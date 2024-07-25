As Chairman of the Board, Alter will help EDITED shape the future of retail.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, today announces that Michael Alter has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board. In this role, Alter will help lead the data-driven tech company through its next phase of growth.

Alter has a rich and diverse background in entrepreneurship and business leadership. His career spans various industries across SaaS software, from technology and ecommerce to payments and telemedicine.

"We are very fortunate to have Michael join the EDITED team. His wealth of experience in the SaaS software world, both as a board member and advisor, as well as a very successful business operator, will be invaluable to us as we continue to push down our growth path. I'm looking forward to working closely with him to drive our continued success," said Doug Kofoid, CEO at EDITED.

Michael Alter stated, "I am honored to take on this role and join the company at such an exciting time of innovation and growth. I'm excited to work more closely with the Board and the wider EDITED team as we continue to develop excellent solutions for the retail industry."

Alter's practical experience and invaluable insights will help drive EDITED's continued evolution and momentum as a leader in retail technology.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, inventory, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

