Jorge Gonzalez, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continued to focus our efforts on creating long-term shareholder value through investments in our business with an emphasis on recurring revenue streams while distributing excess cash by increasing the upcoming cash dividend by 17% to $0.14 per share. This is our fourth dividend increase since we initiated dividends in the fourth quarter of 2020, starting at $0.07 per share and now reaching $0.14 per share, a 100% increase in less than four years. Turning now to our operations, we have seen dramatic positive results in the quarter from hospitality operations due to the five new hotel openings in 2023 and growth in the Watersound Club membership program as evidenced by our 38% period-over-period growth in hospitality revenue during second quarter of 2024. In fact, we again achieved record hospitality revenue for a single quarter. Hospitality gross margin also increased substantially as the Company is beginning to achieve higher revenues and operating efficiency. Leasing revenue continues to increase as additional commercial projects are completed, bringing the Company portfolio to over 1.1 million rentable square feet."

Mr. Gonzalez continued, "Despite the continued growth in hospitality and leasing revenues, overall revenue decreased as a result of an extraordinarily high number of homesites that were completed and sold in the second quarter of 2023, fueled by the completion and sale of a new phase of 133 homesites in the Watersound Origins community in June 2023. The Company sold 186 homesites in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 300 homesites for the same period in 2023. As we often say, the 'seeding and harvesting' cycle of residential homesite development and sales is not linear and therefore not ideal for quarter-to-quarter comparisons. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 exceeded all quarters in 2023 except for the second quarter. Overall, there were 349 homesites and homes sold in the second quarter of 2024. This includes 186 homesites in ten different residential communities and 163 homes in the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound unconsolidated joint venture. All builders performed on their contractual obligations and no builder requested a delay in closings. The Company's residential homesite pipeline has over 22,500 homesites in twenty different communities at various stages of planning or development."

Mr. Gonzalez concluded, "This quarter demonstrates what we have been saying all along, which is that housing demand in our region is solid and our quarter-to-quarter homesite sales and margin results depend more on the timing of completion of development and product mix. The biggest driver of housing demand in our region is the net migration that is continuing from a wider range of geographies where individuals and families are looking for a high quality of life, safety, security, natural beauty, and great schools."

Consolidated Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Results

Total consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 13% to $111.6 million as compared to $128.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Hospitality revenue increased by 38% to $62.3 million and leasing revenue increased by 19% to $14.8 million. Real estate revenue decreased by 51% to $34.5 million due to a mix of sales from different communities, timing of homebuilder contractual closing obligations and reduced commercial transactions.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total consolidated revenue decreased by 1% to $199.4 million, as compared to $201.1 million for the first six months of 2023. Hospitality revenue increased by 46% to $101.6 million and leasing revenue increased by 20% to $29.1 million. Real estate revenue decreased by 36% to $68.7 million due to mix of sales from different residential communities and fewer commercial and one-off land sales, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Over the past several years, the Company has entered into joint ventures which are unconsolidated and accounted for using the equity method. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, these unconsolidated joint ventures had $94.1 million of revenue, as compared to $88.8 million for the same period in 2023. The Company's economic interests in its unconsolidated joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2024, resulted in $5.4 million of equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures, as compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the first six months of 2024, these unconsolidated joint ventures had $189.9 million of revenue, as compared to $170.6 million for the first six months of 2023. The Company's economic interests in its unconsolidated joint ventures resulted in $12.8 million of equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures, for the first six months of 2024, as compared to $9.7 million for the first six months of 2023. Although these business ventures are not included as revenue in the Company's financial statements, they are part of the core business strategy, which generates substantial financial returns for the Company.

Net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 29% to $24.5 million, or $0.42 per share, as compared to net income of $34.7 million, or $0.60 per share, for the same period in 2023. Net income for the first six months of 2024 decreased by 15% to $38.4 million, or $0.66 per share, as compared to net income of $45.1 million, or $0.77 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased by 18% to $49.2 million, as compared to $59.7 million for the same period in 2023. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $84.2 million as compared to $84.1 million for the first six months of 2023. Depreciation is a non-cash, GAAP expense which is amortized over an asset's prescribed life, while maintenance and repair expenses are period costs and expensed as incurred. See Financial Data below for additional information, including a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income attributable to the Company.

On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2024. The third quarter dividend represents a 17% increase from the second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.12 per share.

Real Estate

Total real estate revenue decreased by 51% to $34.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $70.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-to-quarter homesite sales and margin results depend more on the timing of completion of development and product mix. The second quarter of 2023 included activity which, as discussed in prior quarters, was delayed due to development delays as a result of the supply chain disruptions experienced in 2022 and early 2023.

The Company sold 186 homesites at an average base price of approximately $140,000 and gross margin of 52.3%, in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 300 homesites at an average base price of approximately $153,000 and gross margin of 53.8% in the second quarter of 2023. The differences in the average sales price, number of homesite closings and gross margin period-over-period were due to the mix of sales in different communities.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 1,303 residential homesites under contract, which are expected to result in revenue of approximately $114.0 million, plus residuals, over the next several years, as compared to 1,825 residential homesites under contract for $158.5 million, plus residuals, as of June 30, 2023. The change in homesites under contract is due to increased homesite closing transactions during 2023 and the first half of 2024 and the amount of remaining homesites in current phases of residential communities. The Company's residential homesite pipeline has over 22,500 homesites in various stages of development, engineering, permitting or concept planning.

The Latitude Margaritaville Watersound unconsolidated joint venture, planned for 3,500 residential homes, had 135 net sale contracts executed in the second quarter of 2024. Since the start of sales in 2021, there have been 1,878 home contracts. For the second quarter of 2024, there were 163 completed home sales bringing the community to 1,344 occupied homes. The 534 homes under contract as of June 30, 2024, with an average sales price of approximately $567,000, are expected to result in sales value of approximately $302.8 million at completion, as compared to 665 homes under contract as of June 30, 2023, with an average sales price of approximately $501,000.

Hospitality

Hospitality revenue increased by 38% to a Company quarterly record of $62.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $45.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Hospitality revenue continues to benefit from the growth of the Watersound Club membership program and the opening of five hotels throughout 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 3,571 club members, as compared to 2,853 club members as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 718 net new members. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned (individually by the Company or through consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures) twelve hotels with 1,298 operational hotel rooms, as compared to eleven hotels with 1,177 rooms as of June 30, 2023.

Leasing

Leasing revenue from commercial, office, retail, multi-family, senior living, self-storage and other properties increased by 19% to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company (individually by the Company or through consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures) had 1,383 rentable multi-family and senior living units.

Leasable space as of June 30, 2024, consisted of approximately 1,100,000 square feet, of which approximately 1,058,000, or 96%, was leased, as compared to approximately 1,041,000 square feet as of June 30, 2023, of which approximately 1,016,000, or 98%, was leased. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had an additional 82,000 square feet of leasable space under construction. The Company is focused on commercial leasing space at the Watersound Town Center, Watersound West Bay Center and the FSU/TMH Medical Campus. These three centers, and others in the planning stage, have the potential to more than double the Company's total current leasable commercial space and rental multi-family units. The Company, wholly or through joint ventures, also owns significant hospitality businesses that may otherwise be leased to others.

Corporate and Other Operating Expenses

The Company's corporate and other operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased by $0.4 million to $5.9 million, as compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2023. For the first six months of 2024, corporate and other operating expenses increased by $1.6 million to $12.9 million, as compared to $11.3 million for the first six months of 2023.

Investments, Liquidity and Debt

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company funded $32.4 million in capital expenditures. In addition, the Company paid $7.0 million in cash dividends and repaid a net of $4.7 million of debt. For the first six months of 2024, the Company funded $63.9 million of capital expenditures, paid $14.0 million in cash dividends and repaid a net of $6.9 million of debt. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $86.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and other liquid investments, as compared to $88.6 million as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $294.9 million invested in development property, which, when complete, will be added to operating property or sold. As of June 30, 2024, the weighted average effective interest rate of outstanding debt was 5.3% with an average remaining life of 16.9 years. 67% of the Company's outstanding debt had a fixed or swapped interest rate. The remaining 33% of debt has interest rates that vary with SOFR. Company debt as of June 30, 2024, is approximately 29% of the Company's total assets.

FINANCIAL DATA Consolidated Results (Unaudited) ($ in millions except share and per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Real estate revenue $34.5 $70.6 $68.7 $107.3 Hospitality revenue 62.3 45.1 101.6 69.6 Leasing revenue 14.8 12.4 29.1 24.2 Total revenue 111.6 128.1 199.4 201.1 Expenses Cost of real estate revenue 16.6 31.5 32.7 51.8 Cost of hospitality revenue 37.9 33.3 68.2 56.2 Cost of leasing revenue 7.3 6.5 14.5 11.9 Corporate and other operating expenses 5.9 5.5 12.9 11.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11.3 9.5 22.5 16.8 Total expenses 79.0 86.3 150.8 148.0 Operating income 32.6 41.8 48.6 53.1 Investment income, net 3.4 3.2 6.8 6.1 Interest expense (8.5) (7.2) (17.1) (13.4) Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 5.4 6.0 12.8 9.7 Other (expense) income, net (0.1) 1.5 (0.5) 2.7 Income before income taxes 32.8 45.3 50.6 58.2 Income tax expense (8.3) (11.5) (13.0) (14.9) Net income 24.5 33.8 37.6 43.3 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest -- 0.9 0.8 1.8 Net income attributable to the Company $24.5 $34.7 $38.4 $45.1 Basic net income per share attributable to the Company $0.42 $0.60 $0.66 $0.77 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 58,331,818 58,314,117 58,326,153 58,311,619

Summary Balance Sheet (Unaudited) ($ in millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investment in real estate, net $1,035.8 $1,018.6 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 71.4 66.4 Cash and cash equivalents 86.7 86.1 Other assets 90.3 82.2 Property and equipment, net 62.4 66.0 Investments held by special purpose entities 203.8 204.2 Total assets $1,550.4 $1,523.5 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $447.4 $453.6 Accounts payable and other liabilities 65.3 58.6 Deferred revenue 64.1 62.8 Deferred tax liabilities, net 72.9 71.8 Senior Notes held by special purpose entity 178.3 178.2 Total liabilities 828.0 825.0 Total equity 722.4 698.5 Total liabilities and equity $1,550.4 $1,523.5

Corporate and Other Operating Expenses (Unaudited) ($ in millions) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Employee costs $3.1 $2.7 $6.8 $5.4 Property taxes and insurance 1.2 1.3 2.7 2.7 Professional fees 0.6 0.7 1.7 1.7 Marketing and owner association costs 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.4 Occupancy, repairs and maintenance 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Other miscellaneous 0.5 0.5 0.9 0.8 Total corporate and other operating expenses $5.9 $5.5 $12.9 $11.3

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to the Company $24.5 $34.7 $38.4 $45.1 Plus: Interest expense 8.5 7.2 17.1 13.4 Less: Investment income, net (3.4) (3.2) (6.8) (6.1) Plus: Income tax expense 8.3 11.5 13.0 14.9 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11.3 9.5 22.5 16.8 EBITDA $49.2 $59.7 $84.2 $84.1

