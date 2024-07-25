Fact.MR: Phenylketonuria Treatment Market to Reach $1.62 Billion by 2034, with 7.8% CAGR Boosted by Technological Advances

Awareness Campaigns by Governments and Regulatory Bodies Regarding Phenylketonuria Treatment Playing Key Role in Market Expansion: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently updated industry report released by Fact.MR, the global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 761.6 million in 2024 and after that expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Advancements in phenylketonuria treatment technologies, including new gene therapy approaches, enzyme replacement therapies, and innovative medical food formulations, are significantly progressing. These developments enhance patient compliance and treatment effectiveness, expanding the market size for phenylketonuria treatments.

Government policies and programs supporting rare disease treatments, such as phenylketonuria, bolster research funding, expedite the drug approval process, and facilitate the introduction of novel therapies into the market. Additionally, manufacturers are funding research into adjuvant therapies for PKU, primarily focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to drive substantial market growth for phenylketonuria treatment.

Advocacy groups raise awareness, secure research funding, and improve quality of life standards for PKU patients. Tailored treatments based on genetic profiles enhance treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10229

Key Takeaways from the Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Study:

The global market for phenylketonuria treatment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Revenue from the market is forecasted to climb to US$ 1.62 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is set to reach a value of US$ 269.6 million in 2024.

China is expected to account for a 70.1% share of the East Asia market in 2024.

share of the East Asia market in 2024. The market in Japan is estimated to reach a size of US$ 14 million in 2024.

The market in North America is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

"Support for rare disease treatments increases research funding, streamlines regulatory processes, and enhances market access for new therapies such as phenylketonuria treatment," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Phenylketonuria Treatment Market

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S; Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen; Cargill, Incorporated; Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE; Chr. Hansen; Cargill, Incorporated; Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.; Nestlé S.A. (Vitaflo International).

Enhanced Screening Programs, Increased Diagnoses, and Healthcare Education in Japan

In Japan, awareness of phenylketonuria treatment among healthcare professionals and the public has reached unprecedented levels. Enhanced screening programs, including newborn screening, are resulting in early diagnoses of phenylketonuria in infants and a rise in reported cases.

Japan possesses a highly regarded healthcare system, offering access to specialized medical care and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools. This infrastructure supports continuous management and early detection of phenylketonuria, fuelling increased demand for treatment options.

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Industry News:

Preclinical data for Jnana Therapeutics' lead program, which could be the first-in-class oral treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU), were presented in July 2022. Information was presented at the Vancouver, Washington, National PKU Alliance Conference in 2022.

A US$ 50 million Series B financing to advance the lead phenylketonuria program and small molecule pipeline based on the next-generation chemoproteomic platform was closed, according to a statement released by Janana Therapeutics in August 2021.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10229

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by PKU Ingredient:

Essential & Non-Essential Amino Acids

Glycomacropeptide

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Form:

Powder & Granules

Tablets & Capsules

Powder Sachets

Ready-to-Drink

Shakes

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Targeted Customer:

Adults

Pediatrics

Pregnant Women

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Sales Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the phenylketonuria treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the phenylketonuria treatment market based on ingredient (essential & non-essential amino acids, glycomacropeptide), form (powder & granules, tablets & capsules, powder sachets, ready-to-drink, shakes), targeted customer (adults, pediatrics, pregnant women), and sales channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market accounts for US$ 13.6 billion and is projected to surge past a valuation of US$ 24.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Mobile Water Treatment System Market is expected to reach US$ 2.25 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at 8.9% CAGR to settle at US$ 5.27 billion by the end of 2034.

Alexandrite Laser Treatment Market is forecasted to reach US$ 83.2 million by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Flour Treatment Agents Market is valued at $843 million and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach a market size of $1.24 billion by 2032.

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market is predicted to expand steadily at 6% CAGR and reach US$ 8.45 billion by the end of 2033.

Cell-Free Protein Expression Market is set to reach $374.5 million in 2024 and has been analyzed to further expand at a CAGR of 7.6% to end up at US$ 780.7 million by 2034.

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 244.2 million in 2024 to US$ 425.6 million by 2034.

Cutaneous and Systemic Leishmaniasis Market is to surge from $368.6M in 2024 to $487.5M by 2034, driven by a 2.8% CAGR, marking substantial growth.

Choroid Plexus Disorder Treatment Market is projected to increase from US$ 130.2 million in 2024 to US$ 262.3 million by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team:?sales@factmr.com

Follow Us:?LinkedIn?|?Twitter?|?Blog?

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenylketonuria-treatment-market-to-reach-1-62-billion-by-2034--with-7-8-cagr-boosted-by-technological-advances-302206517.html