Upgrade improves user experience for platform's 5,000+ product and service providers

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading research platform, today announced a major upgrade to its supplier Backoffice. The supplier Backoffice supports front-line operations by managing critical behind-the-scenes activities that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. Suppliers can now more easily communicate with prospective clients, manage customer orders from receipt to fulfillment, track invoices and list diversity and sustainability certifications.

"We are thrilled to introduce the latest version of our Supply Chain Orchestration Portal," said Dr. Diana Ourthiague, Chief Customer Officer of Scientist.com. "This upgrade not only enhances the user experience for our product and service providers but also significantly improves operational efficiency and communication. By streamlining these essential processes, we empower our suppliers to focus on what they do best-delivering high-quality products and services to the scientific community."

The Backoffice upgrade includes:

A new, intuitive menu bar designed to simplify navigation

An actionable dashboard highlighting next steps in request management

The ability to add bookmarks for quick access to the most visited pages

An enhanced company profile section with insights on how to stand out

Improved invoice management with added transparency to payment dates

With the release of V3, Scientist.com continues to lead the way in transforming how pharmaceutical research is conducted. The upgraded Supply Chain Orchestration Portal sets a new standard for supplier management, ensuring that research providers can operate more effectively and collaboratively. This enhancement represents another significant milestone in Scientist.com's ongoing mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

To learn more about how to offer research services and products on Scientist.com, visit https://scientist.com/sell-research/

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the life science industry's leading AI-enabled digital platform for scientific research. The platform simplifies drug research, saving time and money, providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies, and ensuring that researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and external compliance requirements. Scientist.com operates private research platforms for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Visit Scientist.com to learn more.

