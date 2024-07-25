Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), Canada's mortgage fintech leader, with an extensive network of partner brokerages and agents throughout Canada, announced today the Bank of Canada (BoC) reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

This marks the second consecutive rate cut in the current cycle and signifies a crucial shift aimed at stimulating economic activity amid a cooling inflation environment. This rate reduction is particularly noteworthy as it follows nearly ten months of elevated rates and over two years of restrictive policy that had put significant pressure on the Canadian mortgage market. Governor Tiff Macklem's emphasis on a "gradual" approach to further rate reductions reflects a deliberate strategy to improve borrowing conditions after a prolonged period of tight monetary policy. This shift not only demonstrates the BoC's responsiveness to changing economic conditions but also signals a pivotal turning point that could rejuvenate mortgage demand and housing activity.

High interest rates have exerted considerable pressure on Canadian mortgage holders, primarily due to the short-term nature of Canadian mortgages. Typically, mortgages have terms of 1 to 5 years, with rates resetting upon maturity. This has led to many Canadians facing higher rates during recent renewals. With approximately 76% of the $2.1 trillion mortgage market set to mature by the end of 2027, the recent interest rate cut offers significant relief and presents a substantial opportunity for mortgage providers like Pineapple. For example, a recent analysis shows that with the average home price in Canada at $696,179, a rate cut of 0.25% could reduce monthly payments by about $95 for a borrower with a 25-year amortization and a five-year variable rate mortgage dropping from 5.7% to 5.45%. This translates to nearly $200 in savings over the past two months, directly benefiting Canadian homeowners.

The Canadian mortgage market is particularly distinctive due to its short-term nature, with around 60% of new mortgage originations being for 3 to 4-year fixed-rate terms. This structure leads to frequent renewals and regular opportunities for mortgage providers. Pineapple's advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence customer servicing tools are designed to maximize retention and repeat business, positioning us to fully leverage these favorable market dynamics. The BoC's rate cut led to banks lowering their prime rates from 6.95% to 6.7%, thereby easing the cost of borrowing and potentially reducing rates on variable mortgages and lines of credit [Yahoo Finance Canada, 2024]. This could prompt a broader decline in interest rates across various mortgage products, benefiting borrowers with both fixed and variable-rate mortgages.

Looking ahead, CREA projects a robust housing market recovery in 2025, with property sales anticipated to reach 501,902 and average prices climbing to $729,319 [CREA, 2024]. This growth underscores the potential for increased refinancing as existing homeowners seek to benefit from lower rates and for new home purchases driven by enhanced affordability. Additionally, Canada's population is expected to grow by over 400,000 new residents annually due to immigration targets [Government of Canada, 2024]. This demographic expansion will significantly boost housing demand, further driving market activity. Lower interest rates will enhance mortgage affordability, facilitating easier market entry for new buyers and enabling current homeowners to upgrade their properties.

Pineapple is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on these evolving market dynamics. Since the BoC began increasing rates in March 2022, we have successfully added 506 users to our platform, reflecting the resilience and appeal of our solutions even in a challenging rate environment. With the recent rate cuts, we anticipate accelerated growth in our user base and revenue. Our innovative platform, equipped with real-time data insights, empowers mortgage brokers to offer superior customer options, streamline processes, and drive increased business. These advancements are critical for capturing a larger share of the renewal and refinancing markets and align with our long-term growth strategy.

The Bank of Canada's rate cut represents a transformative moment for the Canadian mortgage market. It creates substantial opportunities for growth, particularly for companies like Pineapple that are strategically positioned to navigate and benefit from these changes. As the market rebounds, Pineapple is set to leverage our advanced tools and insights to drive significant value for our shareholders and contribute to the broader economic recovery.

