BHG Financial's CHRO, Katie Barnes, Selected as 2024 '40 Under 40' Award Winner by South Florida Business Journal

Award acknowledges leaders making an impact on their organizations and communities

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / BHG Financial (BHG), a national provider of innovative financial solutions for high-earning professionals, consumers, and financial institutions for over 23 years, announced that Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), has been named to the South Florida Business Journal's (SFBJ) 40 under 40 list. This program recognizes 40 individuals under the age of 40 who have made an impact in their field of expertise, their community, and their companies.

Katie Barnes

"I'm proud to have been recognized by South Florida Business Journal as part of this year's 40 Under 40 winners list," said Barnes. "My work has focused on developing and executing an HR strategy that advances our people and connects our company's purpose and values to all facets of our business. It's fulfilling to see how far we've come in developing our internal offerings to meet our employees' evolving needs."

Barnes has been the CHRO at BHG since 2021. In this role, she oversees the strategy and direction of BHG's People Development (PD) department and advocates for employees' personal and professional development. Her strategic vision and approach to organizational development have played a vital role in building the PD department and creating BHG's dynamic workforce, adding stability through the company's period of accelerated growth. Barnes is the third executive, and the first woman, at BHG who has won this award.

"Katie Barnes is a tremendous leader who continues attracting, building, and retaining exceptional talent across the organization while implementing programs that provide a best-in-class employee experience," said Eric Castro, co-founder at BHG. "As a result of her efforts, BHG has built an award-winning culture - with Katie at the helm - which continues to be recognized regionally and nationally."

Barnes is solidifying women and people of color in roles that set them up for promotion at each level of BHG. Under her leadership, more women have become managers than ever before. Additionally, more entry-level women and people of color are rising to hold roles within BHG's management, and more women in management are rising to BHG's senior leadership.

Barnes graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science in event management and hospitality management.

To read more about this award and see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida/event/169348/2024/2024-40-under-40-awards

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided over $18.5 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to over 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to BHG's state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Syracuse, New York. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

