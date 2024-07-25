Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 with the following highlights:



Sales of $43.0 million compared to $42.7 million for the 2023 second quarter, including 8.3% growth in Battery & Energy Products sales to its highest level in the Company's history for this segment

Gross profit of $11.6 million, or 26.9% of revenue, compared to $10.6 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the 2023 second quarter

Operating income of $3.9 million, a 6.9% increase over the 2023 second quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.18 compared to $0.21 which included recognition of our Employee Retention Credit equivalent to $0.07 per share for the 2023 second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million or 12.6% of sales versus $6.3 million or 14.7% last year, which included $1.5 million for our Employee Retention Credit

Backlog of $93.0 million exiting the second quarter

Debt reduction of $13.2 million, or 52.2%, to $12.1 million from $25.3 million at the end of the first quarter



"Ultralife's second quarter results testify to the continued high demand for our products particularly from our government/defense and medical battery customers, the success of our initiatives to improve Battery & Energy Products' gross margin, and our solid cash flow generation which we used to reduce our debt by over 50%," said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to the second half of the year, our main priorities remain driving gross margin increases through material cost deflation, lean productivity, scrap reduction and price realization for both businesses, and expanding the opportunity funnels and customer wins for larger projects. We are optimistic that we are well positioned to sustain profitable growth and generate incremental cash flow that can be allocated to debt reduction and investments in strategic capital expenditures and accretive acquisitions."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $43.0 million compared to revenue of $42.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 8.3% to $36.7 million, compared to $33.9 million last year, reflecting increases of 30.5% in government/defense sales and 20.1% in medical battery sales, partially offset by a 10.9% decrease in oil & gas market sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 28.7% to $6.3 million compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to shipments in the 2023 period for orders which had been previously delayed by supply chain disruptions. Our total backlog exiting the second quarter was $93.0 million.

Gross profit was $11.6 million, or 26.9% of revenue, compared to $10.6 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products' gross margin increased 480 basis points to 27.1%, compared to 22.3% last year, primarily due to higher cost absorption and more efficiencies resulting from our concerted effort to level-load production more evenly across the 2024 quarter, as well as improved price realization. Communications Systems gross margin was 25.6% compared to 34.5% last year, primarily due to product mix.

Operating expenses were $7.6 million, compared to $6.9 million for the 2023 second quarter, reflecting investments in new product development, the addition of sales resources to support future growth and executive bonus accruals which were not recognized in last year's second quarter. Operating expenses were 17.8% of revenue compared to 16.2% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $3.9 million compared to $3.7 million last year. Driven by the 210-basis point gain in gross margin, operating margin increased to 9.1% compared to 8.6% last year.

Other income, reported below operating income, includes $0.2 million as a preliminary payment from our insurance carrier pertaining to the cyberattack which occurred in the first quarter of 2023. Other income for the second quarter of 2023 included an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $1.5 million under Section 2301 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021 which was filed with the Internal Revenue Service during that quarter.

Net income was $3.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to net income of $3.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EPS was $0.22 on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.29 for the 2023 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges for U.S. taxes which we expect will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. Recognition of the ERC in the second quarter of 2023 increased GAAP and Adjusted EPS by $0.07 and $0.10, respectively, for that period.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, or 12.6% of sales, compared to $6.3 million, or 14.7% of sales, for the year earlier period which included the ERC.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current Assets: Cash $ 6,690 $ 10,278 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 31,055 31,761 Inventories, Net 41,392 42,215 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,650 5,949 Total Current Assets 83,787 90,203 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 20,281 21,117 Goodwill 37,510 37,571 Other Intangible Assets, Net 14,646 15,107 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 9,088 10,567 Other Non-Current Assets 4,505 3,711 Total Assets $ 169,817 $ 178,276 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 9,691 $ 11,336 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,000 2,000 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 2,312 3,115 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 6,570 7,279 Total Current Liabilities 20,573 23,730 Long-Term Debt, Net 9,978 23,624 Deferred Income Taxes 1,642 1,714 Other Non-Current Liabilities 4,279 3,781 Total Liabilities 36,472 52,849 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,106 2,078 Capital in Excess of Par Value 191,388 189,160 Accumulated Deficit (34,894 ) (40,754 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,895 ) (3,660 ) Treasury Stock (21,492 ) (21,492 ) Total Ultralife Equity 133,213 125,332 Non-Controlling Interest 132 95 Total Shareholders' Equity 133,345 125,427 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 169,817 $ 178,276

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $36,683 $33,861 $71,672 $62,331 Communications Systems 6,300 8,831 13,238 12,277 Total Revenues 42,983 42,692 84,910 74,608 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 26,730 26,318 52,733 48,276 Communications Systems 4,690 5,786 9,144 8,308 Total Cost of Products Sold 31,420 32,104 61,877 56,584 Gross Profit 11,563 10,588 23,033 18,024 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,997 1,778 3,753 3,810 Selling, General and Administrative 5,649 5,145 11,300 10,523 Total Operating Expenses 7,646 6,923 15,053 14,333 Operating Income 3,917 3,665 7,980 3,691 Other (Expense) Income (71) 1,058 (527) 564 Income Before Income Taxes 3,846 4,723 7,453 4,255



Income Tax Provision 853 1,375 1,556 1,242 Net Income 2,993 3,348 5,897 3,013 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 24 8 37 19 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,969 $3,340 $5,860 $2,994 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Basic $.18 $.21 $.36 $.19 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders - Diluted $.18 $.21 $.35 $.19 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 16,568 16,141 16,482 16,138 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 16,825 16,144 16,661 16,141





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,969 $3,340 $5,860 $2,994 Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 418 440 938 864 Income Tax Provision 853 1,375 1,556 1,242 Depreciation Expense 789 760 1,529 1,522 Amortization Expense 227 227 455 436 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 159 154 320 293 Cyber-Insurance Policy Deductible - - - 100 Adjusted EBITDA $5,415 $6,296 $10,658 $7,451





Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $2,969 $.18 $.18 $3,340 $.21 $.21 Deferred Tax Provision 744 .04 .04 1,278 .08 .08 Adjusted Net Income $3,713 $.22 $.22 $4,618 $.29 $.29 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,568 16,825 16,141 16,144

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $5,860 $.36 $.35 $2,994 $.19 $.19 Deferred Tax Provision 1,394 .08 .09 888 .05 .05 Adjusted Net Income 7,254 $.44 $.44 $3,882 $.24 $.24 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,482 16,661 16,138 16,141