502 119,513 Rental income 13,779 13,720 13,980 40,958 39,628 Gain on sale of trademarks - - - - 10,000 Gain on sale of other 4,675 1,695 821 9,210 657 Other income 4,965 6,044 5,889 16,188 13,921 Total noninterest income 65,871 128,945 67,733 247,577 260,548 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 48,449 54,073 47,402 149,174 137,966 Refund transfer product expense 2,136 7,366 1,727 9,694 9,695 Refund advance expense 47 1,846 239 1,923 1,869 Card processing 34,314 35,163 26,342 104,061 75,949 Occupancy and equipment expense 9,070 9,293 8,595 27,211 25,417 Operating lease equipment depreciation 10,465 10,424 10,517 31,312 34,864 Legal and consulting 5,410 6,141 5,089 16,443 19,469 Intangible amortization 983 1,240 1,168 3,207 3,861 Impairment expense 999 2,013 2,749 3,012 3,273 Other expense 11,806 12,872 10,750 37,347 34,410 Total noninterest expense 123,679 140,431 114,578 383,384 346,773 Income before income tax expense 47,170 80,763 48,847 161,566 148,390 Income tax expense 5,123 15,246 3,243 26,088 18,996 Net income before noncontrolling interest 42,047 65,517 45,604 135,478 129,394 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 212 249 508 718 1,685 Net income attributable to parent $ 41,835 $ 65,268 $ 45,096 $ 134,760 $ 127,709 Less: Allocation of Earnings to participating securities(1) 432 524 690 1,180 1,920 Net income attributable to common shareholders(1) 41,403 64,744 44,406 133,580 125,789 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.66 $ 2.56 $ 1.69 $ 5.27 $ 4.63 Diluted $ 1.66 $ 2.56 $ 1.68 $ 5.27 $ 4.62 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 24,946,085 25,281,743 26,346,693 25,335,621 27,152,773 Diluted 24,979,818 25,311,144 26,447,032 25,364,642 27,238,801

(1) Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation.

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Nonaccruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Paid Yield / Rate(1) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Paid Yield / Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 224,987 $ 2,053 3.67 % $ 248,865 $ 2,441 3.93 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,438,683 9,748 2.73 % 1,533,122 10,234 2.68 % Tax exempt investment securities 128,117 911 3.62 % 145,474 989 3.45 % Asset-backed securities 220,461 3,148 5.74 % 188,039 2,120 4.52 % Other investment securities 282,966 2,211 3.14 % 292,025 2,320 3.19 % Total investments 2,070,227 16,018 3.16 % 2,158,660 15,663 2.96 % Commercial finance 3,756,152 78,353 8.39 % 3,268,780 68,174 8.37 % Consumer finance 286,476 6,865 9.64 % 225,470 4,665 8.30 % Tax services 56,836 55 0.39 % 52,477 25 0.19 % Warehouse finance 407,210 10,598 10.47 % 372,498 8,378 9.02 % Total loans and leases 4,506,674 95,871 8.56 % 3,919,225 81,242 8.31 % Total interest-earning assets $ 6,801,888 $ 113,942 6.75 % $ 6,326,750 $ 99,346 6.31 % Noninterest-earning assets 537,525 574,840 Total assets $ 7,339,413 $ 6,901,590 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 684 $ - 0.14 % $ 339 $ - 0.22 % Savings 56,565 3 0.02 % 69,310 7 0.04 % Money markets 178,255 584 1.32 % 126,994 76 0.24 % Time deposits 4,265 3 0.32 % 6,224 3 0.19 % Wholesale deposits 74,167 1,099 5.96 % 5,794 78 5.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits (a) 313,936 1,689 2.16 % 208,661 164 0.32 % Overnight fed funds purchased 52,374 730 5.61 % 78,320 1,057 5.42 % Subordinated debentures 19,651 355 7.26 % 19,549 355 7.28 % Other borrowings 13,705 309 9.07 % 14,850 305 8.24 % Total borrowings 85,730 1,394 6.54 % 112,719 1,717 6.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 399,666 3,083 3.10 % 321,380 1,881 2.35 % Noninterest-bearing deposits (b) 5,947,054 - - % 5,686,581 - - % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,346,720 $ 3,083 0.20 % $ 6,007,961 $ 1,881 0.13 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 252,763 206,708 Total liabilities 6,599,483 6,214,669 Shareholders' equity 739,930 686,921 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,339,413 $ 6,901,590 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 110,859 6.56 % $ 97,465 6.19 % Net interest margin 6.56 % 6.18 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.02 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(2) 6.57 % 6.20 % Total cost of deposits (a+b) 6,260,990 1,689 0.11 % 5,895,242 164 0.01 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 21%. (2) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.

Selected Financial Information As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Equity to total assets 10.16 % 9.94 % 9.20 % 8.63 % 9.09 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 30.51 $ 29.14 $ 28.06 $ 24.85 $ 25.54 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 17.47 $ 16.21 $ 15.39 $ 12.24 $ 13.05 Common shares outstanding 25,085,230 25,377,986 25,988,230 26,183,583 26,539,272 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.77 % 0.55 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.96 % 0.78 % 0.88 % 1.26 % 0.93 % Net interest margin 6.56 % 6.23 % 6.23 % 6.19 % 6.18 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 6.57 % 6.24 % 6.24 % 6.21 % 6.20 % Return on average assets 2.28 % 3.17 % 1.46 % 1.97 % 2.61 % Return on average equity 22.62 % 35.72 % 16.87 % 21.12 % 26.26 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,232 1,204 1,218 1,193 1,186

Net Interest Margin and Cost of Deposits At and For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average interest earning assets $ 6,801,888 $ 7,635,842 $ 6,326,750 Net interest income $ 110,859 $ 118,301 $ 97,465 Net interest margin 6.56 % 6.23 % 6.18 % Quarterly average total deposits $ 6,260,990 $ 7,168,673 $ 5,895,242 Deposit interest expense $ 1,689 $ 6,685 $ 164 Cost of deposits 0.11 % 0.38 % 0.01 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin and Adjusted Cost of Deposits Average interest earning assets $ 6,801,888 $ 7,635,842 $ 6,326,750 Net interest income 110,859 118,301 97,465 Less: Contractual, rate-related processing expense 27,595 30,094 20,528 Adjusted net interest income $ 83,264 $ 88,207 $ 76,937 Adjusted net interest margin 4.92 % 4.65 % 4.88 % Average total deposits $ 6,260,990 $ 7,168,673 $ 5,895,242 Deposit interest expense 1,689 6,685 164 Add: Contractual, rate-related processing expense 27,595 30,094 20,528 Adjusted deposit expense $ 29,284 $ 36,779 $ 20,692 Adjusted cost of deposits 1.88 % 2.06 % 1.41 %

