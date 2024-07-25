Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tom Miller & Associates, a renowned manufacturing representative firm, to expand its distribution network in the Southwestern United States.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hybrid's growth strategy, leveraging Tom Miller & Associates' 50 years of experience in introducing innovative products to the vehicle and fleet market. The partnership is expected to accelerate Hybrid's market penetration across various sectors, including utility and fleet vehicle outfitting, fire and rescue services, law enforcement, and mining.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Miller & Associates as our premier manufacturing representative for the Southwestern U.S.," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "Their deep industry relationships and proven track record in bringing cutting-edge products to market align perfectly with our mission to provide sustainable power solutions across diverse industries."

Tom Miller & Associates has already identified several promising opportunities and is in advanced negotiations with multiple distributors. This rapid progress underscores the strong market demand for Hybrid's innovative power products and the effectiveness of the partnership.

The collaboration is set to enhance Hybrid's distribution capabilities, providing direct access to both new and existing markets. It aligns with the Company's commitment to expanding its footprint in the U.S. market, as outlined in previous corporate initiatives.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our U.S. expansion strategy," added Byrne. "We are confident that Tom Miller & Associates' expertise will accelerate our growth in key sectors and reinforce our position as a leader in sustainable power solutions."

Hybrid Power Solutions continues to focus on developing and delivering innovative, fuel-free power technologies that address the evolving needs of various industries. This partnership is expected to play a crucial role in bringing these solutions to a wider audience in the Southwestern United States.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions.

