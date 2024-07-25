Anzeige
WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.07.24
19:33 Uhr
29,810 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 13:30 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing annualized growth of 26.3% and 12.7%, respectively.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • GAAP Net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 increased to 2.95%, compared to 2.67% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.79% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $12.4 million or 3.6% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2024 and $175.6 million or 14.3% since June 30, 2023. Loan interest income increased $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.
  • Asset quality remains strong with only 0.16% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of June 30, 2024.

"As we navigate through the evolving economic landscape, our bank has achieved consistent growth due to our strong team, technology, and relationships we have with our customers. Our strategic efforts have improved our net interest margin, bolstered by the use of derivative instruments which contribute positive cashflow. These steps have strengthened our financial base, so that ChoiceOne is well positioned to handle the market's fluctuations in different rate environments," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year. ChoiceOne experienced modest growth in our loan portfolio and a slight reduction in deposit balances. Despite these fluctuations, both net income and net interest margin have increased largely due to the commencement of cash flows from our pay-fixed interest rate swaps.

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.6 billion, an increase of $139.3 million compared to June 30, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $175.6 million, and an increase in cash of $24.2 million. This growth was offset by a $62.1 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its liquidity to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed since June 30, 2023.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At June 30, 2024, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $759.5 million. Uninsured deposits totaled $754.4 million or 35.5% of deposits at June 30, 2024.

Increases to short term interest rates have led to higher deposit costs, which rose to an annualized 1.56% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an annualized 0.98% in the second quarter of 2023. As deposits reprice and customers shift to certificates of deposits and other interest bearing products, this trend is likely to persist. Deposit costs have declined since the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, decreasing deposit expenses. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.1 million and $3.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates. Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds increased to an annualized 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and an annualized 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $272,000 in the second quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. This was offset by a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments leading to net provision for credit losses expense for the second quarter 2024 of $0. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.12% on June 30, 2024 compared to 1.15% on June 30, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.16% as of June 30, 2024.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities. These forward starting swaps pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR. Settlements from these swaps amounted to $974,000 for the second quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the increase in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 28 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the second quarter of 2024.

Shareholders' equity totaled $214.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023. This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $19.6 million compared to June 30, 2023. The improvement in AOCI, despite the rise in interest rates, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income increased $598,000 and $978,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $391,000 and $529,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and changes in the market value of equity securities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year. In addition, ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased by $705,000 or 5.2% and $394,000 or 1.4% in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due to an increase in employee health insurance benefits and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to inflationary pressures. This was offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.

"I am very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2024, showing an improving net interest margin and excellent credit metrics. Our experienced team has positioned ChoiceOne to grow our franchise, improve our technology, and offer a high level of service to customers. We remain committed to our communities, customers, and stakeholders and sincerely appreciate the trust they put in us as their local financial partner." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023


Cash and cash equivalents


$

101,002



$

150,129



$

76,810


Equity securities, at fair value



7,502




7,560




8,299


Securities Held to Maturity



392,699




397,981




420,549


Securities Available for Sale



491,670




504,636




521,202


Federal Home Loan Bank stock



4,449




4,449




8,366


Federal Reserve Bank stock



5,066




5,066




5,065


Loans held for sale



5,946




6,035




8,924


Loans to other financial institutions



36,569




30,032




38,838


Core loans



1,400,958




1,388,558




1,225,390


Total loans held for investment



1,437,527




1,418,590




1,264,228


Allowance for credit losses



(16,152)




(16,037)




(14,582)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,421,375




1,402,553




1,249,646


Premises and equipment



27,370




28,268




29,085


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



45,384




45,079




44,510


Goodwill



59,946




59,946




59,946


Core deposit intangible



1,448




1,651




2,304


Other assets



59,210




57,346




49,020












Total Assets


$

2,623,067



$

2,670,699



$

2,483,726












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

517,137



$

502,685



$

544,925


Interest-bearing deposits



1,582,365




1,641,193




1,490,093


Brokered deposits



27,177




41,970




51,370


Borrowings



210,000




210,000




160,000


Subordinated debentures



35,630




35,568




35,385


Other liabilities



36,239




32,527




22,713












Total Liabilities



2,408,548




2,463,943




2,304,486












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
15,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,573,618 at June 30, 2024, 7,556,137 at
March 31, 2024, and 7,534,658 at June 30, 2023



173,984




173,786




172,880


Retained earnings



81,836




77,294




67,281


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(41,301)




(44,324)




(60,921)


Shareholders' Equity



214,519




206,756




179,240












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,623,067



$

2,670,699



$

2,483,726


Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30,



June 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Interest income













Loans, including fees


$

21,971



$

15,978



$

42,757



$

30,851


Securities:













Taxable



5,471




5,378




10,819




10,291


Tax exempt



1,410




1,389




2,822




2,824


Other



1,092




571




1,978




748


Total interest income



29,944




23,316




58,376




44,714















Interest expense













Deposits



8,325




5,056




17,102




8,332


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



463




621




904




1,226


Other



2,785




1,548




5,525




2,053


Total interest expense



11,573




7,225




23,531




11,611















Net interest income



18,371




16,091




34,845




33,103


Provision for credit losses on loans



272




(415)




675




(106)


Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(272)




165




(675)




(119)


Net Provision for credit losses expense



-




(250)




-




(225)


Net interest income after provision



18,371




16,341




34,845




33,328















Noninterest income













Customer service charges



2,662




2,271




5,067




4,538


Insurance and investment commissions



190




172




388




368


Gains on sales of loans



525




540




979




943


Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-




-




-




-


Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



11




133




12




136


Earnings on life insurance policies



305




269




800




532


Trust income



220




196




433




380


Change in market value of equity securities



(71)




(385)




(36)




(322)


Other



241




289




491




581


Total noninterest income



4,083




3,485




8,134




7,156















Noninterest expense













Salaries and benefits



8,264




7,837




16,095




15,920


Occupancy and equipment



1,477




1,507




2,939




3,150


Data processing



1,780




1,681




3,450




3,363


Professional fees



593




619




1,208




1,240


Supplies and postage



168




197




346




388


Advertising and promotional



199




155




349




304


Intangible amortization



203




253




406




505


FDIC insurance



390




220




765




520


Other



1,204




1,104




2,404




2,178


Total noninterest expense



14,278




13,573




27,962




27,568















Income before income tax



8,176




6,253




15,017




12,916


Income tax expense



1,590




1,040




2,797




2,070















Net income


$

6,586



$

5,213



$

12,220



$

10,846















Basic earnings per share


$

0.87



$

0.69



$

1.62



$

1.44


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.87



$

0.69



$

1.61



$

1.44


Dividends declared per share


$

0.27



$

0.26



$

0.54



$

0.52


Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)




Quarterly


Earnings


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

18,371



$

16,474



$

16,556



$

16,226



$

16,091


Net provision expense



-




-




375




-




(250)


Noninterest income



4,083




4,051




4,046




3,704




3,485


Noninterest expense



14,278




13,684




13,778




13,728




13,573


Net income before federal income tax expense



8,176




6,841




6,449




6,202




6,253


Income tax expense



1,590




1,207




1,156




1,080




1,040


Net income



6,586




5,634




5,293




5,122




5,213


Basic earnings per share



0.87




0.75




0.70




0.68




0.69


Diluted earnings per share



0.87




0.74




0.70




0.68




0.69























End of period balances


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

1,443,473



$

1,424,625



$

1,415,363



$

1,315,022



$

1,273,152


Loans held for sale (1)



5,946




6,035




4,710




5,222




8,924


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



36,569




30,032




19,400




23,763




38,838


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)



1,400,958




1,388,558




1,391,253




1,286,037




1,225,390


Allowance for credit losses



16,152




16,037




15,685




14,872




14,582


Securities available for sale



491,670




504,636




514,598




490,804




521,202


Securities held to maturity



392,699




397,981




407,959




414,743




420,549


Other interest-earning assets



84,484




100,175




39,411




130,178




62,762


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,412,326




2,427,417




2,377,331




2,350,747




2,277,665


Total assets



2,623,067




2,670,699




2,576,706




2,574,196




2,483,726


Noninterest-bearing deposits



517,137




502,685




547,625




531,962




544,925


Interest-bearing deposits



1,582,365




1,641,193




1,550,985




1,551,995




1,490,093


Brokered deposits



27,177




41,970




23,445




49,238




51,370


Total deposits



2,126,679




2,185,848




2,122,055




2,133,195




2,086,388


Deposits excluding brokered



2,099,502




2,143,878




2,098,610




2,083,957




2,035,018


Total subordinated debt



35,630




35,568




35,507




35,446




35,385


Total borrowed funds



210,000




210,000




200,000




180,000




160,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



22,378




21,512




8,060




32,204




11,985


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,877,550




1,950,243




1,817,997




1,848,883




1,748,833


Shareholders' equity



214,519




206,756




195,634




181,161




179,240























Average Balances


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

1,435,966



$

1,412,569



$

1,359,643



$

1,278,421



$

1,218,860


Securities



986,281




1,002,140




1,019,218




1,035,785




1,053,191


Other interest-earning assets



80,280




64,064




92,635




128,704




41,075


Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,502,527




2,478,773




2,471,496




2,442,910




2,313,126


Total assets



2,647,716




2,621,009




2,589,541




2,568,240




2,422,567


Noninterest-bearing deposits



516,308




506,175




546,778




540,497




534,106


Interest-bearing deposits



1,601,020




1,599,509




1,565,493




1,550,591




1,472,990


Brokered deposits



34,218




34,708




32,541




44,868




49,679


Total deposits



2,151,546




2,140,392




2,144,812




2,135,956




2,056,775


Total subordinated debt



35,596




35,535




35,474




35,413




35,352


Total borrowed funds



210,000




214,835




185,707




181,739




144,231


Other interest-bearing liabilities



26,426




18,399




25,729




19,180




3,763


Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,907,260




1,902,986




1,844,944




1,831,791




1,706,015


Shareholders' equity



210,742




200,177




187,099




181,219




171,912























Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


Agricultural


$

45,274



$

41,950



$

49,210



$

43,290



$

40,684


Commercial and Industrial



224,031




231,222




229,915




222,357




224,191


Commercial Real Estate



804,213




794,705




786,921




709,960




657,549


Consumer



32,811




34,268




36,541




37,605




38,614


Construction Real Estate



18,751




17,890




20,936




16,477




16,734


Residential Real Estate



275,878




268,523




267,730




256,348




247,618


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



36,569




30,032




19,400




23,763




38,838


Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

1,437,527



$

1,418,590



$

1,410,653



$

1,309,800



$

1,264,228


















Allowance for credit losses



16,152




16,037




15,685




14,872




14,582


















Net loans


$

1,421,375



$

1,402,553



$

1,394,968



$

1,294,928



$

1,249,646



Performance Ratios


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


Annualized return on average assets



0.99

%



0.86

%



0.82

%



0.80

%



0.86

%

Annualized return on average equity



12.50

%



11.26

%



11.32

%



11.31

%



12.13

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity



17.22

%



15.81

%



16.40

%



16.55

%



18.31

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.95

%



2.67

%



2.66

%



2.64

%



2.79

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.01

%



2.74

%



2.72

%



2.70

%



2.86

%

Efficiency ratio



61.47

%



64.55

%



65.31

%



65.74

%



65.92

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.92

%



2.00

%



1.91

%



1.70

%



1.29

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.56

%



1.65

%



1.57

%



1.36

%



0.98

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.44

%



2.53

%



2.45

%



2.18

%



1.70

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



8.18

%



7.74

%



7.59

%



7.04

%



7.22

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



5.98

%



5.56

%



5.32

%



4.74

%



4.83

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.16

%



2.09

%



2.13

%



2.14

%



2.24

%

Loan to deposit



67.87

%



65.17

%



66.70

%



61.65

%



61.02

%

Full-time equivalent employees



368




367




369




376




380























Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.5

%



13.3

%



13.0

%



13.2

%



13.2

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.7

%



10.5

%



10.3

%



10.4

%



10.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9

%



10.7

%



10.5

%



10.7

%



10.8

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.7

%



7.6

%



7.5

%



7.4

%



7.7

%






















Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.2

%



12.6

%



12.4

%



12.7

%



12.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5

%



11.8

%



11.8

%



12.0

%



12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5

%



11.8

%



11.8

%



12.0

%



12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.8

%



8.3

%



8.4

%



8.3

%



8.7

%






















Asset Quality


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

157



$

51



$

120



$

148



$

67


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.05

%



0.02

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

16,152



$

16,037



$

15,685



$

14,872



$

14,582


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,485



$

1,757



$

2,160



$

2,718



$

3,156


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.12

%



1.13

%



1.11

%



1.14

%



1.15

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.23

%



1.25

%



1.27

%



1.34

%



1.40

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

2,086



$

1,715



$

1,723



$

1,670



$

1,581


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

2,358



$

1,837



$

1,845



$

1,792



$

1,847


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.16

%



0.13

%



0.13

%



0.14

%



0.15

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.09

%



0.07

%



0.07

%



0.07

%



0.07

%






















NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2024 2nd
Qtr.



2024 1st
Qtr.



2023 4th
Qtr.



2023 3rd
Qtr.



2023 2nd
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

18,756



$

16,871



$

16,945



$

16,609



$

16,468


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.01

%



2.74

%



2.72

%



2.70

%



2.86

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)


$

18,756



$

16,871



$

16,945



$

16,609



$

16,468


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(385)




(397)




(390)




(383)




(377)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

18,371



$

16,474



$

16,555



$

16,226



$

16,091


Net interest margin (GAAP)



2.95

%



2.67

%



2.66

%



2.64

%



2.79

%


Three Months Ended June 30,




2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:



















Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

1,435,966



$

21,981




6.16


%

$

1,218,860



$

15,986




5.26


%

Taxable securities (2)


696,023




5,471




3.16




756,239




5,378




2.85



Nontaxable securities (1)


290,258




1,785




2.47




296,952




1,758




2.38



Other


80,280




1,092




5.47




41,075




571




5.57



Interest-earning assets


2,502,527




30,329




4.87




2,313,126




23,693




4.11



Noninterest-earning assets


145,189










109,441









Total assets

$

2,647,716









$

2,422,567




























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

876,344



$

2,921




1.34


%

$

815,179



$

1,905




0.94


%

Savings deposits


333,056




649




0.78




372,651




345




0.37



Certificates of deposit


391,620




4,331




4.45




285,160




2,225




3.13



Brokered deposit


34,218




424




4.98




49,679




581




4.69



Borrowings


210,000




2,480




4.75




144,231




1,717




4.78



Subordinated debentures


35,596




412




4.65




35,352




407




4.62



Other


26,426




356




5.41




3,763




45




4.81



Interest-bearing liabilities


1,907,260




11,573




2.44




1,706,015




7,225




1.70



Demand deposits


516,308










534,106









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


13,406










10,534









Total liabilities


2,436,974










2,250,655









Shareholders' equity


210,742










171,912









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,647,716









$

2,422,567




























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)




$

18,756









$

16,468

























Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)








3.01


%








2.86


%




















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income



















Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)




$

18,756









$

16,468






Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest





(385)










(377)






Net interest income (GAAP)




$

18,371









$

16,091






Net interest margin (GAAP)








2.95


%








2.79


%



(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.9 million and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $279,000 and $444,000 in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

