CityPure, LLC: CityPure Unveils Paris2024.com Ahead of Global Launch of its New SportzStream App

CityPure, LLC has proudly unveiled its newly redesigned Paris2024.com website just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The launch was pre-empted by the filing of an Original Complaint for Declaratory Judgment against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (UPOPC) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division (Cause No. 4:24-cv-02723), whereby CityPure asserted that it has maintained compliance with a 2017 Settlement Agreement between said parties. Paris2024.com will remain focused on providing free-speech content and the latest information and updates about the Games, as well as promoting corporate social responsibility by drawing critical attention to those Olympic partners and sponsors who engage in ethical hypocrisy or potential human rights violations.

"It's imperative that we bring attention to the plight of underprivileged, exploited laborers and do our part to alleviate poverty and improve corporate accountability," Frayne explained. "Having this website gives us a forum to address these concerns in front of a global audience, and raising awareness of these issues ensures the integrity of the Olympics for all of us to enjoy."

Separately from CityPure's philanthropic endeavors and its collaborations with nonprofit organizations, the company is preparing to launch its new SportzStream mobile application, which is expected to be available for both Apple and Android devices. The rollout is slated to coincide with the opening ceremony on July 26th.

SportzStream intends to focus the following key features:

Curating User-Provided Content: Attendees will be able to convey their excitement and experiences as their uploaded streams are disseminated to a world-wide audience, creating virtual interaction on a global scale. This camaraderie can unite spectators and foster a sense of being live at the venue! Securing Licensing Agreements: CityPure intends to pursue full-scale licensing agreements with the NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, and MLS, after which geofencing can be utilized to ensure that only streaming by licensed ticket-holders can be uploaded and made available for mobile app users. Integrating Live Streams into OTA Broadcasts: This most ambitious proposal will maximize ATSC 3.0 transmission technology by giving home terrestrial viewers in applicable DMAs the ability to select, and continuously monitor, assorted streams of interest and enjoy them simultaneously on compatible televisions.

