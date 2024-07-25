Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the LG290P, the first quad-band GNSS module, designed to deliver high performance for the most demanding applications, ensuring exceptional RTK availability and quality even in challenging environments. Providing the instantaneous centimeter-level accuracy needed to ensure the precision required for applications such as precision agriculture, robotic lawn mowers, surveying and personal robots, the module also delivers superior coverage that supports base stations from greater distances, ensuring reliable performance.

The introduction of the LG290P module expands Quectel's range of high-accuracy, RTK-capable GNSS modules. This range includes the dual-band industrial-grade LC29H, the automotive-grade LG69T, and now the quad-band LG290P, providing users with a selection of GNSS modules to cover a wide variety of applications.

Future-proofing applications by supporting all constellations including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, NavIC, QZSS, as well as SBAS support (WASS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN) and advanced satellite-based signals such as PPP-B2b, CLAS (QZSS L6), Galileo HAS E6, the LG290P is a cost-effective industrial-grade module that receives L1, L2, L5 and E6 frequency bands.

In addition, the LG290P is compatible with Quectel triple band RTK Services and ensures superior coverage that supports base stations from greater distances, ensuring stable and reliable performance in the most difficult urban environments, making it exceptionally well suited for sectors such as autonomous lawnmowers, delivery robots, surveying and precision agriculture. The quad-band solution can enhance the RTK fix rate by 50% compared to dual band in extremely challenging environments, such as a garden encircled by trees and walls. Additionally, it can reduce the time to achieve RTK fix to less than five seconds, in contrast to the ten to fifteen seconds required by the dual band solution.

"Introducing the quad-band GNSS Module to the market represents our commitment to advancing technology and providing our customers with the most reliable and accurate navigation solutions available," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "We believe this product will be a game-changer in many fields, enabling new possibilities and improving efficiencies and precise location."

The module supports an advanced multi-frequency RTK algorithm, ensuring rapid and reliable RTK high-precision positioning results even in challenging conditions such as under dense tree cover, alongside buildings or inside urban canyons. With advanced anti-interference technology, the LG290P incorporates a professional-grade interference signal detection and Narrowband Interference Canceller (NIC), significantly enhancing signal reception performance in complex electromagnetic environments. Moreover, supporting integrity monitoring and authentication information verification, the LG290P aids automatic navigation systems in making control decisions, particularly fitting for critical applications like autonomous vehicles and lawnmowers.

The LG290P excels in terms of security by incorporating on-chip ECC check and Secure Boot for firmware protection. Measuring a compact 12.2 mm 16.0 mm 2.6 mm, the LG290P is the smallest quad-band module available, offering greater design flexibility for customers, reducing integration challenges, and enabling compact designs for a wide array of precision products.

Customers are also able to streamline their design process by sourcing the appropriate antenna for this module, ensuring flexibility and compatibility for diverse project requirements.

The LG290P quad band GNSS module is now available to order through the Quectel website and distributors.

