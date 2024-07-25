Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
25.07.24
08:11 Uhr
28,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,41 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 10:36 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

In line with the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, one-third of any annual bonus paid to the Executive directors will be deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years. Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2023/24 financial year, Richard Tyson has acquired 1,873 shares and Gavin Hill has acquired 2,628 shares.

In addition, Richard Tyson received a buy-out award in relation to the pro-rated annual bonus for the 2023 financial year from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc. The bonus is payable 70% in cash and 30% in Oxford Instruments plc's shares which must be held for two years in line with the policy at TT Electronics plc. Accordingly, Richard Tyson has acquired a further 3,948 shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of (i) annual bonus in respect of the 2023/24 financial year; and (ii) annual bonus for the 2023 financial year from his previous employer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£24.2023

1,873

£24.2023

3,948

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

5,821

£24.2023

e)

Date of the transaction

24 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2023/24 financial year

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£24.2023

2,628

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

2,628

£24.2023

e)

Date of the transaction

24 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.