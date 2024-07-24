DAMARISCOTTA, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The First Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNLC), ("the Company", "we", "us", "our"), parent company of First National Bank, today reported unaudited net income of $6.2 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company also reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net income year-to-date in 2024 was $12.2 million, with diluted earnings per share of $1.10.

Second Quarter Notable Items:

Total assets reached $3.08 billion, an increase of $106.8 million in Q2

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings increased by $1.2 million or 18.1% from Q1

Loan balances grew at an annualized rate of 13.6% to $2.25 billion

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets of 0.09%, unchanged from Q1

Efficiency Ratio improved by 4.8 percentage points from Q1

Quarterly shareholder dividend increased by $0.01 to $0.36 per share

CEO COMMENTS

"I am pleased to report our operating results for the second quarter," commented Tony C. McKim, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Net income increased 2.5% from the first quarter of 2024, and diluted earnings per share increased 2.4%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") basis, second quarter earnings increased $1.2 million, or 18.1%, from the first quarter of 2024 ("linked quarter").

"We continue to responsibly grow our balance sheet while enjoying strong asset quality, capital, and liquidity positions. Asset growth has been focused in the loan portfolio and comes from what has been a long-term formula for success - building relationships and lending to creditworthy borrowers under well-structured terms. Our net interest margin for the quarter was stable, and when combined with earning asset growth, produced a modest rise in linked quarter net interest income."

Mr. McKim concluded, "Rather than retreating from certain activities due to a challenging operating environment, we have continued our commitment to serving customers and supporting communities throughout our footprint. We originated over $200 million in new loan volume in the second quarter resulting in loan portfolio expansion of $73.9 million. As the Bank observes its 160th anniversary in 2024, our team remains totally focused upon serving their customers and communities."

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Net income was $6.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. On a PTPP basis, earnings for the quarter were $8.0 million. Results for the quarter compare favorably to the linked quarter for which net income was $6.0 million, diluted earnings per share were $0.54, and PTPP earnings were $6.8 million. The drivers of second quarter results are discussed in the following sections:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $195,000 or 1.3% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase resulted primarily from an expansion in earning assets during the quarter. Net interest margin stabilized at 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024, down slightly from 2.22% in the first quarter. The average tax equivalent yield on earning assets increased 13 basis points in the second quarter to 5.22%, while the cost of total liabilities also increased 13 basis points to an average of 3.48% for the quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

A provision for credit losses on loans of $539,000 was recorded in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a provision expense of $99,000 in the first quarter. Loan growth and the modeling effects of slightly less favorable economic projections, partially offset by strong asset quality, drove the period-to-period increase. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 net charge-offs were $53,000 as compared to net recoveries of $79,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $517,000, or 14.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Bank recorded quarterly revenue gains in all business lines, including a 12.4% increase in Debit Card income, a 6.8% increase in Wealth Management revenue, and an increase of 29.4% in Other Operating Income led by loan-related fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for three months ended June 30, 2024 was $11.3 million, a decrease of $511,000, or 4.3%, from the three months ended March 31, 2024. The period-to-period change was concentrated within employee salaries and benefits, resulting largely from early year salary and benefit dynamics and an increase in loan-related salary deferrals. The Company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 56.35%, significantly improved from the linked quarter ratio of 61.15%.

Loans, Total Assets & Funding

Total assets at June 30, 2024, were $3.08 billion, up $106.8 million in the second quarter and up $210.1 million from a year ago. Earning assets increased $102.7 million during the quarter comprised primarily of an increase in loans of $73.9 million. Earning assets have increased by $201.2 million since June 30, 2023 centered in loan growth of $186.7 million.

Loan growth in the second quarter was led by commercial credit. Commercial real estate balances increased $33.3 million, commercial and industrial balances increased $8.7 million, and multifamily loan balances increased $4.4 million. Growth was also present in the municipal, residential term, and home equity segments of the portfolio, up $7.4 million, $7.9 million, and $6.4 million, respectively, in the quarter.

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 were $2.58 billion, up $29.1 million during the period, and up $78.2 million, or 3.1%, from June 30, 2023. Time deposits led the quarterly change, increasing $46.3 million while low-cost deposits were collectively down $12.5 million. Borrowings increased $75.8 million during the period to $230.6 million. Uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2024, were estimated at 16% of total deposits, and 75% of uninsured deposits were fully collateralized. Available day-one liquidity was $594 million, sufficient to cover 143% of estimated uninsured deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

Asset quality continues to be very strong. As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.09%, unchanged from March 31, 2024, and up modestly from 0.06% as of June 30, 2023. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.11% as of June 30, 2024, in range with the 0.12% and 0.08% reported as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Past due loans remain low at 0.15% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, a decrease from 0.18% of total loans as of March 31, 2024 and a slight increase from 0.14% of total loans as of June 30, 2023.

The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans stood at 1.10% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, as compared to an ACL of 1.11% and 1.14% of total loans as of March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The loan portfolio is well-diversified with Commercial Real Estate exposures comfortably below regulatory guidance limits, and with very limited exposure in sectors frequently mentioned as potential problems, such as office space.

CAPITAL

The Company's regulatory capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2024. The Leverage Capital ratio was an estimated 8.58% as of June 30, 2024, as compared to the 8.67% and 8.68% reported as of March 31, 2024, and as of June 30, 2023, respectively, with period-to-period changes attributable primarily to earning asset growth. The estimated Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.24% as of June 30, 2024, as compared to the 13.54% and 13.66% reported as of March 31, 2024, and as of June 30, 2023, respectively. The Company's tangible book value per share was $19.20 as of June 30, 2024, up from $19.03 as March 31, 2024 and up from $18.15 as of June 30, 2023. Earning asset growth during the quarter, coupled with a moderately larger unrealized loss position on available-for-sale securities, produced a Tangible Common Equity ratio of 7.00% as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 7.19% as of March 31, 2024 and 7.07% as of June 30, 2023.

DIVIDEND

On June 27, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.36 per share. The dividend was paid on July 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2024.

ABOUT THE FIRST BANCORP

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, is based in Damariscotta, Maine. Founded in 1864, First National Bank is a full-service community bank with $3.06 billion in assets. The Bank provides a complete array of commercial and retail banking services through eighteen locations in mid-coast and eastern Maine. First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, provides investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. More information about The First Bancorp, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management may be found at www.thefirst.com.

The First Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands of dollars, except per share data June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,816 $ 31,942 $ 25,077 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 33,133 3,488 3,978 Securities available-for-sale 273,501 282,053 278,355 Securities held-to-maturity 377,522 385,235 389,987 Restricted equity securities, at cost 7,110 3,385 5,227 Loans 2,247,670 2,129,454 2,060,953 Less allowance for credit losses 24,693 24,030 23,465 Net loans 2,222,977 2,105,424 2,037,488 Accrued interest receivable 17,760 11,894 13,598 Premises and equipment 27,929 28,684 27,808 Other real estate owned 208 - 64 Goodwill 30,646 30,646 30,646 Other assets 66,342 63,947 62,587 Total assets $ 3,084,944 $ 2,946,698 $ 2,874,815 Liabilities Demand deposits $ 270,858 $ 289,104 $ 296,950 NOW deposits 609,878 634,543 615,370 Money market deposits 317,133 305,931 208,262 Savings deposits 268,472 299,837 329,651 Certificates of deposit 728,410 646,818 667,552 Certificates $100,000 to $250,000 219,732 251,192 252,720 Certificates $250,000 and over 163,597 172,237 129,357 Total deposits 2,578,080 2,599,662 2,499,862 Borrowed funds 230,620 69,652 114,481 Other liabilities 31,576 34,305 28,469 Total Liabilities 2,840,276 2,703,619 2,642,812 Shareholders' equity Common stock 111 111 111 Additional paid-in capital 70,942 70,071 69,240 Retained earnings 215,999 211,925 205,539 Net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (43,369 ) (39,575 ) (43,781 ) Net unrealized loss on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity (51 ) (56 ) (59 ) Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments 733 300 680 Net unrealized gain on postretirement costs 303 303 273 Total shareholders' equity 244,668 243,079 232,003 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,084,944 $ 2,946,698 $ 2,874,815 Common Stock Number of shares authorized 18,000,000 18,000,000 18,000,000 Number of shares issued and outstanding 11,139,639 11,098,057 11,081,800 Book value per common share $ 21.96 $ 21.90 $ 20.94 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.20 $ 19.12 $ 18.15

The First Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) In thousands of dollars, except per share data For the six months ended For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 62,043 $ 50,531 $ 31,839 $ 30,204 $ 26,406 Interest on deposits with other banks 134 89 56 78 49 Interest and dividends on investments 9,369 9,478 4,663 4,706 4,729 Total interest income 71,546 60,098 36,558 34,988 31,184 Interest expense Interest on deposits 38,993 25,392 19,816 19,177 14,475 Interest on borrowed funds 2,598 1,306 1,667 931 784 Total interest expense 41,591 26,698 21,483 20,108 15,259 Net interest income 29,955 33,400 15,075 14,880 15,925 Provision (reduction) for credit losses (1 ) 701 512 (513 ) 151 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 29,956 32,699 14,563 15,393 15,774 Non-interest income Investment management and fiduciary income 2,457 2,355 1,269 1,188 1,209 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,041 934 542 499 497 Mortgage origination and servicing income 319 387 189 130 195 Debit card income 2,519 2,476 1,333 1,186 1,291 Other operating income 1,461 1,287 824 637 678 Total non-interest income 7,797 7,439 4,157 3,640 3,870 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,642 10,897 5,585 6,057 5,177 Occupancy expense 1,709 1,710 843 866 842 Furniture and equipment expense 2,766 2,606 1,377 1,389 1,303 FDIC insurance premiums 1,126 878 562 564 534 Amortization of identified intangibles 13 13 6 7 6 Other operating expense 5,755 5,461 2,877 2,878 2,853 Total non-interest expense 23,011 21,565 11,250 11,761 10,715 Income before income taxes 14,742 18,573 7,470 7,272 8,929 Applicable income taxes 2,550 3,208 1,299 1,251 1,535 Net Income $ 12,192 $ 15,365 $ 6,171 $ 6,021 $ 7,394 Basic earnings per share $ 1.104 $ 1.397 $ 0.559 $ 0.546 $ 0.673 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.095 $ 1.387 $ 0.554 $ 0.541 $ 0.668

The First Bancorp Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts As of and for the six months ended As of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Summary of Operations Interest Income $ 71,546 $ 60,098 $ 36,558 $ 34,988 $ 31,184 Interest Expense 41,591 26,698 21,483 20,108 15,259 Net Interest Income 29,955 33,400 15,075 14,880 15,925 Provision (reduction) for Credit Losses (1 ) 701 512 (513 ) 151 Non-Interest Income 7,797 7,439 4,157 3,640 3,870 Non-Interest Expense 23,011 21,565 11,250 11,761 10,715 Net Income 12,192 15,365 6,171 6,021 7,394 Per Common Share Data Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.104 $ 1.397 $ 0.559 $ 0.546 $ 0.673 Diluted Earnings per Share 1.095 1.387 0.554 0.541 0.668 Cash Dividends Declared 0.710 0.690 0.360 0.350 0.350 Book Value per Common Share 21.96 20.94 21.96 21.80 20.94 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 19.20 18.15 19.20 19.03 18.15 Market Value 24.85 24.34 24.85 24.64 24.34 Financial Ratios Return on Average Equity1 10.04 % 13.17 % 10.16 % 9.92 % 12.73 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1 11.49 % 15.16 % 11.63 % 11.36 % 14.67 % Return on Average Assets1 0.82 % 1.10 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 1.04 % Average Equity to Average Assets 8.18 % 8.37 % 8.10 % 8.26 % 8.20 % Average Tangible Equity to Average Assets 7.15 % 7.28 % 7.08 % 7.22 % 7.11 % Net Interest Margin Tax-Equivalent1 2.21 % 2.62 % 2.21 % 2.22 % 2.46 % Dividend Payout Ratio 64.31 % 49.29 % 64.40 % 63.64 % 52.24 % Allowance for Credit Losses/Total Loans 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.14 % Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.08 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Efficiency Ratio 58.70 % 51.10 % 56.35 % 61.15 % 52.27 % At Period End Total Assets $ 3,084,944 $ 2,874,815 $ 3,084,944 $ 2,978,170 $ 2,874,815 Total Loans 2,247,670 2,060,953 2,247,670 2,173,746 2,060,953 Total Investment Securities 658,133 673,569 658,133 659,837 673,569 Total Deposits 2,578,080 2,499,862 2,578,080 2,548,988 2,499,862 Total Shareholders' Equity 244,668 232,003 244,668 242,624 232,003 1Annualized using a 366-day basis for 2024 and a 365-day basis for 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information in this release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance (including for purposes of determining the compensation of certain executive officers and other Company employees) and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and with other financial institutions, as well as demonstrating the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period, in light of the disclosure practices employed by many other publicly-traded financial institutions. The Company believes that a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. Management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

In several places net interest income is calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Specifically included in interest income was tax-exempt interest income from certain investment securities and loans. An amount equal to the tax benefit derived from this tax-exempt income has been added back to the interest income total which, as adjusted, increased net interest income accordingly. Management believes the disclosure of tax-equivalent net interest income information improves the clarity of financial analysis, and is particularly useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the changes and trends in the Company's results of operations. Other financial institutions commonly present net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment is considered helpful in the comparison of one financial institution's net interest income to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt interest from its earning assets. Moreover, net interest income is a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, other financial institutions generally use tax-equivalent net interest income to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. The Company follows these practices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tax-equivalent financial information to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. A 21.0% tax rate was used in both 2024 and 2023.

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net interest income as presented $ 29,955 $ 33,400 $ 15,075 $ 14,880 $ 15,925 Effect of tax-exempt income 1,355 1,280 686 $ 669 661 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 31,310 $ 34,680 $ 15,761 $ 15,549 $ 16,586

The Company presents its efficiency ratio using non-GAAP information which is most commonly used by financial institutions. The GAAP-based efficiency ratio is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes securities losses and provision for credit losses on securities from non-interest expenses, excludes securities gains from non-interest income, and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio:

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-interest expense, as presented $ 23,011 $ 21,565 $ 11,250 $ 11,761 $ 10,715 Net interest income, as presented 29,955 33,400 15,075 14,880 15,925 Effect of tax-exempt interest income 1,355 1,280 686 669 661 Non-interest income, as presented 7,797 7,439 4,157 3,640 3,870 Effect of non-interest tax-exempt income 91 86 45 45 43 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income $ 39,198 $ 42,205 $ 19,963 $ 19,234 $ 20,499 Non-GAAP efficiency ratio 58.70 % 51.10 % 56.35 % 61.15 % 52.27 % GAAP efficiency ratio 60.95 % 52.80 % 58.50 % 63.50 % 54.13 %

The Company presents certain information based upon tangible common equity instead of total shareholders' equity. The difference between these two measures is the Company's intangible assets, specifically goodwill from prior acquisitions. Management, banking regulators and many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and the tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions. The following table provides a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average shareholders' equity as presented $ 244,202 $ 235,242 $ 244,321 $ 244,083 $ 232,991 Less intangible assets (30,824 ) (30,850 ) (30,827 ) (30,827 ) (30,853 ) Tangible average shareholders' equity $ 213,378 $ 204,392 $ 213,494 $ 213,256 $ 202,138

To provide period-to-period comparison of operating results prior to consideration of credit loss provision and income taxes, the non-GAAP measure of PTPP Net Income is presented. The following table provides a reconciliation to Net Income:

For the six months ended For the quarters ended In thousands of dollars June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Income, as presented $ 12,192 $ 15,365 $ 6,171 $ 6,021 $ 7,394 Add: provision (reduction) for credit losses (1 ) 701 512 (513 ) 151 Add: income taxes 2,550 3,208 1,299 1,251 1,535 Pre-Tax, pre-provision net income $ 14,741 $ 19,274 $ 7,982 $ 6,759 $ 9,080

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

