Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
WKN: A3DK3Q | ISIN: CA82664T1012 | Ticker-Symbol: Y8B
Frankfurt
25.07.24
08:09 Uhr
0,054 Euro
-0,001
-1,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,0500,07013:03
25.07.2024 13:26 Uhr
Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Transitions To The OTCQB Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQB:SGNLF) today announces that it will transition to the OTC Market's Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States and will cease trading on the OTCQX effective at the close of market on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The Company opted to the transition to the OTCQB as it no longer met the minimum bid requirements required on the OTCQX platform. The Company's common shares will on the OTCQB under the same symbol "SGNLF" and will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SGNL".

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group and is recognized as an "established public market" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. OTC Markets Group operates financial markets for 12,000 US and global securities, which enhances accessibility to the US capital market for development-stage international companies.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule 2 Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 28,525 hectares (~285 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Bullock, P. Eng., President and CEO with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@signalgold.com

Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Signal Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
