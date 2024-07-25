ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SPARTA, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Financial Highlights
- ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023, representing annualized growth of 26.3% and 12.7%, respectively.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
- GAAP Net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024 increased to 2.95%, compared to 2.67% in the first quarter of 2024, and 2.79% in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net interest income was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income was aided by cash settlements from pay-fixed interest rate swaps which started paying in April 2024.
- Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $12.4 million or 3.6% on an annualized basis during the second quarter of 2024 and $175.6 million or 14.3% since June 30, 2023. Loan interest income increased $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
- Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year.
- Asset quality remains strong with only 0.16% of nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding held for sale) as of June 30, 2024.
"As we navigate through the evolving economic landscape, our bank has achieved consistent growth due to our strong team, technology, and relationships we have with our customers. Our strategic efforts have improved our net interest margin, bolstered by the use of derivative instruments which contribute positive cashflow. These steps have strengthened our financial base, so that ChoiceOne is well positioned to handle the market's fluctuations in different rate environments," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,586,000 and $12,220,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5,213,000 and $10,846,000 for the same periods in 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 and $1.61 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.69 and $1.44 per share in the same periods in the prior year. ChoiceOne experienced modest growth in our loan portfolio and a slight reduction in deposit balances. Despite these fluctuations, both net income and net interest margin have increased largely due to the commencement of cash flows from our pay-fixed interest rate swaps.
As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.6 billion, an increase of $139.3 million compared to June 30, 2023. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in core loans of $175.6 million, and an increase in cash of $24.2 million. This growth was offset by a $62.1 million reduction in securities during the same time period. ChoiceOne has actively managed its liquidity to support organic loan growth, strategically shifting from lower-yielding assets to higher-yielding loans. This is reflected in the loan growth observed since June 30, 2023.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $44.4 million or an annualized 8.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and increased $64.5 million or 3.2% during the twelve months since June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits in the second quarter was largely public funds including schools and townships which historically fluctuate with summer tax bill collection in July. The increase in deposits in the trailing twelve months is a combination of new business and recapture of deposit losses from the prior year. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits, the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"), and FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. At June 30, 2024, total available borrowing capacity from all sources was $759.5 million. Uninsured deposits totaled $754.4 million or 35.5% of deposits at June 30, 2024.
Increases to short term interest rates have led to higher deposit costs, which rose to an annualized 1.56% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an annualized 0.98% in the second quarter of 2023. As deposits reprice and customers shift to certificates of deposits and other interest bearing products, this trend is likely to persist. Deposit costs have declined since the first quarter of 2024 due to positive cash flow from pay-fixed interest rate swaps, hedged against deposits, decreasing deposit expenses. ChoiceOne is taking active measures to control these costs and expects to pay lower rates on deposits than the federal funds rate. Interest expense on borrowings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $1.1 million and $3.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year, due to increases in borrowing amounts and interest rates. Borrowings include $170 million from the BTFP and $40 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average fixed rate of 4.7%, with the earliest maturity in January 2025. Total cost of funds increased to an annualized 1.92% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to an annualized 2.0% in the first quarter of 2024 and an annualized 1.29% in the second quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses expense on loans was $272,000 in the second quarter of 2024, due in part to loan growth during the quarter. This was offset by a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments leading to net provision for credit losses expense for the second quarter 2024 of $0. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.12% on June 30, 2024 compared to 1.15% on June 30, 2023. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04% and nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) of 0.16% as of June 30, 2024.
ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed assets and variable rate liabilities. On June 30, 2024, ChoiceOne had pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $401.0 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.07%, a fair value of $23.6 million and an average remaining contract length of 7 to 8 years. These derivative instruments increase in value as long-term interest rates rise, which offsets the reduction in equity due to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. Included in the total is $200.0 million of forward starting pay-fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps used to hedge interest bearing liabilities. These forward starting swaps pay a fixed coupon of 2.75% while receiving SOFR. Settlements from these swaps amounted to $974,000 for the second quarter of 2024 and were a contributing factor to the increase in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024. Fully tax equivalent net interest margin excluding the swaps was 28 basis points lower than tax equivalent net interest margin reported for the second quarter of 2024.
Shareholders' equity totaled $214.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $179.2 million as of June 30, 2023. This increase is due to increased retained earnings and an improvement in accumulated other compressive loss (AOCI) of $19.6 million compared to June 30, 2023. The improvement in AOCI, despite the rise in interest rates, is due to both the shortening duration and maturing (paydowns) of the securities portfolio, as well as an increase in unrealized gain of the pay-fixed swap derivatives. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 12.7% on June 30, 2023.
Noninterest income increased $598,000 and $978,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in the prior year. The increase was largely due to an increase in customer service charges of $391,000 and $529,000 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and changes in the market value of equity securities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year. In addition, ChoiceOne recognized earnings on a bank owned life insurance death benefit claim in the amount of $196,000 during the first quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense increased by $705,000 or 5.2% and $394,000 or 1.4% in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in total noninterest expense was due to an increase in employee health insurance benefits and an increase to FDIC insurance and other costs related to inflationary pressures. This was offset by a decline in occupancy and equipment related to two branch closures during the first quarter of 2024. Management continues to seek out ways to manage costs, but also recognizes the value of investing in innovation and attracting the best talent in our industry to compete effectively in our markets.
"I am very pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2024, showing an improving net interest margin and excellent credit metrics. Our experienced team has positioned ChoiceOne to grow our franchise, improve our technology, and offer a high level of service to customers. We remain committed to our communities, customers, and stakeholders and sincerely appreciate the trust they put in us as their local financial partner." said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
101,002
$
150,129
$
76,810
Equity securities, at fair value
7,502
7,560
8,299
Securities Held to Maturity
392,699
397,981
420,549
Securities Available for Sale
491,670
504,636
521,202
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
4,449
4,449
8,366
Federal Reserve Bank stock
5,066
5,066
5,065
Loans held for sale
5,946
6,035
8,924
Loans to other financial institutions
36,569
30,032
38,838
Core loans
1,400,958
1,388,558
1,225,390
Total loans held for investment
1,437,527
1,418,590
1,264,228
Allowance for credit losses
(16,152)
(16,037)
(14,582)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,421,375
1,402,553
1,249,646
Premises and equipment
27,370
28,268
29,085
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
45,384
45,079
44,510
Goodwill
59,946
59,946
59,946
Core deposit intangible
1,448
1,651
2,304
Other assets
59,210
57,346
49,020
Total Assets
$
2,623,067
$
2,670,699
$
2,483,726
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
517,137
$
502,685
$
544,925
Interest-bearing deposits
1,582,365
1,641,193
1,490,093
Brokered deposits
27,177
41,970
51,370
Borrowings
210,000
210,000
160,000
Subordinated debentures
35,630
35,568
35,385
Other liabilities
36,239
32,527
22,713
Total Liabilities
2,408,548
2,463,943
2,304,486
Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
173,984
173,786
172,880
Retained earnings
81,836
77,294
67,281
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(41,301)
(44,324)
(60,921)
Shareholders' Equity
214,519
206,756
179,240
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,623,067
$
2,670,699
$
2,483,726
Condensed Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
21,971
$
15,978
$
42,757
$
30,851
Securities:
Taxable
5,471
5,378
10,819
10,291
Tax exempt
1,410
1,389
2,822
2,824
Other
1,092
571
1,978
748
Total interest income
29,944
23,316
58,376
44,714
Interest expense
Deposits
8,325
5,056
17,102
8,332
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
463
621
904
1,226
Other
2,785
1,548
5,525
2,053
Total interest expense
11,573
7,225
23,531
11,611
Net interest income
18,371
16,091
34,845
33,103
Provision for credit losses on loans
272
(415)
675
(106)
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(272)
165
(675)
(119)
Net Provision for credit losses expense
-
(250)
-
(225)
Net interest income after provision
18,371
16,341
34,845
33,328
Noninterest income
Customer service charges
2,662
2,271
5,067
4,538
Insurance and investment commissions
190
172
388
368
Gains on sales of loans
525
540
979
943
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
-
-
-
Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets
11
133
12
136
Earnings on life insurance policies
305
269
800
532
Trust income
220
196
433
380
Change in market value of equity securities
(71)
(385)
(36)
(322)
Other
241
289
491
581
Total noninterest income
4,083
3,485
8,134
7,156
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
8,264
7,837
16,095
15,920
Occupancy and equipment
1,477
1,507
2,939
3,150
Data processing
1,780
1,681
3,450
3,363
Professional fees
593
619
1,208
1,240
Supplies and postage
168
197
346
388
Advertising and promotional
199
155
349
304
Intangible amortization
203
253
406
505
FDIC insurance
390
220
765
520
Other
1,204
1,104
2,404
2,178
Total noninterest expense
14,278
13,573
27,962
27,568
Income before income tax
8,176
6,253
15,017
12,916
Income tax expense
1,590
1,040
2,797
2,070
Net income
$
6,586
$
5,213
$
12,220
$
10,846
Basic earnings per share
$
0.87
$
0.69
$
1.62
$
1.44
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.87
$
0.69
$
1.61
$
1.44
Dividends declared per share
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.54
$
0.52
Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Earnings
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
(in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
18,371
$
16,474
$
16,556
$
16,226
$
16,091
Net provision expense
-
-
375
-
(250)
Noninterest income
4,083
4,051
4,046
3,704
3,485
Noninterest expense
14,278
13,684
13,778
13,728
13,573
Net income before federal income tax expense
8,176
6,841
6,449
6,202
6,253
Income tax expense
1,590
1,207
1,156
1,080
1,040
Net income
6,586
5,634
5,293
5,122
5,213
Basic earnings per share
0.87
0.75
0.70
0.68
0.69
Diluted earnings per share
0.87
0.74
0.70
0.68
0.69
End of period balances
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
(in thousands)
Gross loans
$
1,443,473
$
1,424,625
$
1,415,363
$
1,315,022
$
1,273,152
Loans held for sale (1)
5,946
6,035
4,710
5,222
8,924
Loans to other financial institutions (2)
36,569
30,032
19,400
23,763
38,838
Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2 above)
1,400,958
1,388,558
1,391,253
1,286,037
1,225,390
Allowance for credit losses
16,152
16,037
15,685
14,872
14,582
Securities available for sale
491,670
504,636
514,598
490,804
521,202
Securities held to maturity
392,699
397,981
407,959
414,743
420,549
Other interest-earning assets
84,484
100,175
39,411
130,178
62,762
Total earning assets (before allowance)
2,412,326
2,427,417
2,377,331
2,350,747
2,277,665
Total assets
2,623,067
2,670,699
2,576,706
2,574,196
2,483,726
Noninterest-bearing deposits
517,137
502,685
547,625
531,962
544,925
Interest-bearing deposits
1,582,365
1,641,193
1,550,985
1,551,995
1,490,093
Brokered deposits
27,177
41,970
23,445
49,238
51,370
Total deposits
2,126,679
2,185,848
2,122,055
2,133,195
2,086,388
Deposits excluding brokered
2,099,502
2,143,878
2,098,610
2,083,957
2,035,018
Total subordinated debt
35,630
35,568
35,507
35,446
35,385
Total borrowed funds
210,000
210,000
200,000
180,000
160,000
Other interest-bearing liabilities
22,378
21,512
8,060
32,204
11,985
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,877,550
1,950,243
1,817,997
1,848,883
1,748,833
Shareholders' equity
214,519
206,756
195,634
181,161
179,240
Average Balances
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
(in thousands)
Loans
$
1,435,966
$
1,412,569
$
1,359,643
$
1,278,421
$
1,218,860
Securities
986,281
1,002,140
1,019,218
1,035,785
1,053,191
Other interest-earning assets
80,280
64,064
92,635
128,704
41,075
Total earning assets (before allowance)
2,502,527
2,478,773
2,471,496
2,442,910
2,313,126
Total assets
2,647,716
2,621,009
2,589,541
2,568,240
2,422,567
Noninterest-bearing deposits
516,308
506,175
546,778
540,497
534,106
Interest-bearing deposits
1,601,020
1,599,509
1,565,493
1,550,591
1,472,990
Brokered deposits
34,218
34,708
32,541
44,868
49,679
Total deposits
2,151,546
2,140,392
2,144,812
2,135,956
2,056,775
Total subordinated debt
35,596
35,535
35,474
35,413
35,352
Total borrowed funds
210,000
214,835
185,707
181,739
144,231
Other interest-bearing liabilities
26,426
18,399
25,729
19,180
3,763
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,907,260
1,902,986
1,844,944
1,831,791
1,706,015
Shareholders' equity
210,742
200,177
187,099
181,219
171,912
Loan Breakout (in thousands)
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
Agricultural
$
45,274
$
41,950
$
49,210
$
43,290
$
40,684
Commercial and Industrial
224,031
231,222
229,915
222,357
224,191
Commercial Real Estate
804,213
794,705
786,921
709,960
657,549
Consumer
32,811
34,268
36,541
37,605
38,614
Construction Real Estate
18,751
17,890
20,936
16,477
16,734
Residential Real Estate
275,878
268,523
267,730
256,348
247,618
Loans to Other Financial Institutions
36,569
30,032
19,400
23,763
38,838
Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)
$
1,437,527
$
1,418,590
$
1,410,653
$
1,309,800
$
1,264,228
Allowance for credit losses
16,152
16,037
15,685
14,872
14,582
Net loans
$
1,421,375
$
1,402,553
$
1,394,968
$
1,294,928
$
1,249,646
Performance Ratios
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
Annualized return on average assets
0.99
%
0.86
%
0.82
%
0.80
%
0.86
%
Annualized return on average equity
12.50
%
11.26
%
11.32
%
11.31
%
12.13
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
17.22
%
15.81
%
16.40
%
16.55
%
18.31
%
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.95
%
2.67
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
2.79
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.01
%
2.74
%
2.72
%
2.70
%
2.86
%
Efficiency ratio
61.47
%
64.55
%
65.31
%
65.74
%
65.92
%
Annualized cost of funds
1.92
%
2.00
%
1.91
%
1.70
%
1.29
%
Annualized cost of deposits
1.56
%
1.65
%
1.57
%
1.36
%
0.98
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.44
%
2.53
%
2.45
%
2.18
%
1.70
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets
8.18
%
7.74
%
7.59
%
7.04
%
7.22
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
5.98
%
5.56
%
5.32
%
4.74
%
4.83
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.16
%
2.09
%
2.13
%
2.14
%
2.24
%
Loan to deposit
67.87
%
65.17
%
66.70
%
61.65
%
61.02
%
Full-time equivalent employees
368
367
369
376
380
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.5
%
13.3
%
13.0
%
13.2
%
13.2
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.7
%
10.5
%
10.3
%
10.4
%
10.5
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.9
%
10.7
%
10.5
%
10.7
%
10.8
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
7.7
%
7.6
%
7.5
%
7.4
%
7.7
%
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.2
%
12.6
%
12.4
%
12.7
%
12.7
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.5
%
11.8
%
11.8
%
12.0
%
12.2
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.5
%
11.8
%
11.8
%
12.0
%
12.2
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
8.8
%
8.3
%
8.4
%
8.3
%
8.7
%
Asset Quality
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
(in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
157
$
51
$
120
$
148
$
67
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
16,152
$
16,037
$
15,685
$
14,872
$
14,582
Unfunded commitment liability
$
1,485
$
1,757
$
2,160
$
2,718
$
3,156
Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.11
%
1.14
%
1.15
%
Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
1.23
%
1.25
%
1.27
%
1.34
%
1.40
%
Non-Accruing loans
$
2,086
$
1,715
$
1,723
$
1,670
$
1,581
Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)
$
2,358
$
1,837
$
1,845
$
1,792
$
1,847
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
NON-GAAP Reconciliation
2024 2nd
2024 1st
2023 4th
2023 3rd
2023 2nd
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
18,756
$
16,871
$
16,945
$
16,609
$
16,468
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.01
%
2.74
%
2.72
%
2.70
%
2.86
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
18,756
$
16,871
$
16,945
$
16,609
$
16,468
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(385)
(397)
(390)
(383)
(377)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
18,371
$
16,474
$
16,555
$
16,226
$
16,091
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.95
%
2.67
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
2.79
%
Three Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)
$
1,435,966
$
21,981
6.16
%
$
1,218,860
$
15,986
5.26
%
Taxable securities (2)
696,023
5,471
3.16
756,239
5,378
2.85
Nontaxable securities (1)
290,258
1,785
2.47
296,952
1,758
2.38
Other
80,280
1,092
5.47
41,075
571
5.57
Interest-earning assets
2,502,527
30,329
4.87
2,313,126
23,693
4.11
Noninterest-earning assets
145,189
109,441
Total assets
$
2,647,716
$
2,422,567
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
876,344
$
2,921
1.34
%
$
815,179
$
1,905
0.94
%
Savings deposits
333,056
649
0.78
372,651
345
0.37
Certificates of deposit
391,620
4,331
4.45
285,160
2,225
3.13
Brokered deposit
34,218
424
4.98
49,679
581
4.69
Borrowings
210,000
2,480
4.75
144,231
1,717
4.78
Subordinated debentures
35,596
412
4.65
35,352
407
4.62
Other
26,426
356
5.41
3,763
45
4.81
Interest-bearing liabilities
1,907,260
11,573
2.44
1,706,015
7,225
1.70
Demand deposits
516,308
534,106
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,406
10,534
Total liabilities
2,436,974
2,250,655
Shareholders' equity
210,742
171,912
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,647,716
$
2,422,567
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
18,756
$
16,468
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
3.01
%
2.86
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP) (1)
$
18,756
$
16,468
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(385)
(377)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
18,371
$
16,091
Net interest margin (GAAP)
2.95
%
2.79
%
(1)
Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.
(2)
Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.
(3)
Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.
(4)
Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $1.9 million and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(5)
Interest on loans included net origination fees and accretion income. Accretion income was $279,000 and $444,000 in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.