Europi Property Group: CityBee's office building in Barcelona, 'Circuit', has been certified LEED Gold, alongside the launch of a new website for the pan-European 'Future of Office' platform

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europi Property Group is pleased to announce the successful environmental certification of another asset within its pan-European future of office portfolio, 'CityBee'.

Following the acquisition in May 2023, local partner Kefren Capital Real Estate have been working to reposition 'Circuit', a 13,082 sq m office building, which was acquired with no environmental certifications in place. The building is located in the Cornella de Llobregat area of Barcelona, which is seeing strong demand from occupiers across many sectors including technology, engineering, pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

Following an initial phase of interventions targeting the sustainability of operations within the building, in particular reducing energy and resource consumption, the building has now been certified 'LEED Gold'. This is the second highest rating possible within the globally recognised 3rd party certification platform. Further investment continues, including planned improvements to Building Management Systems and upgrades to the lobby and common areas.

With this achievement the JV has certified 100% of its portfolio in Spain, demonstrating commitment to ESG principles and creating a better working environment for tenants.

A new website, www.citybee.work, has also been launched, showcasing the CityBee platform's assets in the UK, Spain, Germany and Portugal. The 'Future of Office' strategy targets key growth and innovation cities; focussed on high quality and environmentally certified buildings, with easy occupier access to amenities and public transport. A programme of improvements to sustainability and amenity provisions continues across the portfolio, with Circuit being the latest asset to be externally certified.

Pelayo Primo de Rivera, CEO at Kefren Capital Real Estate, said:

"This certification highlights our ongoing efforts to adopt environmentally responsible practices in all our real estate assets. We are proud to set the standard in the industry, ensuring that our projects not only deliver economic value to our partners but also positively impact the environment and the community. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on this foundation, striving to enhance our ESG initiatives and drive sustainable growth."

James Tootell, Asset Management Director at Europi Property Group, said:

"We are delighted with the proactive approach that Kefren have taken in achieving this important milestone at Circuit. 71% of CityBee assets across Europe are now environmentally certified to a high standard, with the remainder in the process of being certified.

"There remains strong occupier demand for sustainable workplaces in great locations, so it is also pleasing to launch our new CityBee website, providing occupiers with further information on our approach across our pan-European office portfolio."

James Tootell, Asset Management Director, Europi Property Group

E-mail: info@europi.se

Europi in brief:

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing across all sectors with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has completed public and private transactions with a gross value of over EUR 500 million since inception, together with its network of local operating partners. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

Kefren Capital Real Estate in brief:

Kefren Capital Real Estate ("KCRE") is a real estate asset management company established in 2012 by Kefren Capital. KCRE offers investors all the services necessary for the successful execution of a real estate transaction: opportunity sourcing, asset analysis, financing structuring, deal negotiation and asset management. What differentiates KCRE from other platforms is its co-investment capabilities, and its investment philosophy, based on asset management from the owner's perspective and not simply as an external manager. In the last 6 years, KCRE has closed more than 300,000 m2 of real estate transactions in Spain.

For further information please see:

https://europi.se/

https://citybee.work

https://kefrencapital.com/

