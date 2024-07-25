Gravita and Appold partner to Offer Specialist Audit Services for Blockchain Related Companies and Digital Asset Holders

Gravita, a top 30 full-service accountancy and audit firm, and Appold, a leading independent blockchain technology and advisory company, have announced a strategic partnership to provide specialist blockchain audit and tax services to companies holding and transacting in digital assets.

As a result of the partnership, clients ranging from major institutions to Web3 Foundations will benefit from delivering more comprehensive end-to-end audit solutions, encapsulating pre- and post-audit recommendations tailored specifically for digital asset utilisation. The official announcement of the partnership follows two recent projects involving the audit of a global top-tier digital asset exchange and the portfolio valuation and negotiation with tax authorities of a major blockchain technology company restructure.

Together, Gravita and Appold will ensure that blockchain-based activities are audited with the highest security and transparency standards, providing an extra layer of assurance that standalone audit firms may lack. Beyond this, the collaboration will offer expert guidance and risk management to ensure adherence to local and international financial laws, helping clients avoid penalties and remain compliant.

Dan Howarth, Audit Partner at Gravita, said: "The collaboration offers a fusion of blockchain specialisation and audit rigour that is unmatched within the industry. Our team of experts stays abreast of the latest developments in the digital assets industry, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most current and effective advice and solutions available."

Pete Osborne, Founder and Partner at Appold, said: "This partnership enables enhanced technology controls and blockchain asset verification analysis in financial audits, an area where standalone audit firms may lack specialisation. As a result, clients can benefit from more thorough audits, demonstrating stronger governance and transparency to their clients and stakeholders in this rapidly evolving industry."

About Gravita

Gravita is a top 30 full-service accountancy firm that supports all digital currency audit, accounting and tax needs. Gravita brings extensive experience in traditional financial audits, particularly in financial services. Our DFK International membership ensures global coverage, supporting clients wherever their blockchain operates.

About Appold

Appold is an independent blockchain technology and advisory company. Appold is an advisor to the full spectrum of companies utilising digital assets, from major institutions to Web3 Foundations, in all areas of blockchain technology-related activity. This includes tokenisation, decentralised finance, custody, governance and treasury management operations.

