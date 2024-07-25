CHICO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK):

Executive Commentary:

"Our results for the second quarter continued to demonstrate TriCo's stability and ability to operate effectively under various and changing economic environments. Our focus on core deposit growth and relationship banking continues to provide positive traction for our Bank," said Rick Smith, President and CEO. Smith further commented; "Our loan portfolio risk trends remain strong as the credit cycle continues to normalize as compared to the past several years. Borrowers continue to be responsive and supportive of our proactive efforts to manage credit risk."

Peter Wiese, EVP and CFO added, "Our net interest margin was unchanged from the trailing quarter, a positive indicator that net interest income is poised to gain momentum in the second half of 2024. Our balance sheet strategies around deposit growth and borrowing reductions continue to be successful, and despite the modest increase in non-interest expenses during the second quarter, our full year outlook remains unchanged. In addition, our use of capital, including a cash dividend and share repurchase activities, illustrate our commitment to building shareholder value and our forward-looking confidence in the Company."

Selected Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.19%, while the return on average equity was 9.99%; for the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.13%, while the return on average equity was 9.50%.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.83 for the trailing quarter and $0.75 during the second quarter of 2023.

The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 83.8% as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 85.1% for the trailing quarter end, as a result of both deposit growth and loan contraction during the quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 59.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 57.36% for the trailing quarter.

The provision for credit losses was approximately $0.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $4.3 million during the trailing quarter end, reflecting the continued risks associated with general economic trends and forecasts, partially offset by a decline in specific reserves and loan balances.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.83% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.83% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.80% as of June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% on June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.37% as of March 31, 2024, and 0.41% at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the ACL represented 377% of non-performing loans.

Financial results reported in this document are preliminary and unaudited. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Operating Results and Performance Ratios

Three months ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 81,997 $ 82,736 $ (739 ) (0.9 )% Provision for credit losses (405 ) (4,305 ) 3,900 (90.6 )% Noninterest income 15,866 15,771 95 0.6 % Noninterest expense (58,339 ) (56,504 ) (1,835 ) 3.2 % Provision for income taxes (10,085 ) (9,949 ) (136 ) 1.4 % Net income $ 29,034 $ 27,749 $ 1,285 4.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.83 $ 0.04 4.8 % Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ - - % Average common shares 33,121 33,245 (124 ) (0.4 )% Average diluted common shares 33,244 33,370 (126 ) (0.4 )% Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.13 % Return on average equity 9.99 % 9.50 % Efficiency ratio 59.61 % 57.36 %

Three months ended

June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 81,997 $ 88,601 $ (6,604 ) (7.5 )% Provision for credit losses (405 ) (9,650 ) 9,245 (95.8 )% Noninterest income 15,866 15,741 125 0.8 % Noninterest expense (58,339 ) (61,243 ) 2,904 (4.7 )% Provision for income taxes (10,085 ) (8,557 ) (1,528 ) 17.9 % Net income $ 29,034 $ 24,892 $ 4,142 16.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.75 $ 0.12 16.0 % Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.03 10.0 % Average common shares 33,121 33,219 (98 ) (0.3 )% Average diluted common shares 33,244 33,302 (58 ) (0.2 )% Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 9.99 % 8.98 % Efficiency ratio 59.61 % 58.69 %

Six months ended

June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 164,733 $ 181,937 $ (17,204 ) (9.5 )% Provision for credit losses (4,710 ) (13,845 ) 9,135 (66.0 )% Noninterest income 31,637 29,376 2,261 7.7 % Noninterest expense (114,843 ) (115,037 ) 194 (0.2 )% Provision for income taxes (20,034 ) (21,706 ) 1,672 (7.7 )% Net income $ 56,783 $ 60,725 $ (3,942 ) (6.5 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 1.82 $ (0.12 ) (6.6 )% Dividends per share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.06 10.0 % Average common shares 33,183 33,257 (74 ) (0.2 )% Average diluted common shares 33,306 33,371 (65 ) (0.2 )% Return on average total assets 1.16 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 9.74 % 11.13 % Efficiency ratio 58.48 % 54.44 %

Balance Sheet Data

Total loans outstanding were $6.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, an organic increase of $221.8 million 3.4% over June 30, 2023, but a decrease of $58.2 million or 3.4% annualized as compared to the trailer quarter ended March 31, 2024. As the Company continued with its balance sheet augmentation strategies, investments decreased by $135.5 million and $399.3 million for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2024 and ending the quarter with a balance of $2.09 billion or 21.4% of total assets. Quarterly average earning assets to quarterly total average assets was 92.0% on June 30, 2024, compared to 91.6% at June 30, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.8% on June 30, 2024, as compared to 80.6% at June 30, 2023. The Company did not utilize brokered deposits during 2024 or 2023 and continues to rely on organic deposit customers and short-term borrowings to fund cash flow timing differences.

Total shareholders' equity increased by $12.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as net income of $29.0 million and a $2.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses was partially offset by cash dividend payments on common stock of approximately $10.9 million and net share repurchases totaling $9.0 million. As a result, the Company's book value grew to $35.62 per share at June 30, 2024, compared to $32.86 at June 30, 2023. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $26.13 per share at June 30, 2024, as compared to $23.30 at June 30, 2023. As noted above, changes in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, net of deferred taxes continue to create moderate levels of volatility in tangible book value per share.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Annualized % Change (dollars in thousands) $ Change Total assets $ 9,741,399 $ 9,813,767 $ (72,368 ) (2.9 )% Total loans 6,742,526 6,800,695 (58,169 ) (3.4 ) Total investments 2,086,090 2,221,555 (135,465 ) (24.4 ) Total deposits 8,050,230 7,987,658 62,572 3.1 Total other borrowings 247,773 392,409 (144,636 ) (147.4 )

Loans outstanding decreased by $58.2 million or 3.4% on an annualized basis during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan originations/draws totaled approximately $310.1 million while payoffs/repayments of loans totaled $368.7 million, which compares to originations/draws and payoffs/repayments during the trailing quarter ended of $325.5 million and $321.3 million, respectively. Origination volume activity levels remain slightly lower relative to the comparative period in 2023 due in part to disciplined pricing and underwriting, as well as decreased borrower demand given economic uncertainties. The increase in payoffs/repayments as compared to the trailing quarter was spread amongst numerous borrowers, regions and loan types.

Investment security balances decreased $135.5 million or 24.4% on an annualized basis as a result of net prepayments, and maturities, collectively totaling approximating $164.0 million and, to a lesser extent, sales totaling $28.6 million, partially offset by security purchases totaling $53.5 million, in addition to net increases in the market value of securities of $4.1 million. Investment security purchases were comprised of floating rate instruments tied to SOFR with an initial weighted average coupon of 6.77% and a weighted average life of 4.7 years. Investment security sales were primarily comprised of fixed rate instruments with a weighted average coupon of 2.39% and a weighted average life of 3.8 years. While management intends to primarily utilize cash flows from the investment security portfolio and organic deposit growth to support loan growth, excess liquidity will be utilized for purchases of investment securities to support net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion.

Deposit balances increased by $62.6 million or 3.1% annualized during the period, led by growth within time deposits.

Other borrowings totaled $247.8 million at June 30, 2024, representing a net decrease of $144.6 million from the trailing quarter. This quarter over quarter decrease was facilitated by proceeds from the sale, call or maturity of investment securities, and growth in deposits.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Quarterly average balances for the period ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Annualized % Change (dollars in thousands) $ Change Total assets $ 9,782,228 $ 9,855,797 $ (73,569 ) (3.0 )% Total loans 6,792,303 6,785,840 6,463 0.4 Total investments 2,141,291 2,266,320 (125,029 ) (22.1 ) Total deposits 8,024,441 7,821,044 203,397 10.4 Total other borrowings 325,604 584,696 (259,092 ) (177.2 )

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of June 30, % Change (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change Total assets $ 9,741,399 $ 9,853,421 $ (112,022 ) (1.1 )% Total loans 6,742,526 6,520,740 221,786 3.4 Total investments 2,086,090 2,485,378 (399,288 ) (16.1 ) Total deposits 8,050,230 8,095,365 (45,135 ) (0.6 ) Total other borrowings 247,773 392,714 (144,941 ) (36.9 )

Loan balances increased as a result of organic activities by approximately $221.8 million or 3.4% during the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2024. Over the same period deposit balances have declined by $45.1 million or 0.6%. The Company has offset these declines through the deployment of excess cash balances and maturity or sale of investment security balances.

Primary Sources of Liquidity

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Borrowing capacity at correspondent banks and FRB $ 2,998,009 $ 2,882,859 $ 2,847,052 Less: borrowings outstanding (225,000 ) (367,000 ) (350,000 ) Unpledged available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities 1,285,185 1,435,990 1,813,894 Cash held or in transit with FRB 163,809 41,541 79,530 Total primary liquidity $ 4,222,003 $ 3,993,390 $ 4,390,476

Estimated uninsured deposit balances $ 2,486,910 $ 2,450,179 $ 2,522,718

On June 30, 2024, the Company's primary sources of liquidity represented 52% of total deposits and 170% of estimated total uninsured (excluding collateralized municipal deposits and intercompany balances) deposits, respectively. As secondary sources of liquidity, the Company's held-to-maturity investment securities had a fair value of $113.7 million, including approximately $9.0 million in net unrealized losses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) actions have resulted in an increase in the Fed Funds Rate by approximately 25 basis points. During the same period the Company's yield on total loans increased 44 basis points to 5.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from 5.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on the Company's investment security portfolio was 3.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 18 basis points from the 3.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits and total interest-bearing liabilities increased by 119 basis points and 102 basis points, respectively, between the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Since FOMC rate actions began in March 2022, the Company's cost of total deposits has increased 141 basis points which translates to a cycle to date deposit beta of 26.9%.

The Company continues to manage its cost of deposits through the use of various pricing and product mix strategies. As of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, deposits priced utilizing these strategies totaled $1.4 billion, $1.3 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively, and carried weighted average rates of 3.80%, 3.60%, and 3.38%, respectively.

Three months ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (dollars in thousands) Change % Change Interest income $ 117,032 $ 115,417 $ 1,615 1.4 % Interest expense (35,035 ) (32,681 ) (2,354 ) 7.2 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 275 275 - - % Net interest income (FTE) $ 82,272 $ 83,011 $ (739 ) (0.9 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.68 % 3.68 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 850 $ 1,332 $ (482 ) (36.2 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.64 % 3.62 % 0.02 %

Three months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Interest income $ 117,032 $ 107,158 $ 9,874 9.2 % Interest expense (35,035 ) (18,557 ) (16,478 ) 88.8 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 275 379 (104 ) (27.4 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 82,272 $ 88,980 $ (6,708 ) (7.5 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.68 % 3.96 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 850 $ 1,471 $ (621 ) (42.2 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.64 % 3.89 % (0.25 )%

Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Interest income $ 232,449 $ 210,065 $ 22,384 10.7 % Interest expense (67,716 ) (28,128 ) (39,588 ) 140.7 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 550 770 (220 ) (28.6 )% Net interest income (FTE) $ 165,283 $ 182,707 $ (17,424 ) (9.5 )% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.68 % 4.08 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 2,182 $ 2,868 $ (686 ) (23.9 )% Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.63 % 4.02 % (0.39 )%

(1) Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.

Analysis Of Change In Net Interest Margin On Earning Assets

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Loans $ 6,792,303 $ 98,229 5.82 % $ 6,785,840 $ 96,485 5.72 % $ 6,467,381 $ 86,747 5.38 % Investments-taxable 2,003,124 17,004 3.41 % 2,127,420 17,829 3.37 % 2,343,511 18,775 3.21 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 138,167 1,190 3.46 % 138,900 1,192 3.45 % 181,823 1,641 3.62 % Total investments 2,141,291 18,194 3.42 % 2,266,320 19,021 3.38 % 2,525,334 20,416 3.24 % Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks 68,080 884 5.22 % 14,377 186 5.20 % 29,349 374 5.11 % Total earning assets 9,001,674 117,307 5.24 % 9,066,537 115,692 5.13 % 9,022,064 107,537 4.78 % Other assets, net 780,554 789,260 826,127 Total assets $ 9,782,228 $ 9,855,797 $ 9,848,191 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,769,370 $ 6,215 1.41 % $ 1,710,844 $ 4,947 1.16 % $ 1,657,714 $ 2,173 0.53 % Savings deposits 2,673,272 12,260 1.84 % 2,651,917 10,900 1.65 % 2,768,981 6,936 1.00 % Time deposits 1,016,190 10,546 4.17 % 811,894 7,682 3.81 % 426,689 2,348 2.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,458,832 29,021 2.14 % 5,174,655 23,529 1.83 % 4,853,384 11,457 0.95 % Other borrowings 325,604 4,118 5.09 % 584,696 7,378 5.08 % 477,256 5,404 4.54 % Junior subordinated debt 101,128 1,896 7.54 % 101,106 1,774 7.06 % 101,056 1,696 6.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,885,564 35,035 2.39 % 5,860,457 32,681 2.24 % 5,431,696 18,557 1.37 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,565,609 2,646,389 3,128,131 Other liabilities 161,731 174,359 176,141 Shareholders' equity 1,169,324 1,174,592 1,112,223 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,782,228 $ 9,855,797 $ 9,848,191 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.85 % 2.89 % 3.41 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 82,272 3.68 % $ 83,011 3.68 % $ 88,980 3.96 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased $0.7 million or 0.9% to $82.3 million compared to $83.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest margin of 3.68% remained consistent with the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income is primarily attributed to an additional $5.5 million or 23.3% increase in deposit interest expense due to changes in product mix, as customers continue to migrate towards higher yielding term deposit accounts. Deposit cost increases during the current quarter were also influenced by continued competitive pricing pressures. These increases in deposit costs were partially offset by a $3.3 million reduction in interest expense on other borrowings costs as the average balance of those borrowings decreased by $259.1 million during the period. Additionally, interest and fee income on loans increased $1.7 million as both rates and average balances on loans increased when compared to the trailing quarter.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields increased 44 basis points from 5.38% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, to 5.82% during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 5 basis points and 9 basis points to loan yields during the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 119 basis points between the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $562.5 million from the three-month average for the period ended June 30, 2023 amidst a continued migration of customer funds to interest-bearing products.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 32.0%, as compared to 33.8% and 39.2% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Loans $ 6,789,072 $ 194,713 5.77 % $ 6,440,817 $ 169,161 5.30 % Investments-taxable 2,065,412 34,833 3.39 % 2,370,722 37,691 3.21 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 138,534 2,382 3.46 % 185,417 3,340 3.63 % Total investments 2,203,946 37,215 3.40 % 2,556,139 41,031 3.24 % Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks 41,229 1,071 5.22 % 28,090 643 4.62 % Total earning assets 9,034,247 232,999 5.19 % 9,025,046 210,835 4.71 % Other assets, net 784,765 838,425 Total assets $ 9,819,012 $ 9,863,471 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,740,107 $ 11,162 1.29 % $ 1,665,371 $ 2,560 0.31 % Savings deposits 2,662,595 23,159 1.75 % 2,833,365 11,090 0.79 % Time deposits 914,042 18,229 4.01 % 351,166 2,952 1.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,316,744 52,550 1.99 % 4,849,902 16,602 0.69 % Other borrowings 455,150 11,496 5.08 % 377,995 8,213 4.38 % Junior subordinated debt 101,117 3,670 7.30 % 101,050 3,313 6.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,873,011 67,716 2.32 % 5,328,947 28,128 1.06 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,605,999 3,249,488 Other liabilities 168,044 185,123 Shareholders' equity 1,171,958 1,099,913 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,819,012 $ 9,863,471 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.87 % 3.65 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 165,283 3.68 % $ 182,707 4.08 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Earning Asset Composition

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $6.8 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.47%. During the three-month periods ending June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, the weighted average coupon on loan production in the quarter was 7.98%, 7.78% and 6.85%, respectively. Included in the June 30, 2024 total loans are adjustable rate loans totaling $4.2 billion, of which, $921.0 million are considered floating based on the Wall Street Prime index. In addition, the Company holds certain investment securities with fair values totaling $339.9 million which are subject to repricing on not less than a quarterly basis.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million, as compared to $4.3 million during the trailing quarter, and $9.7 million during the second quarter of 2023.

Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Addition to allowance for credit losses $ 335 $ 4,015 $ 8,980 $ 4,350 $ 13,295 Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments 70 290 670 360 550 Total provision for credit losses $ 405 $ 4,305 $ 9,650 $ 4,710 $ 13,845

The provision for credit losses on loans of $0.3 million during the recent quarter was the result of net charge-offs approximating $1.2 million and increases in reserves for qualitative factors, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in specific reserves for individually evaluated credits and other decreases in quantitative reserve requirements driven primarily by a decline in loan balances. The provision for credit losses was needed to partially replenish the allowance for credit losses on loans subsequent to processing net charge-offs during the quarter and to account for ongoing risks associated with the qualitative components of the ACL model, as compared to any significant deterioration in credit quality on the existing loan portfolio.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 124,394 $ 108,407 $ 121,522 $ 105,680 Provision for credit losses 335 8,980 4,350 13,295 Loans charged-off (1,610 ) (277 ) (2,885 ) (2,035 ) Recoveries of previously charged-off loans 398 219 530 389 Balance, end of period $ 123,517 $ 117,329 $ 123,517 $ 117,329

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $123.5 million or 1.83% of total loans as of June 30, 2024. For the current quarter, the qualitative components of the ACL that contributed to an increase in required reserves primarily related to uncertainty around US policy and related effects on domestic economic trends that are inconsistent with those desired by the FOMC.

The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and includes improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Despite continued declines on a year over year comparative basis, core inflation remains elevated from wage pressures, and higher living costs such as housing, energy and general services. Management notes the rapid intervals of rate increases by the Federal Reserve may create repricing risk for certain borrowers and continued inversion of the yield curve, creates informed expectations of the US potentially entering a recession within 12 months. While projected cuts in interest rates from the Federal Reserve during 2024 may improve this outlook, the uncertainty associated with the extent and timing of these potential reductions has inhibited a change to forecasted reserve levels. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weaknesses are likely present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.

Loans past due 30 days or more increased by $13.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $30.4 million, as compared to $16.5 million at March 31, 2024. The majority of loans identified as past due are well-secured by collateral, and approximately $13.3 million is less than 90 days delinquent. Non-performing loans were $32.8 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.4 million from $34.2 million as of March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $4.8 million from $37.6 million as of June 30, 2023. Management continues to proactively work with these borrowers to identify actionable and appropriate resolution strategies which are customary for the industries. Of the $32.8 million loans designated as non-performing as of June 30, 2024, approximately $11.7 million are current or less than 30 days past due with respect to payments required under their existing loan agreements.

June 30, % of Loans Outstanding March 31, % of Loans Outstanding June 30, % of Loans Outstanding (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 Risk Rating: Pass $ 6,536,223 96.9 % $ 6,616,294 97.3 % $ 6,299,893 96.6 % Special Mention 101,324 1.5 % 108,073 1.6 % 155,678 2.4 % Substandard 104,979 1.6 % 76,328 1.1 % 65,169 1.0 % Total $ 6,742,526 $ 6,800,695 $ 6,520,740 Classified loans to total loans 1.56 % 1.12 % 1.00 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.45 % 0.24 % 0.15 %

The ratio of classified loans to total loans of 1.56% as of June 30, 2024, increased 44 basis points from March 31, 2024 and increased 56 basis points from the comparative quarter ended 2023. The change in classified loans outstanding as compared to the trailing quarter totaled $21.9 million. Loans with the risk grade classification substandard increased by $28.7 million over the trailing quarter and relate primarily to five loans across two relationships totaling $25.2 million, including $18.0 million in agricultural and farmland loans and $7.2 million in non-owner occupied CRE loans. All loans within these relationships are performing as agreed and have substantial collateral support and borrower guarantees. As a percentage of total loans outstanding, classified assets remain consistent with volumes experienced prior to the recent quantitative easing cycle spurred by the COVID pandemic and reflect management's historically conservative approach to credit risk monitoring. The Company's combined criticized loan balances totaled $206.3 million as of June 30, 2024, an improvement of $14.5 million from June 30, 2023.

Outstanding balances on construction loans, which have historically been associated with elevated levels of risk, experienced balance reductions of $65.6 million during the current quarter. These reductions were primarily associated with $49.1 million in balances that were converted to term loans upon the completion of construction and achievement of stabilized occupancy, $44.0 million in balances that paid down or paid-off, and the offsetting balance representing new draws or originations.

Further, management has taken action to proactively assess the repayment capacity of borrowers that will likely be subject to rate resets in the near term. To date this analysis as well as management's observations of loans that have experienced a rate reset, have not resulted in the need to provide any concessions to borrowers.

As of June 30, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of 10 properties with a carrying value of approximately $2.5 million, which is unchanged from the trailing quarter end. Non-performing assets of $35.3 million at June 30, 2024, represented 0.36% of total assets, a change from the $36.7 million or 0.37% and $40.5 million or 0.41% as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

As of June 30, 2024 As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans Outstanding Amount % of Loans Outstanding Amount % of Loans Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non-Owner Occupied $ 37,155 1.66 % $ 36,687 1.65 % $ 33,042 1.54 % CRE - Owner Occupied 15,873 1.67 % 16,111 1.65 % 20,208 2.08 % Multifamily 15,973 1.60 % 15,682 1.60 % 14,075 1.48 % Farmland 4,031 1.52 % 3,695 1.39 % 3,691 1.33 % Total commercial real estate loans 73,032 1.64 % 72,175 1.62 % 71,016 1.63 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 14,604 1.65 % 14,140 1.60 % 13,134 1.58 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 10,087 2.91 % 9,942 2.88 % 10,608 2.92 % Other 2,983 4.30 % 3,359 4.48 % 2,771 4.67 % Total consumer loans 27,674 2.13 % 27,441 2.10 % 26,513 2.12 % Commercial and Industrial 12,128 2.21 % 11,867 2.16 % 11,647 2.02 % Construction 7,466 2.63 % 9,162 2.63 % 7,031 2.53 % Agricultural Production 3,180 2.27 % 3,708 2.55 % 1,105 1.80 % Leases 37 0.44 % 41 0.44 % 17 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses 123,517 1.83 % 124,394 1.83 % 117,329 1.80 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 6,210 6,140 4,865 Total allowance for credit losses $ 129,727 1.92 % $ 130,534 1.92 % $ 122,194 1.87 %

In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of June 30, 2024, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $22.5 million, which, when combined with the total allowance for credit losses above, represents 2.26% of total loans.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,372 $ 6,169 $ 203 3.3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 4,847 4,663 184 3.9 % Other service fees 1,286 1,366 (80 ) (5.9 )% Mortgage banking service fees 438 428 10 2.3 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (147 ) 11 (158 ) (1,436.4 )% Total service charges and fees 12,796 12,637 159 1.3 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 831 803 28 3.5 % Asset management and commission income 1,359 1,128 231 20.5 % Gain on sale of loans 388 261 127 48.7 % Lease brokerage income 154 161 (7 ) (4.3 )% Sale of customer checks 301 312 (11 ) (3.5 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities (45 ) - (45 ) n/m (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities (121 ) (28 ) (93 ) 332.1 % Other income 203 497 (294 ) (59.2 )% Total other non-interest income 3,070 3,134 (64 ) (2.0 )% Total non-interest income $ 15,866 $ 15,771 $ 95 0.6 %

Total non-interest income increased $0.10 million or 0.6% to $15.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $15.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Increased transactions that drive interchange and service fee income caused revenues from these sources to increase by $0.4 million. Asset management and commission income also increased $0.2 million, or 20.5%, due primarily to increases in assets under management. Net losses related to investment activities were realized, as the Company improved liquidity and future earnings through the sale of investment securities, the losses from which were offset by gains recognized in association with the exchange of Visa Class B shares. Other income declined by $0.3 million or 59.2% during the quarter following $0.2 million in non-recurring realized gains recorded in the trailing quarter from alternative investments.

Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,372 $ 6,856 $ (484 ) (7.1 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 4,847 4,581 266 5.8 % Other service fees 1,286 992 294 29.6 % Mortgage banking service fees 438 454 (16 ) (3.5 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (147 ) 85 (232 ) (272.9 )% Total service charges and fees 12,796 12,968 (172 ) (1.3 )% Increase in cash value of life insurance 831 788 43 5.5 % Asset management and commission income 1,359 1,158 201 17.4 % Gain on sale of loans 388 295 93 31.5 % Lease brokerage income 154 74 80 108.1 % Sale of customer checks 301 407 (106 ) (26.0 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities (45 ) - (45 ) n/m (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities (121 ) (42 ) (79 ) 188.1 % Other income 203 93 110 118.3 % Total other non-interest income 3,070 2,773 297 10.7 % Total non-interest income $ 15,866 $ 15,741 $ 125 0.8 %

Non-interest income increased $0.1 million or 0.8% to $15.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $15.7 million during the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interchange fees earned in the second quarter of 2023 were elevated as compared to the comparable 2024 quarter due to increased customer activity. The remaining various components of non-interest income are largely consistent period over period and in-line with commentary provided above.

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 12,541 $ 13,200 $ (659 ) (5.0 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 9,510 8,012 1,498 18.7 % Other service fees 2,652 2,158 494 22.9 % Mortgage banking service fees 866 919 (53 ) (5.8 )% Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (136 ) (124 ) (12 ) 9.7 % Total service charges and fees 25,433 24,165 1,268 5.2 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,634 1,590 44 2.8 % Asset management and commission income 2,487 2,092 395 18.9 % Gain on sale of loans 649 501 148 29.5 % Lease brokerage income 315 172 143 83.1 % Sale of customer checks 613 695 (82 ) (11.8 )% (Loss) gain on sale or exchange of investment securities (45 ) (164 ) 119 (72.6 )% (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities (149 ) - (149 ) n/m Other income 700 325 375 115.4 % Total other non-interest income 6,204 5,211 993 19.1 % Total non-interest income $ 31,637 $ 29,376 $ 2,261 7.7 %

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million or 7.7% to $31.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $29.4 million during the comparative six months ended June 30, 2023. As noted above, interchange fees as driven by customer activities was elevated in the 2023 period and resulted in a decrease of $0.7 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $1.5 million or 18.7% as compared to the equivalent period in 2023 following $0.9 million in waived or reversed fees as a courtesy to customers in the 2023 year. As noted above, elevated activity within asset management and realized gains from alternative investments contributed to the overall improvement.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 23,852 $ 24,020 $ (168 ) (0.7 )% Incentive compensation 4,711 3,257 1,454 44.6 % Benefits and other compensation costs 6,838 7,027 (189 ) (2.7 )% Total salaries and benefits expense 35,401 34,304 1,097 3.2 % Occupancy 4,063 3,951 112 2.8 % Data processing and software 5,094 5,107 (13 ) (0.3 )% Equipment 1,330 1,356 (26 ) (1.9 )% Intangible amortization 1,030 1,030 - - % Advertising 819 762 57 7.5 % ATM and POS network charges 1,987 1,661 326 19.6 % Professional fees 1,814 1,340 474 35.4 % Telecommunications 558 511 47 9.2 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,144 1,251 (107 ) (8.6 )% Postage 340 308 32 10.4 % Operational loss 244 352 (108 ) (30.7 )% Courier service 559 480 79 16.5 % (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets - (38 ) 38 (100.0 )% (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 1 5 (4 ) (80.0 )% Other miscellaneous expense 3,955 4,124 (169 ) (4.1 )% Total other non-interest expense 22,938 22,200 738 3.3 % Total non-interest expense $ 58,339 $ 56,504 $ 1,835 3.2 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,160 1,188 (28 ) (2.4 )%

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased $1.8 million or 3.2% to $58.3 million as compared to $56.5 million during the trailing quarter ended March 31, 2024. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.1 million or 3.2%, reflecting the increase of $1.5 million in incentive compensation accruals related to production volumes associated with both loans and deposits, offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in benefits and other routine compensation expenses as it is common to observe seasonally higher benefit costs in the first quarter of any calendar year. Professional fees increased by $0.5 million or 35.4%, primarily due to timing differences related to legal and consulting projects.

Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 23,852 $ 24,059 $ (207 ) (0.9 )% Incentive compensation 4,711 4,377 334 7.6 % Benefits and other compensation costs 6,838 6,278 560 8.9 % Total salaries and benefits expense 35,401 34,714 687 2.0 % Occupancy 4,063 3,991 72 1.8 % Data processing and software 5,094 4,638 456 9.8 % Equipment 1,330 1,436 (106 ) (7.4 )% Intangible amortization 1,030 1,656 (626 ) (37.8 )% Advertising 819 1,016 (197 ) (19.4 )% ATM and POS network charges 1,987 1,902 85 4.5 % Professional fees 1,814 1,985 (171 ) (8.6 )% Telecommunications 558 809 (251 ) (31.0 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,144 1,993 (849 ) (42.6 )% Postage 340 311 29 9.3 % Operational loss 244 1,090 (846 ) (77.6 )% Courier service 559 483 76 15.7 % (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 1 18 (17 ) (94.4 )% Other miscellaneous expense 3,955 5,201 (1,246 ) (24.0 )% Total other non-interest expense 22,938 26,529 (3,591 ) (13.5 )% Total non-interest expense $ 58,339 $ 61,243 $ (2,904 ) (4.7 )% Average full-time equivalent staff 1,160 1,210 (50 ) (4.1 )%

Non-interest expense decreased $2.9 million or 4.7% to $58.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $61.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Regulatory assessment charges decreased $0.8 million or 42.6% following changes in various assessments as compared to the same period of 2023. Additionally, operational losses decreased $0.8 million or 77.6% attributable to a normalized quarterly rate following non-recurring ATM burglary expenses totaling $0.7 million in the comparative period. Finally, other miscellaneous expense declined $1.2 million or 24.0% due to non-recurring charges in the comparative period totaling $0.8 million related to non-sufficient fee refunds and elevated provision expense on real estate owned approximating $0.5 million.

Six months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 47,872 $ 47,059 $ 813 1.7 % Incentive compensation 7,968 7,272 696 9.6 % Benefits and other compensation costs 13,865 12,946 919 7.1 % Total salaries and benefits expense 69,705 67,277 2,428 3.6 % Occupancy 8,014 8,151 (137 ) (1.7 )% Data processing and software 10,201 8,670 1,531 17.7 % Equipment 2,686 2,819 (133 ) (4.7 )% Intangible amortization 2,060 3,312 (1,252 ) (37.8 )% Advertising 1,581 1,775 (194 ) (10.9 )% ATM and POS network charges 3,648 3,611 37 1.0 % Professional fees 3,154 3,574 (420 ) (11.8 )% Telecommunications 1,069 1,404 (335 ) (23.9 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 2,395 2,785 (390 ) (14.0 )% Postage 648 610 38 6.2 % Operational loss 596 1,525 (929 ) (60.9 )% Courier service 1,039 822 217 26.4 % (Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (38 ) - (38 ) n/m (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 6 18 (12 ) (66.7 )% Other miscellaneous expense 8,079 8,684 (605 ) (7.0 )% Total other non-interest expense 45,138 47,760 (2,622 ) (5.5 )% Total non-interest expense $ 114,843 $ 115,037 $ (194 ) (0.2 )% Average full-time equivalent staff 1,174 1,214 (40 ) (3.3 )%

Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million or 0.2% to $114.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $115.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This was largely attributed to non-cash intangible amortization expense declines of $1.3 million or 37.8% and operational loss decreases of $0.9 million or 60.9% due to reasons described above. These declines were partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million or 3.6% in total salaries and benefits expense to $69.7 million, largely from annual compensation adjustments and other routine increases in benefits and compensation. Salaries expense was also impacted by an increase in average compensation per employee as various strategic talent acquisitions were made in order to further prepare the Company to execute its growth objectives beyond $10 billion in total assets. Finally, data processing and software expenses increased by $1.5 million or 17.7% related to ongoing investments in the Company's data management and security infrastructure.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 25.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 26.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 28.4% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state blended statutory rate of approximately 29.6% are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenues, non-deductible expenses, and benefits from tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches and loan production offices in communities throughout California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATMs, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the conditions of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the impact of any future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit or changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impacts of inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations on the Company's business condition and financial operating results; the impact of changes in financial services industry policies, laws and regulations; regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to successfully market and price our products to consumers; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning; extreme weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change and their effects on the Company's customers and the economic and business environments in which the Company operates; the impact of a slowing U.S. economy, decreases in housing and commercial real estate prices, and potentially increased unemployment on the performance of our loan portfolio, the market value of our investment securities and possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us due to changes in credit quality or rates; the availability of, and cost of, sources of funding and the demand for our products; adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, commodities prices, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on the economic recovery and our business; the impacts of international hostilities, wars, terrorism or geopolitical events; adverse developments in the financial services industry generally such as the recent bank failures and any related impact on depositor behavior or investor sentiment; risks related to the sufficiency of liquidity; the possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, as well as whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such activities, or identify and complete favorable transactions in the future, and/or realize the anticipated financial and business benefits; the regulatory and financial impacts associated with exceeding $10 billion in total assets; the negative impact on our reputation and profitability in the event customers experience economic harm or in the event that regulatory violations are identified; the ability to execute our business plan in new markets; the future operating or financial performance of the Company, including our outlook for future growth and changes in the level and direction of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses, including the assumptions made under our current expected credit losses model; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effectiveness of the Company's asset management activities managing the mix of earning assets and in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; the effect of changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in accounting standards and practices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract and maintain deposits and other sources of liquidity; the effects of changes in the level or cost of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; increasing noninterest expense and its impact on our financial performance; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional competitors including retail businesses and technology companies; the challenges of attracting, integrating and retaining key employees; the vulnerability of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, the systems of third-party vendors or other service providers with whom the Company contracts, and the Company's customers to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and data/security breaches and the cost to defend against and respond to such incidents; the impact of the 2023 cyber security ransomware incident on our operations and reputation; increased data security risks due to work from home arrangements and email vulnerability; failure to safeguard personal information, and any resulting litigation; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage and wealth management businesses; the transition from the LIBOR to new interest rate benchmarks; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics; the Company's potential judgments, orders, settlements, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory investigations, proceedings and enforcement actions; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all subsequent filings with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, and 15(d) of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Such filings are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

TriCo Bancshares-Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Revenue and Expense Data Interest income $ 117,032 $ 115,417 $ 115,909 $ 112,380 $ 107,158 Interest expense 35,035 32,681 29,292 24,257 18,557 Net interest income 81,997 82,736 86,617 88,123 88,601 Provision for credit losses 405 4,305 5,990 4,155 9,650 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 12,796 12,637 12,848 13,075 12,968 Loss on sale or exchange of investment securities (45 ) - (120 ) - - Other income 3,115 3,134 3,312 2,909 2,773 Total noninterest income 15,866 15,771 16,040 15,984 15,741 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 35,401 34,304 34,055 34,463 34,714 Occupancy and equipment 5,393 5,307 5,358 5,451 5,427 Data processing and network 7,081 6,768 6,880 6,852 6,540 Other noninterest expense 10,464 10,125 13,974 11,112 14,562 Total noninterest expense 58,339 56,504 60,267 57,878 61,243 Total income before taxes 39,119 37,698 36,400 42,074 33,449 Provision for income taxes 10,085 9,949 10,325 11,484 8,557 Net income $ 29,034 $ 27,749 $ 26,075 $ 30,590 $ 24,892 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.92 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.92 $ 0.75 Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Book value per common share $ 35.62 $ 35.06 $ 34.86 $ 32.18 $ 32.86 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 26.13 $ 25.60 $ 25.39 $ 22.67 $ 23.30 Shares outstanding 32,989,327 33,168,770 33,268,102 33,263,324 33,259,260 Weighted average shares 33,121,271 33,245,377 33,266,959 33,262,798 33,219,168 Weighted average diluted shares 33,243,955 33,370,118 33,351,737 33,319,291 33,301,548 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.83 % 1.83 % 1.79 % 1.73 % 1.80 % Loans past due 30 days or more $ 30,372 $ 16,474 $ 19,415 $ 8,072 $ 9,483 Total nonperforming loans $ 32,774 $ 34,242 $ 31,891 $ 29,799 $ 37,592 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,267 $ 36,735 $ 34,595 $ 32,651 $ 40,506 Loans charged-off $ 1,610 $ 1,275 $ 749 $ 5,357 $ 276 Loans recovered $ 398 $ 132 $ 419 $ 720 $ 218 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.13 % 1.05 % 1.23 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 9.99 % 9.50 % 9.43 % 10.91 % 8.98 % Average yield on loans 5.82 % 5.72 % 5.64 % 5.52 % 5.38 % Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.24 % 5.13 % 5.09 % 4.94 % 4.78 % Average rate on interest-bearing deposits 2.14 % 1.83 % 1.62 % 1.36 % 0.95 % Average cost of total deposits 1.45 % 1.21 % 1.05 % 0.86 % 0.58 % Average cost of total deposits and other borrowings 1.59 % 1.47 % 1.28 % 1.05 % 0.80 % Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt 5.65 % 5.35 % 5.26 % 4.96 % 4.92 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 2.39 % 2.24 % 2.01 % 1.71 % 1.37 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1) 3.68 % 3.68 % 3.81 % 3.88 % 3.96 % Loans to deposits 83.76 % 85.14 % 86.73 % 83.76 % 80.55 % Efficiency ratio 59.61 % 57.36 % 58.71 % 55.59 % 58.69 % Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data Discount accretion on acquired loans $ 850 $ 1,332 $ 1,459 $ 1,324 $ 1,471 All other loan interest income (1) $ 97,379 $ 95,153 $ 94,382 $ 90,383 $ 85,276 Total loan interest income (1) $ 98,229 $ 96,485 $ 95,841 $ 91,707 $ 86,747

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TriCo Bancshares-Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Balance Sheet Data June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Cash and due from banks $ 206,558 $ 82,836 $ 98,701 $ 111,099 $ 118,792 Securities, available for sale, net 1,946,167 2,076,494 2,155,138 2,176,854 2,323,011 Securities, held to maturity, net 122,673 127,811 133,494 139,058 145,117 Restricted equity securities 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 Loans held for sale 474 1,346 458 644 1,058 Loans: Commercial real estate 4,461,111 4,443,768 4,394,802 4,367,445 4,343,924 Consumer 1,300,727 1,303,757 1,313,268 1,288,810 1,252,225 Commercial and industrial 548,625 549,780 586,455 599,757 576,247 Construction 283,374 348,981 347,198 320,963 278,425 Agriculture production 140,239 145,159 144,497 123,472 61,337 Leases 8,450 9,250 8,250 8,219 8,582 Total loans, gross 6,742,526 6,800,695 6,794,470 6,708,666 6,520,740 Allowance for credit losses (123,517 ) (124,394 ) (121,522 ) (115,812 ) (117,329 ) Total loans, net 6,619,009 6,676,301 6,672,948 6,592,854 6,403,411 Premises and equipment 70,621 71,001 71,347 71,760 72,619 Cash value of life insurance 138,525 137,695 136,892 136,016 135,332 Accrued interest receivable 35,527 35,783 36,768 34,595 32,835 Goodwill 304,442 304,442 304,442 304,442 304,442 Other intangible assets 8,492 9,522 10,552 11,768 13,358 Operating leases, right-of-use 25,113 26,240 26,133 27,363 29,140 Other assets 246,548 247,046 245,966 273,303 257,056 Total assets $ 9,741,399 $ 9,813,767 $ 9,910,089 $ 9,897,006 $ 9,853,421 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,557,063 $ 2,600,448 $ 2,722,689 $ 2,857,512 $ 3,073,353 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,791,466 1,742,875 1,731,814 1,746,882 1,751,998 Savings deposits 2,667,006 2,672,537 2,682,068 2,816,816 2,778,118 Time certificates 1,034,695 971,798 697,467 588,433 491,896 Total deposits 8,050,230 7,987,658 7,834,038 8,009,643 8,095,365 Accrued interest payable 12,018 10,224 8,445 6,688 3,655 Operating lease liability 27,122 28,299 28,261 29,527 31,377 Other liabilities 128,063 131,006 145,982 141,692 136,464 Other borrowings 247,773 392,409 632,582 537,975 392,714 Junior subordinated debt 101,143 101,120 101,099 101,080 101,065 Total liabilities 8,566,349 8,650,716 8,750,407 8,826,605 8,760,640 Common stock 691,878 696,464 697,349 696,369 695,305 Retained earnings 644,687 630,954 615,502 599,448 578,852 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (161,515 ) (164,367 ) (153,169 ) (225,416 ) (181,376 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,175,050 $ 1,163,051 $ 1,159,682 $ 1,070,401 $ 1,092,781 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans $ 6,792,303 $ 6,785,840 $ 6,746,153 $ 6,597,400 $ 6,467,381 Average interest-earning assets $ 9,001,674 $ 9,066,537 $ 9,064,483 $ 9,070,639 $ 9,039,314 Average total assets $ 9,782,228 $ 9,855,797 $ 9,879,355 $ 9,874,240 $ 9,848,191 Average deposits $ 8,024,441 $ 7,821,044 $ 7,990,993 $ 8,043,101 $ 7,981,515 Average borrowings and subordinated debt $ 426,732 $ 685,802 $ 617,046 $ 550,344 $ 578,312 Average total equity $ 1,169,324 $ 1,174,592 $ 1,097,431 $ 1,112,404 $ 1,112,223 Capital Ratio Data Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 15.0 % 14.7 % 14.5 % 14.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 13.2 % 12.9 % 12.7 % 12.7 % Tier 1 common equity ratio 12.7 % 12.5 % 12.2 % 12.0 % 12.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.2 % 11.0 % 10.7 % 10.6 % 10.4 % Tangible capital ratio (1) 9.1 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 7.9 % 8.1 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TriCo Bancshares-Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:

Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net interest margin Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 850 $ 1,332 $ 1,471 $ 2,182 $ 2,868 Effect on average loan yield 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.68 % 3.68 % 3.96 % 3.68 % 4.08 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (Non-GAAP) 3.64 % 3.62 % 3.89 % 3.63 % 4.02 %

Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets or equity Net income (GAAP) $ 29,034 $ 27,749 $ 24,892 $ 56,783 $ 60,725 Exclude provision for income taxes 10,085 9,949 8,557 20,034 21,706 Exclude provision for credit losses 405 4,305 9,650 4,710 13,845 Net income before income tax and provision expense (Non-GAAP) $ 39,524 $ 42,003 $ 43,099 $ 81,527 $ 96,276 Average assets (GAAP) $ 9,782,228 $ 9,855,797 $ 9,848,191 $ 9,819,012 $ 9,863,471 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,169,324 $ 1,174,592 $ 1,112,223 $ 1,171,958 $ 1,099,913 Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized) 1.19 % 1.13 % 1.01 % 1.16 % 1.24 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (annualized) 1.63 % 1.71 % 1.76 % 1.67 % 1.97 % Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 9.99 % 9.50 % 8.98 % 9.74 % 11.13 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity (Non-GAAP) (annualized) 13.59 % 14.38 % 15.54 % 13.95 % 17.65 %

Three months ended Six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Return on tangible common equity Average total shareholders' equity $ 1,169,324 $ 1,174,592 $ 1,112,223 $ 1,171,958 $ 1,099,913 Exclude average goodwill 304,442 304,442 304,442 304,442 334,565 Exclude average other intangibles 9,007 10,037 14,716 9,522 15,901 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 855,875 $ 860,113 $ 793,065 $ 857,994 $ 749,447 Net income (GAAP) $ 29,034 $ 27,749 $ 24,892 $ 56,783 $ 60,725 Exclude amortization of intangible assets, net of tax effect 725 725 1,166 1,451 2,333 Tangible net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) $ 29,759 $ 28,474 $ 26,058 $ 58,234 $ 63,058 Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 9.99 % 9.50 % 8.98 % 9.74 % 11.13 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 13.98 % 13.31 % 13.18 % 13.65 % 16.97 %