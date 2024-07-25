Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659084 | ISIN: US8251071051 | Ticker-Symbol: SHC
Berlin
25.07.24
08:08 Uhr
12,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHORE BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHORE BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results

EASTON, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $11.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share compared to net income of $8.2 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $4.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the first-half of 2024 was $19.4 million or $0.58 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first-half of 2023 of $10.5 million or $0.53 per diluted common share. Unless the context clearly suggests otherwise, references to "the merger" refers to the merger of equals which took place on July 1, 2023 between the Company and The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC").

Second Quarter and First-Half of 2024 Highlights

  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.45% for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP, ROAA([1]), which excludes fraud expense, core deposit intangible amortization, and merger-related expenses, was 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.94% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.59% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of $3.8 million and $3.6 million for the same time periods, NIM increased two basis points ("bps") to 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.81% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Continued Stable and Low Cost Funding - Total deposits remained stable in the second quarter of 2024 with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing $386.6 million to 30.8% of total deposits. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily due to the migration of low-cost demand deposits to noninterest-bearing deposits and successful initiatives designed to drive noninterest-bearing deposit growth. The total average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 declined four bps to 2.19% when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Improving Earnings Drive Capital Accretion - Second quarter net interest income and noninterest income increased $1.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loan and securities repricing. Noninterest income increased primarily due to higher mortgage-banking revenue from increased volume and sales of residential mortgages. The improved earnings for the second quarter resulted in a 14 bps increase in the Company's Tier 1 Capital Ratio and a 14 bps increase in the Company's Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, which were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively, on June 30, 2024. The Company's leverage ratio and tangible common equity ratio(1) also increased to 8.07% and 7.23%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Reduced Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") Concentration - The CRE Concentration Ratio, which is calculated as non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), decreased in the second quarter of 2024 to 368.7% from 370.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and 382.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Capital accretion has allowed the Bank to meet the needs of its customers and fund new CRE loans.
  • Improving Operating Leverage - The second quarter efficiency ratio improved to 66.2% when compared to 76.9% in the first quarter 2024 and 77.8% in the second quarter 2023. The second quarter non-GAAP efficiency, which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, improved to 61.1% when compared to 62.4% in the first quarter 2024 and 71.8% in the second quarter 2023. Management anticipates ongoing expense management and technology investments will result in continued improvements in operating leverage over time.

"Throughout our first post-merger operating year, we have worked to strengthen our balance sheet and streamline our operations. Our second quarter financial results reflect our progress and momentum on both fronts." stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Stable deposit balances and increasing asset yields drove NIM expansion and improving financial results built capital and supported loan growth. We continue to closely manage expenses and make investments that will improve operating leverage over time. Credit remains broadly stable and economic activity in our markets remains strong. We appreciate the focus and commitment of all our associates who continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients and our communities."

___________________________________

(1) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $5.9 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $145 million or 2.4%, when compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $233.5 million and investment securities held to maturity of $13.8 million partially offset by an increase in investment securities available for sale of $21.1 million and loans held for investment of $64.7 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased slightly from 1.23% at December 31, 2023 to 1.24% at June 30, 2024.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio(1) at June 30, 2024 was 7.23% compared to 7.11% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024 were 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2024 were 10.45% and 11.69%, respectively. Non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.1 billion or 368.7% and $2.0 billion or 382.6%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $327.9 million or 58.6% and $299.0 million or 56.7%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $504.9 million or 10.7% of total loans of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included $141.1 million or 28.0% of the total with medical tenants and $72.9 million or 14.4% of the total with government or government contractor tenants. There were 507 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates for the office CRE portfolio are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which varies from the initial loan boarding to interim credit reviews:

LTV Range


Loan Count


Loan Balance


% of Total CRE

Less than or equal to 50%


257


$ 169,209


34 %

50%-60%


67


131,378


26 %

60%-70%


84


99,728


20 %

70%-80%


74


87,971


17 %

Greater than 80%


25


16,583


3 %

Grand Total


507


$ 504,869


100 %

The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.1 million that were greater than $5.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and two large loan payoffs in the quarter. For the office CRE portfolio, at June 30, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 2.5x and average LTV was 51.0%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 74% is secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 87% is secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $5.9 million will mature and $4.1 million of the office CRE loans will reprice prior to December 31, 2024. Of the office CRE loans, $2.1 million were classified as special mention or substandard at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $237.2 million, or 4.4% to $5.1 billion at June 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in demand deposits of $507.0 million and money market and savings of $88.6 million, partially offset by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $329.2 million and time deposits of $29.2 million. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to seasonal municipal runoff and a decrease in interest rate-sensitive cannabis-related deposits. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was significantly impacted by a transfer of $399.4 million of demand deposits which carried an average rate of four bps during the second quarter of 2024.

Total funding, which includes customer deposits, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") short and long-term advances, and brokered deposits remained flat at $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Bank had $81 million in total FHLB advances at June 30, 2024 compared to zero at March 31, 2024. These advances consisted of short-term direct rate credits of $31 million and an 18-month Bermuda Convertible of $50 million. The Bank's uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024 were $948.9 million or 18.43% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at June 30, 2024 were $819.4 million or 15.91% of total deposits. At June 30, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.0 billion of available liquidity including: $138.9 million in cash, $894.3 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.6 million, or 2.3%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.92% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.23% compared to 8.50% and 6.78% at December 31, 2023, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.5 million and interest and dividends on investment securities of $0.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.0 million. The increase in interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was the result of carrying short-term advances from FHLB during the quarter to offset seasonal outflows from municipal customers of $1.5 million, partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits of $0.9 million. The increase when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $34.6 million, interest and dividends on investment securities of $1.5 million and interest on deposits from other banks of $0.4 million, coupled with a decrease in interest on short-term borrowings of $1.9 million. These increases were partially offset by the increase in interest on deposits of $17.7 million and interest on long-term borrowings of $1.0 million all significantly impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.08% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to loans and securities repricing at a greater rate than deposits. The Company's cost of funds was positively impacted during the second quarter due to a shift from interest-bearing to noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $395.0 million, or 9.9% which resulted in $0.9 million less interest expense. These interest-bearing deposits were almost entirely replaced with an increase in the average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits of $317.4 million, or 27.3%. The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023. Comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 102 bps to 5.39% from 4.37%, while the cost of funds repriced at a slower pace resulting in an increase of 60 bps to 2.36% from 1.76% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The comparable amounts were $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to new loan growth, a small increase in the Bank's CECL model loss factors and increases in specific reserves and charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios were 1.24% and 1.23% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses when compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an updated CECL model in the third quarter of 2023 due to the merger. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.9 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets were $18.4 million, or 0.31% of total assets and $16.4 million, or 0.28% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in assets held for sale of $1.1 million and an increase of $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $13.7 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $11.4 million, an increase in repossessed marine loans and assets held for sale of $2.9 million, and an increase of $0.7 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing almost entirely impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase $3.1 million from $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to improved mortgage banking revenue. In addition, both Wye Financial Partners, the Bank's wealth management division, and the Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the "title company") have experienced improved revenue streams due to increased activity. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was due to higher revenue among almost all revenue line items, a direct result of the merger in the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest expense of $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2024 expense of $36.7 million and increased $11.9 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023 expense of $21.6 million. The decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a credit card fraud loss of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by an increase in salaries and wages of $1.5 million. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the operation of a larger branch network and employee base due to the merger, which significantly impacted almost all expense line items. In addition, despite the increased size, the Company has prudently reduced its staff by approximately 72 FTE's since the consummation of the merger. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was 66.23%, 76.93% and 77.76%, respectively. Furthermore, Non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 61.05%, 62.37% and 71.75%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio,which is non-interest expense less non-interest income divided by average assets, for the second quarter 2024 was 1.73%, compared to 2.10% and 1.82% for the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The Non-GAAP net operating expense ratio, which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, for the second quarter 2024 was 1.55%, compared to 1.62% and 1.64% for the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Review of Six Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first six months of 2024 was $83.3 million, an increase of $35.1 million, or 72.9%, when compared to the first six months of 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $72.6 million, or 101.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $69.5 million, or 109.3%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $2.0 billion, or 75.9%, and an increase in net accretion income of $6.7 million due to the merger. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $37.4 million, or 159.0%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 billion, or 76.8%. All of these increases were largely due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.09% for 2024 from 2.93% for 2023, primarily due to recent loan growth and repricing of earning assets, higher net accretion due to the merger, a positive shift in lower cost deposits and an overall stabilized funding base. The increase in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $2.1 billion and 100 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $1.6 billion and 136 bps, respectively. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased $522.7 million, or 65.4%. Net accretion income impacted the increased net interest margin by 27 bps and five bps for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Until the balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2024, the net interest margin experienced compression due to the Company's liability sensitive position, deposit rate pressures and significantly higher FHLB borrowing rates.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $2.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for 2024 was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model and higher net charge-offs. Net charge offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $70,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $4.4 million or 41.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in noninterest income was experienced among almost all revenue line items. These increases were attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the merger as well as strategic initiatives to improve business line operations and profitability.

Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $27.7 million, or 65.2%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. There were no merger-related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding debt ceiling and the federal budget; the impact of recent or future changes in FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; the Company's evaluation of the effect of the credit card fraud on the Company's internal controls over financial reporting and its ability to remediate the existing material weakness identified in its internal control over financial reporting; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change














PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD













Net interest income


$ 42,140


$ 22,494


87.3 %


$ 83,275


$ 48,158


72.9 %

Provision for credit losses


2,081


667


212.0


2,488


1,880


32.3

Noninterest income


8,440


5,294


59.4


15,007


10,628


41.2

Noninterest expense


33,499


21,608


55.0


70,197


42,501


65.2

Income before income taxes


15,000


5,513


172.1


25,597


14,405


77.7

Income tax expense


3,766


1,495


151.9


6,179


3,930


57.2

Net income


$ 11,234


$ 4,018


179.6


$ 19,418


$ 10,475


85.4














Return on average assets


0.77 %


0.45 %


32 bp


0.67 %


0.59 %


8 bp

Return on average assets excluding amortization of
intangibles, merger related expenses and credit card fraud
losses - Non-GAAP (1) (2)


0.91


0.59


32


0.92


0.71


21

Return on average equity


8.70


4.49


421


7.54


5.83


171

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)


12.85


7.16


569


13.08


8.57


451

Interest rate spread


2.11


2.04


7


2.23


2.35


(12)

Net interest margin


3.11


2.68


43


3.09


2.93


16

Efficiency ratio - GAAP


66.23


77.76


(1,153)


71.42


72.30


(88)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)


61.05


71.76


(1,071)


61.69


67.49


(580)

Non-interest income to average assets


0.58


0.59


(1)


0.52


0.60


(8)

Non-interest expense to average assets


2.31


2.41


(10)


2.43


2.41


2

Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP


1.73


1.82


(9)


1.91


1.81


10

Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP (1)


1.55


1.64


(9)


1.58


1.65


(7)














PER SHARE DATA













Basic and diluted net income per common share


$ 0.34


$ 0.20


69.1 %


$ 0.58


$ 0.53


9.9 %














Dividends paid per common share


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


- %


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


(50.0) %

Book value per common share at period end


15.74


18.24


(13.7)







Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)


12.54


14.83


(15.4)







Market value at period end


11.45


11.56


(1.0)







Market range:













High


11.90


14.45


(17.6)


14.38


18.15


(20.8)

Low


10.06


10.65


(5.5)


10.06


10.65


(5.5)














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA













Loans


$ 4,706,510


$ 2,709,944


73.7 %


$ 4,680,846


$ 2,661,066


75.9 %

Investment securities


706,079


645,842


9.3


680,701


649,994


4.7

Earning assets


5,459,961


3,369,183


62.1


5,423,871


3,324,682


63.1

Assets


5,839,328


3,596,311


62.4


5,807,076


3,551,573


63.5

Deposits


5,064,974


2,908,662


74.1


5,103,815


2,938,389


73.7

Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances


143,769


261,797


(45.1)


73,885


188,293


(60.8)

Subordinated Debt & TRUPS


72,680


43,185


68.3


72,549


43,147


68.1

Stockholders' equity


519,478


363,225


43.0


517,727


362,205


42.9

___________________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 24.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued




For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change














CREDIT QUALITY DATA













Net charge-offs


$ 886


$ 50


1,672.0 %


$ 1,451


$ 70


1972.9 %














Nonaccrual loans


$ 14,837


$ 3,481


326.2 %







Loans 90 days past due and still accruing


414


1,050


(60.6)







Other real estate owned and Repossessed Property


3,126


179


1,646.4







Total nonperforming assets


18,377


4,710


290.2







Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty ("BEFDs")
(still accruing)


-


-


-







Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications


$ 18,377


$ 4,710


290.2




















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Period-end equity to assets


8.92 %


9.97 %


(105) bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)


7.23


8.26


(103)




















Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.08 %


0.01 %


7 bp


0.06 %


0.01 %


5 bp














Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:













Period-end loans


1.24 %


1.05 %


19 bp







Nonaccrual loans


394.14


833.50


(43,936)







Nonperforming assets


318.21


616.01


(29,780)







Accruing BEFDs modifications


-


-


-







Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs


318.21


616.01


(29,780)




















As a percent of total loans:













Nonaccrual loans


0.32 %


0.13 %


19 bp




















As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and
repossessed property













Nonperforming assets


0.39 %


0.17 %


22 bp




















As a percent of total assets:













Nonaccrual loans


0.25 %


0.10 %


15 bp







Nonperforming assets


0.31 %


0.13 %


18







___________________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 24.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)










June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024









compared to

compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


June 30, 2023


December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023











ASSETS










Cash and due from banks


$ 50,090


$ 63,172


$ 35,423


(20.7) %

41.4 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


88,793


309,241


10,404


(71.3)

753.5

Cash and cash equivalents


138,883


372,413


45,827


(62.7)

203.1











Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)


131,594


110,521


78,069


19.1

68.6

Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit
losses of $108 (June 30, 2024), $94 (December 31, 2023), $163
(June 30, 2023)) at amortized cost)


499,431


513,188


536,970


(2.7)

(7.0)

Equity securities, at fair value


5,699


5,703


1,245


(0.1)

357.8

Restricted securities


21,725


17,900


21,208


21.4

2.4

Loans held for sale, at fair value


27,829


8,782


6,845


216.9

306.6











Loans held for investment


4,705,737


4,641,010


2,753,223


1.4

70.9

Less: allowance for credit losses


(58,478)


(57,351)


(29,014)


(2.0)

(101.6)

Loans, net


4,647,259


4,583,659


2,724,209


1.4

70.6

Premises and equipment, net


82,176


82,386


51,036


(0.3)

61.0

Goodwill


63,266


63,266


63,266


-

-

Other intangible assets, net


42,945


48,090


4,671


(10.7)

819.4

Other real estate owned, net


179


179


179


-

-

Repossessed property, net


1,560


-


-


-

-

Assets held for sale


1,387


-


-


-


Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value


5,995


5,926


5,466


1.2

9.7

Right of use assets, net


11,762


12,487


9,077


(5.8)

29.6

Cash surrender value on life insurance


102,969


101,704


60,150


1.2

71.2

Accrued interest receivable


19,641


19,217


8,778


2.2

123.8

Deferred income taxes


36,078


40,707


10,879


(11.4)

231.6

Other assets


23,639


24,790


13,756


(4.6)

71.8

Total assets


$ 5,864,017


$ 6,010,918


$ 3,641,631


(2.4)

61.0











LIABILITIES










Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 1,587,252


$ 1,258,037


$ 778,963


26.2 %

103.8 %

Interest-bearing deposits


3,561,633


4,128,083


2,158,563


(13.7)

65.0

Total deposits


5,148,885


5,386,120


2,937,526


(4.4)

75.3











Advances from FHLB - short-term


31,000


-


276,000


-

(88.8)

Advances from FHLB - long-term


50,000


-


-


-

-

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated
debentures ("TRUPS")


29,316


29,158


18,492


0.5

58.5

Subordinated debt


43,504


43,139


24,735


0.8

75.9

Total borrowings


153,820


72,297


319,227


112.8

(51.8)

Lease liabilities


12,189


12,857


9,392


(5.2)

29.8

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


26,340


28,509


12,346


(7.6)

113.3

Total liabilities


$ 5,341,234


$ 5,499,783


$ 3,278,491


(2.9)

62.9











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares


$ 333


$ 332


$ 199


0.3

67.3

Additional paid in capital


356,994


356,007


202,008


0.3

76.7

Retained earnings


173,716


162,290


169,494


7.0

2.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(8,260)


(7,494)


(8,561)


(10.2)

3.5

Total stockholders' equity


522,783


511,135


363,140


2.3

44.0

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,864,017


$ 6,010,918


$ 3,641,631


(2.4)

61.0











Period-end common shares outstanding


$ 33,215


$ 33,162


$ 19,907


0.2

66.8

Book value per common share


$ 15.74


$ 15.41


$ 18.24


2.1

(13.7)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change














INTEREST INCOME













Interest and fees on loans


$ 67,292


$ 32,729


105.6 %


$ 133,045


$ 63,557


109.3 %

Interest on investment securities:













Taxable


5,230


3,729


40.3


9,650


7,793


23.8

Tax-exempt


6


5


20.0


12


12


-

Interest on deposits with other banks


578


170


240.0


1,538


333


361.9

Total interest income


$ 73,106


$ 36,633


99.6


$ 144,245


$ 71,695


101.2














INTEREST EXPENSE













Interest on deposits


$ 27,585


$ 9,914


178.2


$ 56,081


$ 17,195


226.1

Interest on short-term borrowings


1,584


3,449


(54.1)


1,641


4,810


(65.9)

Interest on long-term borrowings


1,797


776


131.6


3,248


1,532


112.0

Total interest expense


$ 30,966


$ 14,139


119.0


$ 60,970


$ 23,537


159.0














NET INTEREST INCOME


$ 42,140


$ 22,494


87.3


$ 83,275


$ 48,158


72.9

Provision for credit losses


2,081


667


212.0


2,488


1,880


32.3














NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
CREDIT LOSSES


$ 40,059


$ 21,827


83.5


$ 80,787


$ 46,278


74.6














NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


$ 1,493


$ 1,264


18.1


$ 3,001


$ 2,477


21.2

Trust and investment fee income


896


399


124.6


1,630


831


96.1

Interchange credits


1,717


1,311


31.0


3,304


2,523


31.0

Mortgage-banking revenue


1,983


1,054


88.1


2,783


2,031


37.0

Title Company revenue


165


186


(11.3)


243


323


(24.8)

Other noninterest income


2,186


1,080


102.4


4,046


2,443


65.6

Total noninterest income


$ 8,440


$ 5,294


59.4


$ 15,007


$ 10,628


41.2

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued




For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023


% Change


2024


2023


% Change














NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and wages


$ 13,307


$ 8,955


48.6 %


$ 25,158


$ 17,639


42.6 %

Employee benefits


3,593


2,440


47.3


7,689


5,361


43.4

Occupancy expense


2,432


1,599


52.1


4,848


3,218


50.7

Furniture and equipment expense


900


477


88.7


1,804


1,011


78.4

Data processing


2,978


1,739


71.2


5,845


3,537


65.3

Directors' fees


359


185


94.1


654


435


50.3

Amortization of intangible assets


2,569


435


490.6


5,145


876


487.3

FDIC insurance premium expense


1,089


758


43.7


2,240


1,129


98.4

Other real estate owned, net


-


-


-


-


(1)


100.0

Legal and professional fees


1,354


959


41.2


2,954


1,709


72.8

Fraud losses (1)


62


47


31.9


4,564


114


3903.5

Merger related expenses


-


1,197


(100.0)


-


1,888


(100.0)

Other noninterest expenses


4,856


2,817


72.4


9,296


5,585


66.4

Total noninterest expense


$ 33,499


$ 21,608


55.0


70,197


42,501


65.2














Income before income taxes


$ 15,000


$ 5,513


172.1


25,597


14,405


77.7

Income tax expense


3,766


1,495


151.9


6,179


3,930


57.2

NET INCOME


$ 11,234


$ 4,018


179.6


$ 19,418


$ 10,475


85.4














Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted


33,215


19,903


66.9


33,337


19,895


67.6














Basic and diluted net income per common share


$ 0.34


$ 0.20


69.1


$ 0.58


$ 0.53


9.9














Dividends paid per common share


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


-


$ 0.12


$ 0.24


(50.0)

____________________________________

(1) Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended


For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024


June 30, 2023


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


























Earning assets

























Loans (1), (2), (3)

























Consumer real estate


$ 1,388,168


$ 19,278


5.59 %


$ 946,545


$ 10,876


4.61 %


$ 1,388,168


$ 19,278


5.59 %


$ 1,361,636


$ 18,492


5.46 %

Commercial real estate


2,738,693


39,370


5.78


1,292,406


15,620


4.85


2,738,693


39,370


5.78


2,722,600


38,604


5.70

Commercial


216,809


3,926


7.28


137,554


2,177


6.35


216,809


3,926


7.28


219,884


4,097


7.49

Consumer


327,781


4,265


5.23


323,798


3,983


4.93


327,781


4,265


5.23


329,118


4,272


5.22

State and political


2,331


30


5.18


900


8


3.57


2,331


30


5.18


1,473


16


4.37

Credit Cards


8,378


201


9.65


-


-


-


8,378


201


9.65


7,457


167


9.01

Other


24,350


302


4.99


8,741


117


5.37


24,350


302


4.99


13,015


183


5.66

Total Loans


4,706,510


67,372


5.76


2,709,944


32,781


4.85


4,706,510


67,372


5.76


4,655,183


65,831


5.69


























Investment securities

























Taxable


705,421


5,230


2.97


645,178


3,729


2.31


705,421


5,230


2.97


654,663


4,419


2.70

Tax-exempt (1)


658


8


4.86


664


9


5.42


658


8


4.86


660


8


4.85

Interest-bearing deposits


47,372


578


4.91


13,397


170


5.09


47,372


578


4.91


77,276


960


5.00

Total earning assets


5,459,961


73,188


5.39


3,369,183


36,689


4.37


5,459,961


73,188


5.39


5,387,782


71,218


5.32

Cash and due from banks


45,141






29,923






45,141






49,499





Other assets


391,854






225,935






391,854






395,023





Allowance for credit losses


(57,628)






(28,730)






(57,628)






(57,480)





Total assets


$ 5,839,328






$ 3,596,311






$ 5,839,328






$ 5,774,824























































Interest-bearing liabilities

























Demand deposits


$ 711,138


$ 5,550


3.14 %


$ 685,674


$ 3,913


2.29 %


$ 711,138


$ 5,550


3.14 %


$ 1,110,524


$ 6,362


2.30 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,690,157


10,291


2.45


907,068


2,526


1.12


1,690,157


10,291


2.45


1,669,074


10,160


2.45

Brokered deposits


7,753


94


4.88


-


-


-


7,753


94


4.88


20,465


251


4.93

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more


758,211


7,581


4.02


312,367


2,337


3.00


758,211


7,581


4.02


762,210


7,675


4.05

Other time deposits


417,331


4,069


3.92


225,495


1,139


2.03


417,331


4,069


3.92


417,362


4,049


3.90

Interest-bearing deposits (4)


3,584,590


27,585


3.10


2,130,604


9,915


1.87


3,584,590


27,585


3.10


3,979,635


28,497


2.88

Advances from FHLB - short-term


113,549


1,584


5.61


261,797


3,449


5.28


113,549


1,584


5.61


4,000


56


5.63

Advances from FHLB - long-term


30,220


346


4.60


-


-


-


30,220


346


4.60


-


-


-

Subordinated debt and
Guaranteed preferred
beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures
("TRUPS") (4)


72,680


1,451


8.03


43,185


776


7.21


72,680


1,451


8.03


72,418


1,451


8.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,801,039


30,966


3.28


2,435,586


14,140


2.33


3,801,039


30,966


3.28


4,056,053


30,004


2.98

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,480,384






778,058






1,480,384






1,163,023





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


38,427






19,442






38,427






39,772





Stockholders' equity


519,478






363,225






519,478






515,976





Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity


$ 5,839,328






$ 3,596,311






$ 5,839,328






$ 5,774,824






























Net interest income




$ 42,222






$ 22,549






$ 42,222






$ 41,214




























Net interest spread






2.11 %






2.04 %






2.11 %






2.34 %

Net interest margin






3.11 %






2.68 %






3.11 %






3.08 %

Cost of Funds






2.36 %






1.76 %






2.36 %






2.31 %

Cost of Deposits






2.19 %






1.37 %






2.19 %






2.23 %

Cost of Debt






6.28 %






5.56 %






6.28 %






7.93 %

____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.5 million, $0.3 million and $4.2 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(0.4) million, $41,000 and $(0.4) million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(0.2) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate














Earning assets













Loans (1), (2), (3)













Consumer real estate


$ 1,374,902


$ 37,770


5.52 %


$ 914,351


$ 21,383


4.72 %

Commercial real estate


2,730,646


77,974


5.74


1,286,199


30,793


4.83

Commercial


218,346


8,024


7.39


140,161


3,997


5.75

Consumer


328,450


8,537


5.23


310,736


7,257


4.71

State and political


1,902


46


4.86


939


17


3.65

Credit Cards


7,918


368


9.35


-


-


-

Other


18,682


484


5.21


8,680


199


4.62

Total Loans


4,680,846


133,203


5.72


2,661,066


63,646


4.82














Investment securities













Taxable


680,042


9,650


2.84


649,329


7,793


2.40

Tax-exempt (1)


659


15


4.55


665


15


4.51

Interest-bearing deposits


62,324


1,538


4.96


13,622


333


4.93

Total earning assets


5,423,871


144,406


5.35


3,324,682


71,787


4.35

Cash and due from banks


47,320






29,266





Other assets


393,439






226,989





Allowance for credit losses


(57,554)






(29,364)





Total assets


$ 5,807,076






$ 3,551,573


















Interest-bearing liabilities













Demand deposits


$ 910,831


$ 11,911


2.63 %


$ 690,258


$ 7,149


2.09 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,679,615


20,451


2.45


955,541


4,899


1.03

Brokered deposits


14,107


345


4.92


-


-


-

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more


760,211


15,256


4.04


277,096


3,413


2.48

Other time deposits


417,346


8,118


3.91


216,500


1,734


1.62

Interest-bearing deposits (4)


3,782,110


56,081


2.98


2,139,395


17,195


1.62

Advances from FHLB - short-term


58,775


1,641


5.61


188,293


4,810


5.15

Advances from FHLB - long-term


15,110


346


4.60


-


-


-

Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)


72,549


2,902


8.04


43,147


1,532


7.16

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,928,544


60,970


3.12


2,370,835


23,537


2.00

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,321,705






798,994





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


39,100






19,539





Stockholders' equity


517,727






362,205





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,807,076






$ 3,551,573


















Net interest income




$ 83,436






$ 48,250
















Net interest spread






2.23 %






2.35 %

Net interest margin






3.09 %






2.93 %

Cost of Funds






2.34 %






1.50 %

Cost of Deposits






2.21 %






1.18 %

Cost of Debt






6.71 %






5.53 %

____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $8.7 million and $0.7 million of accretion interest on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.8) million of amortization of deposit discounts and $0.2 million of amortization of deposit premium, and $(0.5) million and $(0.1) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)




2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


6/30/2024


6/30/2024



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


compared to


compared to

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2024


Q2 2023

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD















Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$ 42,222


$ 41,214


$ 41,606


$ 45,702


$ 22,545


2.5 %


87.3 %

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment


82


79


81


80


51


3.8


60.8

Net interest income


42,140


41,135


41,525


45,622


22,494


2.4


87.3

Provision for credit losses


2,081


407


896


28,176


667


411.3


212.0

Noninterest income


8,440


6,567


7,548


14,984


5,294


28.5


59.4

Noninterest expense


33,499


36,698


33,670


47,158


21,608


(8.7)


55.0

Income/(loss) before income taxes


15,000


10,597


14,507


(14,728)


5,513


41.6


172.1

Income tax expense/ (benefit)


3,766


2,413


4,017


(4,991)


1,495


56.1


151.9

Net income/ (loss)


$ 11,234


$ 8,184


$ 10,490


$ (9,737)


$ 4,018


37.3


179.6
















Return on average assets


0.77 %


0.57 %


0.72 %


(0.67) %


0.45 %


20 bp


32 bp

Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles, fraud losses and merger related
expenses - Non-GAAP (1), (2)


0.91


0.94


0.88


0.01


0.59


(3)


32

Return on average equity


8.70


6.38


8.21


(7.25)


4.49


232


421

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)


12.85


13.39


12.88


1.74


7.16


(54)


569

Net interest margin


3.11


3.08


3.09


3.35


2.68


3


43

Efficiency ratio - GAAP


66.23


76.93


68.61


77.81


77.76


(1,070)


(1,153)

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)


61.05


62.37


61.99


47.19


71.75


(132)


(1,070)
















PER SHARE DATA















Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share


$ 0.34


$ 0.25


$ 0.32


$ (0.29)


$ 0.20


35.3 %


69.1 %
















Dividends paid per common share


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


-


-

Book value per common share at period end


15.74


15.51


15.41


15.14


18.24


1.5


(13.7)

Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)


12.54


12.24


12.06


11.70


14.83


2.5


(15.4)

Market value at period end


11.45


11.50


14.25


10.52


11.56


(0.4)


(1.0)

Market range:















High


11.90


14.38


14.51


13.37


14.45


(17.3)


(17.7)

Low


10.06


10.56


9.66


10.27


10.65


(4.7)


(5.5)

____________________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table (Non-GAAP) that begins on page 24.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued




2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


6/30/2024


6/30/2024



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


compared to


compared to

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2024


Q2 2023
















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA















Loans


$ 4,706,510


$ 4,655,183


$ 4,639,467


$ 4,562,748


$ 2,709,944


1.10 %


73.68 %

Investment securities


706,079


655,323


619,920


778,744


645,842


7.75


9.33

Earning assets


5,459,961


5,387,782


5,339,833


5,404,572


3,369,183


1.34


62.06

Assets


5,839,328


5,774,824


5,745,440


5,769,312


3,596,311


1.12


62.37

Deposits


5,064,974


5,142,658


5,136,818


5,066,886


2,908,662


(1.51)


74.13

Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances


143,769


4,000


1,141


70,348


261,797


3494.23


(45.08)

Subordinated Debt & TRUPS


72,680


72,418


72,155


71,907


43,185


0.36


68.30

Stockholders' equity


519,478


515,976


507,040


533,114


363,225


0.68


43.02
















CREDIT QUALITY DATA















Net charge offs


$ 886


$ 565


$ 500


$ 1,449


$ 50


56.81 %


1,672.00 %
















Nonaccrual loans


$ 14,837


$ 12,776


$ 12,784


$ 8,982


$ 3,481


16.13 %


326.23 %

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing


414


1,560


738


2,149


1,065


(73.46)


(61.13)

Other real estate owned and repossessed property


3,126


2,024


179


179


179


54.45


1,646.37

Total nonperforming assets


$ 18,377


$ 16,360


$ 13,701


$ 11,310


$ 4,725


12.33


288.93
















Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued




2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


6/30/2024


6/30/2024



2024


2024


2023


2023


2023


compared to


compared to

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2024


Q2 2023
















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Period-end equity to assets


8.92 %


8.84 %


8.50 %


8.79 %


9.97 %


8 bp


(105) bp

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)


7.23


7.11


6.78


6.93


8.26


12


(103)
















Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.08 %


0.05 %


0.04 %


0.13 %


0.01 %


3 bp


7 bp
















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:















Period-end loans (3)


1.24 %


1.23 %


1.24 %


1.24 %


1.05 %


1 bp


19 bp

Period-end loans (4)


1.24


1.23


1.24


1.24


1.05


1


19

Nonaccrual loans


394.14


448.78


448.62


635.17


833.50


(5,464)


(43,936)

Nonperforming assets


318.21


350.46


418.59


504.43


614.05


(3,225)


(29,584)
















As a percent of total loans:















Nonaccrual loans


0.32 %


0.27 %


0.28 %


0.19 %


0.13 %


5 bp


19 bp
















As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed property















Nonperforming assets


0.39 %


0.35 %


0.30 %


0.24 %


0.17 %


4 bp


22 bp
















As a percent of total assets:















Nonaccrual loans


0.25 %


0.22 %


0.21 %


0.16 %


0.10 %


3 bp


15 bp

Nonperforming assets


0.31


0.28


0.23


0.20


0.13


3


18

____________________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table (Non-GAAP) that begins on page 24.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 24.

(3)

Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.

(4)

For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the Company's adoption of the CECL standard.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)














June 30, 2024


June 30, 2024













compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


December 31, 2023


June 30, 2023
















ASSETS















Cash and due from banks


$ 50,090


$ 43,079


$ 63,172


$ 68,097


$ 35,423


(20.7) %


41.4 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


88,793


71,481


309,241


40,612


10,404


(71.3)


753.5

Cash and cash equivalents


138,883


114,560


372,413


108,709


45,827


(62.7)


203.1
















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)


131,594


179,496


110,521


79,143


78,069


19.1


68.6

Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of
$108 (June 30, 2024), $116 (March 31, 2024), $94 (December 31,2023),
$126 (September 30, 2023), and $163 (June 30, 2023)) at amortized cost)


499,431


503,822


513,188


523,051


536,970


(2.7)


(7.0)

Equity securities, at fair value


5,699


5,681


5,703


5,434


1,245


(0.1)


357.8

Restricted securities


21,725


17,863


17,900


13,361


21,208


21.4


2.4
















Loans held for sale, at fair value


27,829


13,767


8,782


14,725


6,845


216.9


306.6
















Loans held for investment


4,705,737


4,648,725


4,641,010


4,617,719


2,753,223


1.4


70.9

Less: allowance for credit losses


(58,478)


(57,336)


(57,351)


(57,051)


(29,014)


(2.0)


(101.6)

Loans, net


4,647,259


4,591,389


4,583,659


4,560,668


2,724,209


1.4


70.6
















Premises and equipment, net


82,176


83,084


82,386


81,149


51,036


(0.3)


61.0

Goodwill


63,266


63,266


63,266


63,266


63,266


-


-

Other intangible assets, net


42,945


45,515


48,090


50,685


4,671


(10.7)


819.4

Other real estate owned, net


179


179


179


179


179


-


-

Repossessed property, net


1,560


1,845


-


-


-


-


-

Assets held for sale


1,387


-


-


-


-


-


-

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value


5,995


5,821


5,926


5,890


5,466


1.2


9.7

Right of use assets, net


11,762


12,153


12,487


12,741


9,077


(5.8)


29.6

Cash surrender value on life insurance


102,969


102,321


101,704


100,950


60,150


1.2


71.2

Accrued interest receivable


19,641


19,541


19,217


15,683


8,778


2.2


123.8

Deferred income taxes


36,078


38,978


40,707


45,346


10,879


(11.4)


231.6

Other assets


23,639


26,423


24,790


24,392


13,756


(4.6)


71.8
















Total assets


$ 5,864,017


$ 5,825,704


$ 6,010,918


$ 5,705,372


$ 3,641,631


(2.4)


61.0

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued














June 30, 2024


June 30, 2024













compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


December 31, 2023


June 30, 2023
















LIABILITIES















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 1,587,252


$ 1,200,680


$ 1,258,037


$ 1,211,401


$ 778,963


26.2 %


103.8

Interest-bearing deposits


3,561,633


3,983,599


4,128,083


3,897,343


2,158,563


(13.7)


65.0

Total deposits


5,148,885


5,184,279


5,386,120


5,108,744


2,937,526


(4.4)


75.3
















Advances from FHLB - short-term


31,000


-


-


-


276,000


-


(88.8)

Advances from FHLB - long-term


50,000


-


-


-


-


-


-

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")


29,316


29,237


29,158


29,079


18,492


0.5


58.5

Subordinated debt


43,504


43,322


43,139


42,956


24,735


0.8


75.9

Total borrowings


153,820


72,559


72,297


72,035


319,227


112.8


(51.8)
















Lease liabilities


12,189


12,552


12,857


13,082


9,392


(5.3)


29.8

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


26,340


41,086


28,509


9,933


12,346


(5.3)


113.3

Total liabilities


5,341,234


5,310,476


5,499,783


5,203,794


3,278,491


(3.0)


62.9
















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares


333


332


332


331


199


0.3


67.3

Additional paid in capital


356,994


356,464


356,007


355,575


202,008


0.3


76.7

Retained earnings


173,716


166,490


162,290


155,781


169,494


6.9


2.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(8,260)


(8,058)


(7,494)


(10,109)


(8,561)


(9.5)


3.5

Total stockholders' equity


522,783


515,228


511,135


501,578


363,140


2.3


44.0















-

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,864,017


$ 5,825,704


$ 6,010,918


$ 5,705,372


$ 3,641,631


(2.5)


61.0
















Period-end common shares outstanding


33,215


33,211


33,162


33,136


19,907


0.2


66.8

Book value per common share


$ 15.74


$ 15.51


$ 15.41


$ 15.14


$ 18.24


2.1


(13.7)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)














6/30/2024


6/30/2024













compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2024


Q2 2023
















INTEREST INCOME















Interest and fees on loans


$ 67,292


$ 65,754


$ 65,914


$ 64,869


$ 32,729


2.3 %


105.6 %

Interest on investment securities:















Taxable


5,230


4,419


3,992


5,047


3,729


18.4


40.3

Tax-exempt


6


6


6


27


5


-


20.0

Interest on federal funds sold


-


-


-


92


-


-


-

Interest on deposits with other banks


578


960


1,224


1,213


170


(39.8)


240.0

Total interest income


73,106


71,139


71,136


71,248


36,633


2.8


99.6
















INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on deposits


27,585


28,497


28,133


23,473


9,914


(3.2)


178.2

Interest on short-term borrowings


1,584


56


16


692


3,449


2728.6


(54.1)

Interest on long-term borrowings


1,797


1,451


1,462


1,461


776


23.9


131.6

Total interest expense


30,966


30,004


29,611


25,626


14,139


3.2


119.0
















NET INTEREST INCOME


42,140


41,135


41,525


45,622


22,494


2.4


87.3

Provision for credit losses


2,081


407


896


28,176


667


411.3


212.0
















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


40,059


40,728


40,629


17,446


21,827


(1.6)


83.5
















NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on deposit accounts


1,493


1,507


1,519


1,505


1,264


(0.9)


18.1

Trust and investment fee income


896


734


844


1,933


399


22.1


124.6

Loss on sales and calls of investment securities


-


-


-


(2,166)


-


-


-

Interchange credits


1,717


1,587


1,633


1,557


1,311


8.2


31.0

Mortgage-banking revenue


1,983


801


1,105


1,377


1,054


147.6


88.1

Title Company revenue


165


78


139


89


186


111.5


(11.3)

Bargain purchase gain


-


-


-


8,816


-


-


-

Other noninterest income


2,186


1,860


2,308


1,873


1,080


17.5


102.4

Total noninterest income


$ 8,440


$ 6,567


$ 7,548


$ 14,984


$ 5,294


28.5


59.4

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued














6/30/2024


6/30/2024













compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2024


Q2 2023
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and wages


$ 13,307


$ 11,852


$ 12,823


$ 14,183


$ 8,955


12.3 %


48.6 %

Employee benefits


3,593


4,097


3,389


3,607


2,440


(12.3)


47.3

Occupancy expense


2,432


2,416


2,328


2,245


1,599


0.7


52.1

Furniture and equipment expense


900


904


790


750


477


(0.4)


88.7

Data processing


2,978


2,867


2,762


2,485


1,739


3.9


71.3

Directors' fees


359


295


426


295


185


21.7


94.1

Amortization of intangible assets


2,569


2,576


2,595


2,634


435


(0.3)


490.6

FDIC insurance premium expense


1,089


1,150


1,733


618


758


(5.3)


43.7

Other real estate owned expenses, net


-


-


-


2


-


-


-

Legal and professional fees


1,354


1,599


1,411


1,217


959


(15.3)


41.2

Fraud losses (1)


62


4,502


503


262


47


(98.6)


31.9

Merger related expenses


-


-


602


14,866


1,197


-


(100.0)

Other noninterest expenses


4,856


4,440


4,308


3,994


2,817


9.4


72.4

Total noninterest expense


33,499


36,698


33,670


47,158


21,608


(8.7)


55.0
















Income/(loss) before income taxes


15,000


10,597


14,507


(14,728)


5,513


41.6


172.1

Income tax expense/(benefit)


3,766


2,413


4,017


(4,991)


1,495


56.1


151.9

NET INCOME/(LOSS)


$ 11,234


$ 8,184


$ 10,490


$ (9,737)


$ 4,018


37.3


179.6
















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted


33,215


33,337


33,322


33,246


19,903


(0.4)


66.9
















Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share


$ 0.34


$ 0.25


$ 0.32


$ (0.29)


$ 0.20


35.3


69.1
















Dividends paid per common share


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


-


-

____________________________________

(1)

Fraud losses includes $4.3 million of credit card fraud losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)




Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate
































Earning assets































Loans (1), (2), (3)































Consumer real estate


$ 1,388,168


$ 19,278


5.59 %


$ 1,361,636


$ 18,492


5.46 %


$ 1,331,150


$ 18,653


5.56 %


$ 1,141,707


$ 14,548


5.06 %


$ 946,545


$ 10,876


4.61 %

Commercial real estate


2,738,693


39,370


5.78


2,722,600


38,604


5.70


2,728,094


38,730


5.63


2,831,569


40,536


5.68


1,292,406


15,620


4.85

Commercial


216,809


3,926


7.28


219,884


4,097


7.49


221,342


4,295


7.70


233,756


5,315


9.02


137,554


2,177


6.35

Consumer


327,781


4,265


5.23


329,118


4,272


5.22


333,807


3,859


4.59


332,486


4,183


4.99


323,798


3,983


4.93

State and political


2,331


30


5.18


1,473


16


4.37


1,290


13


4.00


929


10


4.27


900


8


3.57

Credit Cards


8,378


201


9.65


7,457


167


9.01


6,320


166


10.42


6,164


149


9.59


-


-


-

Other


24,350


302


4.99


13,015


183


5.66


17,464


277


6.29


16,137


201


4.94


8,741


116


5.32

Total Loans


4,706,510


67,372


5.76


4,655,183


65,831


5.69


4,639,467


65,993


5.64


4,562,748


64,942


5.65


2,709,944


32,780


4.85
































Investment securities































Taxable


705,421


5,230


2.97


654,663


4,419


2.70


619,259


3,992


2.58


778,081


5,047


2.59


645,178


3,729


2.31

Tax-exempt (1)


658


8


4.86


660


8


4.85


661


8


4.84


663


34


20.51


664


6


3.61

Federal funds sold


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


7,533


92


4.85


-


-


-

Interest-bearing deposits


47,372


578


4.91


77,276


960


5.00


80,446


1,224


6.04


55,547


1,213


8.66


13,397


170


5.09

Total earning assets


5,459,961


73,188


5.39


5,387,782


71,218


5.32


5,339,833


71,217


5.29


5,404,572


71,328


5.24


3,369,183


36,685


4.37

Cash and due from banks


45,141






49,499






63,506






51,714






29,923





Other assets


391,854






395,023






399,409






359,726






225,935





Allowance for credit losses


(57,628)






(57,480)






(57,308)






(46,700)






(28,730)





Total assets


$ 5,839,328






$ 5,774,824






$ 5,745,440






$ 5,769,312






$ 3,596,311



































































Interest-bearing liabilities































Demand deposits


$ 711,138


$ 5,550


3.14 %


$ 1,110,524


$ 6,362


2.30 %


$ 1,117,117


$ 6,673


2.37 %


$ 1,056,956


$ 6,659


2.50 %


$ 685,674


$ 3,913


2.29 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,690,157


10,291


2.45


1,669,074


10,160


2.45


1,605,930


8,330


2.06


1,572,920


6,810


1.72


907,068


2,526


1.12

Brokered deposits


7,753


94


4.88


20,465


251


4.93


92,840


1,347


5.76


98,649


1,225


4.93


-


-


-

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more


758,211


7,581


4.02


762,210


7,675


4.05


701,051


6,898


3.90


706,642


6,272


3.52


312,367


2,337


3.00

Other time deposits


417,331


4,069


3.92


417,362


4,049


3.90


391,820


4,885


4.95


285,743


2,507


3.48


225,495


1,138


2.02

Interest-bearing deposits (4)


3,584,590


27,585


3.10


3,979,635


28,497


2.88


3,908,758


28,133


2.86


3,720,910


23,473


2.50


2,130,604


9,914


1.87

Advances from FHLB - short-term


113,549


1,584


5.61


4,000


56


5.63


1,141


16


5.56


70,348


692


3.90


261,797


3,449


5.28

Advances from FHLB - long-term


30,220


346


4.60


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Subordinated debt and
Guaranteed preferred
beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures
("TRUPS") (4)


72,680


1,451


8.03


72,418


1,451


8.06


72,155


1,462


8.04


71,907


1,461


8.06


43,185


776


7.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,801,039


30,966


3.28


4,056,053


30,004


2.98


3,982,054


29,611


2.95


3,863,165


25,626


2.63


2,435,586


14,139


2.33

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,480,384






1,163,023






1,228,060






1,345,976






778,058





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


38,427






39,772






28,286






27,057






19,442





Stockholders' equity


519,478






515,976






507,040






533,114






363,225





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,839,328






$ 5,774,824






$ 5,745,440






$ 5,769,312






$ 3,596,311




































Net interest income




$ 42,222






$ 41,214






$ 41,606






$ 45,702






$ 22,546


































Net interest spread






2.11 %






2.34 %






2.34 %






2.61 %






2.04 %

Net interest margin






3.11 %






3.08 %






3.09 %






3.35 %






2.68 %

Cost of Funds






2.36 %






2.31 %






2.25 %






1.95 %






1.76 %

Cost of Deposits






2.19 %






2.23 %






2.17 %






1.84 %






1.37 %

Cost of Debt






6.28 %






7.93 %






8.00 %






6.00 %






5.56 %

____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $4.5 million, $4.2 million, $4.8 million, $6.1 million and $0.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.4) million, $(0.4) million, $(1.5) million, $(0.5) million and $41,000 of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million, $(0.2) million and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)














YTD


YTD

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


6/30/2024


6/30/2023
















The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):

Net income (loss)


$ 11,234


$ 8,184


$ 10,490


$ (9,737)


$ 4,018


$ 19,418


$ 10,475

Net income (loss) - annualized (A)


$ 45,183


$ 32,916


$ 41,618


$ (38,632)


$ 16,295


$ 39,049


$ 21,124
















Net income (loss)


$ 11,234


$ 8,184


$ 10,490


$ (9,737)


$ 4,018


$ 19,418


$ 10,475

Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax


1,924


1,989


1,876


1,741


317


3,903


637

Add: Merger Expenses, net of tax


-


-


435


9,828


872


-


1,373

Add: Credit Card Fraud Losses, net of tax


-


3,339


-


-


-


3,279


-

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
assets, merger related expenses and credit card fraud
losses


13,158


13,512


12,801


1,832


5,207


26,600


12,485

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
assets, merger related expenses and credit card fraud
losses - annualized (B)


$ 52,921


$ 54,345


$ 50,787


$ 7,268


$ 21,121


$ 53,492


$ 25,177
















Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.77 %


0.57 %


0.72 %


(0.67) %


0.45 %


0.67 %


0.59 %

Return on average assets excluding net amortization of
intangible assets, merger related expenses and credit
card fraud losses - (Non-GAAP)


0.91 %


0.94 %


0.88 %


0.01 %


0.59 %


0.92 %


0.71 %
















Average assets


$ 5,839,328


$ 5,774,824


$ 5,745,440


$ 5,769,312


$ 3,596,311


$ 5,807,076


$ 3,551,573
















Average stockholders' equity (C)


$ 519,478


$ 515,976


$ 507,040


$ 533,114


$ 363,225


$ 517,727


$ 362,205

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible


(107,594)


(110,167)


(112,752)


(115,604)


(68,172)


(108,881)


(68,388)

Average tangible equity (D)


$ 411,884


$ 405,809


$ 394,288


$ 417,510


$ 295,053


$ 408,846


$ 293,817
















Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)


8.70 %


6.38 %


8.21 %


(7.25) %


4.49 %


7.54 %


5.83 %

Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)


12.85 %


13.39 %


12.88 %


1.74 %


7.16 %


13.08 %


8.57 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued














YTD


YTD

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


6/30/2024


6/30/2023
















The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):

Noninterest expense (E)


$ 33,499


$ 36,698


$ 33,670


$ 47,158


$ 21,608


$ 70,197


$ 42,501

Less: Amortization of intangible assets


(2,569)


(2,576)


(2,595)


(2,634)


(435)


(5,145)


(876)

Less: Merger Expenses


-


-


(602)


(14,866)


(1,197)


-


(1,888)

Less: Credit Card Fraud Losses


-


(4,323)


-


-


-


(4,323)


-

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)


$ 30,930


$ 29,799


$ 30,473


$ 29,658


$ 19,976


$ 60,729


$ 39,737
















Net interest income (G)


$ 42,140


$ 41,135


$ 41,525


$ 45,622


$ 22,494


$ 83,275


$ 48,158

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment


82


79


81


80


51


161


92

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)


$ 42,222


$ 41,214


$ 41,606


$ 45,702


$ 22,545


$ 83,436


$ 48,250
















Noninterest income (I)


$ 8,440


$ 6,567


$ 7,548


$ 14,984


$ 5,294


$ 15,007


$ 10,628

Investment securities losses (gains)


-


-


-


2,166


-


-


-

Less: Bargain purchase gain


-


-


-


(8,816)


-


-


-

Adjusted noninterest income (J)


$ 8,440


$ 6,567


$ 7,548


$ 8,334


$ 5,294


$ 15,007


$ 10,628
















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)


66.23 %


76.93 %


68.61 %


77.81 %


77.76 %


71.42 %


72.30 %

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)


61.05 %


62.37 %


61.99 %


54.89 %


71.76 %


61.69 %


67.49 %
















Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.73 %


2.10 %


1.80 %


2.21 %


1.82 %


1.91 %


1.81 %

Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.55 %


1.62 %


1.58 %


1.47 %


1.64 %


1.58 %


1.65 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


(In thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2024


Q1 2024


Q4 2023


Q3 2023


Q2 2023












The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):

Stockholders' equity (K)


$ 522,783


$ 515,228


$ 511,135


$ 501,578


$ 363,140

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible


(106,211)


(108,781)


(111,356)


(113,951)


(67,937)

Tangible equity (L)


$ 416,572


$ 406,447


$ 399,779


$ 387,627


$ 295,203












Shares outstanding (M)


33,215


33,211


33,162


33,136


19,907












Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)


$ 15.74


$ 15.51


$ 15.41


$ 15.14


$ 18.24

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (L)/(M)


$ 12.54


$ 12.24


$ 12.06


$ 11.70


$ 14.83












The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):

Stockholders' equity (N)


$ 522,783


$ 515,228


$ 511,135


$ 501,578


$ 363,140

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible


(106,211)


(108,781)


(111,356)


(113,951)


(67,937)

Tangible equity (O)


$ 416,572


$ 406,447


$ 399,779


$ 387,627


$ 295,203












Assets (P)


$ 5,864,017


$ 5,825,704


$ 6,010,918


$ 5,705,372


$ 3,641,631

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible


(106,211)


(108,781)


(111,356)


(113,951)


(67,937)

Tangible assets (Q)


$ 5,757,806


$ 5,716,923


$ 5,899,562


$ 5,591,421


$ 3,573,694












Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)


8.92 %


8.84 %


8.50 %


8.79 %


9.97 %

Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)


7.23 %


7.11 %


6.78 %


6.93 %


8.26 %

____________________________________

Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)


Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:


(Dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2024


%


March 31, 2024


%


December 31, 2023


%


September 30, 2023


%


June 30, 2023


%

Portfolio Loans by Loan Type





















Construction


$ 327,875


6.97 %


$ 299,133


6.43 %


$ 299,000


6.44 %


$ 328,750


7.12 %


$ 220,228


8.00 %

Residential real estate


1,539,590


32.72 %


1,515,134


32.59 %


1,490,438


32.11 %


1,439,464


31.17 %


938,151


34.07 %

Commercial real estate


2,287,497


48.60 %


2,272,867


48.90 %


2,286,154


49.27 %


2,283,521


49.45 %


1,130,346


41.06 %

Commercial


218,987


4.65 %


229,594


4.94 %


229,939


4.95 %


229,474


4.97 %


138,459


5.03 %

Consumer


324,480


6.90 %


325,076


6.99 %


328,896


7.09 %


330,411


7.16 %


326,039


11.84 %

Credit Cards


7,308


0.16 %


6,921


0.15 %


6,583


0.14 %


6,099


0.13 %


-


- %

Total loans


4,705,737


100.00 %


4,648,725


100.00 %


4,641,010


100.00 %


4,617,719


100.00 %


2,753,223


100.00 %

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(58,478)




(57,336)




(57,351)




(57,051)




(29,014)



Total loans, net


$ 4,647,259




$ 4,591,389




$ 4,583,659




$ 4,560,668




$ 2,724,209



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Classified Assets and Nonperforming Loans (Unaudited)


Classified loans and nonperforming loans are summarized as follows:


(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023

Classified Loans











Substandard


$ 17,409


$ 13,403


$ 14,673


$ 10,888


$ 13,108

Doubtful


-


-


-


-


-

Loss


-


-


-


-


-

Total Classified Loans


$ 17,409


$ 13,403


$ 14,673


$ 10,888


$ 13,108

Special Mention Loans


25,549


27,192


28,264


24,931


11,405

Total Classified and Special Mention Loans


$ 42,958


$ 40,595


$ 42,937


$ 35,819


$ 24,513












Classified Loans


$ 17,409


$ 13,403


$ 14,673


$ 10,888


$ 13,108

Other Real Estate Owned


3,126


2,024


179


179


179

Classified Securities


-


-


-


-


-

Total Classified Assets


$ 20,535


$ 15,427


$ 14,852


$ 11,067


$ 13,287












Non-accrual Loans


$ 14,837


$ 12,776


$ 12,784


$ 8,982


$ 3,481

90+ Days Delinquent Accruing


414


1,560


738


2,149


1,050

Accruing BEFDs Loans ("BEFDs")


-


-


-


-


-

Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO")


3,126


2,024


179


179


179

Total Nonperforming Loans


$ 18,377


$ 16,360


$ 13,701


$ 11,310


$ 4,710

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Summary of Deposits (Unaudited)




June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023

(dollars in thousands)


Balance


%


Balance


%


Balance


%


Balance


%


Balance


%

Noninterest-bearing demand


$ 1,587,252


30.83 %


$ 1,200,680


23.15 %


$ 1,258,037


23.36 %


$ 1,211,401


23.70 %


$ 778,963


26.52 %

Interest-bearing:





















Demand


658,512


12.79 %


1,101,954


21.26 %


1,165,546


21.64 %


1,210,051


23.69 %


694,221


23.63 %

Money market deposits


1,337,274


25.97 %


1,358,205


26.20 %


1,430,603


26.56 %


1,179,049


23.08 %


600,724


20.45 %

Savings


352,069


6.84 %


354,098


6.83 %


347,324


6.45 %


371,755


7.28 %


270,884


9.22 %

Certificates of deposit


1,213,778


23.57 %


1,169,342


22.56 %


1,184,610


21.99 %


1,136,488


22.25 %


592,734


20.18 %

Total interest-bearing


3,561,633


69.17 %


3,983,599


76.85 %


4,128,083


76.64 %


3,897,343


76.30 %


2,158,563


73.48 %






















Total Deposits


$ 5,148,885


100.00 %


$ 5,184,279


100.00 %


$ 5,386,120


100.00 %


$ 5,108,744


100.00 %


$ 2,937,526


100.00 %

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.