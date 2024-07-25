PractiTest Named as a Representative Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight for Test Impact Analysis report

REHOVOT, Israel, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PractiTest, a leading provider of enterprise test management solutions, today announced it was named as a Representative Provider in the 2024 Gartner Innovation Insight for Test Impact Analysis report (TIA).

This report by Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, mentions the growing importance of TIA tools in the age of generative AI-powered test automation. The report explores how TIA tools can help software engineering leaders optimize testing processes and accelerate feedback loops.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner report as a Representative Provider of TIA tools," says Yaniv Iny, CEO at PractiTest. "We believe our commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with the growing need for efficient and effective testing in the age of AI-powered automation. PractiTest empowers organizations to achieve faster feedback loops, reduce testing costs, and deliver higher-quality software."

PractiTest Offers Powerful TIA Capabilities

PractiTest's robust test management platform incorporates advanced TIA capabilities that empower organizations to:

Reduce Test Execution Time: PractiTest identifies the most relevant tests to run, minimizing unnecessary execution and accelerating feedback to developers.

Optimize Test Coverage: PractiTest ensures comprehensive test coverage while reducing redundancy, ensuring testing efficiency and effectiveness.

Improve Decision-Making: Actionable insights and data-driven recommendations enable informed decisions about test prioritization and resource allocation.

Recommendations in the Gartner report:

We believe, PractiTest aligns with the Recommendations outlined in the Gartner report:

"Manage testing lead time by measuring the time to feedback between software engineers committing code and availability of test results with evidence of defects.": PractiTest prioritizes rapid feedback cycles, enabling developers to quickly identify and address issues, accelerating software delivery.

"Apply TIA to both manual and automated tests and throughout the test layers to accelerate delivery of software quality feedback to developers. Measure the test cycle time and include a goal of reduced time to feedback in your TIA implementation plans.": PractiTest integrates seamlessly with existing CI/CD pipelines and development tools, streamlining TIA implementation.

"Urge your teams to leverage manual procedures involving traceability and test tagging to optimize test suites, if security concerns prevent TIA tools from being integrated into code repositories or application monitoring solutions.": PractiTest offers alternative approaches for organizations with security concerns regarding TIA tool integration, ensuring they can still benefit from optimized testing processes.

Gartner subscribers can access the full report here:

https://www.gartner.com/document/5583459?

Gartner, Innovation Insight for Test Impact Analysis, 15 July 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform empowering organizations to streamline and optimize their software testing. Practitest centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization. With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

