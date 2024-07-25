NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

$405.0 million quarterly revenues, an increase of 30.4% (30.8% on a constant currency basis) compared to prior year period

$1.9 trillion average daily volume ("ADV") for the quarter, an increase of 48.3% compared to prior year period; quarterly ADV records in U.S. government bonds, fully electronic U.S. high yield credit and global repurchase agreements; record 18.8% share of fully electronic U.S. high grade TRACE

$136.4 million net income and $166.7 million adjusted net income for the quarter, increases of 33.8% and 34.7% respectively from prior year period

53.5% adjusted EBITDA margin and $216.5 million adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, compared to 52.5% and $163.1 million respectively for prior year period

$0.55 diluted earnings per share ("Diluted EPS") and $0.70 adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter

$0.10 per share quarterly cash dividend declared

Billy Hult, CEO of Tradeweb:

" We delivered strong organic growth complemented by continued investment in our multi-asset class, global business, resulting in a 30.4% revenue increase year-over-year in Q2 2024. Tradeweb set quarterly ADV records in rates, money markets, and credit - where we also captured a record 18.8% share of fully electronic U.S. high grade TRACE. Markets continue to become increasingly interconnected, and our technology is helping to make that possible. Tradeweb recently became the first electronic trading platform to connect repo and IRS markets, and we expanded our partnership with FTSE Russell to produce benchmark U.S. treasury closing prices. In Q2 2024, we agreed to acquire ICD, an institutional investment technology provider for corporate treasury organizations, which would introduce Corporates as our fourth client channel. We also made a minority investment in Securitize, a leader in tokenizing real-world assets, and entered into a commercial agreement with blockchain infrastructure provider Alphaledger, reflecting our continued efforts to strategically place bets on technology that helps to advance our business. I'm proud of our strides this quarter and look forward to continually identifying new opportunities for our long-term growth."

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS 2Q24 2Q23 Change Constant Currency Change(1) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) GAAP Financial Measures Total revenue $ 404,951 $ 310,613 30.4 % 30.8 % Rates $ 217,531 $ 160,354 35.7 % 36.4 % Credit $ 111,324 $ 84,048 32.5 % 32.6 % Equities $ 22,871 $ 22,146 3.3 % 3.8 % Money Markets $ 18,045 $ 15,834 14.0 % 14.2 % Market Data $ 29,227 $ 22,776 28.3 % 28.4 % Other $ 5,953 $ 5,455 9.1 % 9.2 % Net income $ 136,416 $ 101,939 33.8 % Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. (2) $ 119,239 $ 89,082 33.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.42 31.0 % Net income margin 33.7 % 32.8 % +87 bps Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 216,533 $ 163,055 32.8 % 32.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 53.5 % 52.5 % +98 bps +70 bps Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 201,312 $ 148,797 35.3 % 35.0 % Adjusted EBIT margin (1) 49.7 % 47.9 % +181 bps +154 bps Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 166,711 $ 123,749 34.7 % 34.5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.70 $ 0.52 34.6 % 34.6 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and constant currency change are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the attached schedules for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents net income less net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

ADV (US $bn) (Unaudited) Asset Class Product 2Q24 2Q23 YoY Rates Cash $ 462 $ 345 34.1 % Derivatives 787 429 83.4 % Total 1,249 774 61.4 % Credit Cash 17 11 58.5 % Derivatives 13 8 53.8 % Total 30 19 56.5 % Equities Cash 10 10 0.2 % Derivatives 11 9 19.9 % Total 21 19 9.8 % Money Markets Cash 622 484 28.4 % Total 622 484 28.4 % Total $ 1,922 $ 1,297 48.3 %

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Rates - Revenues of $217.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 35.7% compared to prior year period (increased 36.4% on a constant currency basis). Rates ADV was up 61.4% from prior year period, driven by strong volume in swaps/swaptions = and < 1-year and record volume in U.S. government bonds. The addition of r8fin continued to contribute positively to wholesale volumes. European government bonds ADV was up 12.3% from prior year period, driven by market volatility and sustained primary issuance across Europe and the UK. Mortgages ADV was up 24.8%, reflecting robust to-be-announced (TBA) volumes led by heightened dollar roll and coupon swap activity as well as continued strong client adoption of our specified pool trading platform.

Credit - Revenues of $111.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 32.5% compared to prior year period (increased 32.6% on a constant currency basis). Credit ADV was up 56.5% from prior year period, as strong U.S. credit volumes, including record ADV in fully-electronic U.S. high yield credit, reflected continued client adoption across Tradeweb products and protocols, including request-for-quote (RFQ), Tradeweb AllTrade® and portfolio trading. European credit ADV was up 19.7% from prior year period, driven by strong activity in portfolio trading and our unique dealer selection tool (SNAP IOI). We reported a record 18.8% share of fully electronic U.S. high grade TRACE, up 392 bps from prior year period, and a 7.6% share of fully electronic U.S. high yield TRACE, up 139 bps from prior year period.

Equities - Revenues of $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 3.3% compared to prior year period (increased 3.8% on a constant currency basis). Equities ADV was up 9.8% from prior year period, driven by strong growth in equity derivatives while ETF market volumes remained muted as market volatility remained low.

Money Markets - Revenues of $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 14.0% compared to prior year period (increased 14.2% on a constant currency basis). Money Markets ADV was up 28.4% from prior year period, led by record activity in global repurchase agreements and increased client adoption of Tradeweb's electronic trading solutions.

Market Data - Revenues of $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 28.3% compared to prior year period (increased 28.4% on a constant currency basis). The increase was derived primarily from increased LSEG market data fees from the contract that was amended effective November 1, 2023 and proprietary third party market data revenue.

Other - Revenues of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 9.1% compared to prior year period (increased 9.2% on a constant currency basis).

Operating Expenses of $242.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 24.8% compared to $194.3 million in prior year period, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation expense tied to our financial performance, as well as an increase in headcount and related salaries and employee compensation and benefits to support our continued growth. During the quarter, we also incurred $2.9 million in incremental cash compensation expense and $0.3 million in accelerated stock-based compensation expense in connection with the departure of an executive effective September 30, 2024.

Adjusted Expenses of $203.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 increased 25.8% (increased 27.0% on a constant currency basis) compared to prior year period primarily due to higher expenses related to adjusted employee compensation and benefits, including $2.9 million in incremental cash compensation expense in the second quarter of 2024 in connection with the departure of an executive effective September 30, 2024. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Second Quarter 2024

Announced definitive agreement to acquire Institutional Cash Distributors ("ICD"), an institutional investment technology provider for corporate treasury organizations trading short-term investments, for $785 million, subject to customary adjustments, which will add Corporates as our fourth client channel alongside Institutional, Wholesale and Retail. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews.

Announced organizational changes, including the addition of Amy Clack, who will join Tradeweb in August 2024 as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), overseeing operations, business integration, risk and corporate services. In addition, Tradeweb announced that President Thomas Pluta will leave the Company and its Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2024.

Agreed with Alphaledger, a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure for fixed income assets, to jointly develop innovative products leveraging Alphaledger's blockchain technology.

Invested $10 million as part of $47 million strategic funding round led by BlackRock for Securitize, a leader in tokenizing real-world assets.

Served as network participant in the launch of Global Synchronizer, the Canton Network's decentralized interoperability infrastructure. The Canton Network is a public-permissioned blockchain network designed with the privacy and controls essential to facilitate the exchange of regulated financial assets.

Entered into a $159.2 million lease for Tradeweb's new NYC headquarters, expected to commence in mid-2025 with an expected initial lease term of approximately 16 years.

Launched an enhanced functionality for RFQ trading in U.S. credit markets; "RFQ Edge" deploys Tradeweb's advanced portfolio trading analytics to its RFQ protocol to deliver a more powerful list trading experience for U.S. credit and ETF traders.

Expanded strategic partnership between Tradeweb and FTSE Russell to produce benchmark closing prices for the U.S. Treasury markets.

Became the first electronic trading platform to make overnight index swap (OIS) curves available during the repo trade negotiation process, helping institutional clients assess the price competitiveness of different repo rates across different currencies and maturities.

Awarded two framework agreements to provide Electronic Trading Platforms to the European Central Bank (ECB) and other Eurosystem National Central Banks, after successfully participating in the procurement procedure organized by the ECB.

Recognized in numerous awards celebrating our company, as well as our outstanding and diverse talent, including: 40 Top Innovators (TabbFORUM); Asset Management Awards - Best Data & Technology Provider and Rising Star in Asset Services (AsianInvestor); Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards - Most Innovative Market Data Project (WatersTechnology); Women in Finance Asia Awards - Excellence in ETFs - Keri Neo (Markets Media); Markets Choice Awards - Best Company (Markets Media)

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

$1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $500 million credit facility at June 30, 2024

$785 million acquisition of ICD is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews and the purchase price, subject to customary adjustments, is expected to be funded with cash on hand

Free cash flow for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024 of $721.7 million, up 13.7% compared to prior year period. See " Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information

Cash capital expenditures and capitalized software development in the second quarter 2024 of $16.6 million (excludes amounts paid at closing for acquisitions)

$239.8 million remained available for repurchase pursuant to the share repurchase program authorization as of June 30, 2024. No shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2024

$0.3 million in shares of Class A common stock were withheld in the second quarter of 2024 to satisfy tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units held by employees

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 3, 2024

OTHER MATTERS

Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance*

Adjusted Expenses: $830 - 860 million

Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related depreciation and amortization expense: $158 million

Assumed non-GAAP tax rate: ~ 24.5% - 25.5%

Cash capital expenditures and capitalized software development: $77 - 85 million

LSEG Market Data Contract Revenue: ~$80 million (~$90 million in 2025)

The guidance has been revised to reflect higher expenses and expenditures in light of strong business momentum, the anticipated closing of ICD during the third quarter of 2024 and recently announced management changes. Assumed non-GAAP tax rate and LSEG Market Data Contract Revenue guidance is unchanged from the prior quarter guidance.

*GAAP operating expenses and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement of foreign currency rates. Expense guidance assumes an average 2024 Sterling/US$ foreign exchange rate of 1.24 and includes completed M&A transactions as well as the expected closing of the ICD acquisition in the third quarter of 2024. Guidance amounts for cash capital expenditures and capitalized software development excludes amounts paid at closing for acquisitions.

An archived recording of the call will be available afterward at https://investors.tradeweb.com.

ABOUT TRADEWEB MARKETS

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,500 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.7 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Transaction fees and commissions $ 330,475 $ 246,461 $ 665,926 $ 513,059 Subscription fees 50,746 45,748 100,427 90,122 LSEG market data fees 20,581 15,461 41,081 31,055 Other 3,149 2,943 6,256 5,626 Total revenue 404,951 310,613 813,690 639,862 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 137,236 103,924 280,323 218,417 Depreciation and amortization 49,936 45,887 99,273 91,291 Technology and communications 24,230 18,701 45,540 36,268 General and administrative 12,755 11,072 23,609 24,992 Professional fees 13,324 10,666 25,124 21,842 Occupancy 4,976 4,028 9,649 8,151 Total expenses 242,457 194,278 483,518 400,961 Operating income 162,494 116,335 330,172 238,901 Interest income 21,511 15,576 42,571 28,516 Interest expense (542 ) (467 ) (2,260 ) (916 ) Other income (loss), net - (456 ) - (115 ) Income before taxes 183,463 130,988 370,483 266,386 Provision for income taxes (47,047 ) (29,049 ) (90,685 ) (62,254 ) Net income 136,416 101,939 279,798 204,132 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 17,177 12,857 34,417 27,194 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 119,239 $ 89,082 $ 245,381 $ 176,938 Earnings per share attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. Class A and B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.42 $ 1.15 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 1.14 $ 0.83 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 213,162,158 211,569,728 212,936,015 209,847,153 Diluted 214,895,947 213,156,753 214,778,342 211,659,814

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 136,416 $ 101,939 $ 279,798 $ 204,132 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs (1) 3,650 1,212 7,264 1,797 Interest income (21,511 ) (15,576 ) (42,571 ) (28,516 ) Interest expense 542 467 2,260 916 Depreciation and amortization 49,936 45,887 99,273 91,291 Stock-based compensation expense (2) 531 585 1,714 1,435 Provision for income taxes 47,047 29,049 90,685 62,254 Foreign exchange (gains) / losses (3) (78 ) (964 ) (2,362 ) 1,834 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (4) - - - - Other (income) loss, net - 456 - 115 Adjusted EBITDA $ 216,533 $ 163,055 $ 436,061 $ 335,258 Less: Depreciation and amortization (49,936 ) (45,887 ) (99,273 ) (91,291 ) Add: D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction (5) 34,715 31,629 69,082 63,246 Adjusted EBIT $ 201,312 $ 148,797 $ 405,870 $ 307,213 Net income margin (6) 33.7 % 32.8 % 34.4 % 31.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 53.5 % 52.5 % 53.6 % 52.4 % Adjusted EBIT margin (6) 49.7 % 47.9 % 49.9 % 48.0 %

(1) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and other third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (2) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, this adjustment also includes $0.3 million of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our departing President. (3) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency. (4) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the consolidated statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (5) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from acquisitions and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (6) Net income margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBIT margin are defined as net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT, respectively, divided by revenue for the applicable period.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings per diluted share $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 1.14 $ 0.83 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 119,239 $ 89,082 $ 245,381 $ 176,938 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1) 17,177 12,857 34,417 27,194 Net income 136,416 101,939 279,798 204,132 Provision for income taxes 47,047 29,049 90,685 62,254 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs (2) 3,650 1,212 7,264 1,797 D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction (3) 34,715 31,629 69,082 63,246 Stock-based compensation expense (4) 531 585 1,714 1,435 Foreign exchange (gains) / losses (5) (78 ) (964 ) (2,362 ) 1,834 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (6) - - - - Other (income) loss, net - 456 - 115 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 222,281 163,906 446,181 334,813 Adjusted income taxes (7) (55,570 ) (40,157 ) (111,545 ) (82,029 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 166,711 $ 123,749 $ 334,636 $ 252,784 Adjusted Diluted EPS (8) $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 1.41 $ 1.07

(1) Represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock. (2) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and other third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (3) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from acquisitions and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (4) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, this adjustment also includes $0.3 million of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our departing President. (5) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency. (6) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the consolidated statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (7) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.0% applied to Adjusted Net Income before income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 24.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (8) For a summary of the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS, see " Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Diluted EPS" below.

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS for the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding 214,895,947 213,156,753 214,778,342 211,659,814 Weighted average of other participating securities (1) 125,012 241,963 142,484 266,790 Assumed exchange of LLC Interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock (2) 23,077,698 23,153,250 23,077,836 24,738,197 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 238,098,657 236,551,966 237,998,662 236,664,801 Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) $ 166,711 $ 123,749 $ 334,636 $ 252,784 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 1.41 $ 1.07

(1) Represents weighted average unvested restricted stock units and unsettled vested performance-based restricted stock units issued to certain retired or terminated employees that are entitled to non-forfeitable dividend equivalent rights and are considered participating securities prior to being issued and outstanding shares of common stock in accordance with the two-class method used for purposes of calculating earnings per share. (2) Assumes the full exchange of the weighted average of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interests and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Expenses June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Operating expenses $ 242,457 $ 194,278 $ 483,518 $ 400,961 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs (1) (3,650 ) (1,212 ) (7,264 ) (1,797 ) D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction (2) (34,715 ) (31,629 ) (69,082 ) (63,246 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3) (531 ) (585 ) (1,714 ) (1,435 ) Foreign exchange gains / (losses) (4) 78 964 2,362 (1,834 ) Adjusted Expenses $ 203,639 $ 161,816 $ 407,820 $ 332,649

(1) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and other third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (2) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from acquisitions and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (3) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, this adjustment also includes $0.3 million of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our departing President. (4) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency.

Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities $ 785,734 $ 693,446 Less: Capitalization of software development costs (45,208 ) (39,123 ) Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements (18,780 ) (19,557 ) Free Cash Flow $ 721,746 $ 634,766

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EPS CALCULATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following table summarizes the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended EPS: Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Numerator: Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 119,239 $ 89,082 $ 245,381 $ 176,938 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested RSUs and unsettled vested PRSUs (1) (70 ) (102 ) (164 ) (225 ) Net income attributable to outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock - Basic and Diluted $ 119,169 $ 88,980 $ 245,217 $ 176,713 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Basic 213,162,158 211,569,728 212,936,015 209,847,153 Dilutive effect of PRSUs 568,304 350,713 534,583 318,638 Dilutive effect of options 449,252 1,143,376 524,413 1,306,297 Dilutive effect of RSUs 252,498 92,936 348,282 187,726 Dilutive effect of PSUs 463,735 - 435,049 - Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Diluted 214,895,947 213,156,753 214,778,342 211,659,814 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.42 $ 1.15 $ 0.84 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 1.14 $ 0.83

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, there was a total of 125,012 and 241,963, respectively, and during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, there was a total of 142,484 and 266,790, respectively, weighted average unvested RSUs and unsettled vested PRSUs that were considered a participating security for purposes of calculating earnings per share in accordance with the two-class method.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. REVENUES BY ASSET CLASS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenues Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed (dollars in thousands) Rates $ 157,636 $ 59,895 $ 101,588 $ 58,766 $ 56,048 $ 1,129 55.2 % 1.9 % Credit 102,785 8,539 77,334 6,714 25,451 1,825 32.9 % 27.2 % Equities 20,602 2,269 19,866 2,280 736 (11 ) 3.7 % (0.5 )% Money Markets 13,695 4,350 11,535 4,299 2,160 51 18.7 % 1.2 % Market Data 132 29,095 45 22,731 87 6,364 193.3 % 28.0 % Other - 5,953 - 5,455 - 498 - 9.1 % Total revenue $ 294,850 $ 110,101 $ 210,368 $ 100,245 $ 84,482 $ 9,856 40.2 % 9.8 %

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. AVERAGE VARIABLE FEES PER MILLION DOLLARS OF VOLUME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, YoY 2024 2023 % Change Rates $ 2.00 $ 2.10 (4.8 )% Rates Cash $ 2.54 $ 2.44 4.1 % Rates Derivatives $ 1.69 $ 1.83 (7.9 )% Rates Derivatives (greater than 1 year) $ 2.71 $ 2.75 (1.5 )% Other Rates Derivatives (1) $ 0.20 $ 0.23 (11.5 )% Credit $ 55.33 $ 65.37 (15.4 )% Cash Credit (2) $ 145.18 $ 164.93 (12.0 )% Credit Derivatives, China Bonds and U.S. Cash EP $ 7.76 $ 8.52 (8.9 )% Equities $ 15.39 $ 16.60 (7.3 )% Equities Cash $ 26.51 $ 26.59 (0.3 )% Equities Derivatives $ 5.62 $ 6.14 (8.4 )% Money Markets $ 0.35 $ 0.38 (8.1 )% Total $ 2.43 $ 2.60 (6.3 )% Total excluding Other Rates Derivatives (3) $ 2.88 $ 2.92 (1.3 )%

(1) Includes Swaps/Swaptions of tenor less than 1 year and Rates Futures. (2) The "Cash Credit" category represents the "Credit" asset class excluding (1) Credit Derivatives (2) China Bonds and (3) U.S. High Grade and High Yield electronically processed ("EP") activity. (3) Included to contextualize the impact of short-tenored Swaps/Swaptions and Rates Futures on totals for all periods presented.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (UNAUDITED) (1) 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 YoY Asset Class Product ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV Rates Cash $ 462,335 $ 29,121,086 $ 344,674 $ 21,627,623 34.14 % U.S. Government Bonds 202,460 12,754,982 135,128 8,513,069 49.83 % European Government Bonds 45,699 2,879,044 40,694 2,482,305 12.30 % Mortgages 203,813 12,840,218 163,359 10,291,618 24.76 % Other Government Bonds 10,363 646,843 5,493 340,631 88.66 % Derivatives 787,132 49,552,512 429,285 26,633,837 83.36 % Swaps/Swaptions = 1Y 466,923 29,396,323 273,533 16,961,570 70.70 % Swaps/Swaptions < 1Y 310,657 19,558,079 154,332 9,582,824 101.29 % Futures 9,552 598,110 1,420 89,443 572.51 % Total 1,249,467 78,673,598 773,959 48,261,459 61.44 % Credit Cash 16,844 1,047,204 10,627 662,558 58.50 % U.S. High Grade - Fully Electronic 6,480 408,223 3,963 249,667 63.51 % U.S. High Grade - Electronically Processed 2,913 183,514 2,694 169,696 8.14 % U.S. High Yield - Fully Electronic 773 48,712 568 35,765 36.20 % U.S. High Yield - Electronically Processed 247 15,549 317 19,998 (22.25 )% European Credit 2,343 147,618 1,958 119,461 19.65 % Municipal Bonds 369 23,274 308 19,412 19.89 % Chinese Bonds 3,476 205,061 720 42,505 382.44 % Other Credit Bonds 243 15,253 98 6,054 147.63 % Derivatives 12,863 810,324 8,362 520,513 53.83 % Swaps 12,863 810,324 8,362 520,513 53.83 % Total 29,707 1,857,527 18,989 1,183,071 56.45 % Equities Cash 9,937 626,031 9,913 612,227 0.24 % U.S. ETFs 7,286 459,042 7,547 467,930 (3.46 )% European ETFs 2,651 166,989 2,366 144,297 12.05 % Derivatives 11,318 713,035 9,444 584,528 19.85 % Convertibles/Swaps/Options 7,982 502,841 6,340 392,306 25.89 % Futures 3,336 210,194 3,103 192,221 7.51 % Total 21,255 1,339,066 19,356 1,196,755 9.81 % Money Markets Cash 621,840 39,173,818 484,304 30,339,263 28.40 % Repurchase Agreements (Repo) 600,947 37,859,666 465,955 29,184,397 28.97 % Other Money Markets 20,893 1,314,152 18,349 1,154,866 13.87 % Total 621,840 39,173,818 484,304 30,339,263 28.40 % ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) YoY Total $ 1,922,270 $ 121,044,010 $ 1,296,607 $ 80,980,548 48.3 %

(1) We acquired Yieldbroker on August 31, 2023 and acquired r8fin on January 19, 2024. Total volume reported includes volumes from each acquired business subsequent to the closing date of the applicable acquisition.

To access historical traded volumes, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (unless the context otherwise requires, together with its subsidiaries, referred to as "we," "our," "Tradeweb," "Tradeweb Markets" or the "Company") closed its IPO on April 8, 2019. As a result of certain reorganization transactions (the "Reorganization Transactions") completed in connection with the IPO, on April 4, 2019, Tradeweb Markets Inc. became a holding company whose only material assets consist of its equity interest in Tradeweb Markets LLC ("TWM LLC") and related deferred tax assets. As the sole manager of TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. operates and controls all of the business and affairs of TWM LLC and, through TWM LLC and its subsidiaries, conducts its business. As a result of this control, and because Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a substantial financial interest in TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. consolidates the financial results of TWM LLC and its subsidiaries.

Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments and as a result totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the amounts that precede them and figures expressed as percentages may not total 100%.

Please refer to the Company's previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K for capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

The interim financial results presented herein for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are unaudited. Operating results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our guidance, including full-year 2024 guidance and full-year 2024 and 2025 revenue guidance related to the LSEG market data license agreement, pending acquisitions, future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains "non-GAAP financial measures," including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Adjusted Expenses, Free Cash Flow and constant currency change, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We make use of non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating our past results and future prospects. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Management and our board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT margin to assess our financial performance and believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS as supplemental metrics to evaluate our business performance in a way that also considers our ability to generate profit without the impact of certain items. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS help to provide management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Adjusted Expenses as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Free Cash Flow to assess our liquidity in a way that considers the amount of cash generated from our core operations after non-acquisition related expenditures for capitalized software development costs and furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements.

We present certain changes on a "constant currency" basis. Since our consolidated financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars, we must translate non-U.S. dollar revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. Constant currency change, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as change excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations. Constant currency information is calculated by translating the current period and prior period's results using the annual average exchange rates for the prior period. We use constant currency change as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying performance between periods by removing the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. We present certain constant currency change information because we believe it provides investors and analysts a useful comparison of our results and trends between periods. This information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP.

See the attached schedules for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as alternatives to net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc., net income, net income margin, earnings per share, operating income, operating expenses, cash flow from operating activities or any other financial measure prepared or derived in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment included in the reconciliations. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted EBT, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Expenses and Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA

This release includes estimates regarding market and industry data that we prepared based on our management's knowledge and experience in the markets in which we operate, together with information obtained from various sources, including publicly available information, industry reports and publications, surveys, our clients, trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which we operate. In presenting this information, we have made certain assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based on such data and other similar sources and on our knowledge of, and our experience to date in, the markets in which we operate. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and we take no responsibility for such information.

