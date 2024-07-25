Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results

EASTON, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $11.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share compared to net income of $8.2 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $4.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the first-half of 2024 was $19.4 million or $0.58 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first-half of 2023 of $10.5 million or $0.53 per diluted common share. Unless the context clearly suggests otherwise, references to "the merger" refers to the merger of equals which took place on July 1, 2023 between the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC").
Second Quarter and First-Half of 2024 Highlights
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP, ROAA([1]), which excludes fraud expense, core deposit intangible amortization, and merger-related expenses, was 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.94% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.59% for the second quarter of 2023.
- Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of $3.8 million and $3.6 million for the same time periods, NIM increased two basis points ("bps") to 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.81% for the first quarter of 2024.
- Continued Stable and Low Cost Funding - Total deposits remained stable in the second quarter of 2024 with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing $386.6 million to 30.8% of total deposits. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily due to the migration of low-cost demand deposits to noninterest-bearing deposits and successful initiatives designed to drive noninterest-bearing deposit growth. The total average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 declined four bps to 2.19% when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
- Improving Earnings Drive Capital Accretion - Second quarter net interest income and noninterest income increased $1.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing. Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage-banking revenue from increased volume and sales of residential mortgages. The improved earnings for the second quarter resulted in a 14 bps increase in the Company's Tier 1 Capital Ratio and a 14 bps increase in the Company's Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, which were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively, on June 30, 2024. The Company's leverage ratio and tangible common equity ratio(1) also increased to 8.07% and 7.23%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.
- Reduced Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") Concentration - The CRE Concentration Ratio, which is calculated as non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), decreased in the second quarter of 2024 to 368.7% from 370.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 382.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Capital accretion has allowed the Bank to meet the needs of its customers and fund new CRE loans.
- Improving Operating Leverage - The second quarter efficiency ratio improved to 66.2% when compared to 76.9% in the first quarter 2024 and 77.8% in the second quarter 2023. The second quarter non-GAAP efficiency, which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, improved to 61.1% when compared to 62.4% in the first quarter 2024 and 71.8% in the second quarter 2023. Management anticipates ongoing expense management and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.
"Throughout our first post-merger operating year, we have worked to strengthen our balance sheet and streamline our operations. Our second quarter financial results reflect our progress and momentum on both fronts." stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Stable deposit balances and increasing asset yields drove NIM expansion and improving financial results built capital and supported loan growth. We continue to closely manage expenses and make investments that will improve operating leverage over time. Credit remains broadly stable and economic activity in our markets remains strong. We appreciate the focus and commitment of all our associates who continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients and our communities."
___________________________________
(1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $5.9 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $145 million or 2.4%, when compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $233.5 million and investment securities held to maturity of $13.8 million partially offset by an increase in investment securities available for sale of $21.1 million and loans held for investment of $64.7 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased slightly from 1.23% at December 31, 2023 to 1.24% at June 30, 2024.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio(1) at June 30, 2024 was 7.23% compared to 7.11% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024 were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024 were 10.45% and 11.69%, respectively. Non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.1 billion or 368.7% and $2.0 billion or 382.6%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $327.9 million or 58.6% and $299.0 million or 56.7%, respectively.
The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $504.9 million or 10.7% of total loans of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included $141.1 million or 28.0% of the total with medical tenants and $72.9 million or 14.4% of the total with government or government contractor tenants. There were 507 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates for the office CRE portfolio are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which varies from the initial loan boarding to interim credit reviews:
LTV Range
Loan Count
Loan Balance
% of Total CRE
Less than or equal to 50%
257
$ 169,209
34 %
50%-60%
67
131,378
26 %
60%-70%
84
99,728
20 %
70%-80%
74
87,971
17 %
Greater than 80%
25
16,583
3 %
Grand Total
507
$ 504,869
100 %
The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.1 million that were greater than $5.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and two large loan payoffs in the quarter. For the office CRE portfolio, at June 30, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 2.5x and average LTV was 51.0%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74% is secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 87% is secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $5.9 million will mature and $4.1 million of the office CRE loans will reprice prior to December 31, 2024. Of the office CRE loans, $2.1 million were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2024.
Total deposits decreased $237.2 million, or 4.4% to $5.1 billion at June 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in demand deposits of $507.0 million and money market and savings of $88.6 million, partially offset by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $329.2 million and time deposits of $29.2 million. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to seasonal municipal runoff and a decrease in interest rate-sensitive cannabis-related deposits. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was significantly impacted by a transfer of $399.4 million of demand deposits which carried an average rate of four bps during the second quarter of 2024.
Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") short and long-term advances, and brokered deposits remained flat at $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Bank had $81 million in total FHLB advances at June 30, 2024 compared to zero at March 31, 2024. These advances consisted of short-term direct rate credits of $31 million and an 18-month Bermuda Convertible of $50 million. The Bank's uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were $948.9 million or 18.43% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at June 30, 2024 were $819.4 million or 15.91% of total deposits. At June 30, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.0 billion of available liquidity including: $138.9 million in cash, $894.3 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.
Total stockholders' equity increased $11.6 million, or 2.3%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.92% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.23% compared to 8.50% and 6.78% at December 31, 2023, respectively.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.5 million and interest and dividends on investment securities of $0.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.0 million. The increase in interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was the result of carrying short-term advances from FHLB during the quarter to offset seasonal outflows from municipal customers of $1.5 million, partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits of $0.9 million. The increase when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $34.6 million, interest and dividends on investment securities of $1.5 million and interest on deposits from other banks of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in interest on short-term borrowings of $1.9 million. These increases were partially offset by the increase in interest on deposits of $17.7 million and interest on long-term borrowings of $1.0 million all significantly impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.
The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to loans and securities repricing at a greater rate than deposits. The Company's cost of funds was positively impacted during the second quarter due to a shift from interest-bearing to noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $395.0 million, or 9.9% which resulted in $0.9 million less interest expense. These interest-bearing deposits were almost entirely replaced with an increase in the average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits of $317.4 million, or 27.3%. The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023. Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 102 bps to 5.39% from 4.37%, while the cost of funds repriced at a slower pace resulting in an increase of 60 bps to 2.36% from 1.76% for the same period.
The provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The comparable amounts were $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to new loan growth, a small increase in the Bank's CECL model loss factors and increases in specific reserves and charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios were 1.24% and 1.23% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an updated CECL model in the third quarter of 2023 due to the merger. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.9 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2023.
At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $18.4 million, or 0.31% of total assets and $16.4 million, or 0.28% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in assets held for sale of $1.1 million and an increase of $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $13.7 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $11.4 million, an increase in repossessed marine loans and assets held for sale of $2.9 million, and an increase of $0.7 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing almost entirely impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase $3.1 million from $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to improved mortgage banking revenue. In addition, both Wye Financial Partners, the Bank's wealth management division, and the Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the "title company") have experienced improved revenue streams due to increased activity. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was due to higher revenue among almost all revenue line items, a direct result of the merger in the third quarter of 2023.
Total noninterest expense of $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024 expense of $36.7 million and increased $11.9 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023 expense of $21.6 million. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a credit card fraud loss of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by an increase in salaries and wages of $1.5 million. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the operation of a larger branch network and employee base due to the merger, which significantly impacted almost all expense line items. In addition, despite the increased size, the Company has prudently reduced its staff by approximately 72 FTE's since the consummation of the merger. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was 66.23%, 76.93% and 77.76%, respectively. Furthermore, Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 61.05%, 62.37% and 71.75%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio,which is non-interest expense less non-interest income divided by average assets, for the second quarter 2024 was 1.73%, compared to 2.10% and 1.82% for the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The Non-GAAP net operating expense ratio, which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, for the second quarter 2024 was 1.55%, compared to 1.62% and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.
Review of Six Month Financial Results
Net interest income for the first six months of 2024 was $83.3 million, an increase of $35.1 million, or 72.9%, when compared to the first six months of 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $72.6 million, or 101.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $69.5 million, or 109.3%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $2.0 billion, or 75.9%, and an increase in net accretion income of $6.7 million due to the merger. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $37.4 million, or 159.0%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 billion, or 76.8%. All of these increases were largely due to the merger.
The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.09% for 2024 from 2.93% for 2023, primarily due to recent loan growth and repricing of earning assets, higher net accretion due to the merger, a positive shift in lower cost deposits and an overall stabilized funding base. The increase in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $2.1 billion and 100 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 billion and 136 bps, respectively. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased $522.7 million, or 65.4%. Net accretion income impacted the increased net interest margin by 27 bps and five bps for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Until the balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2024, the net interest margin experienced compression due to the Company's liability sensitive position, deposit rate pressures and significantly higher FHLB borrowing rates.
The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $2.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for 2024 was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model and higher net charge-offs. Net charge offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $70,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $4.4 million or 41.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in noninterest income was experienced among almost all revenue line items. These increases were attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the merger as well as strategic initiatives to improve business line operations and profitability.
Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $27.7 million, or 65.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. There were no merger-related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.
Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding debt ceiling and the federal budget; the impact of recent or future changes in FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; the Company's evaluation of the effect of the credit card fraud on the Company's internal controls over financial reporting and its ability to remediate the existing material weakness identified in its internal control over financial reporting; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Net interest income
$ 42,140
$ 22,494
87.3 %
$ 83,275
$ 48,158
72.9 %
Provision for credit losses
2,081
667
212.0
2,488
1,880
32.3
Noninterest income
8,440
5,294
59.4
15,007
10,628
41.2
Noninterest expense
33,499
21,608
55.0
70,197
42,501
65.2
Income before income taxes
15,000
5,513
172.1
25,597
14,405
77.7
Income tax expense
3,766
1,495
151.9
6,179
3,930
57.2
Net income
$ 11,234
$ 4,018
179.6
$ 19,418
$ 10,475
85.4
Return on average assets
0.77 %
0.45 %
32 bp
0.67 %
0.59 %
8 bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of
0.91
0.59
32
0.92
0.71
21
Return on average equity
8.70
4.49
421
7.54
5.83
171
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
12.85
7.16
569
13.08
8.57
451
Interest rate spread
2.11
2.04
7
2.23
2.35
(12)
Net interest margin
3.11
2.68
43
3.09
2.93
16
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
66.23
77.76
(1,153)
71.42
72.30
(88)
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)
61.05
71.76
(1,071)
61.69
67.49
(580)
Non-interest income to average assets
0.58
0.59
(1)
0.52
0.60
(8)
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.31
2.41
(10)
2.43
2.41
2
Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP
1.73
1.82
(9)
1.91
1.81
10
Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.55
1.64
(9)
1.58
1.65
(7)
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.20
69.1 %
$ 0.58
$ 0.53
9.9 %
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
- %
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
(50.0) %
Book value per common share at period end
15.74
18.24
(13.7)
Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)
12.54
14.83
(15.4)
Market value at period end
11.45
11.56
(1.0)
Market range:
High
11.90
14.45
(17.6)
14.38
18.15
(20.8)
Low
10.06
10.65
(5.5)
10.06
10.65
(5.5)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,706,510
$ 2,709,944
73.7 %
$ 4,680,846
$ 2,661,066
75.9 %
Investment securities
706,079
645,842
9.3
680,701
649,994
4.7
Earning assets
5,459,961
3,369,183
62.1
5,423,871
3,324,682
63.1
Assets
5,839,328
3,596,311
62.4
5,807,076
3,551,573
63.5
Deposits
5,064,974
2,908,662
74.1
5,103,815
2,938,389
73.7
Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances
143,769
261,797
(45.1)
73,885
188,293
(60.8)
Subordinated Debt & TRUPS
72,680
43,185
68.3
72,549
43,147
68.1
Stockholders' equity
519,478
363,225
43.0
517,727
362,205
42.9
___________________________________
(1)
See the reconciliation table that begins on page 24.
(2)
This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge-offs
$ 886
$ 50
1,672.0 %
$ 1,451
$ 70
1972.9 %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 14,837
$ 3,481
326.2 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
414
1,050
(60.6)
Other real estate owned and Repossessed Property
3,126
179
1,646.4
Total nonperforming assets
18,377
4,710
290.2
Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty ("BEFDs")
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications
$ 18,377
$ 4,710
290.2
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
8.92 %
9.97 %
(105) bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
7.23
8.26
(103)
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.08 %
0.01 %
7 bp
0.06 %
0.01 %
5 bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.24 %
1.05 %
19 bp
Nonaccrual loans
394.14
833.50
(43,936)
Nonperforming assets
318.21
616.01
(29,780)
Accruing BEFDs modifications
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs
318.21
616.01
(29,780)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.32 %
0.13 %
19 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and
Nonperforming assets
0.39 %
0.17 %
22 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.25 %
0.10 %
15 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.31 %
0.13 %
18
___________________________________
(1)
See the reconciliation table that begins on page 24.
(2)
This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 50,090
$ 63,172
$ 35,423
(20.7) %
41.4 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
88,793
309,241
10,404
(71.3)
753.5
Cash and cash equivalents
138,883
372,413
45,827
(62.7)
203.1
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
131,594
110,521
78,069
19.1
68.6
Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit
499,431
513,188
536,970
(2.7)
(7.0)
Equity securities, at fair value
5,699
5,703
1,245
(0.1)
357.8
Restricted securities
21,725
17,900
21,208
21.4
2.4
Loans held for sale, at fair value
27,829
8,782
6,845
216.9
306.6
Loans held for investment
4,705,737
4,641,010
2,753,223
1.4
70.9
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,478)
(57,351)
(29,014)
(2.0)
(101.6)
Loans, net
4,647,259
4,583,659
2,724,209
1.4
70.6
Premises and equipment, net
82,176
82,386
51,036
(0.3)
61.0
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
-
Other intangible assets, net
42,945
48,090
4,671
(10.7)
819.4
Other real estate owned, net
179
179
179
-
-
Repossessed property, net
1,560
-
-
-
-
Assets held for sale
1,387
-
-
-
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,995
5,926
5,466
1.2
9.7
Right of use assets, net
11,762
12,487
9,077
(5.8)
29.6
Cash surrender value on life insurance
102,969
101,704
60,150
1.2
71.2
Accrued interest receivable
19,641
19,217
8,778
2.2
123.8
Deferred income taxes
36,078
40,707
10,879
(11.4)
231.6
Other assets
23,639
24,790
13,756
(4.6)
71.8
Total assets
$ 5,864,017
$ 6,010,918
$ 3,641,631
(2.4)
61.0
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 1,587,252
$ 1,258,037
$ 778,963
26.2 %
103.8 %
Interest-bearing deposits
3,561,633
4,128,083
2,158,563
(13.7)
65.0
Total deposits
5,148,885
5,386,120
2,937,526
(4.4)
75.3
Advances from FHLB - short-term
31,000
-
276,000
-
(88.8)
Advances from FHLB - long-term
50,000
-
-
-
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated
29,316
29,158
18,492
0.5
58.5
Subordinated debt
43,504
43,139
24,735
0.8
75.9
Total borrowings
153,820
72,297
319,227
112.8
(51.8)
Lease liabilities
12,189
12,857
9,392
(5.2)
29.8
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,340
28,509
12,346
(7.6)
113.3
Total liabilities
$ 5,341,234
$ 5,499,783
$ 3,278,491
(2.9)
62.9
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares
$ 333
$ 332
$ 199
0.3
67.3
Additional paid in capital
356,994
356,007
202,008
0.3
76.7
Retained earnings
173,716
162,290
169,494
7.0
2.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,260)
(7,494)
(8,561)
(10.2)
3.5
Total stockholders' equity
522,783
511,135
363,140
2.3
44.0
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,864,017
$ 6,010,918
$ 3,641,631
(2.4)
61.0
Period-end common shares outstanding
$ 33,215
$ 33,162
$ 19,907
0.2
66.8
Book value per common share
$ 15.74
$ 15.41
$ 18.24
2.1
(13.7)
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 67,292
$ 32,729
105.6 %
$ 133,045
$ 63,557
109.3 %
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
5,230
3,729
40.3
9,650
7,793
23.8
Tax-exempt
6
5
20.0
12
12
-
Interest on deposits with other banks
578
170
240.0
1,538
333
361.9
Total interest income
$ 73,106
$ 36,633
99.6
$ 144,245
$ 71,695
101.2
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
$ 27,585
$ 9,914
178.2
$ 56,081
$ 17,195
226.1
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,584
3,449
(54.1)
1,641
4,810
(65.9)
Interest on long-term borrowings
1,797
776
131.6
3,248
1,532
112.0
Total interest expense
$ 30,966
$ 14,139
119.0
$ 60,970
$ 23,537
159.0
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 42,140
$ 22,494
87.3
$ 83,275
$ 48,158
72.9
Provision for credit losses
2,081
667
212.0
2,488
1,880
32.3
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
$ 40,059
$ 21,827
83.5
$ 80,787
$ 46,278
74.6
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 1,493
$ 1,264
18.1
$ 3,001
$ 2,477
21.2
Trust and investment fee income
896
399
124.6
1,630
831
96.1
Interchange credits
1,717
1,311
31.0
3,304
2,523
31.0
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,983
1,054
88.1
2,783
2,031
37.0
Title Company revenue
165
186
(11.3)
243
323
(24.8)
Other noninterest income
2,186
1,080
102.4
4,046
2,443
65.6
Total noninterest income
$ 8,440
$ 5,294
59.4
$ 15,007
$ 10,628
41.2
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
$ 13,307
$ 8,955
48.6 %
$ 25,158
$ 17,639
42.6 %
Employee benefits
3,593
2,440
47.3
7,689
5,361
43.4
Occupancy expense
2,432
1,599
52.1
4,848
3,218
50.7
Furniture and equipment expense
900
477
88.7
1,804
1,011
78.4
Data processing
2,978
1,739
71.2
5,845
3,537
65.3
Directors' fees
359
185
94.1
654
435
50.3
Amortization of intangible assets
2,569
435
490.6
5,145
876
487.3
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,089
758
43.7
2,240
1,129
98.4
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
-
-
(1)
100.0
Legal and professional fees
1,354
959
41.2
2,954
1,709
72.8
Fraud losses (1)
62
47
31.9
4,564
114
3903.5
Merger related expenses
-
1,197
(100.0)
-
1,888
(100.0)
Other noninterest expenses
4,856
2,817
72.4
9,296
5,585
66.4
Total noninterest expense
$ 33,499
$ 21,608
55.0
70,197
42,501
65.2
Income before income taxes
$ 15,000
$ 5,513
172.1
25,597
14,405
77.7
Income tax expense
3,766
1,495
151.9
6,179
3,930
57.2
NET INCOME
$ 11,234
$ 4,018
179.6
$ 19,418
$ 10,475
85.4
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
33,215
19,903
66.9
33,337
19,895
67.6
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.20
69.1
$ 0.58
$ 0.53
9.9
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
-
$ 0.12
$ 0.24
(50.0)
____________________________________
(1) Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Consumer real estate
$ 1,388,168
$ 19,278
5.59 %
$ 946,545
$ 10,876
4.61 %
$ 1,388,168
$ 19,278
5.59 %
$ 1,361,636
$ 18,492
5.46 %
Commercial real estate
2,738,693
39,370
5.78
1,292,406
15,620
4.85
2,738,693
39,370
5.78
2,722,600
38,604
5.70
Commercial
216,809
3,926
7.28
137,554
2,177
6.35
216,809
3,926
7.28
219,884
4,097
7.49
Consumer
327,781
4,265
5.23
323,798
3,983
4.93
327,781
4,265
5.23
329,118
4,272
5.22
State and political
2,331
30
5.18
900
8
3.57
2,331
30
5.18
1,473
16
4.37
Credit Cards
8,378
201
9.65
-
-
-
8,378
201
9.65
7,457
167
9.01
Other
24,350
302
4.99
8,741
117
5.37
24,350
302
4.99
13,015
183
5.66
Total Loans
4,706,510
67,372
5.76
2,709,944
32,781
4.85
4,706,510
67,372
5.76
4,655,183
65,831
5.69
Investment securities
Taxable
705,421
5,230
2.97
645,178
3,729
2.31
705,421
5,230
2.97
654,663
4,419
2.70
Tax-exempt (1)
658
8
4.86
664
9
5.42
658
8
4.86
660
8
4.85
Interest-bearing deposits
47,372
578
4.91
13,397
170
5.09
47,372
578
4.91
77,276
960
5.00
Total earning assets
5,459,961
73,188
5.39
3,369,183
36,689
4.37
5,459,961
73,188
5.39
5,387,782
71,218
5.32
Cash and due from banks
45,141
29,923
45,141
49,499
Other assets
391,854
225,935
391,854
395,023
Allowance for credit losses
(57,628)
(28,730)
(57,628)
(57,480)
Total assets
$ 5,839,328
$ 3,596,311
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 711,138
$ 5,550
3.14 %
$ 685,674
$ 3,913
2.29 %
$ 711,138
$ 5,550
3.14 %
$ 1,110,524
$ 6,362
2.30 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,690,157
10,291
2.45
907,068
2,526
1.12
1,690,157
10,291
2.45
1,669,074
10,160
2.45
Brokered deposits
7,753
94
4.88
-
-
-
7,753
94
4.88
20,465
251
4.93
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
758,211
7,581
4.02
312,367
2,337
3.00
758,211
7,581
4.02
762,210
7,675
4.05
Other time deposits
417,331
4,069
3.92
225,495
1,139
2.03
417,331
4,069
3.92
417,362
4,049
3.90
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,584,590
27,585
3.10
2,130,604
9,915
1.87
3,584,590
27,585
3.10
3,979,635
28,497
2.88
Advances from FHLB - short-term
113,549
1,584
5.61
261,797
3,449
5.28
113,549
1,584
5.61
4,000
56
5.63
Advances from FHLB - long-term
30,220
346
4.60
-
-
-
30,220
346
4.60
-
-
-
Subordinated debt and
72,680
1,451
8.03
43,185
776
7.21
72,680
1,451
8.03
72,418
1,451
8.06
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,801,039
30,966
3.28
2,435,586
14,140
2.33
3,801,039
30,966
3.28
4,056,053
30,004
2.98
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,480,384
778,058
1,480,384
1,163,023
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,427
19,442
38,427
39,772
Stockholders' equity
519,478
363,225
519,478
515,976
Total liabilities and
$ 5,839,328
$ 3,596,311
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
Net interest income
$ 42,222
$ 22,549
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
Net interest spread
2.11 %
2.04 %
2.11 %
2.34 %
Net interest margin
3.11 %
2.68 %
3.11 %
3.08 %
Cost of Funds
2.36 %
1.76 %
2.36 %
2.31 %
Cost of Deposits
2.19 %
1.37 %
2.19 %
2.23 %
Cost of Debt
6.28 %
5.56 %
6.28 %
7.93 %
____________________________________
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.5 million, $0.3 million and $4.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(0.4) million, $41,000 and $(0.4) million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(0.2) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Consumer real estate
$ 1,374,902
$ 37,770
5.52 %
$ 914,351
$ 21,383
4.72 %
Commercial real estate
2,730,646
77,974
5.74
1,286,199
30,793
4.83
Commercial
218,346
8,024
7.39
140,161
3,997
5.75
Consumer
328,450
8,537
5.23
310,736
7,257
4.71
State and political
1,902
46
4.86
939
17
3.65
Credit Cards
7,918
368
9.35
-
-
-
Other
18,682
484
5.21
8,680
199
4.62
Total Loans
4,680,846
133,203
5.72
2,661,066
63,646
4.82
Investment securities
Taxable
680,042
9,650
2.84
649,329
7,793
2.40
Tax-exempt (1)
659
15
4.55
665
15
4.51
Interest-bearing deposits
62,324
1,538
4.96
13,622
333
4.93
Total earning assets
5,423,871
144,406
5.35
3,324,682
71,787
4.35
Cash and due from banks
47,320
29,266
Other assets
393,439
226,989
Allowance for credit losses
(57,554)
(29,364)
Total assets
$ 5,807,076
$ 3,551,573
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 910,831
$ 11,911
2.63 %
$ 690,258
$ 7,149
2.09 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,679,615
20,451
2.45
955,541
4,899
1.03
Brokered deposits
14,107
345
4.92
-
-
-
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
760,211
15,256
4.04
277,096
3,413
2.48
Other time deposits
417,346
8,118
3.91
216,500
1,734
1.62
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,782,110
56,081
2.98
2,139,395
17,195
1.62
Advances from FHLB - short-term
58,775
1,641
5.61
188,293
4,810
5.15
Advances from FHLB - long-term
15,110
346
4.60
-
-
-
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
72,549
2,902
8.04
43,147
1,532
7.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,928,544
60,970
3.12
2,370,835
23,537
2.00
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,321,705
798,994
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
39,100
19,539
Stockholders' equity
517,727
362,205
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,807,076
$ 3,551,573
Net interest income
$ 83,436
$ 48,250
Net interest spread
2.23 %
2.35 %
Net interest margin
3.09 %
2.93 %
Cost of Funds
2.34 %
1.50 %
Cost of Deposits
2.21 %
1.18 %
Cost of Debt
6.71 %
5.53 %
____________________________________
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.7 million and $0.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.8) million of amortization of deposit discounts and $0.2 million of amortization of deposit premium, and $(0.5) million and $(0.1) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
6/30/2024
6/30/2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
compared to
compared to
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 45,702
$ 22,545
2.5 %
87.3 %
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
82
79
81
80
51
3.8
60.8
Net interest income
42,140
41,135
41,525
45,622
22,494
2.4
87.3
Provision for credit losses
2,081
407
896
28,176
667
411.3
212.0
Noninterest income
8,440
6,567
7,548
14,984
5,294
28.5
59.4
Noninterest expense
33,499
36,698
33,670
47,158
21,608
(8.7)
55.0
Income/(loss) before income taxes
15,000
10,597
14,507
(14,728)
5,513
41.6
172.1
Income tax expense/ (benefit)
3,766
2,413
4,017
(4,991)
1,495
56.1
151.9
Net income/ (loss)
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
$ 4,018
37.3
179.6
Return on average assets
0.77 %
0.57 %
0.72 %
(0.67) %
0.45 %
20 bp
32 bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles, fraud losses and merger related
0.91
0.94
0.88
0.01
0.59
(3)
32
Return on average equity
8.70
6.38
8.21
(7.25)
4.49
232
421
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
12.85
13.39
12.88
1.74
7.16
(54)
569
Net interest margin
3.11
3.08
3.09
3.35
2.68
3
43
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
66.23
76.93
68.61
77.81
77.76
(1,070)
(1,153)
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)
61.05
62.37
61.99
47.19
71.75
(132)
(1,070)
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
$ (0.29)
$ 0.20
35.3 %
69.1 %
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
Book value per common share at period end
15.74
15.51
15.41
15.14
18.24
1.5
(13.7)
Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)
12.54
12.24
12.06
11.70
14.83
2.5
(15.4)
Market value at period end
11.45
11.50
14.25
10.52
11.56
(0.4)
(1.0)
Market range:
High
11.90
14.38
14.51
13.37
14.45
(17.3)
(17.7)
Low
10.06
10.56
9.66
10.27
10.65
(4.7)
(5.5)
____________________________________
(1)
See the reconciliation table (Non-GAAP) that begins on page 24.
(2)
This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
6/30/2024
6/30/2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
compared to
compared to
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,706,510
$ 4,655,183
$ 4,639,467
$ 4,562,748
$ 2,709,944
1.10 %
73.68 %
Investment securities
706,079
655,323
619,920
778,744
645,842
7.75
9.33
Earning assets
5,459,961
5,387,782
5,339,833
5,404,572
3,369,183
1.34
62.06
Assets
5,839,328
5,774,824
5,745,440
5,769,312
3,596,311
1.12
62.37
Deposits
5,064,974
5,142,658
5,136,818
5,066,886
2,908,662
(1.51)
74.13
Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances
143,769
4,000
1,141
70,348
261,797
3494.23
(45.08)
Subordinated Debt & TRUPS
72,680
72,418
72,155
71,907
43,185
0.36
68.30
Stockholders' equity
519,478
515,976
507,040
533,114
363,225
0.68
43.02
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge offs
$ 886
$ 565
$ 500
$ 1,449
$ 50
56.81 %
1,672.00 %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
$ 12,784
$ 8,982
$ 3,481
16.13 %
326.23 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
414
1,560
738
2,149
1,065
(73.46)
(61.13)
Other real estate owned and repossessed property
3,126
2,024
179
179
179
54.45
1,646.37
Total nonperforming assets
$ 18,377
$ 16,360
$ 13,701
$ 11,310
$ 4,725
12.33
288.93
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
6/30/2024
6/30/2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
compared to
compared to
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
8.92 %
8.84 %
8.50 %
8.79 %
9.97 %
8 bp
(105) bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
7.23
7.11
6.78
6.93
8.26
12
(103)
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.08 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.13 %
0.01 %
3 bp
7 bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans (3)
1.24 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.05 %
1 bp
19 bp
Period-end loans (4)
1.24
1.23
1.24
1.24
1.05
1
19
Nonaccrual loans
394.14
448.78
448.62
635.17
833.50
(5,464)
(43,936)
Nonperforming assets
318.21
350.46
418.59
504.43
614.05
(3,225)
(29,584)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.19 %
0.13 %
5 bp
19 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed property
Nonperforming assets
0.39 %
0.35 %
0.30 %
0.24 %
0.17 %
4 bp
22 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.25 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.16 %
0.10 %
3 bp
15 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.31
0.28
0.23
0.20
0.13
3
18
____________________________________
(1)
See the reconciliation table (Non-GAAP) that begins on page 24.
(2)
This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.
(3)
Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.
(4)
For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the Company's adoption of the CECL standard.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 50,090
$ 43,079
$ 63,172
$ 68,097
$ 35,423
(20.7) %
41.4 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
88,793
71,481
309,241
40,612
10,404
(71.3)
753.5
Cash and cash equivalents
138,883
114,560
372,413
108,709
45,827
(62.7)
203.1
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
131,594
179,496
110,521
79,143
78,069
19.1
68.6
Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of
499,431
503,822
513,188
523,051
536,970
(2.7)
(7.0)
Equity securities, at fair value
5,699
5,681
5,703
5,434
1,245
(0.1)
357.8
Restricted securities
21,725
17,863
17,900
13,361
21,208
21.4
2.4
Loans held for sale, at fair value
27,829
13,767
8,782
14,725
6,845
216.9
306.6
Loans held for investment
4,705,737
4,648,725
4,641,010
4,617,719
2,753,223
1.4
70.9
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,478)
(57,336)
(57,351)
(57,051)
(29,014)
(2.0)
(101.6)
Loans, net
4,647,259
4,591,389
4,583,659
4,560,668
2,724,209
1.4
70.6
Premises and equipment, net
82,176
83,084
82,386
81,149
51,036
(0.3)
61.0
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
-
Other intangible assets, net
42,945
45,515
48,090
50,685
4,671
(10.7)
819.4
Other real estate owned, net
179
179
179
179
179
-
-
Repossessed property, net
1,560
1,845
-
-
-
-
-
Assets held for sale
1,387
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,995
5,821
5,926
5,890
5,466
1.2
9.7
Right of use assets, net
11,762
12,153
12,487
12,741
9,077
(5.8)
29.6
Cash surrender value on life insurance
102,969
102,321
101,704
100,950
60,150
1.2
71.2
Accrued interest receivable
19,641
19,541
19,217
15,683
8,778
2.2
123.8
Deferred income taxes
36,078
38,978
40,707
45,346
10,879
(11.4)
231.6
Other assets
23,639
26,423
24,790
24,392
13,756
(4.6)
71.8
Total assets
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
$ 3,641,631
(2.4)
61.0
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 1,587,252
$ 1,200,680
$ 1,258,037
$ 1,211,401
$ 778,963
26.2 %
103.8
Interest-bearing deposits
3,561,633
3,983,599
4,128,083
3,897,343
2,158,563
(13.7)
65.0
Total deposits
5,148,885
5,184,279
5,386,120
5,108,744
2,937,526
(4.4)
75.3
Advances from FHLB - short-term
31,000
-
-
-
276,000
-
(88.8)
Advances from FHLB - long-term
50,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")
29,316
29,237
29,158
29,079
18,492
0.5
58.5
Subordinated debt
43,504
43,322
43,139
42,956
24,735
0.8
75.9
Total borrowings
153,820
72,559
72,297
72,035
319,227
112.8
(51.8)
Lease liabilities
12,189
12,552
12,857
13,082
9,392
(5.3)
29.8
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,340
41,086
28,509
9,933
12,346
(5.3)
113.3
Total liabilities
5,341,234
5,310,476
5,499,783
5,203,794
3,278,491
(3.0)
62.9
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares
333
332
332
331
199
0.3
67.3
Additional paid in capital
356,994
356,464
356,007
355,575
202,008
0.3
76.7
Retained earnings
173,716
166,490
162,290
155,781
169,494
6.9
2.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,260)
(8,058)
(7,494)
(10,109)
(8,561)
(9.5)
3.5
Total stockholders' equity
522,783
515,228
511,135
501,578
363,140
2.3
44.0
-
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
$ 3,641,631
(2.5)
61.0
Period-end common shares outstanding
33,215
33,211
33,162
33,136
19,907
0.2
66.8
Book value per common share
$ 15.74
$ 15.51
$ 15.41
$ 15.14
$ 18.24
2.1
(13.7)
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
6/30/2024
6/30/2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 67,292
$ 65,754
$ 65,914
$ 64,869
$ 32,729
2.3 %
105.6 %
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
5,230
4,419
3,992
5,047
3,729
18.4
40.3
Tax-exempt
6
6
6
27
5
-
20.0
Interest on federal funds sold
-
-
-
92
-
-
-
Interest on deposits with other banks
578
960
1,224
1,213
170
(39.8)
240.0
Total interest income
73,106
71,139
71,136
71,248
36,633
2.8
99.6
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
27,585
28,497
28,133
23,473
9,914
(3.2)
178.2
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,584
56
16
692
3,449
2728.6
(54.1)
Interest on long-term borrowings
1,797
1,451
1,462
1,461
776
23.9
131.6
Total interest expense
30,966
30,004
29,611
25,626
14,139
3.2
119.0
NET INTEREST INCOME
42,140
41,135
41,525
45,622
22,494
2.4
87.3
Provision for credit losses
2,081
407
896
28,176
667
411.3
212.0
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
40,059
40,728
40,629
17,446
21,827
(1.6)
83.5
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,493
1,507
1,519
1,505
1,264
(0.9)
18.1
Trust and investment fee income
896
734
844
1,933
399
22.1
124.6
Loss on sales and calls of investment securities
-
-
-
(2,166)
-
-
-
Interchange credits
1,717
1,587
1,633
1,557
1,311
8.2
31.0
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,983
801
1,105
1,377
1,054
147.6
88.1
Title Company revenue
165
78
139
89
186
111.5
(11.3)
Bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
8,816
-
-
-
Other noninterest income
2,186
1,860
2,308
1,873
1,080
17.5
102.4
Total noninterest income
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 14,984
$ 5,294
28.5
59.4
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
6/30/2024
6/30/2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2023
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
$ 13,307
$ 11,852
$ 12,823
$ 14,183
$ 8,955
12.3 %
48.6 %
Employee benefits
3,593
4,097
3,389
3,607
2,440
(12.3)
47.3
Occupancy expense
2,432
2,416
2,328
2,245
1,599
0.7
52.1
Furniture and equipment expense
900
904
790
750
477
(0.4)
88.7
Data processing
2,978
2,867
2,762
2,485
1,739
3.9
71.3
Directors' fees
359
295
426
295
185
21.7
94.1
Amortization of intangible assets
2,569
2,576
2,595
2,634
435
(0.3)
490.6
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,089
1,150
1,733
618
758
(5.3)
43.7
Other real estate owned expenses, net
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
Legal and professional fees
1,354
1,599
1,411
1,217
959
(15.3)
41.2
Fraud losses (1)
62
4,502
503
262
47
(98.6)
31.9
Merger related expenses
-
-
602
14,866
1,197
-
(100.0)
Other noninterest expenses
4,856
4,440
4,308
3,994
2,817
9.4
72.4
Total noninterest expense
33,499
36,698
33,670
47,158
21,608
(8.7)
55.0
Income/(loss) before income taxes
15,000
10,597
14,507
(14,728)
5,513
41.6
172.1
Income tax expense/(benefit)
3,766
2,413
4,017
(4,991)
1,495
56.1
151.9
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
$ 4,018
37.3
179.6
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
33,215
33,337
33,322
33,246
19,903
(0.4)
66.9
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
$ (0.29)
$ 0.20
35.3
69.1
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
____________________________________
(1)
Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Consumer real estate
$ 1,388,168
$ 19,278
5.59 %
$ 1,361,636
$ 18,492
5.46 %
$ 1,331,150
$ 18,653
5.56 %
$ 1,141,707
$ 14,548
5.06 %
$ 946,545
$ 10,876
4.61 %
Commercial real estate
2,738,693
39,370
5.78
2,722,600
38,604
5.70
2,728,094
38,730
5.63
2,831,569
40,536
5.68
1,292,406
15,620
4.85
Commercial
216,809
3,926
7.28
219,884
4,097
7.49
221,342
4,295
7.70
233,756
5,315
9.02
137,554
2,177
6.35
Consumer
327,781
4,265
5.23
329,118
4,272
5.22
333,807
3,859
4.59
332,486
4,183
4.99
323,798
3,983
4.93
State and political
2,331
30
5.18
1,473
16
4.37
1,290
13
4.00
929
10
4.27
900
8
3.57
Credit Cards
8,378
201
9.65
7,457
167
9.01
6,320
166
10.42
6,164
149
9.59
-
-
-
Other
24,350
302
4.99
13,015
183
5.66
17,464
277
6.29
16,137
201
4.94
8,741
116
5.32
Total Loans
4,706,510
67,372
5.76
4,655,183
65,831
5.69
4,639,467
65,993
5.64
4,562,748
64,942
5.65
2,709,944
32,780
4.85
Investment securities
Taxable
705,421
5,230
2.97
654,663
4,419
2.70
619,259
3,992
2.58
778,081
5,047
2.59
645,178
3,729
2.31
Tax-exempt (1)
658
8
4.86
660
8
4.85
661
8
4.84
663
34
20.51
664
6
3.61
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,533
92
4.85
-
-
-
Interest-bearing deposits
47,372
578
4.91
77,276
960
5.00
80,446
1,224
6.04
55,547
1,213
8.66
13,397
170
5.09
Total earning assets
5,459,961
73,188
5.39
5,387,782
71,218
5.32
5,339,833
71,217
5.29
5,404,572
71,328
5.24
3,369,183
36,685
4.37
Cash and due from banks
45,141
49,499
63,506
51,714
29,923
Other assets
391,854
395,023
399,409
359,726
225,935
Allowance for credit losses
(57,628)
(57,480)
(57,308)
(46,700)
(28,730)
Total assets
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,769,312
$ 3,596,311
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 711,138
$ 5,550
3.14 %
$ 1,110,524
$ 6,362
2.30 %
$ 1,117,117
$ 6,673
2.37 %
$ 1,056,956
$ 6,659
2.50 %
$ 685,674
$ 3,913
2.29 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,690,157
10,291
2.45
1,669,074
10,160
2.45
1,605,930
8,330
2.06
1,572,920
6,810
1.72
907,068
2,526
1.12
Brokered deposits
7,753
94
4.88
20,465
251
4.93
92,840
1,347
5.76
98,649
1,225
4.93
-
-
-
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
758,211
7,581
4.02
762,210
7,675
4.05
701,051
6,898
3.90
706,642
6,272
3.52
312,367
2,337
3.00
Other time deposits
417,331
4,069
3.92
417,362
4,049
3.90
391,820
4,885
4.95
285,743
2,507
3.48
225,495
1,138
2.02
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,584,590
27,585
3.10
3,979,635
28,497
2.88
3,908,758
28,133
2.86
3,720,910
23,473
2.50
2,130,604
9,914
1.87
Advances from FHLB - short-term
113,549
1,584
5.61
4,000
56
5.63
1,141
16
5.56
70,348
692
3.90
261,797
3,449
5.28
Advances from FHLB - long-term
30,220
346
4.60
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt and
72,680
1,451
8.03
72,418
1,451
8.06
72,155
1,462
8.04
71,907
1,461
8.06
43,185
776
7.21
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,801,039
30,966
3.28
4,056,053
30,004
2.98
3,982,054
29,611
2.95
3,863,165
25,626
2.63
2,435,586
14,139
2.33
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,480,384
1,163,023
1,228,060
1,345,976
778,058
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,427
39,772
28,286
27,057
19,442
Stockholders' equity
519,478
515,976
507,040
533,114
363,225
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,769,312
$ 3,596,311
Net interest income
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 45,702
$ 22,546
Net interest spread
2.11 %
2.34 %
2.34 %
2.61 %
2.04 %
Net interest margin
3.11 %
3.08 %
3.09 %
3.35 %
2.68 %
Cost of Funds
2.36 %
2.31 %
2.25 %
1.95 %
1.76 %
Cost of Deposits
2.19 %
2.23 %
2.17 %
1.84 %
1.37 %
Cost of Debt
6.28 %
7.93 %
8.00 %
6.00 %
5.56 %
____________________________________
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.5 million, $4.2 million, $4.8 million, $6.1 million and $0.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.4) million, $(0.4) million, $(1.5) million, $(0.5) million and $41,000 of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
YTD
YTD
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):
Net income (loss)
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
$ 4,018
$ 19,418
$ 10,475
Net income (loss) - annualized (A)
$ 45,183
$ 32,916
$ 41,618
$ (38,632)
$ 16,295
$ 39,049
$ 21,124
Net income (loss)
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
$ 4,018
$ 19,418
$ 10,475
Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
1,924
1,989
1,876
1,741
317
3,903
637
Add: Merger Expenses, net of tax
-
-
435
9,828
872
-
1,373
Add: Credit Card Fraud Losses, net of tax
-
3,339
-
-
-
3,279
-
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
13,158
13,512
12,801
1,832
5,207
26,600
12,485
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
$ 52,921
$ 54,345
$ 50,787
$ 7,268
$ 21,121
$ 53,492
$ 25,177
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.77 %
0.57 %
0.72 %
(0.67) %
0.45 %
0.67 %
0.59 %
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of
0.91 %
0.94 %
0.88 %
0.01 %
0.59 %
0.92 %
0.71 %
Average assets
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,769,312
$ 3,596,311
$ 5,807,076
$ 3,551,573
Average stockholders' equity (C)
$ 519,478
$ 515,976
$ 507,040
$ 533,114
$ 363,225
$ 517,727
$ 362,205
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible
(107,594)
(110,167)
(112,752)
(115,604)
(68,172)
(108,881)
(68,388)
Average tangible equity (D)
$ 411,884
$ 405,809
$ 394,288
$ 417,510
$ 295,053
$ 408,846
$ 293,817
Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)
8.70 %
6.38 %
8.21 %
(7.25) %
4.49 %
7.54 %
5.83 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)
12.85 %
13.39 %
12.88 %
1.74 %
7.16 %
13.08 %
8.57 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
YTD
YTD
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):
Noninterest expense (E)
$ 33,499
$ 36,698
$ 33,670
$ 47,158
$ 21,608
$ 70,197
$ 42,501
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(2,569)
(2,576)
(2,595)
(2,634)
(435)
(5,145)
(876)
Less: Merger Expenses
-
-
(602)
(14,866)
(1,197)
-
(1,888)
Less: Credit Card Fraud Losses
-
(4,323)
-
-
-
(4,323)
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
$ 30,930
$ 29,799
$ 30,473
$ 29,658
$ 19,976
$ 60,729
$ 39,737
Net interest income (G)
$ 42,140
$ 41,135
$ 41,525
$ 45,622
$ 22,494
$ 83,275
$ 48,158
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
82
79
81
80
51
161
92
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 45,702
$ 22,545
$ 83,436
$ 48,250
Noninterest income (I)
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 14,984
$ 5,294
$ 15,007
$ 10,628
Investment securities losses (gains)
-
-
-
2,166
-
-
-
Less: Bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
(8,816)
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 8,334
$ 5,294
$ 15,007
$ 10,628
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)
66.23 %
76.93 %
68.61 %
77.81 %
77.76 %
71.42 %
72.30 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)
61.05 %
62.37 %
61.99 %
54.89 %
71.76 %
61.69 %
67.49 %
Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.73 %
2.10 %
1.80 %
2.21 %
1.82 %
1.91 %
1.81 %
Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.55 %
1.62 %
1.58 %
1.47 %
1.64 %
1.58 %
1.65 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):
Stockholders' equity (K)
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
$ 501,578
$ 363,140
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
(113,951)
(67,937)
Tangible equity (L)
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
$ 399,779
$ 387,627
$ 295,203
Shares outstanding (M)
33,215
33,211
33,162
33,136
19,907
Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)
$ 15.74
$ 15.51
$ 15.41
$ 15.14
$ 18.24
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (L)/(M)
$ 12.54
$ 12.24
$ 12.06
$ 11.70
$ 14.83
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):
Stockholders' equity (N)
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
$ 501,578
$ 363,140
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
(113,951)
(67,937)
Tangible equity (O)
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
$ 399,779
$ 387,627
$ 295,203
Assets (P)
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
$ 3,641,631
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
(113,951)
(67,937)
Tangible assets (Q)
$ 5,757,806
$ 5,716,923
$ 5,899,562
$ 5,591,421
$ 3,573,694
Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)
8.92 %
8.84 %
8.50 %
8.79 %
9.97 %
Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)
7.23 %
7.11 %
6.78 %
6.93 %
8.26 %
____________________________________
Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)
Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
%
March 31, 2024
%
December 31, 2023
%
September 30, 2023
%
June 30, 2023
%
Portfolio Loans by Loan Type
Construction
$ 327,875
6.97 %
$ 299,133
6.43 %
$ 299,000
6.44 %
$ 328,750
7.12 %
$ 220,228
8.00 %
Residential real estate
1,539,590
32.72 %
1,515,134
32.59 %
1,490,438
32.11 %
1,439,464
31.17 %
938,151
34.07 %
Commercial real estate
2,287,497
48.60 %
2,272,867
48.90 %
2,286,154
49.27 %
2,283,521
49.45 %
1,130,346
41.06 %
Commercial
218,987
4.65 %
229,594
4.94 %
229,939
4.95 %
229,474
4.97 %
138,459
5.03 %
Consumer
324,480
6.90 %
325,076
6.99 %
328,896
7.09 %
330,411
7.16 %
326,039
11.84 %
Credit Cards
7,308
0.16 %
6,921
0.15 %
6,583
0.14 %
6,099
0.13 %
-
- %
Total loans
4,705,737
100.00 %
4,648,725
100.00 %
4,641,010
100.00 %
4,617,719
100.00 %
2,753,223
100.00 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(58,478)
(57,336)
(57,351)
(57,051)
(29,014)
Total loans, net
$ 4,647,259
$ 4,591,389
$ 4,583,659
$ 4,560,668
$ 2,724,209
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Classified Assets and Nonperforming Loans (Unaudited)
Classified loans and nonperforming loans are summarized as follows:
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Classified Loans
Substandard
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
$ 10,888
$ 13,108
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Total Classified Loans
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
$ 10,888
$ 13,108
Special Mention Loans
25,549
27,192
28,264
24,931
11,405
Total Classified and Special Mention Loans
$ 42,958
$ 40,595
$ 42,937
$ 35,819
$ 24,513
Classified Loans
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
$ 10,888
$ 13,108
Other Real Estate Owned
3,126
2,024
179
179
179
Classified Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total Classified Assets
$ 20,535
$ 15,427
$ 14,852
$ 11,067
$ 13,287
Non-accrual Loans
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
$ 12,784
$ 8,982
$ 3,481
90+ Days Delinquent Accruing
414
1,560
738
2,149
1,050
Accruing BEFDs Loans ("BEFDs")
-
-
-
-
-
Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO")
3,126
2,024
179
179
179
Total Nonperforming Loans
$ 18,377
$ 16,360
$ 13,701
$ 11,310
$ 4,710
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Deposits (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 1,587,252
30.83 %
$ 1,200,680
23.15 %
$ 1,258,037
23.36 %
$ 1,211,401
23.70 %
$ 778,963
26.52 %
Interest-bearing:
Demand
658,512
12.79 %
1,101,954
21.26 %
1,165,546
21.64 %
1,210,051
23.69 %
694,221
23.63 %
Money market deposits
1,337,274
25.97 %
1,358,205
26.20 %
1,430,603
26.56 %
1,179,049
23.08 %
600,724
20.45 %
Savings
352,069
6.84 %
354,098
6.83 %
347,324
6.45 %
371,755
7.28 %
270,884
9.22 %
Certificates of deposit
1,213,778
23.57 %
1,169,342
22.56 %
1,184,610
21.99 %
1,136,488
22.25 %
592,734
20.18 %
Total interest-bearing
3,561,633
69.17 %
3,983,599
76.85 %
4,128,083
76.64 %
3,897,343
76.30 %
2,158,563
73.48 %
Total Deposits
$ 5,148,885
100.00 %
$ 5,184,279
100.00 %
$ 5,386,120
100.00 %
$ 5,108,744
100.00 %
$ 2,937,526
100.00 %
SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.