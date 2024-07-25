Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

In line with the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, one-third of any annual bonus paid to the Executive directors will be deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years. Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2023/24 financial year, Richard Tyson has acquired 1,873 shares and Gavin Hill has acquired 2,628 shares.

In addition, Richard Tyson received a buy-out award in relation to the pro-rated annual bonus for the 2023 financial year from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc. The bonus is payable 70% in cash and 30% in Oxford Instruments plc's shares which must be held for two years in line with the policy at TT Electronics plc. Accordingly, Richard Tyson has acquired a further 3,948 shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Tyson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of (i) annual bonus in respect of the 2023/24 financial year; and (ii) annual bonus for the 2023 financial year from his previous employer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £24.2023 1,873 £24.2023 3,948 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 5,821 £24.2023 e) Date of the transaction 24 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gavin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2023/24 financial year c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £24.2023 2,628 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 2,628 £24.2023 e) Date of the transaction 24 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

