The Family Offices Investors Summit USA Edition attracted over 1,000 influential family funds, and investors managing more than $780 billion. This exclusive event, part of a global series held in New York, Paris, London, Seoul, Singapore, and Hong Kong, focused on "The DNA of Success in AI, Gaming, and Alternative Capital," setting the stage for the World Economic Forum 2025. Each participant manages at least $100M in AUM, highlighting the summit's emphasis on shaping investment landscapes across AI, Biotech, Beauty, Media, Gaming, Alternative Investments, Community Capital, and Art. In the spirit of looking ahead, the summit will spotlight insights from thought leaders like Megan Kaspar, Andrew Lee, Nicola Sebastiani, Evan Auyang, Jana Bobosikova, Kat Miroshnikova, Casey Grooms and Manana Samuseva. Dedicated to unveiling innovative approaches in capital management and risk mitigation, the summit is designed to equip global family offices and investors with the strategies necessary to navigate the impending challenges and opportunities of the next decade.

Manana Samuseva, representing FOIS: "Our focus is on strategies to achieve new business models, community capital, societal impact, and engaging the new generation. AI plays a crucial role in validating data, enhancing computing power, and shaping the future landscape of AI product development. With 1.7 billion unbanked and 1 billion without an identity, we aim to use AI for digital identity and voice recognition. We start with Babylon Voice AI Voice Perfume from KIKI, the next beauty unicorn."

Andrew Lee from A16Z SPEEDRUN emphasizes: "The importance of identifying new games for AR, VR, and XR, which, combined with AI, will revolutionize human-computer interaction. We support over 60 companies biannually to manage risks and aim to leverage AI to reduce production costs while capitalizing on the growth of emerging platforms. The transformative potential of gaming in entertainment is clear," he notes.

Kat Miroshnikova, Unit Network, Unit Ventures, FOIS, highlighted: "We're witnessing cultural shifts towards building infrastructure for the next-gen economy. Opportunities are opening up in new asset classes accessible to everyone-social networks, community-pooled capital, gamified reward systems, and AI-driven investment decisions that generate substantial value and revenue with real use cases."

Nicola Sebastiani, The Sandbox, stated: "User-generated content is poised to be the next big thing. AI-driven interactions, such as NPCs and real-time world impacts by AI or NLMs, are significant drivers. Our community partnerships focus on impactful initiatives like fighting deforestation. If you don't put the player first, you're not going to be successful."

Evan Auyang of Animoca Brands: "Animoca Brands has a strong foundation in gaming, where we made 150 investments out of a total of 500. In 2024 we made over 60 investments, and over half are focused on gaming."

Casey Grooms, Soulbound and Rhinocorn Ventures, emphasized: "The future of gaming, esports, and interactive livestreaming lies in building the creator economy and leveraging user-generated content. Streamers are at the heart of vibrant communities, united by shared interests. We're advancing gaming with features like stickers, in-game quests, and an in-stream prediction marketplace. Our mission is to redefine player acquisition and retention, aiming to reach 3.2 billion gamers worldwide and establish a new profit paradigm for community investors."

Brando Murphy, DeepLink, highlighted: "DeepLink integrates AI, gaming, content, assets, GPUs, and physical infrastructure networks into a single product. Our cloud gaming protocol democratizes access to high-end gaming, enhancing resolution and clarity on affordable devices. It enables gamers to enjoy low-latency gameplay on various platforms, from old phones to basic desktops. Our technology supports ultra-low latency gaming rendering for cloud esports, internet cafes, AAA games, and VR/AR/XR."

Jeff Zhou, DecentralGPT, discussed AI: "We're revolutionizing AI by distributing models across individual computers, cutting costs, and empowering individuals. Challenges such as privacy and bias necessitate regulatory attention as AI's role expands. By enabling individuals to contribute their computing power and earn rewards, we seize a crucial opportunity. Our aim is to democratize AI by empowering individuals, reducing costs, ensuring data privacy, and challenging computing power."

Jana Bobosikova, KIKI World: We offer a fun way for beauty creators to store preferences on-chain. Swiping opens new commerce opportunities, fosters innovation, and attracts top talent through its built-in co-ownership and encapsulates cutting-edge AI. This is exemplified by Manana's Voice ID in AI Voice perfume, showcasing the power of community capital and composable networks."

Megan Kaspar, Firstlight, discussed AI's impact: "The convergence of AI is poised to reshape digital experiences, facilitating new economic models like wear-to-earn, learn-to-earn, and do-to-earn, and unlocking revenue streams in digital fashion through new digital platforms."

