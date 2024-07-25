BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States (the "Company"), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2024.
- Net Sales Increase of 1.5% to $4.25 Billion
- Comparable Store Sales Decrease of 0.5%
- Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $3.93
- Company Updates 2024 Financial Outlook
"We are pleased with our second quarter EPS results that were in line with our outlook. My sincere appreciation goes out to our more than 50,000 Team Members for living our Mission and Values every day as we focus on taking care of our customers and each other. The team continued to execute extremely well, upholding the high standards we set for ourselves every day. At the halfway point of the year, we have made significant progress on our Life Out Here strategy. We continue to create more separation between us and our competition, thanks to our Team Members and the meaningful relationships they have with our customers," said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply.
Lawton continued, "We are confident that we have the right plans in place to win with our customers given the strength of our second half operational initiatives. We remain excited about the significant market share growth opportunities ahead of us as we focus on the continued creation of long-term value for our shareholders."
Second Quarter 2024 Results
Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased 1.5% to $4.25 billion from $4.18 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net sales was driven by new store openings, partially offset by the decline in comparable store sales. Comparable store sales decreased 0.5%, as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the prior year's second quarter, driven by a comparable average transaction count decline of 0.6%, partially offset by a comparable average ticket increase of 0.1%. Comparable store sales results reflect strength in seasonal merchandise including big ticket, partially offset by declines in year-round discretionary categories. As expected, consumable, usable and edible products were modestly negative with positive unit growth offset by average unit price pressure.
Gross profit increased 2.7% to $1.56 billion from $1.51 billion in the prior year's second quarter, and gross margin increased 43 basis points to 36.6% from 36.2% in the prior year's second quarter. The gross margin rate increase was primarily attributable to ongoing lower transportation costs along with disciplined product cost management and the continued execution of an everyday low price strategy. These improvements in gross margin rate were partially offset by growth in big ticket categories, which have below chain-average margins.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased 4.1% to $994.2 million from $955.4 million in the prior year's second quarter. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased 58 basis points to 23.4% from 22.8% in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in SG&A as a percent of net sales was primarily attributable to planned growth investments, which included the onboarding of a new distribution center and higher depreciation and amortization, as well as modest deleverage of the Company's fixed costs given the decline in comparable store sales. These factors were partially offset by productivity improvements and strong cost control. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company's ongoing sale-leaseback strategy benefited SG&A by approximately 12 basis points, net of transaction and repair costs, from the sale of two Tractor Supply locations.
Operating income was $561.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $559.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.
The effective income tax rate was 22.7% compared to 23.0% in the second quarter of 2023.
Net income increased 0.9% to $425.2 million from $421.2 million. Diluted EPS increased 2.6% to $3.93 compared to $3.83 in the second quarter of 2023.
The Company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of its common stock for $139.2 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $118.5 million, returning a total of $257.7 million of capital to shareholders in the second quarter of 2024.
The Company opened 21 new Tractor Supply stores and three new Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in the second quarter of 2024.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook
Based on year-to-date performance and its outlook, Tractor Supply is updating its financial guidance. For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects the following:
Updated
Previous
Net Sales
$14.8 billion to $15.0 billion
$14.7 billion to $15.1 billion
Comparable Store Sales
(0.5%) to +1.0%
(1.0%) to +1.5%
Operating Margin Rate
9.8% to 10.1%
9.7% to 10.1%
Net Income
$1.08 billion to $1.12 billion
$1.06 billion to $1.13 billion
Earnings per Diluted Share
$10.00 to $10.40
$9.85 to $10.50
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
% of
% of
% of
% of
Net
Net
Net
Net
Sales
Sales
Sales
Sales
Net sales
$
4,246,622
100.00
%
$
4,184,695
100.00
%
$
7,641,456
100.00
%
$
7,483,920
100.00
%
Cost of merchandise sold
2,690,996
63.37
2,669,926
63.80
4,864,976
63.67
4,799,243
64.13
Gross profit
1,555,626
36.63
1,514,769
36.20
2,776,480
36.33
2,684,677
35.87
Selling, general and administrative expenses
884,903
20.84
853,158
20.39
1,738,338
22.75
1,681,393
22.47
Depreciation and amortization
109,265
2.57
102,279
2.44
213,558
2.79
199,512
2.67
Operating income
561,458
13.22
559,332
13.37
824,584
10.79
803,772
10.74
Interest expense, net
11,612
0.27
12,343
0.30
23,514
0.31
25,023
0.33
Income before income taxes
549,846
12.95
546,989
13.07
801,070
10.48
778,749
10.41
Income tax expense
124,650
2.94
125,755
3.01
177,707
2.33
174,427
2.33
Net income
$
425,196
10.01
%
$
421,234
10.07
%
$
623,363
8.16
%
$
604,322
8.07
%
Net income per share:
Basic
$
3.95
$
3.85
$
5.78
$
5.51
Diluted
$
3.93
$
3.83
$
5.75
$
5.47
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
107,730
109,426
107,838
109,735
Diluted
108,235
110,041
108,381
110,411
Dividends declared per common share outstanding
$
1.10
$
1.03
$
2.20
$
2.06
Note: Percent of net sales amounts may not sum to totals due to rounding.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Net income
$
425,196
$
421,234
$
623,363
$
604,322
Other comprehensive (loss) / income:
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of taxes
(1,382
)
778
(2,113
)
(1,059
)
Total other comprehensive (loss) / income
(1,382
)
778
(2,113
)
(1,059
)
Total comprehensive income
$
423,814
$
422,012
$
621,250
$
603,263
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 29,
July 1,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
394,748
$
620,031
Inventories
3,000,033
2,660,052
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
244,844
297,191
Total current assets
3,639,625
3,577,274
Property and equipment, net
2,566,723
2,185,476
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,225,156
2,957,792
Goodwill and other intangible assets
269,520
267,088
Other assets
83,500
45,193
Total assets
$
9,784,524
$
9,032,823
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,436,520
$
1,272,232
Accrued employee compensation
69,920
66,181
Other accrued expenses
557,721
464,267
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
3,405
2,860
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
382,111
317,730
Income taxes payable
94,858
114,194
Total current liabilities
2,544,535
2,237,464
Long-term debt
1,730,467
1,727,504
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
29,661
32,999
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
2,980,876
2,762,877
Deferred income taxes
54,418
59,157
Other long-term liabilities
139,235
125,670
Total liabilities
7,479,192
6,945,671
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,423
1,418
Additional paid-in capital
1,349,198
1,283,589
Treasury stock
(5,717,944
)
(5,210,524
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,680
10,216
Retained earnings
6,667,975
6,002,453
Total stockholders' equity
2,305,332
2,087,152
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,784,524
$
9,032,823
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
623,363
$
604,322
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
213,558
199,512
(Gain)/loss on disposition of property and equipment
(4,210
)
(474
)
Share-based compensation expense
25,124
30,179
Deferred income taxes
(10,712
)
30,916
Change in assets and liabilities:
Inventories
(354,179
)
34,626
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(33,345
)
(22,439
)
Accounts payable
256,717
(126,400
)
Accrued employee compensation
(21,558
)
(56,795
)
Other accrued expenses
19,996
(26,994
)
Income taxes
97,319
104,723
Other
5,270
11,145
Net cash provided by operating activities
817,343
782,321
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(349,818
)
(349,586
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
18,487
761
Proceeds from Orscheln acquisition net working capital settlement
-
4,310
Net cash used in investing activities
(331,331
)
(344,515
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under debt facilities
335,000
1,767,000
Repayments under debt facilities
(335,000
)
(1,195,000
)
Debt discounts and issuance costs
-
(9,729
)
Principal payments under finance lease liabilities
(864
)
(2,805
)
Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax obligations
(22,717
)
(23,121
)
Repurchase of common stock
(255,756
)
(345,653
)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
28,349
15,252
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
(237,347
)
(226,221
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(488,335
)
(20,277
)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(2,323
)
417,529
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
397,071
202,502
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
394,748
$
620,031
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
30,203
$
20,462
Income taxes cash paid
89,875
36,226
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
Non-cash accruals for property and equipment
$
61,418
$
27,031
Increase of operating lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases
272,524
260,268
Increase of finance lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases
-
450
Selected Financial and Operating Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Sales Information:
Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase
(0.5
)%
2.5
%
0.2
%
2.3
%
New store sales (% of total sales)
2.0
%
4.8
%
2.0
%
4.5
%
Average transaction value
$
63.46
$
63.56
$
61.24
$
61.44
Comparable store average transaction value (decrease)/increase (a)
0.1
%
0.6
%
(0.1
)%
1.6
%
Comparable store average transaction count (decrease)/increase
(0.6
)%
1.8
%
0.3
%
0.7
%
Total selling square footage (000's)
38,383
37,809
38,383
37,809
Exclusive brands (% of total sales)
26.7
%
28.0
%
28.1
%
29.8
%
Imports (% of total sales)
10.9
%
11.5
%
11.0
%
11.5
%
Store Count Information:
Tractor Supply
Beginning of period
2,233
2,164
2,216
2,147
New stores opened
21
17
38
34
Stores closed
-
-
-
-
End of period
2,254
2,181
2,254
2,181
Petsense by Tractor Supply
Beginning of period
202
189
198
186
New stores opened
3
3
7
6
Stores closed
-
-
-
-
End of period
205
192
205
192
Consolidated end of period
2,459
2,373
2,459
2,373
Pre-opening costs (000's)
$
2,251
$
4,878
$
4,613
$
7,942
Balance Sheet Information:
Average inventory per store (000's) (b)
$
1,138.0
$
1,032.9
$
1,138.0
$
1,032.9
Inventory turns (annualized)
3.64
3.92
3.41
3.57
Share repurchase program:
Cost (000's) (c)
$
140,546
$
157,448
$
259,089
$
354,616
Average purchase price per share
$
272.52
$
222.42
$
254.81
$
225.34
(a)
Comparable store average transaction value changes include the impact of transaction value changes achieved on the current period change in transaction count.
(b)
Assumes average inventory cost, excluding inventory in transit.
(c)
Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's share repurchases are subject to a 1% excise tax as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Excise taxes incurred on share repurchases represent direct costs of the repurchase and are recorded as a part of the cost basis of the shares within treasury stock.
|Note: Comparable store metrics percentages may not sum to total due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
Capital Expenditures (millions):
Existing stores
$
76.4
$
79.1
$
134.2
$
162.1
New stores, relocated stores and stores not yet opened
58.0
28.3
119.7
61.5
Information technology
35.7
29.2
60.1
51.1
Distribution center capacity and improvements
19.1
54.1
32.2
73.7
Corporate and other
3.4
1.0
3.6
1.2
Total
$
192.6
$
191.7
$
349.8
$
349.6
