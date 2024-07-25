CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) ("MarineMax" or the "Company"), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, today announced results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Summary

June quarter revenue of $757.7 million

Same-store sales increase of 4%

Gross profit margin of 32.0%

Net income of $31.6 million, or diluted EPS of $1.37; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.51

of $1.51 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $70.4 million

CEO & President Commentary

" Despite persistent retail headwinds in the third quarter, our team executed well, delivering 5% top-line growth," stated Chief Executive Officer and President Brett McGill. " Our solid third-quarter performance in this challenging operating environment underscores the importance of our value-creation strategy, which focuses on expanding our high-margin, less cyclical revenue streams. This strategic expansion, encompassing marinas, superyacht services, and other offerings, has strengthened our gross margin profile-now consistently exceeding 30%-and enhanced our cash flow generation and balance sheet resilience. These improvements come at a crucial time, as macroeconomic softness weighs on retail boat margins industry-wide. By strategically realigning our business, we've better positioned ourselves to weather market fluctuations and capitalize on emerging opportunities across our diverse portfolio.

" The recent formation of our new SuperYacht Division (SYD) exemplifies our strategy to generate increasing operating and commercial synergies across our portfolio," McGill said. " The SYD integrates the operations of Fraser Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, Fairport Yacht Management, SuperYacht Management and Atalanta Golden Yachts (AGY), streamlining the back-office functions of these businesses into a unified entity. Our expansion into superyacht services began many years ago as our existing Azimut, Galeon, and Ocean Alexander customers, and others from our retail dealership operations, migrated to increasingly larger yachts. The complexity of these vessels demanded specialized services, which our SYD companies are exceptionally well-positioned to provide.

" As part of our long-term operational improvement plan, we initiated strategic cost-cutting actions to better align our expense structure with the current operating environment and improve operating leverage," McGill said. " During the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2025, we expect to see increasing cost savings from these initiatives, which will further improve our cash flows."

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Revenue in the fiscal 2024 third quarter increased 5% to $757.7 million from $721.8 million in the comparable period last year. The top-line growth was primarily driven by an increase in boat sales. On a comparable same-store basis, revenue increased 4%, reflecting higher new and used boat revenue as well as other areas of the Company's Retail Operations segment, which includes marina, parts, finance and insurance, Super Yachts Group and Charter.

Gross profit decreased 1.0% to $242.1 million from $243.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin of 32.0% decreased 180 basis points from 33.8% in the comparable period last year, reflecting a higher level of promotional activity to drive boat sales in the face of challenging retail operating conditions.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $181.1 million, or 23.9% of revenue, in the third quarter, compared with $169.2 million, or 23.4% of revenue, for the comparable period last year. Excluding transaction and other costs, intangible amortization, changes in contingent consideration, weather events, and restructuring expense in the 2024 and 2023 period, Adjusted SG&A2 increased $10.3 million, or 6.2%, from the same period in fiscal 2023. This increase partly reflected restructuring expenses and new locations such as AGY, C&C Boat Works and Williams Jet Tenders, which were added since the beginning of the fiscal 2023 third quarter.

Interest expense was $18.2 million, or 2.4% of revenue in the third quarter, compared with $14.8 million, or 2.1% of revenue in the prior-year period, reflecting higher interest rates and increased inventory compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income in the third quarter was $31.6 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared with net income of $44.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income1 in the third quarter was $34.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared with $46.5 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $70.4 million, compared with $83.5 million for the comparable period last year.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Based on results to date, current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, the Company reaffirms its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted net income1,3 guidance range of $2.20 to $3.20 per diluted share. The Company also reaffirms its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1,3 guidance range of $155 million to $190 million. These expectations do not consider or give effect for, among other things, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2024 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's value-creation strategy, the Company's positioning with respect to market fluctuations and emerging opportunities, the expected annualized cost savings of the Company's cost-cutting initiatives, anticipated operating efficiency resulting from the formation of the SuperYacht Division, and the Company's fiscal 2024 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the liquidity and strength of our bank group partners, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 757,720 $ 721,844 $ 1,867,886 $ 1,800,111 Cost of sales 515,621 478,036 1,259,885 1,168,497 Gross profit 242,099 243,808 608,001 631,614 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 181,072 169,227 506,574 465,128 Income from operations 61,027 74,581 101,427 166,486 Interest expense 18,229 14,798 55,968 37,562 Income before income tax provision 42,798 59,783 45,459 128,924 Income tax provision 11,085 15,455 11,452 34,685 Net income 31,713 44,328 34,007 94,239 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 163 (88 ) (60 ) 98 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 31,550 $ 44,416 $ 34,067 $ 94,141 Basic net income per common share $ 1.42 $ 2.03 $ 1.53 $ 4.31 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.37 $ 1.98 $ 1.48 $ 4.22 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 22,268,758 21,885,400 22,254,619 21,831,350 Diluted 23,049,097 22,427,443 22,952,234 22,321,269

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,424 $ 226,134 Accounts receivable, net 105,258 95,018 Inventories 880,419 739,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,101 24,881 Total current assets 1,261,202 1,085,147 Property and equipment, net 533,943 521,637 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 138,600 135,452 Goodwill 589,949 562,277 Other intangible assets, net 38,380 40,968 Other long-term assets 31,591 34,814 Total assets $ 2,593,665 $ 2,380,295 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 45,578 $ 47,202 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 66,791 97,785 Accrued expenses 196,987 118,576 Short-term borrowings 701,185 514,023 Current maturities on long-term debt 33,766 32,409 Current operating lease liabilities 10,135 9,967 Total current liabilities 1,054,442 819,962 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 364,138 399,229 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 125,343 119,759 Deferred tax liabilities, net 59,210 54,449 Other long-term liabilities 13,598 84,539 Total liabilities 1,616,731 1,477,938 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 342,218 320,383 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,084 3,245 Retained earnings 774,016 724,808 Treasury stock (150,797 ) (148,656 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to MarineMax, Inc. 967,551 899,809 Non-controlling interests 9,383 2,548 Total shareholders' equity 976,934 902,357 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,593,665 $ 2,380,295

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Retail Operations $ 752,171 $ 709,307 $ 1,855,433 $ 1,770,565 Product Manufacturing 38,062 51,884 124,372 164,959 Elimination of intersegment revenue (32,513 ) (39,347 ) (111,919 ) (135,413 ) Revenue $ 757,720 $ 721,844 $ 1,867,886 $ 1,800,111 Income from operations: Retail Operations $ 58,733 $ 68,050 $ 94,204 $ 158,514 Product Manufacturing (548 ) 5,089 2,508 17,834 Intersegment adjustments 2,842 1,442 4,715 (9,862 ) Income from operations $ 61,027 $ 74,581 $ 101,427 $ 166,486

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 31,550 $ 44,416 $ 34,067 $ 94,141 Transaction and other costs (1) 1,127 111 4,352 6,227 Intangible amortization (2) 1,428 1,925 4,592 5,524 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 1,225 1,211 2,392 3,441 Weather (recoveries) expenses (556 ) (452 ) 142 (644 ) Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - - - (5,129 ) Restructuring expense (5) 1,110 - 1,110 - Tax adjustments for items noted above (6) (1,123 ) (724 ) (3,172 ) (2,534 ) Adjusted net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 34,761 $ 46,487 $ 43,483 $ 101,026 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.37 $ 1.98 $ 1.48 $ 4.22 Transaction and other costs (1) 0.05 - 0.19 0.28 Intangible amortization (2) 0.06 0.09 0.20 0.25 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.15 Weather (recoveries) expenses (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - - - (0.23 ) Restructuring expense (5) 0.05 - 0.05 - Tax adjustments for items noted above (6) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.14 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 1.51 $ 2.07 $ 1.89 $ 4.53

(1) Transaction and other costs relate to acquisition transaction, integration, and other costs in the period. (2) Represents amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. (3) Represents expenses to record contingent consideration liabilities at fair value. (4) Represents gain on a previously held equity investment upon acquisition of the entire business. (5) Represents expenses incurred as a result of restructuring and store closings. (6) Adjustments for taxes for items are calculated based on the effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 31,550 $ 44,416 $ 34,067 $ 94,141 Interest expense (excluding floor plan) 7,508 7,485 22,786 20,669 Income tax provision 11,085 15,455 11,452 34,685 Depreciation and amortization 11,192 9,419 33,087 27,391 Stock-based compensation expense 6,080 5,490 17,483 15,703 Transaction and other costs 1,127 111 4,352 6,227 Gain on acquisition of equity investment - - - (5,129 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,225 1,211 2,392 3,441 Restructuring expense 1,110 - 1,110 - Weather (recoveries) expenses (556 ) (452 ) 142 (644 ) Foreign currency 73 352 (235 ) (2,451 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,394 $ 83,487 $ 126,636 $ 194,033

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, along with the above Supplemental Financial Information table, contains "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted diluted EPS", " Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" ("Adjusted EBITDA") and "Adjusted SG&A", which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are key performance indicators that improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the above reconciliation and should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, we have not reconciled our fiscal year 2024 Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (the corresponding GAAP measure for each), which is not accessible on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration, acquisition costs, and other costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs, which are likely to be significant to the calculation of net income, are affected by the integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees, which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

______________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See below for an explanation and quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure. 2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted SG&A represents SG&A adjusted for transaction and other costs, intangible amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, weather events, and restructuring expense. See below in the Adjusted diluted EPS table for the excluded amounts for both periods. 3 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

