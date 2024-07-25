WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of enterprise performance management, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Remarks by Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT's President & Chief Executive Officer:
"We delivered Q1 fiscal year 2025 revenue at the high end of our outlook as we continue to position NETSCOUT to win in the market. We were also pleased to extend a multi-year enterprise license agreement with a leading North American Tier-1 service provider during the first quarter.
"Looking ahead, our priorities remain to enhance our cybersecurity offerings to meet customer needs given the expanding cyber threat landscape and continuing to focus on prudently managing costs. Longer term, we are committed to leveraging our 'Visibility Without Borders' platform to help customers address the performance, availability, and security challenges of the complex digital world."
Q1 FY25 Financial Results
Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $174.6 million, compared with $211.1 million (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results are included in the financial tables below.
Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $61.2 million, or approximately 35% of total revenue in the period. This compares with product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $94.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which was approximately 45% of total revenue in the period.
Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $113.4 million, or approximately 65% of total revenue in the period. This compares with service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $116.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which was approximately 55% of total revenue for the period.
NETSCOUT's loss from operations (GAAP) was $463.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $427.0 million and a restructuring charge of $16.6 million. This compares with a loss from operations (GAAP) of $4.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The Company's operating margin (GAAP) was negative 265.4% in the first quarter of the fiscal year, versus negative 2.2% in the same period of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.0 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 8.0% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $29.6 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 14.0% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $17.8 million, or 10.2% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue for the period. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $34.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, or 16.4% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue for the period.
Net loss (GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $443.4 million, or $6.20 per share (diluted), which includes the non-cash goodwill impairment and restructuring charges mentioned above, versus a net loss (GAAP) of $4.2 million, or $(0.06) per share (diluted), for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $20.6 million, or $0.28 per share (diluted), which includes an unrealized gain on a foreign investment. This compares with $22.7 million, or $0.31 per share (diluted), for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term marketable securities and investments were $407.2 million, compared with $424.1 million as of March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, NETSCOUT repurchased a total of 1,347,900 shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.55 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $25.0 million. The Company repaid $25 million of its revolving debt balance in the first quarter and the outstanding debt balance under its revolving credit facility was $75.0 million as of June 30, 2024. The Company's $800 million revolving credit facility will expire in July 2026.
Financial Outlook
The Company's GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2025 has been updated to reflect a non-cash goodwill impairment and a restructuring charge related to the Company's Voluntary Separation Program (VSP). The fiscal year 2025 outlook for revenue and non-GAAP net income per share remains unchanged from previous guidance. The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2025 is as follows:
- Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) expectations remain in the range of $800 million to $830 million.
- GAAP net loss per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of ($5.28) to ($5.03), primarily attributable to goodwill impairment and restructuring charges taken in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, as well as restructuring charges anticipated for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. This compares to the previous GAAP net income per share range of $0.58 to $0.82. Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) expectations remain in the range of $2.10 to $2.30.
- A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers for NETSCOUT's fiscal year 2025 outlook is included in the financial tables below.
NETSCOUT recently initiated a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) as part of its restructuring efforts for fiscal year 2025. The VSP is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 150 employees, which represents approximately 6.5% of its workforce as of March 31, 2024. In conjunction with the VSP, the Company recorded a restructuring charge of $16.6 million in the first quarter and expects to record an additional restructuring charge in the range of $3 million to $5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 primarily for severance costs associated with the implementation of the VSP. The Company expects that these actions will generate net annual run-rate savings of approximately $25 million to $27 million, of which $18 million to $19 million will be realized in the remainder of fiscal year 2025. The charges are factored into NETSCOUT's GAAP guidance provided above, and anticipated partial-year net benefits for fiscal year 2025 are included in both GAAP and non-GAAP expectations.
Recent Developments and Highlights
- In mid-July 2024, NETSCOUT introduced its new suite of Business Edge Observability products, including the nGenius Edge Sensor and Remote InfiniStreamNG solutions to deliver IT observability for remote locations at the digital edge. As the prevalence and importance of mission-critical applications and services expand at remote sites, such as retail stores, manufacturing facilities, banks, utility companies, hospitals, and government offices, proactive, deep-dive observability is more critical in reducing business risk.
- In late-June 2024, NETSCOUT announced it expanded its Arbor Cloud DDoS attack mitigation network to 16 scrubbing centers worldwide with the recent addition of a new Toronto facility. This network offers ISPs and enterprise customers more than 15 terabits per second (Tbps) of dedicated attack capacity. This lower latency scrubbing center allows for faster diversion of attack traffic for mitigation and redirection to Canadian destinations benefiting Canadian businesses and organizations. In addition, Canadian-originated and destined traffic and data remain within Canadian borders to help organizations comply with privacy and data sovereignty regulations at provincial and national levels.
- In mid-June 2024, NETSCOUT announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vodafone to enhance the performance of Vodafone's networks for customers. The multi-year agreement leverages NETSCOUT InfinistreamNG to provide real-time, end-to-end visibility monitoring solutions across Vodafone's physical and virtual network environment, including 5G Standalone. It gives Vodafone pinpoint visibility of all the component parts of its networks, enabling it to analyze the flow and performance of anonymized and aggregated packet data to enhance the customer experience.
- During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, NETSCOUT extended a multi-year enterprise license agreement which includes 5G related solutions with a leading Tier-1 North American service provider.
About NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company's unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Revenue:
Product
$
61,169
$
94,661
Service
113,396
116,477
Total revenue
174,565
211,138
Cost of revenue:
Product
12,004
16,662
Service
32,365
33,734
Total cost of revenue
44,369
50,396
Gross profit
130,196
160,742
Operating expenses:
Research and development
42,465
45,520
Sales and marketing
70,330
78,996
General and administrative
25,581
28,214
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
11,614
12,707
Restructuring charges
16,563
-
Goodwill impairment
426,967
-
Total operating expenses
593,520
165,437
Loss from operations
(463,324
)
(4,695
)
Interest and other income (expense), net
9,628
(639
)
Loss before income tax benefit
(453,696
)
(5,334
)
Income tax benefit
(10,320
)
(1,134
)
Net loss
$
(443,376
)
$
(4,200
)
Basic net loss per share
$
(6.20
)
$
(0.06
)
Diluted net loss per share
$
(6.20
)
$
(0.06
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing:
Net loss per share - basic
71,467
71,540
Net loss per share - diluted
71,467
71,540
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and investments
$
406,167
$
423,133
Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net
129,270
192,096
Inventories and deferred costs
14,994
14,095
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39,619
43,170
Total current assets
590,050
672,494
Fixed assets, net
24,903
26,487
Operating lease right-of-use assets
39,911
42,486
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,372,005
1,811,479
Long-term marketable securities
1,003
994
Other assets
57,544
41,362
Total assets
$
2,085,416
$
2,595,302
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
15,938
$
14,506
Accrued compensation
63,059
51,362
Accrued other
13,163
15,429
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
279,185
301,806
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
11,859
11,979
Total current liabilities
383,204
395,082
Other long-term liabilities
6,897
7,055
Deferred tax liability
4,326
4,374
Accrued long-term retirement benefits
28,124
28,413
Long-term deferred revenue and customer deposits
120,638
130,212
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
35,231
38,101
Long-term debt
75,000
100,000
Total liabilities
653,420
703,237
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
133
131
Additional paid-in capital
3,201,998
3,181,366
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,404
3,572
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,652,642
)
(1,615,483
)
(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings
(120,897
)
322,479
Total stockholders' equity
1,431,996
1,892,065
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,085,416
$
2,595,302
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
Revenue
$
174,565
$
211,138
$
203,443
Gross Profit (GAAP)
$
130,196
$
160,742
$
153,103
Share-based compensation expense (1)
3,320
2,911
2,305
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
995
1,638
1,637
Acquisition related depreciation expense (3)
2
5
1
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
134,513
$
165,296
$
157,046
Loss from Operations (GAAP)
$
(463,324
)
$
(4,695
)
$
(36,976
)
GAAP Operating Margin
(265.4
)%
(2.2
)%
(18.2
)%
Share-based compensation expense (1)
21,198
19,844
16,146
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
12,609
14,345
14,184
Restructuring charges
16,563
-
-
Goodwill impairment
426,967
-
50,154
Acquisition related depreciation expense (3)
12
59
11
Legal expense (benefit) related to civil judgments (4)
-
41
(4,510
)
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$
14,025
$
29,594
$
39,009
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
8.0
%
14.0
%
19.2
%
Net Loss (GAAP)
$
(443,376
)
$
(4,200
)
$
(32,419
)
Share-based compensation expense (1)
21,198
19,844
16,146
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
12,609
14,345
14,184
Restructuring charges
16,563
-
-
Goodwill impairment
426,967
-
50,154
Acquisition related depreciation expense (3)
12
59
11
Legal expense (benefit) related to civil judgments (4)
-
41
(4,510
)
Change in fair value of derivative instrument (5)
-
(206
)
-
Income tax adjustments (6)
(13,395
)
(7,171
)
(3,743
)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
20,578
$
22,712
$
39,823
Diluted Net Loss Per Share (GAAP)
$
(6.20
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.46
)
Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above
6.48
0.37
1.01
Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share
$
0.28
$
0.31
$
0.55
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
72,793
72,995
72,345
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
(1)
Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$
431
$
372
$
303
Cost of service revenue
2,889
2,539
2,002
Research and development
5,886
5,386
4,409
Sales and marketing
7,504
7,284
5,736
General and administrative
4,488
4,263
3,696
Total share-based compensation expense
$
21,198
$
19,844
$
16,146
(2)
Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$
995
$
1,638
$
1,637
Operating expenses
11,614
12,707
12,547
Total amortization expense
$
12,609
$
14,345
$
14,184
(3)
Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$
2
$
3
$
1
Cost of service revenue
-
2
-
Research and development
8
42
8
Sales and marketing
2
8
2
General and administrative
-
4
-
Total acquisition related depreciation expense
$
12
$
59
$
11
(4)
Legal expense (benefit) related to civil judgments included in this amount is as follows:
General and administrative
$
-
$
41
$
(4,510
)
Total legal judgments expense
$
-
$
41
$
(4,510
)
(5)
Change in fair value of derivative instrument included in this amount is as follows:
Interest and other (income) expense, net
$
-
$
(206
)
$
-
Total change in fair value of derivative instrument
$
-
$
(206
)
$
-
(6)
Total income tax adjustment included in this amount is as follows:
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above
$
(13,395
)
$
(7,171
)
$
(3,743
)
Total income tax adjustments
$
(13,395
)
$
(7,171
)
$
(3,743
)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Non-GAAP EBITDA from Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
Loss from operations (GAAP)
$
(463,324
)
$
(4,695
)
$
(36,976
)
Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations
477,349
34,289
75,985
Non-GAAP Income from operations
$
14,025
$
29,594
$
39,009
Depreciation excluding acquisition related-depreciation expense
3,784
5,032
3,863
Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations
$
17,809
$
34,626
$
42,872
Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations as a % of revenue
10.2
%
16.4
%
21.1
%
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Outlook to Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except net income per share - diluted)
FY'24
FY'25
Revenue
$
829.5
~ $800 million to ~$830 million
FY'24
FY'25
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(147.7
)
(~$380 million) to (~$362 million)
Amortization of intangible assets
$
56.9
~$50 million
Share-based compensation expenses
$
70.8
~$68 million
Business development & integration expenses*
$
0.1
~Less than $1 million
Gain on divestiture of a business
$
(3.8
)
-
Change in fair value of derivative instrument
$
(0.2
)
-
Legal (benefit) expense related to civil judgments
$
(4.4
)
-
Restructuring charges
$
-
~$18 million to ~$22 million
Goodwill impairment
$
217.3
~$427 million
Total adjustments
$
336.7
~$564 million to ~$567 million
Related impact of adjustments on income tax
$
(29.8
)
(~$34 million)
Non-GAAP net income
$
159.1
~$153 million to ~$168 million
GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$
(2.07
)
(~$5.28) to (~$5.03)
Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
$
2.20
~$2.10 to ~$2.30
Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted GAAP)
71.5
~72 million
Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP)
72.3
~73 million
*Business development & integration expenses include acquisition-related depreciation expense
**Figures in table may not total due to rounding
