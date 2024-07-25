Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Announces New Business Division No Limit AI

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL) has announced the formation of a new business division, No Limit AI, that will provide sports betting advisory services to weekly subscribers. No Limit AI utilizes sweeping AI statistical and betting line analysis to generate high percentage daily picks as well as statistically favorable in-game and prop betting alerts for its subscribers. Most notably, premium subscribers will receive Arbitrage Alerts that enable players to lock-in guaranteed profits by capitalizing on line movements and odds discrepancies being identified by No Limit AI engines across multiple betting platforms.

No Limit AI will be featured prominently on GRNL's rapidly rising "Bury Your Bookie" podcasts hosted by Sports Betting icon Jeff DeForrest. The show features entertaining insights and analysis of the wagering opportunities available each day from some of the most respected and widely known names in sports handicapping. DeForrest will also be sharing No Limit AI's top prop bets and daily game selections with the greatest percentage chance of success.

"I don't think any gambler thought he would live to see the day that he could place bets that are guaranteed winners, but that's where No Limit AI and its CEO, Rafael Groswirt, have taken us," said DeForrest. "I can't wait to show off my beautiful new baby to all my brethren in the business and plan to begin my No Limit Tour in the coming days."

About Greenlite Ventures: Through its signed merger agreement with No Limit Technology Holdings Inc., GRNL is bringing together the efficiency of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, Artificial Intelligence and newly developed peer-to-peer algorithms powered by NoLimitCoin (NLC) to dramatically disrupt the $300B sports betting market. We await the completion of the Finra merger review.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include those described in our fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

