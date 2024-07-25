Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $21.1 million, consistent year-over-year

Consolidated operating profit of $4.0 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.8 million

Cash flow from operations of $3.1 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $21.1 million, consistent year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $21.2 million, up from $21.1 million year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $2.9 million for Q2 2024, or $0.23 per share, compared with $0.17 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $2.9 million for Q2 2024, or $0.23 per share, compared with $0.17 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.8 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($88,000), stock option expenses ($0.7 million) and severance-related expenses ($30,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $13.2 million. Net cash provided by operations was $3.1 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue remained consistent year-over-year at $14.1 million. Operating profit for Q2 2024 was $3.7 million, or 26% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.8 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.0 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q2 2024 was $512,000, or 9% of revenue, compared to operating loss of $239,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 9% year-over-year to $1.1 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 19% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q2 2024 was $25,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($59,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $23,000. Operating loss for Q2 2024 was $184,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q2 2024. Travelzoo recorded $11,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q2 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of June 30, 2024, we had 30.8 million members worldwide, consistent with June 30, 2023. In North America, Travelzoo had 16.1 million unduplicated members as of June 30, 2024, down from 16.2 million as of June 30, 2023. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.2 million unduplicated members as of June 30, 2024, consistent with June 30, 2023. Jack's Flight Club had 2.2 million subscribers, including premium subscribers, as of June 30, 2024, consistent with June 30, 2023.

Discontinued Operations

In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes

A provision of $1.3 million for income taxes was recorded for Q2 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q2 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q2 2024, the Company repurchased 800,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q3 2024, we expect growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations. We also expect for Q3 2024 higher profitability year-over-year. For 2025, we expect substantial growth in revenue as a result of additional revenue from membership fees.

In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023, which represent more than 95% of members, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 21,141

$ 21,128

$ 43,126

$ 42,729 Cost of revenues 2,520

2,880

5,160

5,571 Gross profit 18,621

18,248

37,966

37,158 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 9,386

10,142

17,984

19,438 Product development 603

518

1,169

1,008 General and administrative 4,621

4,315

9,211

8,728 Total operating expenses 14,610

14,975

28,364

29,174 Operating income 4,011

3,273

9,602

7,984 Other income, net 176

479

315

829 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,187

3,752

9,917

8,813 Income tax expense 1,267

1,091

2,772

2,469 Income from continuing operations 2,920

2,661

7,145

6,344 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

2

-

- Net income 2,920

2,663

7,145

6,344 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (7)

37

(18)

45 Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 2,927

$ 2,626

$ 7,163

$ 6,299















Net income attributable to Travelzoo-continuing operations $ 2,927

$ 2,624

$ 7,163

$ 6,299 Net income attributable to Travelzoo-discontinued operations $ -

$ 2

$ -

$ -















Income per share-basic













Continuing operations $ 0.23

$ 0.17

$ 0.54

$ 0.41 Discontinued operations $ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Net income per share-basic $ 0.23

$ 0.17

$ 0.54

$ 0.41















Income per share-diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.23

$ 0.17

$ 0.54

$ 0.40 Discontinued operations $ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Net income per share-diluted $ 0.23

$ 0.17

$ 0.54

$ 0.40 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-basic 12,895

15,275

13,191

15,485 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-basic 12,895

15,275

13,191

15,485 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-diluted 12,976

15,337

13,300

15,557 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-diluted 12,976

15,337

13,300

15,557

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,567

$ 15,713 Accounts receivable, net 13,220

12,965 Prepaid income taxes 998

629 Prepaid expenses and other 1,726

1,461 Total current assets 28,511

30,768 Deposits and other 223

1,115 Deferred tax assets 3,102

3,196 Restricted cash 675

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,873

6,015 Property and equipment, net 499

578 Intangible assets, net 1,686

2,091 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 51,513

$ 55,382 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,212

$ 4,546 Merchant payables 16,708

20,622 Accrued expenses and other 4,217

3,658 Deferred revenue 3,207

2,044 Income tax payable 1,070

766 Operating lease liabilities 2,389

2,530 Liabilities from discontinued operations 24

24 Total current liabilities 32,827

34,190 Long-term tax liabilities 6,323

4,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,342

6,717 Other long-term liabilities 376

911 Total liabilities 45,868

46,499 Common stock 124

136 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Note receivable from shareholder (1,753)

(1,753) Additional paid-in capital -

439 Retained earnings 17,083

19,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,951)

(4,607) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity 966

4,186 Non-controlling interest 4,679

4,697 Total stockholder's equity 5,645

8,883 Total liabilities and equity $ 51,513

$ 55,382

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 2,920

$ 2,663

$ 7,145

$ 6,344 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 175

467

558

945 Stock-based compensation 688

432

783

828 Deferred income tax (12)

30

(27)

(38) Loss on long-lived assets -

10

-

10 Net foreign currency effects (14)

(36)

(11)

(33) Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves 26

(117)

(7)

(829) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (150)

3,516

(385)

3,888 Prepaid income taxes (390)

610

(327)

1,017 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other (49)

2,325

533

2,485 Accounts payable (295)

(1,072)

713

(2,393) Merchant payables (1,101)

(4,013)

(3,779)

(8,604) Accrued expenses and other 478

(534)

1,450

377 Income tax payable 224

234

278

234 Other liabilities 556

600

753

1,419 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,056

5,115

7,677

5,650 Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from repayment of note receivable -

74

-

113 Purchases of property and equipment (48)

(46)

(83)

(157) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (48)

28

(83)

(44) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (6,557)

(4,684)

(10,429)

(4,870) Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards -

(299)

-

(299) Net cash used in financing activities (6,557)

(4,983)

(10,429)

(5,169) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (73)

211

(311)

382 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,622)

371

(3,146)

819 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 16,865

19,826

16,389

19,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,243

$ 20,197

$ 13,243

$ 20,197

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 14,015

$ 6,004

$ 1,099

$ 23

$ 21,141 Intersegment revenues 119

(53)

(66)

-

- Total net revenues 14,134

5,951

1,033

23

21,141 Operating profit (loss) $ 3,717

$ 512

$ (34)

$ (184)

$ 4,011



















Three months ended June 30, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 13,642

$ 6,462

$ 1,011

$ 13

$ 21,128 Intersegment revenues 491

(575)

84

-

- Total net revenues 14,133

5,887

1,095

13

21,128 Operating profit (loss) $ 3,753

$ (239)

$ 97

$ (338)

$ 3,273

Six months ended June 30,

2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 28,288

$ 12,584

$ 2,199

$ 55

$ 43,126 Intersegment revenues 74

29

(103)

-

- Total net revenues 28,362

12,613

2,096

55

43,126 Operating profit (loss) $ 8,155

$ 1,894

$ (133)

$ (314)

$ 9,602



















Six months ended June 30,

2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 28,209

$ 12,540

$ 1,959

$ 21

$ 42,729 Intersegment revenues 682

(766)

84

-

- Total net revenues 28,891

11,774

2,043

21

42,729 Operating profit (loss) $ 8,269

$ 218

$ 52

$ (555)

$ 7,984

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating expense $ 14,610

$ 14,975

$ 28,364

$ 29,174 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 88

389

405

787 Stock option expenses (B) 688

431

783

827 Severance-related expenses (C) 30

56

30

95 Non-GAAP operating expense 13,804

14,099

27,146

27,465















GAAP operating profit 4,011

3,273

9,602

7,984 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 806

876

1,218

1,709 Non-GAAP operating profit 4,817

4,149

10,820

9,693

